OxyContin Nation: Meet The Billionaire Family Who Helped Spark America's Opiod Crisis

Unbeknownst to many, the Sackler Family, with assets of $13 billion, the nation’s 19th wealthiest family is one the top players in philanthropy. You can find the Sackler Gallery in the Smithsonian museum in Washington, D.C. or visit the Sackler wing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The Sackler’s even have a museum at Harvard, Guggenheim, and dozen of universities around the country. If it’s art— the Sackler family has it.
Participating in the art game takes money and a lot of it. So, where does the Sackler money come from?
According to Forbes, the “Sacklers continue to reap hundreds of millions of dollars in profits from the businesses in 2016– some $700 million last year, by Forbes’ calculations - from an estimated $3 billion in Purdue Pharma revenues plus at least $1.5 billion in sales from their foreign companies”.
Forbes outlines a brief history lesson of how the Sackler family got started in the world of medicine-
The family fortune began in 1952 when three doctors — Arthur (d. 1987), Mortimer (d. 2010) and Raymond Sackler — purchased Purdue, then a small and struggling New York drug manufacturer. The company spent decades selling products like earwax remover and laxatives before moving into pain medications by the late 1980s. To create OxyContin, Purdue married oxycodone, a generic painkiller, with a time-release mechanism to combat abuse by spreading the drug’s effects over a half-day.
The FDA approved the medication in 1995 and it soon took off. By 2003 OxyContin sales hit $1.6 billion as the drug helped drive a huge nationwide spike in opioid prescribing. At its peak in 2012, doctors wrote more than 282 million prescriptions for opioid painkillers, including OxyContin, Vicodin and Percocet — nearly enough for every American to have a bottle.
Now opioid prescriptions are declining amid increased scrutiny over drug addiction, down 12% since 2012 according to data from healthcare information firm IMS Health. OxyContin (which is also beginning to face competition from authorized generics while fighting to protect its patents over tamper-proof, extended-release oxycodone) saw prescriptions fall 17%.
It wasn’t until the 1980’s, as explained by Forbes, the Sackler family through their family-owned drug company called Purdue Pharma created OxyContin. Then in 1995, the FDA approved the medication and sales exploded. Sales hit $1.6 billion in 2003, as a nationwide spike in opioids was seen. By the peak in 2012, doctors wrote more than 282 million prescription for opioid painkillers, such as OxyContin, Vicodin and Percocet. Good times for the Sacklers from 1996- 2012, as the family drug business exploded.
According to The New Yorker, Oxycontin ” has reportedly generated some thirty-five billion dollars in revenue for Purdue” since 1995. OxyContin’s sole active ingredient is oxycodone, a chemical cousin of heroin, which makes it highly addictive.
The New Yorker further says Purdue used marketing techniques to deceive the American public of the drug’s true addictive characteristics.
Purdue launched OxyContin with a marketing campaign that attempted to counter this attitude and change the prescribing habits of doctors. The company funded research and paid doctors to make the case that concerns about opioid addiction were overblown, and that OxyContin could safely treat an ever-wider range of maladies. Sales representatives marketed OxyContin as a product “to start with and to stay with.” Millions of patients found the drug to be a vital salve for excruciating pain. But many others grew so hooked on it that, between doses, they experienced debilitating withdrawal.
Oddly enough, around the time OxyContin was approved, prescription opioid deaths across the United States surged. Fast forward to more relevant times, where heroin and fentanyl deaths are exploding.
Diving into the opioid crisis onto the streets of Baltimore. It’s very common to see local citizens shooting up heroin on city streets. In this video, I asked a man how did this addiction start? Guess what he said?... It all started with legal painkillers, such as OxyContin.
As a few parasitical elites make billions flooding America’s streets with opioids. We the every day American citizen have to deal with the consequences, as President Trump outlined in yesterday’s opioid crisis speech:
- In 2016, more than two million Americans had an addiction to prescription or illicit opioids.
- Since 2000, over 300,000 Americans have died from overdoses involving opioids.
- Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of injury death in the United States, outnumbering both traffic crashes and gun-related deaths.
- In 2015, there were 52,404 drug overdose deaths — 33,091 of those deaths, almost two-thirds, involved the use of opioids.
- The situation has only gotten worse, with drug overdose deaths in 2016 expected to exceed 64,000.
- This represents a rate of 175 deaths a day.
Bottomline: It’s time for the American people to learn the truth about the opioid crisis and the very few elites who have profited. The question You should ask: why did our government allow this to happen?
Oy vey.
