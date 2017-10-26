Trump Blocks Full Release Of JFK Assassination Records After Last Minute CIA Push

With much of America clicking furiously all day Thursday on the website of the National Archives, hoping to be among the first to catch the release of thousands of previously unseen JFK Assassination records, the U.S. government was in danger of missing the deadline to release the trove of previously classified records from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, "adding an unexpected twist to a saga already rife with rumors and conspiracies" according to NBC.
Caving to lobbying pressure by intelligence agencies, Trump announced he would not order the release of the full tranche of records, instead following last-minute recommendations of his national security agencies that some of those records be redacted, White House officials said. During a call with reporters, White House officials explained that while some 2,800 JFK records will be released today, the publications of the remaining records has been postponed for 180 days to give agencies more time to figure out what they want redacted. By late Thursday afternoon, the memo specifying which material the CIA, State Department and other agencies still want to keep under wraps had yet not made it to Trump’s desk, intel officials told NBC News.
“There’s a mad scramble going on in the executive branch to get this done,” one official said.
As CBS adds, the delay requests – some of which were registered a couple of months ago and some more recently - come from agencies throughout the government including the CIA and FBI. Some of the worry seems to center around documents created in the 1990's, when the congressional committee was crafting the legislation setting Thursday as the release date. Officials told CBS News there is concern the documents may reveal sources and operations from the near past and include current people or operations. Of particular concern, according to officials, are names in the documents.
CBS News' Chip Reid interviewed JFK scholar Larry Sabato, at the University of Virginia's Miller Center, who said he had been told that "at least most of it will not be released Thursday because not just the CIA, but apparently other agencies, unnamed -- I assume the FBI is one -- are appealing."
Sabato says that the CIA wants some of the names in the documents redacted, and some of the paragraphs they say reveal the names of sources or methods used by the CIA.
In any case, the reason behind the delay remains a mystery. As CNN's Jim Acosta notes, senior administration officials declined to discuss the contents of the files that will be released, including whether they contain evidence of a conspiracy surrounding Kennedy's death.
I asked officials whether there were any signs of a conspiracy in secret JFK files. Officials on call with reporters would not comment. https://t.co/mz1TxXceEk
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 26, 2017
Trump will issue a memo to heads of intelligence agencies saying "the American public expects and deserves its government to produce as much access as possible to the John F. Kennedy assassination records. "I am ordering today that the veil finally be lifted" on the records, the memo will say. The President will also note that law enforcement and foreign affairs agencies have requested that certain records remain redacted.
"I have no choice" but to keep those records under wraps, the memo will say. In his memo, Trump will order intelligence agencies to re-review their reasons for keeping the records redacted, and to report back in 180 days.
What will remain classified?
According to CNN, officials said the sensitive information that will remain redacted for now relates to "intelligence and law enforcement" details. That includes the identity of individuals involved in the investigation into the assassination and their roles as informants to law enforcement, a senior administration official said.
It also includes information about foreign partner organizations that were involved in the investigation, the official said.
"The President heard those justifications from the agencies that requested the continuing postponement and he acknowledged that information ... requires protection," the official said. Agencies requesting continued redaction of certain documents will need to submit a report to the archivist by March 12, 2018, explaining why those documents meet that standard, the White House said.
Documents determined to not meet those standards will need to be released by April 26, 2018.
Trump's decision to keep some documents secret is likely to keep conspiracy theories alive, fueling those who have long questioned official conclusions about the assassination and argued that the government has helped cover up the truth.
CIA made Trump an offer he could not refuse.
"Trump Delays Release Of Some JFK Assassination Records"
Who is Trump's organ grinder? Maybe Jeff Sessions, he still has his job. What a pussy Trump is turning out to be.
Told Yaa's days ago, they won't release the most critical revealing Records, They Can't, otherwise the whole "LHO PATSY" thing gets outed ...
Sad And Shameful Nation, Man ~
LOL the most MOST important files were never even counted among the three thousand. This is such a clown's circus. "Oh dear, we were caught by surprise and have NO idea of what redactions we want to make!!"
"another 180days, to give them more time..." WTF? Not that they had already 20+ years to do so - but yeah, some fucking 180 days moar are suddenly needed. What a farce!
Genius move by Trump. Make the CIA tell him which parts they want to redact, which signals to Trump where all the bodies are buried. Then, Trump refuses the redaction requests, and proceeds to hang the CIA by their own noose.
