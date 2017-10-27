BREAKING: Catalan Slaps the Government of Spain Across the Face, Officially Declares Independence

Catalan Slaps the Government of Spain Across the Face, Officially Declares Independence
Written by Nathan McDonald, Sprott Money News
UPDATE:
That's how fast news on this situation is moving: as I just finished putting "digital ink" to "digital paper", the separatist region of Catalan has declared independence in the face of all the push back they are receiving from Spain. In the face of the veiled threats and potential violence, they have voted to embark down their own path.
Following a vote by the Catalan parliament, speaker Carme Forcadell has the following to say;
“We constitute the Catalan Republic as an independent and sovereign country, under the rule of law”.
In addition to this, the Vice President of the now "independent" Catalan region took to Twitter and declared this victory for all to see:
"With humility, firmness, courage and courage, we start a historical path! We win the freedom!"
This is amazing news to anyone who believes in free will and liberty, but now, the people of Catalan and its government need to get ready for the shocks that are about to come their way.
Who knows exactly what is going to happen, but with the amount of egg just thrown in the face of the government in Madrid, I expect a swift enactment of article 155.
How Spain will use their "legal" powers is yet to be seen, but undoubtedly, the potential risk of extreme violence is now very high. The elites of the world have been called out and this "upstart" government has just slapped them across the faces - justice in their eyes will need to be enacted.
Sympathizers and those who did not want to separate from Spain within the Catalan region will likely cause massive issues within the new country, including agents, who will be activated to cause intentional, additional unrest.
A heavy police state is going to have to be enacted within Catalan to keep society functioning in the short term and massive gyrations within their local markets and the markets of Spain is now going to play out.
Fasten your seatbelts and get ready for the ride - it's only just begun.
---
The country has been thrown into chaos over the Catalan separatist movement and attempting to decipher the truth of what is actually going on, on the ground within that region is nearly impossible to do so.
The reasoning for this is the constant conflicting news stories that come out only hours apart. Throughout the week, there has been a constant back and forth of stories: one will claim that the separatist leader Carles Puidgement is giving into the demands of Madrid, then only hours later, he posts a defiant Instagram post, alluding to the exact opposite. As previously stated, it's a mess.
Sadly, for the separatist movement, time is running out for them and the elites in Spain are growing impatient.
Article 155, which will allow the Spanish government to crack down viciously on the Catalan region, is set to be enacted tonight at 12 p.m.
This dwindling timeline has done nothing to clear the fog of confusion, as we are now hearing two different stories as of even today. One states that the Catalan separatist party is petitioning Madrid for the ability to hold a snap election, and the other states that they will simply declare independence.
The Spain Report is one outlet claiming that the Catalan "rebel" government will choose the latter option and has chosen to declare independence:
Catalan separatist parties—Junts PEL Sí ("Together For Yes") and the CUP (Popular Unity Candidacy)—have registered a motion to declare the independence of Catalonia in the regional parliament.
A copy of the document published by Spanish media included the phrase: "We constitute the Catalan Republic as an independent sovereign democratic, social state of law".
The text would also approve the activation of the secession bill approved by the regional chamber at the beginning of September and voided by the Constitutional Court and "begin the constituent process".
Wherever the truth lies is unknown. But what we do know is that Carles Puidgement is stuck between a rock and a hard place and is rapidly running out of time. Anger within the region is demanding that Catalan separate, while the government in Madrid is forcefully demanding that they back down, or else.
This, as I have previously stated, is not going to end well. Carles Puidgement knows that his life is on the line and it is exactly why he has been recently seen backpedaling on some of his statements, he knows that this is not a game and has likely been privy to many behind the scenes threats.
His bravery cannot be understated, as the elites of the Western world are likely to come down in full force on him and his minuscule government. There will be little they can do if Spain decides to resolve this situation with violence.
Only the condemnation and watchful eyes of liberty lovers around the world will hold the tyrannical forces in check, as the Spanish government knows that there will be repercussions on the international markets if they act with extreme violence, against a democratically decided outcome.
Sadly, at this time, besides the people resisting on the ground within Catalan, we are the best hope they have - as little consolation as that may be.
If they don't have a Stonewall Jackson it's all over but the arrests.
Unfortunately even if they do manage to hang onto their independence, the Catalans are all in for a comprehensive welfare state with socialized medicine. And they want to join the EU too. So much for "independence" and "liberty."
"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, — That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security."
