Lira Tanks As Germany Pressures Banks To Cut Turkey Funding

Following yesterday's US decision to decline a visa for a Justice ministry delegation, it was Germany's turn today to put the screws to Turkey. As Bloomberg reports, Germany is actively working to cut funding to Turkey from the country’s state-owned KfW bank, the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, people familiar with the matter say.
Germany’s government “is closely following the political and legal developments in Turkey,” the Finance Ministry says in a statement to Bloomberg; ministries coordinate positions “and possible conclusions for the investment policy of international development banks,” while loans for private-sector projects are subject to appraisal on a case-by-case basis.
While none of the institutions or banks have imposed a formal freeze on funding, they’ve all imposed tighter restrictions, the people said, asking not to be named, as the matter is sensitive.
Increased scrutiny affects financing for companies and banks seen as being tied to or influenced by the Turkish government.
Some German commercial banks are also reviewing their exposure to Turkey, amid deteriorating ties between the governments of Berlin and Ankara, the officials said.
Commerzbank is altering its relations with some Turkish banks to mitigate reputational risk that could occur through those links, according to one person.
EIB “is exercising utmost care in conducting due diligence appraisal of new projects in Turkey,” a spokeswoman for EU’s bank says, adding that financing volume in 2017 will turn out to be lower than in previous years; “EIB views current political developments in Turkey with concern”
So, even after all the crap and bullshit that the US has laid on Germany for over 60 years now, apparently, they still dance to the tune of Uncle Sam.
I wonder when they will wake up?
Germany is a vassal of the occupation forces (USA + UK)
please provide the exact date when the peace treaty was signed
and the days after when the allied troops left in peace
and allowed the German Volk to write their own constitution,
the borders were rewritten
and the German Gold and patents were returned back...
[crickets]
Yes, sure. But when does their 'pay-back' end?
Whats with the Israel hate?
Turkey and Germany have been going at it for years. Before the directed migration, Turkey was the biggest exporter of migrants to Germany going back for many years. While not particularly contentious during those times, the current regime in Turkey is pissing off a lot of the German leadership.
Turkey has been a pariah state ever since the collapse of the Ottoman Empire.
They change their alliances as often as the wind changes direction.
Erdogan now stands with Vlad, even after their recent shoot down of a Russian fighter pilot.
Perhaps it's time for all nations to "pick a side" for the inevitable and imminent global conflict.
Are you recommending that I brush of the dust from my NZ Passport.
Odd, they've been bosom buddies for a hundred years or more... Birds of a feather and all that.
Turkey can send another million refugees north into the EU at the wave of Erdogan's hand. Not a man to piss off.
Ah yes, peace and harmony after Central Banks have been shut down. Explain me this: are Jews even remotely connected to Japanese or Zimbabwean or Turkish Central Banks (just to name few)? Why was there a lot of wars before the existence of CB? Shouldn't be possible following your moronic theory...
If the LIRA is tanking, will this cause issues for their bonds?
If I recall they have borrowed a lot right!!
I would not worry too much about Turkey. On his way to more cuddling with Vlad Putin Terdogan can ring the bell that opens the floodgates allowing millions of refugees into Europe. Equally important - by moving closer to Russia it could mean that Russia's Black Sea becomes more exclusive to Russo-Turk interests.
Watching face of Erdogan reading the news.....priceless!
Well ya know - the party in Turkey is just Chips n Kurdsla, no booze. Pretty boring, except for the frequent sprinkling of saltpeter.
As for Merkeland - well in short the schnitzel is still funding the moveable feast of folly, see:
http://eurocrisismonitor.com
for where this party is currently located - flying around at nearly 1 trillion teuros. If you can fly as high as a Draghi, then you can join this party.
The funny thing is that the lira dollar rate is not mattering any more. As long as the yuan lira rate is stable everything is fine. Turkey can buy its oil and gas for lira. A lower lira compared to the dollar makes turkey more competitive when it comes toexports to the EU. So nothing to worry for turkey.china will be happy to replace germany when it comes to financing business and infra structure. Its no problem for them since the yuan is as good as the euro or the dollar. Its a reserve currency.
