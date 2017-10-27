BREAKING: Catalan Slaps the Government of Spain Across the Face, Officially Declares Independence

Written by Nathan McDonald, Sprott Money News

UPDATE:

That's how fast news on this situation is moving: as I just finished putting "digital ink" to "digital paper", the separatist region of Catalan has declared independence in the face of all the push back they are receiving from Spain. In the face of the veiled threats and potential violence, they have voted to embark down their own path.

Following a vote by the Catalan parliament, speaker Carme Forcadell has the following to say;

“We constitute the Catalan Republic as an independent and sovereign country, under the rule of law”.







In addition to this, the Vice President of the now "independent" Catalan region took to Twitter and declared this victory for all to see:

"With humility, firmness, courage and courage, we start a historical path! We win the freedom!"







This is amazing news to anyone who believes in free will and liberty, but now, the people of Catalan and its government need to get ready for the shocks that are about to come their way.

Who knows exactly what is going to happen, but with the amount of egg just thrown in the face of the government in Madrid, I expect a swift enactment of article 155.

How Spain will use their "legal" powers is yet to be seen, but undoubtedly, the potential risk of extreme violence is now very high. The elites of the world have been called out and this "upstart" government has just slapped them across the faces - justice in their eyes will need to be enacted.

Sympathizers and those who did not want to separate from Spain within the Catalan region will likely cause massive issues within the new country, including agents, who will be activated to cause intentional, additional unrest.

A heavy police state is going to have to be enacted within Catalan to keep society functioning in the short term and massive gyrations within their local markets and the markets of Spain is now going to play out.

Fasten your seatbelts and get ready for the ride - it's only just begun.

---

The country has been thrown into chaos over the Catalan separatist movement and attempting to decipher the truth of what is actually going on, on the ground within that region is nearly impossible to do so.

The reasoning for this is the constant conflicting news stories that come out only hours apart. Throughout the week, there has been a constant back and forth of stories: one will claim that the separatist leader Carles Puidgement is giving into the demands of Madrid, then only hours later, he posts a defiant Instagram post, alluding to the exact opposite. As previously stated, it's a mess.

Sadly, for the separatist movement, time is running out for them and the elites in Spain are growing impatient.

Article 155, which will allow the Spanish government to crack down viciously on the Catalan region, is set to be enacted tonight at 12 p.m.

This dwindling timeline has done nothing to clear the fog of confusion, as we are now hearing two different stories as of even today. One states that the Catalan separatist party is petitioning Madrid for the ability to hold a snap election, and the other states that they will simply declare independence.

The Spain Report is one outlet claiming that the Catalan "rebel" government will choose the latter option and has chosen to declare independence:

Catalan separatist parties—Junts PEL Sí ("Together For Yes") and the CUP (Popular Unity Candidacy)—have registered a motion to declare the independence of Catalonia in the regional parliament.



A copy of the document published by Spanish media included the phrase: "We constitute the Catalan Republic as an independent sovereign democratic, social state of law".



The text would also approve the activation of the secession bill approved by the regional chamber at the beginning of September and voided by the Constitutional Court and "begin the constituent process".



Wherever the truth lies is unknown. But what we do know is that Carles Puidgement is stuck between a rock and a hard place and is rapidly running out of time. Anger within the region is demanding that Catalan separate, while the government in Madrid is forcefully demanding that they back down, or else.

This, as I have previously stated, is not going to end well. Carles Puidgement knows that his life is on the line and it is exactly why he has been recently seen backpedaling on some of his statements, he knows that this is not a game and has likely been privy to many behind the scenes threats.

His bravery cannot be understated, as the elites of the Western world are likely to come down in full force on him and his minuscule government. There will be little they can do if Spain decides to resolve this situation with violence.

Only the condemnation and watchful eyes of liberty lovers around the world will hold the tyrannical forces in check, as the Spanish government knows that there will be repercussions on the international markets if they act with extreme violence, against a democratically decided outcome.

Sadly, at this time, besides the people resisting on the ground within Catalan, we are the best hope they have - as little consolation as that may be.

