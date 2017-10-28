How The Elite Dominate The World – Part 4: They Buy Politicians, And Incumbents Almost Always Win

Authored by Michael Snyder via The Economic Collapse blog,
Once we wake up to how the game is being played, then we will have a real shot at changing things. For decades, the elite have been pulling the strings behind the scenes in both major political parties. That is why nothing has ever seemed to change very much no matter which party has been in power.
The agenda of the elite has always seemed to march forward, and ordinary people like us have always been frustrated that we can’t seem to make a difference. But now a shift seems to be taking place. Donald Trump took on the establishment in both major parties, and he miraculously won the presidency. Down in Alabama, the elite spent more than 30 million dollars to defeat Roy Moore, and he still defeated Luther Strange. A political awakening is taking place, and I can’t wait to see what happens during the mid-term elections in 2018.
In Part I and Part II of this series, I talked about how the elite use debt as a tool of enslavement. In Part III, I went over how the elite use the colossal media corporations they own to control what we think. Today, I want to talk about their influence in the realm of politics.
In Washington D.C., it is well understood that the game of politics is all about the money. If I win my election, and online polling suggests that there is a ton of enthusiasm for my campaign, I will be expected to spend most of my time on the phone raising money. As a freshman member of Congress, at orientation it will be explained to me that I am supposed to spend approximately four hours a day doing fundraising, and that is why the House and Senate floors are so empty most of the time.
By law, members of Congress cannot make fundraising calls from their offices, and so both parties have huge call centers just across from the Capitol. Especially around lunch and dinner times (because those are some of the best times to reach people), those call centers are packed as members of the House and Senate run through lists of potential donors.
And it isn’t just about raising money for their own campaigns. As a freshman member of Congress I would be expected to raise at least $200,000 for the NRCC (the National Republican Congressional Committee). If I don’t pay my dues, I would get into big trouble with party leadership.
But you know what? I have already pledged that I am not going to participate in this very corrupt system. If I am sent to Congress, I am going to spend my time doing the job that the people of Idaho sent me there to do.
So will Paul Ryan and the others in leadership get very upset with me for not “paying my dues”?
Of course.
But it is time for some of us to take a stand and do what is right. Congress has become a cesspool of filth and corruption, and it is time to flush the toilet.
Because if we don’t fight this corrupt system, the influence of money in politics will just get worse and worse. Today, the elite pour millions upon millions of dollars even into small campaigns, and in 2016 it took an average of more than 10 million dollars to win a U.S. Senate seat…
While the White House may not have gone to the biggest spender, an awful lot of House and Senate seats did — as usual. And it was pricier than ever to win them.
This election cycle, an average winning Senate candidate had spent $10.4 million through Oct. 19 (reflecting the latest reports filed with the Federal Election Commission). That’s a $1.8 million increase over the same period in the 2014 cycle. By the end of last cycle, the number rose to $10.6 million, and a similar uptick is expected this time once post-election and year-end reports are filed.
Once you win, the pressure to raise money for your next campaign never ends.
The elite know this, and they use this pressure to influence votes. Prior to a big vote, lobbyists will make it abundantly clear how they want certain members of Congress to vote, and if they vote the “right way” those members of Congress will be rewarded.
Just across from the U.S. Capitol there are clubs where fancy receptions are regularly held. If you vote the “right way” on a particular bill, you may be invited to one of these receptions, and there will be big, fat donation checks waiting there for you.
Of course most members of Congress have learned how to play the game, and this is why it is nearly impossible to defeat incumbents. Over the past six decades, the re-election rate for members of the House of Representatives has consistently been well over 80 percent, and according to the UVA Center for Politics incumbents actually did far better than that in 2016…
This election cycle, 393 of 435 House representatives, 29 of 34 senators, and five of 12 governors sought reelection (several of the governors were prohibited from seeking another term). Of those, 380 of 393 House members (97%), 27 of 29 senators (93%), and four of five governors (80%) won another term. These members of Congress and governors not only won renomination, but also won in November.