I think the Deep State et al would have trashed and burned anything that was in any way really damaging long ago. Not sure what the Deep State's angle is here???? Entertainment?
"If you release the files, they'll be releasing files on yours in 20 years." - CIA
Trump Blocks Full Release Of JFK Assassination Records".... So there is something to hide....
Why doesn't Trump release all WW2 information that is still classified?
Proof that Adolf Hitler was a double agent.
It seems pretty weird when you first read it, but its clearly true.
Not a CIA push that delayed the release of the remaining records, but a PUSH by THOSE who did it: those who control the FED. http://wp.me/p4OZ4v-ux
And those who control the fed control Trump.
They're protecting those who were involved but who aren't dead yet. At this point the union of of those criteria results in an exceedingly small set. Figure it out.
Trump's decision to keep some documents secret is likely to keep conspiracy theories alive
And did you expect anything else?
If history is any guide, it’s Bread & Circuses (Tweeting, Knelling, Insulting,…) all the way to the bottom, because western culture and economy are both finished.
So enjoy as much as you can such as downsizing, getting in shape, freeing yourself from as much responsibilities as you can.
And don’t waste your time in conspiracy theories or any other form of indoctrination, because those will not help you in any shape or form.
Life is too short to be spent in nonsense and delusion.
"Proof Adolph Hitler was a double agent". First time I've heard that one. Links please?
Edit: Check that. Read the stuff on your link. "Nonsense" has a new definition.
If you are picky about the spelling,... it is Adolphus Hitler.
Below I have cut and pasted a small section of the article:
Proof that Adolf Hitler was a double agent.
From: http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=22&t=1174
Hitler was the same. Hitler was actually a Jew.
1) Hitler ordered the tanks to stop for 3 days near Dunkirk when only a short distance away. This allowed the entire British army and part of the French army to escape to Britain.
2) Hitler refused to take Gibraltar and turn the Mediterranean into a "German lake". There was nothing to stop the Germans from driving through Spain (their ally) and doing the job.
3) Hitler declared war on the United States.
4) Hitler refused to allow the tens of thousands of tons of weaponized nerve gas that the Germans had produced (at Dyhernfurth an der Oder) to be used. Over 500,000 artillery shells and about 100,000 bombs filled with nerve gas were found in their storage areas (mainly at Krappitz = Krapowice) at the end of the war.
5) Hitler refused to conquer Britain. After Dunkirk, Britain was totally defenseless.
6) Hitler refused to authorise the production of jet fighters. The Heinkel He 178 had its first successful flight in 1939, but the Jews Milch/Goering/Hitler showed no interest in it. The fighter version, the Heinkel He 280, was successfully demonstrated on April 5, 1941, but the Jews Milch/Goering/Hitler refused to put it into production. Hitler wasn't interested in a plane that could travel a couple of hundred miles per hour faster than the others. Same story with the Messerschmidt jets.
7) Jewish financiers gave billions to finance Hitler's rise to power.
8) Only the Nazi's attempted to kill Hitler. The Americans, British and Soviets made no attempt to kill Hitler. It is known that the British refused to allow a number of feasible assassination plans to proceed.
9) An article from "The Jewish World" tells us that Hitler, Goering and Himmler, all have close relatives living as religious Jews in Israel today. Namely,
Hitler's nephew's grandson,
Matthias Goering, the great-nephew of Hermann Goering, and
Katrin Himmler, the great-niece of Heinreich Himmler.
10) In 1932 the Jewish genealogist Karl Friedrich von Frank published Hitler's family tree. It was pointed out (June 16, 1932, in the newspaper Neue Zurcher Zeitung) that the name Salomon, which came up repeatedly in Hitler's maternal line, was unlikely to be Aryan. On July 14, 1933, the newspaper Osterreichisches Abendblatt published photographs of graves of various Hitlers from Jewish cemeteries and mentioned a cookbook written in Hebrew by Rosalie Hitler. Also, a number of Jewish families, surnamed Hitler, officially applied to have their names changed due to Hitler's (supposed) antisemitism. [Hitler's Vienna by Brigitte Hamann]
Learn from the past to prevent war in the future.
What is appalling in todays era, is that the truth is incredibly hard to get to, with all of the computers and records, there is less truth now than ever before.,.....Hitlery Clinton "17 Agencies say trump colluded with the Russians". Has this lie finially been exposed?