Putin should twitter recognition
Puigdement-ia. Nice touch to a ridicule, uninformed article. Sprott Money weren't the guys who fired Marc Faber because they are such a diverse company? Well, they could be good at diversity but definitely not at geopolitics, and less at what it would meen for investments. I would keep my money away from them. Keep wanking at the Catalan charade. Here you can have a look at how globalist and pro-EU they are
https://i.imgur.com/Ftv3T5M.jpg
And this is one of their Antifa independentist leaders
https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anna_Gabriel
(watch out for the antifa sign on her tshirt)
Btw she is from Andalusian origin, as well as the Catalan Police chief "Trapero" (no Catalan surname whatsoever). So yeah, keep wanking at "freedoms", at seeking your own destiny as a people, at returning to traditions, because the only thing they want to do with tradition is destroy it, and then create a globalized republic, as they have stated many times.
A fight to the death to see who gets stuck with the derivitaves.
I will wait till I hear about Catalonia's stand on the EU.
If they declare independence from Brussels also, then it is a true independence movement.
If they do not leave the EU, then they are just proxies for the oligarchs that rule the Europeans...
I hope that the Catalan independence of Spain lasts longer than my proclaimed 'independence' from my wife's nice tits and pussy (after a particularly heated argument).
Master of own domain? That didn't last long.
I admire the Catalan movement's tactics: be patient.
Make a dictator act like a dictator. For the world to see.
Good job.
One reason the elite should be paid a visit. Global Wealth Inequality - (See description for 2017 updates) What you never knew you never knew
The lives of the many would prosper greatly.
¡¡¡VIVA ESPAÑA!!!
40%+ youth unemployment and the "elites" still can't understand why this is happening.
Because they are ALL sociopaths.
But isn't the official unemployment around 12%?
;-)
I have already updated all of my maps, and should send a letter of congratulations. I don't know what to do about my globe because it is expensive but wrong.
Football?
LoL
Yep, they will be whipped down for now but it will open big scars that will fester while biding their time to rise up and whack off the Spanish head and shit in it. The Spanish screwed up by beating those little old ladies on the head and bloodying them. Hatred is seething and will for generations.
When the people were armed only with spears a standing army could wipe them out, but given biological agents, poisons, BIG bombs, etc. I can foresee trouble for those big, bad inquisitors. Botulism in fine wines, salmonella in their restaurants, exotic poisons imported in from some sympathetic peoples all will deal mortal misery to the targeted ones.
I hope they have their cast iron longjohns on. The ultimate response will come from the barrel of a gun. I've been reading about Rajoy's reaction, and he's all wee-weed up. I read that the US supports the Article 155 enactment (surprised!-- not), along with the EU (of course, no secession allowed) which means bust them heads til morale improves.
They have even threatened to put the Catalonian supporters in prison for as much as 25 years.
It's hang together or all hang separately time over there.
I wish them the best of luck.
ALL hinges on which way the the cops and military generals act. To shoot or not to shoot. That is the question.
The US is supporting Article 155, because Calexit, Texit, and othere ARE coming!
*others
Catalan had better have some guns stashed away. If not, they are fucked.
¡¡¡VIVA ESPAÑA!!!
Various single actors have spread a bunch of terror driving rental trucks down pedestrian-filled streets. Timothy McVeigh did not use a gun. Electric transmission lines can be brought down. More Spanish trains can be blown up. It took 5,000 police almost a week to find the two brothers in Boston who left the pressure cooker bombs on the street. The police are outnumbered hundreds to one. A conventional war along the lines of the 1936-1939 Spanish Civil War is not likely. Lots that individuals and small determined groups can do to cause Madrid to grind to a halt. Don't think Rajoy understands the can of worms he is about to open up.
People can just not show up for work. Not go when the light turns green. Park in no-parking zones. Tear off the address labels and put their junk mail back in public mailboxes
All sorts of things can be done without violence of any kind to make governance without consent impossible.
How dare those tax slaves rebel!?!?
what. the. fuck. ever.
How many of them are armed and what resources do they have at their disposal?
In the meantime...
"Full Faith and Credit"
I presume they are still using the Euro, so nothing has changed.
Bingo. Thats the thing in a nutshell.
They could barter pretty well for themselves.
Fuck the elites. The time has come to slap them all in the face, repeatedly.
Go local!
"There will be blood in the streets"
Damn straight, the elites will not take this lying down. The little people can't get too far off the reservation.
I'd bet the cya are there to help the spanish gov.
Maybe they will blow up more things in Catalonia , especially innocent women and children for the greatest effect!
They need to be attacked with separatist movements everywhere. I'm now a dedicated separatist where I live. Start your own where you are.