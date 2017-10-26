DoD Plans Solar-Storm-Based National Blackout Drill During Antifa Protests In November

According to The National Association for Amateur Radio (ARRL), elements of the US Department of Defense (DOD) will simulate a “communications interoperability” training exercise across the United States on November 04-06. The announcement released on October 24 has not been widely distributed to the media, because the drill is simulating a total grid collapse and could spark public fear.
Explained by Army MARS Program Manager Paul English,
“This exercise will begin with a national massive coronal mass ejection event which will impact the national power grid as well as all forms of traditional communication, including landline telephone, cellphone, satellite, and Internet connectivity,”
In July, we warned about the US government quietly preparing for a massive coronal mass ejection with the passage of an Executive Order - “Coordinating Efforts to Prepare the Nation for Space Weather Events”.
Here is snippet of section 1 of the executive order:
Space weather events, in the form of solar flares, solar energetic particles, and geomagnetic disturbances, occur regularly, some with measurable effects on critical infrastructure systems and technologies, such as the Global Positioning System (GPS), satellite operations and communication, aviation, and the electrical power grid. Extreme space weather events — those that could significantly degrade critical infrastructure — could disable large portions of the electrical power grid, resulting in cascading failures that would affect key services such as water supply, healthcare, and transportation. Space weather has the potential to simultaneously affect and disrupt health and safety across entire continents. Successfully preparing for space weather events is an all-of-nation endeavor that requires partnerships across governments, emergency managers, academia, the media, the insurance industry, non-profits, and the private sector.
Back in April 2017, we wrote an article titled ‘Yesterday’s Broad Power Outage Likely Caused By Geomagnetic Storm‘. While everyone thought terrorism was to blame, we correctly pointed out that large power failures in major US cities was due to an intense geomagnetic storm registering 8-10 on K-Planetary Index.
Earthsky.org provides an easy understanding of what is a cornoal mass ejection…
A CME can launch a billion tons of plasma from the sun’s surface into space, at speeds of over a million miles per hour. Every so often, the sun burps. But, unlike myself, when the sun burps, it does so with the power of 20 million nuclear bombs. These hiccups are known as coronal mass ejections (CMEs)—powerful eruptions near the surface of the sun driven by kinks in the solar magnetic field. The resulting shocks ripple through the solar system and can interrupt satellites and power grids on Earth.
Back to the exercise on November 04-06, the US Department of Defense headquarters entity will work with the US Army and US Air-Force MARS organizations and the Amateur Radio community to request status reports for 3,143 US counties. During the exercise, communication frequencies will use HF NVIS, VHF, UHF, and non-internet linked Amateur Radio repeaters.
In addition, Army MARS Program Manager Paul English said,
We want to continue building on the outstanding cooperative working relationship with the ARRL and the Amateur Radio community,” English said. “We want to expand the use of the 60-meter interop channels between the military and amateur community for emergency communications, and we hope the Amateur Radio community will give us some good feedback on the use of both the 5-MHz interop and the new 13-MHz broadcast channels as a means of information dissemination during a very bad day scenario.
Full Report from The National Association for Amateur Radio (ARRL):
Bizarrely enough, this was first reported by Rob Dew of InfoWars, the US Department of Defense (DOD) training exercise will occur on ANTIFA’s day of rage across the United States.
On refusefascism.org, a post titled: November 4 It Begins: The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go! has more than 33,000 shares on Facebook…. The post explains what the group’s intentions are during the day of rage.
The bottom line: The United States government is quietly preparing for a major space-weather event to paralyze communication systems and energy grids across the entire country. As a citizen, you’re not allowed to know this knowledge and frankly you will not be prepared—only the government will be. The writing is on the wall of what is coming through an executive order and DOD drills.
No wonder public trust with government is at historic lows, because you’re not allowed to know the truth.
Simultaneously, the wealthiest families who own mega corporations in the United States are plowing millions into their proxy armies called community organizing groups. Let’s just hope, a coronal mass ejection doesn’t occur when these severely misguided folks are protesting.