Cant even believe I'm taking the time to answer your post, but will respond with common sense (seems to be in short supply these days) to your points. And I'm Irish, not Jewish.
1 through 6 - Assuming what you say is true, means nothing except a couple mis-calcs on germany's part. They made a number of "smart" strategic moves during the same period to take over most of Europe.
7. Love to see the links to that info.
8. Bullshit.
9. So what? If true, and if this is public info as you claim, no one slaughters kids who had nothing to do with stuff when they were kids and can't be held responsible. Please show me something that this means they are being "protected" because "Hitler worked for us as a double agent".
10. Please tell me you have more than a "cookbook" provenance to estabish a chain of thinking that Hitler was a "double agent". Was he Jewish? Who gives a shit. Bad fellow, broken brain. Led the charge for the deaths of many. Jewish, American, German, Russian, British, French, Polish, and it goes on and on.
Thanks.
8. Only the Nazi's attempted to kill Hitler. The Americans, British and Soviets made no attempt to kill Hitler.
Bullshit.
I have no idea whether this is true or not. Since you know, why don't you list the major American/British/Soviet assassination attempts (i.e., assassination plans that were actually carried out).
Personally, it is numbers 1 through 6 and 9 and 10 that prove it for me (and you just flick them off).
Personally, it is numbers 1 through 6 and 9 and 10 that prove it for me (and you just flick them off).
Ok, I'll try to clarify some points for you:
1) Dunkirk - Hitler actually admired the British at the time and he still entertained ideas on how to come to some kind of an arrangement with the British empire about respective geopolitical spheres of influence and domination. He completely misjudged the British in that regard, though - so yes, from a military point of view he should have pinned down and obliterated the expeditionnary forces on the beaches of Dunkirk. He was blindsided by the prospect of some kind of deal with the British. One might argue that Churchill had a lucky escape there.
2) Gibraltar - while Spain was an ideogical ally, it was still recovering from a psychologically devastating civil war. Moreover, Francisco Franco seemed more level headed than many other leaders of his time: while others only saw invincible nazis crushing and occupying old military powers like France in mere months, the end result of the war still seemed highly uncertain to him, so he wasn't going to venture into a risky military alliance with the nazis, apart from allowing the so-called división azul to fight alongside the axis partners in Russia. And it would have been unwise for Germany to disregard this reluctance and crash through ally Spain to conquer a rock. Besides, Hitler had already set his eyes upon bigger prey: the USSR.
3) War on the US. Hitler did not think highly of Americans, as far as he was concerned they were mindless brutes and cultural barbarians for the greater part. When his axis partner Japan thought it was a good idea to start poking the American bear, he had no problem showing solidarity in declaring war on the US. Just like he underestimated the Russians after their poor performance in the Finnish wars, he underestimated the US military (who indeed started out rather poorly in northern Africa) and their impressive production capabilities.
4) Refusal to use nerve gas: easy peasy, Hitler knew that if the started using that shit, the allies would do the same, just like in WW1 - it's the MAD doctrine applied to chemical warfare. By using the gas he would sign his own death warrant.
5) Britain was totally defenseless. Bullshit. Britain was an island and therefore easy to isolate but extremely difficult to conquer. D-day has proven how difficult those amphibious invasions are, even with all the resources at the disposal of the allies in 1944. He called off operation Seelöwe (invasion of Britain) for that reason: uncertain outcome, Britain was somewhat contained anyway, weather was getting worse and again, he really wanted to crush those pesky Bolsheviks that next year.
6) Jets: Germany invented some very good stuff, but lacked the scale to put those new designs rapidly into mass production, so they had to rely for too long on planes and tanks which were modern at the outbreak of the war, but completely outdated some years later. Going from a test flight to mass production is a lengthy and difficult process, especially in a country where bomb raids on factories and towns really started to bite from 1943 onwards. The production apparatus could hardly keep up with the wehrmacht's conventional needs, let alone manufacture the latest designs in sufficient numbers.
I'm done. I think.
History is fun. You should try it once.
Thanks for trying, but your comments are pretty pathetic.
Lets look at point 5:
5) Britain was totally defenseless. Bullshit. Britain was an island and therefore easy to isolate but extremely difficult to conquer. D-day has proven how difficult those amphibious invasions are, even with all the resources at the disposal of the allies in 1944. He called off operation Seelöwe (invasion of Britain) for that reason: uncertain outcome, Britain was somewhat contained anyway, weather was getting worse and again, he really wanted to crush those pesky Bolsheviks that next year.
