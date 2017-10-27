Orban Launches Intelligence Probe Into George Soros' "Open Society" Network

Apparently, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban thinks his propaganda campaign to discredit Hungarian-born billionaire George Soros - Orban’s political archnemesis - hasn’t been sufficiently effective.
As Orban’s ruling party gears up for parliamentary elections in April - where it is the prohibitive favorite to win largely thanks to its refusal to accept refugees under a plan devised by the European Commission - the prime minister has instructed his intelligence services to map what he described as the networks run by the billionaire financier’s “empire” targeting his country, Bloomberg reported.
Intelligence agencies will help evaluate what he sees as efforts by Soros to get Hungary punished by EU institutions pursuing a “mixed-population” continent, Orban said in an interview with Kossuth Radio on Friday.
The Associated Press added that the investigation will also focus on alleged Hungarian members of the network.
Orban speaks often of a coming split in Europe between “migrant-free zone” and those in the west who refuse calls to “haul” undocumented migrants away.
The unraveling of the friendship between Orban and Soros in some ways mirrors the falling out between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US-based cleric Fehtullah Gulen in terms of the extent of the deterioration.
Three decades ago, billionaire financier George Soros paid for a young Viktor Orbán to study in Britain. And as recently as 2010, Soros donated $1 million to Orbán’s government to help the cleanup effort following the infamous “red sludge” disaster.
But the once-warm relationship between the two men has deteriorated substantially over the past seven years, as Orban has drifted further to the right. In 2014, the leader of Hungary’s Fidesz party declared he would seek to model Hungary’s government after “illiberal” democracies like the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In response, Soros this summer denounced his former protege and accused him of creating a “mafia state” in Hungary.
One of dozens of billboards around Hungary bearing anti-Soros messaging...
Orban responded by accusing Soros's network of using the European Union to achieve its own aims, including the promotion of mass migration into Europe.
Orban was no doubt provoked to launch the probe by reports Soros has donated $18 billion from his family office to his “Open Society” foundation, his primary tool for influence policy throughout the west. The group funds a network of dozens of organizations that fund liberal, globalist causes throughout Europe and the US. At times, recipients of funding have included Black Lives Matter groups, and even Antifa.
But will Orban’s investigation morph into a full-on, Turkey-style purge of anyone with ties to Soros’ linked organizations, regardless of their actual complicity? That, of course, remains to be seen.
I know for an absolute fact that since 1993 or 1994 Hungary and the US have a bilateral extradition treaty.
Seconded. I was advising the government (of Hungary in the early ‘90s and FIDESZ (Orbán’s party) asked me to do their economic advisory panel. I was friends with one of the founders so I agreed. Orbán ran the parallel panel: the political advisory. The idea was to evaluate proposed legislation and formulate the party’s position (at the time it was in the opposition.)
Anyway, there was a well developed and powerful Orbán cult (people reacted to him like he was a rockstar or genius philosopher) and absolutely no matter how powerful the actual economic consequences, or however much my panel went one way or another (and this was sometimes bedrock human/property rights stuff) Orbán ALWAYS swayed the fraction and its leadership.
He actually caused a decent amount of damage, and he did it out of some awful narcissistic need or whatever.
I hated him. He didn’t like me but I wasn’t important enough for him to swat at me.
But these days he’s making me (a former personal enemy) like him. On this and many other issues.