* * *
Here is the curve ball: Is the United States really preparing for a North Korean EMP attack?
They're really at a loss to figure out how to scare us. http://bit.ly/1phGkIv
Ozone Layer, Global Warming, SuperVolcano, Mega Earthquakes, Terrorist, and now Solar Storm. Pitiful!
I know what scares (((THEM))):
DE-DOLLARIZATION.
Whatever it takes :-)
I find the timing with (((antifa))) interesting. Is this so the media will have an excuse to NOT cover their violence/deaths they cause?
Together this could spark enough antifa damage to instate Martial Law. Any number of excusses could be used to set this up.
Prepare Accordingly. timing is very strange indeed.
When they start war-gaming and exercises for an alien invasion is when I'll get really worried.
Of course, if an "actual" devastating solar flare follows the exercise I'll definitely arch an eyebrow.
I hope the basement-dwellers and pajama-boys block streets and highways, disturb and threaten familes, smash windows and trash these cities; because that is the number one best way to win people over to their side, maybe the only way. Burning shit couldn't hurt their cause either. Trump will turn over the White House keys to Liary less than a year from her humiliating election defeat and they'll get their Free Shit.
timing accidental? it could be an excuse to cut off cell coverage during the protests....
It could be an excuse to bring in the snipers and wipe all these crying babies out. Or other parties might do that.
That would be funny...and easy.
SOUNDS GOOD SNIPERS LETS DO IT, THE END OF ANTIFA NOV 4.
And so it ends
what will they think of next...
A geo-storm?
Actually, manmade is statistically insignificant compared to Solar Made or even geo made. (the movie is retarded)
The Earth magnetics are diversifying. Ever wonder what happens when "ground" doesn't act anymore? The reason why small pops of the sun are having such a huge affect lately (yes these flares used to be insignificant) is the Earth magnetics have collapsed. (hopefully not due to having a faraday cage all over the earth... it does happen naturally)
Dear Antifags,
Come to my neck of the woods, EMP's don't have shit on my arsenal.
Many Thanks,
D-REGZ
It looks like I picked the wrong week to stop sniffing glue.
"It looks like I picked the wrong week to stop sniffing glue."
HeY, at least you can buy glue down at the corner store w/ out a prescription!
Gabba gabba HeY!
Do you like gladiator movies?
Ever been in a cockpit Tommy?
Whole extended families can be wiped out, with little trace or memory. "oh, they must have moved" "haven't heard from them in awhile"
+There is No National Grid. Texas at least is not in one. Maybe others.
Banksters can clean out your bank account while power is down. Got PM's??
p.s. No amount of QE and VOM will offset the accelerating De-Dollarization, and the looming PETRO-YUAN.
Sorry, (((Money Changers))).
What is it with you? This isn't about Petro/Yuan or what ever you want to call it.
China has a debt gdp that's even higher than Japans'. [ Well into the mid 300.00 percentile]
You simple don't understand global macro-economics. I think having another Swift alternative, or commodity pricing mechanism is great.
China simple has too much debt, and they need to hold UST in order to maintain yuan stability. China sells/buys UST just to maintain the yuan trading band.
I think they also have an eraser ?
Someone somewhere, is going to lose control very soon. It will probably be some sovereign and everything will go thermonuclear.
Fear is a government's best weapon.
So you're saying if the power is out, it's open season on Antifa?
I'm dead without electricity. It's freaking cold here.
Burn what you can and keep moving.
If you have a wood burning fireplace you should be good to go for awhile.
Wood fires make smoke. An invitation to the desperate hordes
Cold country.
Everybody makes fires.
Losers freeze to death.
So then move to BFE where there are no desperate hordes.
Rocket stoves. I have watched about 20 Utube videos on how to make them. Minimal fuel, minimal smoke, can boil water quickly.
Also called a chimney stove. Basic prinicple that once you learn you won't forget. Easy to make this type of stove from found stuff, quickly.