D-day has proven how difficult those amphibious invasions are. Huh????
The Germans had spent years building coastal defenses and they didn't stop the D-day landings anyway.
Britain had almost no coastal defenses. The Nazis could just pick places where there were no defenses at all.
Britain had no army (left it all in France Belgium etc).
Britain had some aircraft but was completely outnumbered by the Luftwaffe.
The British evacuated over 300,000 in less than a week in row-boats etc.
So, the Germans could have easily put in 500,000 troops in a week if they had chosen to.
If the royal navy tried to intervene with any landing (and Hitler wasn't a double agent) the Nazi dive-bombers would have taken out the entire navy.
You don't have to be a historian to figure this. It is just common sense.
Ok, let's do common sense
The Germans had spent years building coastal defenses and they didn't stop the D-day landings anyway.
Nope, because by the time of the invasion the odds were completely against the Germans - in 1944 Germany was already finished and could in no way keep up with the sheer volume of allied soldiers and hardware. Germany was being bombed relentlessly ánd bled to death militarily in the east. In 1940 the British did not find themselves in that same situation vis-à-vis the nazis. They always made sure to keep important strategic reserves in their homeland.
Oh, and by the way here you contradict yourself:
Britain had no army (left it all in France Belgium etc).
as opposed to
The British evacuated over 300,000 in less than a week in row-boats etc.
And this:
Britain had almost no coastal defenses. The Nazis could just pick places where there were no defenses at all.
It kinda depends on what you consider to be efficient coastal defenses. They had radar (massive airplane deployments would indicate invasion at hand and bomb raids could give an idea of the location) and spotters all around + the number of suitable landing areas is always limited due to geomorphical and/or geographical conditions. Much would have depended on the British capacity to move troops fast. Apparently, Hitler choose not to underestimate the British in that regard.
If the royal navy tried to intervene with any landing (and Hitler wasn't a double agent) the Nazi dive-bombers would have taken out the entire navy.
If it were that easy, I suggest any sea power at the time should have switched to mere air power asap and not retain a fleet. The US pacific fleet was only obliterated because it was caught completely off guard and the ships were moored, so that event was more some sort of a target practising drama. Under the 1940 circumstances it can be assumed the British fleet would have been on high alert and not so easily bombed to the bottom of the North Sea.
Ok, call me chicken, but I'm going for a run now because I need to shed a few pounds.
Are you for real!?!?!? Answer: NO.
Just one point: "Oh, and by the way here you contradict yourself: Britain had no army (left it all in France Belgium etc), as opposed to, The British evacuated over 300,000 in less than a week in row-boats etc."
300,000 don't an army make,.... what were they gonna do,.... spit at the Nazis and give them the flu?
I'm back again!
Correction: 300.000 repatriated + all the strategic defense forces left in England. Or do you really think the British were so stupid as to send all their troops to the mainland when the Germans started to invade?
When the US went to war in Vietnam, do you really think they deployed all their troops over there, leaving no combat ready troops within their country to defend the US borders? Which country would act so irresponsibly?
To be fair, only one country made a fatal mistake in this regard at the time: France. When Churchill visited the French chiefs of staff in Paris some weeks after the first hostilities, he was told by the French the situation was already near hopeless. He was shown charts to illustrate this, upon which he asked about the French strategic reserve. The French looked at him incredulously, so he thought they didn't understand him and he repeated, this time in French: "Où est la masse de manoeuvre?" Chief of staff Gamelin then answered: "aucune". There was none.
Here is what the Englishman B. H. Liddell Hart (who studied the military and interviewed the German generals) said in his 1948 book "The Other Side Of The Hill.":
Page 112: The escape of the British Army from France has often been called "the miracle of Dunkirk". For the German armoured forces had reached the Channel coast behind the back of the British Army while this was still deep in the interior of Flanders cut off from its own bases, and from the bulk of the French Army, it seemed likely also to be cut off from the sea. Those who got away have often wondered how they managed to do so. The answer is that Hitler's intervention saved them—when nothing else could have. A sudden order from him over the telephone stopped the armoured forces just as they were in sight of Dunkirk, and held them back until the retreating British had reached the port and slipped out of their clutches.