Since World War II, the overall success rate for Senate incumbents has been 84 percent, and the overall success rate for House incumbents has been 94 percent.
Incumbents are almost always armed with huge war chests and most of them have tremendous name recognition, and so toppling them is not easy.
Fortunately, there is no incumbent in my race because Raul Labrador is running for governor. So the race is completely wide open, and right now my campaign has the most enthusiasm by far. If you would like to help me flush the toilet in Washington, I would encourage you to visit MichaelSnyderForCongress.com.
If we don’t fight back, we will never break the stranglehold that the elite have on our political system.
Every generation of Americans has had to stand up and fight for liberty and freedom, and now it is our turn. This particular battle will not be fought with guns and bullets, but rather with ideas, values and principles.
We are part of a movement that is sweeping the nation. Good men and women are rising up to run in federal, state and local races all across the country, and it is absolutely imperative that we all get behind them and support them.
That’s another issue hindering change. The oligarchs not only own the politicians, but they own the MSM outright. Literally every aspect of how most of the population receive information is filtered through a corporate source. That’s why issues such as wealth inequality, health care costs, immigration and even environmental problems are presented through a racial lens. You can’t take issue with any of the above without being reminded of white privilege or cultural guilt. The greedy and profiteering elite can only get away with their crimes with a divided populace. I’d say they’re doing a pretty damn good job at this point.
On the bright side, the internet is slowly tearing down their hegemony of information. That’s why control of the internet is now their number one priority. You must keep in mind that these people have no soul. They will do absolutely anything to retain power.
I’ve been arguing for a long time that the reason we haven’t seen any real change is because people haven’t suffered enough—at least not in significant numbers. People can be disgusted by how the parasitic oligarchy lives and self-deals, but until a critical mass of people learn what food insecurity really is, they won’t get off their medicated asses and do anything about it.
However, I do not believe the center can hold out for too much longer. The world’s population is busting at the seams. Sooner rather than later, reality will dictate how much more the planet’s resources can take. In fact, I think the reckoning is NOW; but it’s still in its infancy. Without some yet-to-be-discovered infinite energy source added to the mix, I would say that our commuter-based lifestyle is set to get expensive. One little hiccup in the economy and this farce will unravel faster than you might expect. Then, things get interesting. Patience....wont' be long.
I work in a small rural community that is pretty fundamentalist christian. You grow up, get a job, get married, have children, pray and all will work out. I am christian myself, but I am continually amazed at the complete lack of understanding and connection they have to any political process going on in Washington. Actually more than a few have no fb account and could care less and most will denounce Washington as a whole as scum. But their answer to the problem is that a divine power will protect them and any type of political war to restore our constitutional system just totally goes over their head. It's enlightening to see their belief in their higher power, but it is astounding to see their lack of connection to our politicial system in any way that would form some sort of political solution to what we have other than prayers. That disconnection from reality gives me anxiety when I see it and I just wonder at what point QE, the FED, masive debt and politicans that just lie for money will intrude enough on their lifestyles to effect change. Scary really.
I don't think campaign contributions can explain it anymore. It has to be more sinister. Why would a congressman keep spinning on the hamster wheel to fill his campaign coffers to stay in office? How is this converted to personal gain/wealth? I understand sleaze and so forth, such as Hillary making a small fortune in cattle futures, but what about the pedo angle? Epstein who sprang out of nowhere as a billionaire with an island doing the bidding of the Israeli's? He was "made", set up to do dirty work. That seems to explain more of what is going on. How can congressmen continue to betray the people of our country especially when we are all beginning to realize it? There must be some heavy duty blackmail going on. They have so choice but to fuck us over or be fucked over themselves. I get the sense that everyone in Congress has a video or two that must stay hidden, just as every actress on the silver screen has probably gone down on a producer. We are living in a nightmare.