If you don't camp and don't prep you should learn this skill / idea. Fast and easy way to boil water with junk and twigs.
I have a commercially made titanium one. Weighs nearly nothing.
I know. But once you understand the principle behind how they work you can make one. What happens if you are traveling and don't have that little stove with you?
The cool thing about learning skills is the freedom. You stop being scared and can breathe and look around and enjoy what is happening.
I like cool gadgets, have too many. I think learning that one skill has freed me more than anything else.
Hey, did you see the story on USA Today about the two women stranded on a sailboat? Engine was out but they had a years worth of food. Picked up by the US Navy after getting lost. Departed from Hawaii on their way to Tahiti and ended up in the middle of the ocean. They looked healthy.
Comm preps are critical.
were their names Ginger and Mary Anne?
Civil War start date
Rice, and beans. Lots of beans.
Water first. No grid means no water pressure. No electric well pumps. Sewage treatment inoperable.
Absolutely, but FL here.
Purification a must...
FYI... You can get a free copy of JJ Luna's LIVING OFF THE GRID.
Free Kindle copy until Midnight PST.
I paid for mine a long time ago, and stand by anything from the privacy expert JJ Luna.
Another "drill". To be honest, once they shut it down I don't think anybody should expect it to come back up again. They know the stock markets and bond markets 'must' collapse at some point and mathematically, we're damned near there. The bankers are scared shitless and anything is possible. At the very least, expect the unexpected and prepare as best you can for the worst scenario you can imagine. If it doesn't happen with this "drill"... awesome... and job well done. You would have had a better chance than most.
....more horse shit brought to us ALL by the same fuckheads that brought to America 9/11 and how a bunch of bonehead CJs that
could not handle a Cessna 150 nor Cessna 172 could suddenly execute a flawless descending turn by an airliner going faster than its
engines or airframe could deliver it to the WTC. Or is it all a fabrication?
Coincident bullshit? I think not....
And pull out at 9g's and 560 knots with a 175,000 pound airliner
at just 30-feet off the deck, having never flown anything but a
single-engine Cessna, when profession pilots trained for years
in their agile and high-performance aircraft crash and burn at
air shows every single year. Beyond gullibility. Pure sheep dip.
Amazing, isn't it?
It's like almost beyond human intervention.
Call me paranoid, but the way that Army statement reads, it sounds a LOT more like they're trying to recon/locate all of the independent transmitters so they can shut them down in a marshal law scenario. The last thing the PTB would want is for the People to be able to spread their own news/intel. It's way easier to murder a shit-ton of people if there is no way for them to warn others that the "saviors" are actually there to kill you.
When is the last time the Government actually did something to HELP people?
I agree trigdor. I am in the composites EMI Shielding industry and on a tech forum a gent claimed something that is scary but i am yet to directly confirm....
That in the event if a grid down EMP / Carrington event that the authorities have in their plans to triangulate and 'neutralise' ham radio operators. You see the FBI & DHS apparently see them as a threat, a rallying point of resistance, not vital communication infrastructure. Not only that it will be easy. Why? Bcs all the EM/RF background noise will be gone, and remaining transmitters will stand out like a neon sign on a dark moonless night. How did he claim to know that? For 15 years he supplied 12 states authorities with the EMP hardened mobile, low power triangulation equipment. He sold and modified them for FBI and then DHS use and did training. He saw the manuals. So while he could be full of BS, to a person technically literate it rings true. He also really really knew his EMI & transmission tech. So an operation like this would be an identify-and-tag op for ham radios. Any still operating after a major E1/E3 event would likely be only preppers too, an even greater perceived 'threat'. It would be a US Hundred Flowers style of trap. Mao would give 5/10.
Anyway, if anyone has real evidence of this, i would greatly appreciate assistance. pm Me or post here. Bcs if it's true, the ham boys need to be made aware, at the very least ..