Page 112: But although the British Army thus escaped from the trap in France, it was in no state to defend England. It had left most of its weapons behind, and the stores at home were almost empty. In the following months Britain's small and scantily-armed forces faced the magnificently equipped army that had conquered France—with only a strip of water between them. Yet the invasion never came. At the time we believed that the repulse of the Luftwaffe in the "Battle over Britain" had saved her. That is only part of the explanation. The last part of it. The original cause, which goes deeper, is that Hitler did not want to conquer England. He took little interest in the invasion preparations, did nothing to spur them on, and cancelled at the first plausible excuse.
Good write up. Slack jack, sorry to say - not everything is a conspiracy.
SJ,
Do not forget Rudolph Hess.
Somebody ass raped you with the business end of a shovel - yes?
Go see a doctor Jackie Boy.
So it is. The "Great Trump" turns out to be the Great Pussy. Why am I not surprised?
Turn it ALL over or get off the field, Great Pussy Man!
Turn it ALL over. Or be the coward you never wanted to be.
It's your turn Big Guy!
My approach would be: you knew this was coming for many years, the deadline is the deadline, and perhaps next time you might be more efficient. RELEASE IT ALL!
After Vegas they really have to get this right. I mean it's been a long time and some things are still rotting and smelling where they were buried under the Warren commission. If they miss something it all goes down with the remaining Cognitive Americans who have noses in the air.
Now back to what really Killed JFK, open your right palm and slap the front of your right forehead toward the left rear of your brain very very hard @ 13Degrees elevation and 32degrees to left to right. (Veruda tapes) But before that 0ne bullet only through his neck with the wrong rifle and cartridge to kill.
They cannot get this wrong so they will run it all through the sieve.
Their angle is to make us all feel like batterd wives and children, so we just give up
I find at times like these, when everything looks most dire, when the suffocating quicksand of deep state swamp mud and corruption chokes off, envelops all, like a green gaseous, odorous fog , snuffing out wee little hope like the Grinch that stole Christmas from wee Cindy Who, and ever may be, choking the smallest of small, small hopes, dashing little Cindy Who instead, headlong into the rocky shoals, high cliffs in storm filled seas .. Well in that case, there is only one thing left to satisfy an aching heart ...
Sing it Leonard ..
Everybody knows that the dice are loaded
Everybody rolls with their fingers crossed
Everybody knows that the war is over
Everybody knows that the good guys lost
Everybody knows the fight is fixed
The poor stay poor and the rich get rich
That's how it goes
Everybody knows that the boat is sinking
Everybody knows that the captain lied
Everybody's got this broken feeling
Like their Momma or their dog just died
Everybody Knows
That's how it goes
Everybody Knows
Here's one you may not have heard, research "Permindex".
Everybody knows...
Permindex was simply a trade mechanism set up by some ordinary business people looking to facilitate exchange between various countries =
had nothing to do with Dallas/Oswald/Bronfman/BnaiBrith/Ferry/Lansky/Switzerland dark pools/Italy/chi-town mafiya/mossad/umbrellas/
etc., You some kinda nut?
In related non-news...
"It also includes information about foreign partner organizations that were involved in the investigation, the official said."
Sooo, before dancin sraelis learned to dance in a disco-inflected style, whilst watching towering infernos...BURN BABY BURN!>>>>>
did they dance to more middle eastern beats of traditional metre? Or were they seen... on that fatal day in November...
moving to the melodious yiddish stylings of Schmenge Brothers-like cabbage rolls Leutonian polkas?
We may NOW ... never know. Thanks agin... Donald!
Oh my! \looks like the /sarc \symbol is now mandatory ... for addressing the new crop of zheeple
without the slighest hint of irony in their toolkits!
More like photos of XXXXXX X X XXXX working for the CIA who was in Dallas that day....... you think they would have sanitized all those files by now
If you think LBJ did NOT know what went down ...
You are f'cking tool !!
"Genius move by Trump."
Creative, but no. Assad gassed his people. Those poor, innocent, beautiful, innocent, poor, little, precious, little babies, gassed by Assad.
Don't overthink this. It's all theater. It's hard to deal with. When you start to become conscious of the matrix it rips your soul apart everyday.
Trump gives CIA power to launch drone strikes: report | TheHill
page 3 "information concerning" tells you all you need to know about the "party" responsible & who governs.
blows a buttload right out of the water.
https://www.archives.gov/files/research/jfk/releases/docid-32126090.pdf