In truth this is all looking like an early 2018 false flag EMP build up. Need to look at the magnetics for optimim werks to conduct, as magnetic fields move about. Look at this House if Reps advice from 15 days ago - wanna be scared? Pp. 12-13 lads ... (link below) Virtually begging the house for pre-emptive nuk strike on NK to avoid an EMP event. My bet's on the Gulf of Mexico, sub launched.
Anyway - feedback appreciated
https://www.google.com.au/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=http://docs.hous...
We could make it with some difficulty if it were not for the other 320 million people desperately trying to make it at the same time. Another good source is the 2004 Congressional Report. https://www.globalsecurity.org/wmd/library/congress/2004_r/04-07-22emp.pdf
Those of us who have read One Second After understand the threat. Beyond simple preparations there is little any of us can do to mitigate this event. Should it happen, there will be no government. There will be armed gangs of former governmental forces foraging for supplies along with 300 million other starving and desperate people. A local Colonel with 5000 men and women under his command may be the greatest threat to your cache of provisions. He or she will do whatever is necessary to maintain the integrity of his command; even if that leaves you to starve. The 2004 study estimates that we will lose 90% of our population within the first year. Maybe that is the reason Deagel.com projects our population to be 54 million in 2025.
I really have no viable plan of how to get my kids out of Largo in such an eventuality. I am very concerned about computerized ignition systems that permeate all of our modern day transport. My son’s $60,000 F-150 may very well turn into a paper weight. My Wrangler is infected with the same disease. It is going to be extremely difficult to walk 130 miles with three small children.
I agree trigdor. I am in the composites EMI Shielding industry and on a tech forum a gent claimed something that is scary but i am yet to directly confirm....
That in the event if a grid down EMP / Carrington event that the authorities have in their plans to triangulate and 'neutralise' ham radio operators. You see the FBI & DHS apparently see them as a threat, a rallying point of resistance, not vital communication infrastructure. Not only that it will be easy. Why? Bcs all the EM/RF background noise will be gone, and remaining transmitters will stand out like a neon sign on a dark moonless night. How did he claim to know that? For 15 years he supplied 12 states authorities with the EMP hardened mobile, low power triangulation equipment. He sold and modified them for FBI and then DHS use and did training. He saw the manuals. So while he could be full of BS, to a person technically literate it rings true. He also really really knew his EMI & transmission tech. So an operation like this would be an identify-and-tag op for ham radios. Any still operating after a major E1/E3 event would likely be only preppers too, an even greater perceived 'threat'. It would be a US Hundred Flowers style of trap. Mao would give 5/10.
Anyway, if anyone has real evidence of this, i would greatly appreciate assistance. pm Me or post here. Bcs if it's true, the ham boys need to be made aware, at the very least ..
In truth this is all looking like an early 2018 false flag EMP build up. Need to look at the magnetics for optimim werks to conduct, as magnetic fields move about. Look at this House if Reps advice from 15 days ago - wanna be scared? Pp. 12-13 lads ... (link below) Virtually begging the house for pre-emptive nuk strike on NK to avoid an EMP event. My bet's on the Gulf of Mexico, sub launched.
Anyway - feedback appreciated
https://www.google.com.au/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=http://docs.hous...
Hams have to have a license to transmit, so the feds already know their name and address. Any operator with a base station and a tower is obviously a sitting duck if they want to round them up. An EMP pulse will disable anything solid-state that's connected to a tower or wire antenna so there may not be much left for them to confiscate.
If you have a radio with shortwave, you can tune in and hear the "high-power" transmission from the two military bases. Subsequent local traffic can also be interesting during these drills if your radio is decent. Ham radio operators actually look forward to participating in these things so this fear-mongering sounds silly.
PS: Ham operators get really pissed at unlicensed operators and practice tracking them down using triangulation without the overpriced junk described above.
PPS: The ARRL is the American Radio Relay League, not the "National Association for Amateur Radio". Sheesh.
"having never flown anything but a single-engine Cessna"
there are some who say it was a cruise missle & the 3 videos were altered to show an airliner instead...