"why did our government allow this to happen?" - please Tylers! ZHedgers know .gov doesn't work for them. It works for (((they))) and their WASP concubines who control the petrodollar system and fund every politician in DC. If the sheeple don't like their fat, stressed-out existence, .gov will keep GI's in Afghanistan guarding the poppy fields to keep opium abundant to sedate them.
Lets solve JFK Murder First ...
HOW!...
Start by releasing ALL the Secret Files (after 54 years) ...
Come-On Donald, you Da Man ~
Sackler. Hmmmm. (((Surprise, surprise)))
"Those that forget history are destined to repeat it."
-Somebody-
(REF: Opium Wars)
I've been in the pharma business for 18 years and learned a lot about the chemicals that are used. Everyone of them has a side effect to your body. You cure/subdue one ailment and create another. Tablet presses can pump out 5000+ tablets per minute depending on the number of stations. One migrain drug was selling for $100.00 per tablet years back. Now multiply $100.00 x 5000/hr. A lot of places run presses lights out, with a 2 ton tote gravity fed. One guy can run 30 presses. Some products run for years without a changeover. They just replace the punches and dies, do the scheduled maintenance and off they go, like an Indy pit stop.
Now they are pushing vaccines, because it's moar difficult to link that, years down the road, that the ailment was caused by the vaccine. Oral medicines produce immediate effects or death. The rate of autism in the UK is up over 1300% in the last decade, but pharma claims it's not the MMR vaccine, which was administered as a manditory vaccine about the same time these stats were collected, but there is no way to prove it. Doctors are also required to report adverse effects to medicines, but only 10% of Doctors bother.
All drugs are poison to yoar body. If you can find a substitue that isn't chemical try that first. If you have no choice, take the drugs, but follow the instructions to a "T". A lot of elderly take maintenance prescriptions like headache pills, when they should maintain the drug in their body at a certain level by taking it as prescribed. That is one thing the industry cannot control, is how medication is used.
While Americans comprise only 5 percent of the world population, they consume an incredible 50 percent of big pharma’s drugs
Nice write up. And true. Thanks for the first hand info.
(((Sackler)))
http://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2015/07/28/how-the-ashkenazi-jew...
you've got shit for brains
you're a a racist and should be removed from here and the planet
You make it sound like it's so wrong to be a racist. In fact it's s only natural. Fuck you an your multi-cultural, multi-racial society. You're probably a Jew or shabez goy.
No probably about it.
The jooz did it.
They are guilty.
How the West Was Jooed is an ongoing saga. Gut wrenching it is.
Trump is fulla' McDonalds. America will never be great as long as jooz infect the systems which separate modern civilization from jungle-time. Reversion to the mean is moving at a rapid pace.
At first blush, Trump has a decent looking family, but none of those fuckers seem very bright. Money buys favors, not intelligence.
Every. Single. Time.
That's why Ivanka married a Jew. Trump blood needs a boost. Unfortunately, Kushner is from a family of crooks.
Ohio attorney general sues 5 pharma companies over their role in the opioid epidemic
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is suing five makers of opioid painkillers for their role in the state's opioid epidemic.
The five companies named in the suit are Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Endo Health Solutions and Allergan.
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/05/31/ohio-ag-sues-pharma-companies-over-their...
Teva Pharmaceutical interim president and CEO Yitzhak Peterburg said the health -care industry ... production plant at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s headquarters in Jerusalem, Israel.
re: Ivanka
Kudos. Good quip ! lol
There is something wrong about being a racist. You don't have to be a racist to dislike the globalists. They are as racist as you are. Putting in hate speech laws that they only enforce if the speech talks about Islam - even if it is true. That is racism as it favors Islam over others. Globalists in Europe are racists becasue they sacrifice their women to mass rapes committed by Muslim migrants. One does not have to be racist to understand the evils of the world. And racism, even if it is veiled in politically corrct bullshit rhetoric, is one of those evils. You would be surprised how many people in sub-Saharan Africa support Trump.
Cant wait for the jewesses in israel to take some big black dick and add some diversity to their gene pool.
I missed the part where the Sacklers were profiting from heroin sales, or illicit fentanyl.
Just for YOU, here's a Pop Quiz :
When a junkie can't get the " good stuff ", the alternative is _________________ ?
I forwarded this article to a friend from Oxford who studied with one of the heiresses of this Bad Pharma Empire.
He said she was a very nice, generous girl - I bet she has no clue about what her family really does.
Which reminds me when Snowden's NSA leaks were revealed for the first time - I was pissed off and spoke to a friend whose father wrote The Civli Rights Act - he was the Authorney General I think for Kennedy.
My friend (his son) was so scared - he warned me not to write about it and not to post anything on FB about it.
I thought his father would be spinning in his grave to hear what kind of a pussy his son turned out to be...
As you can see apples can fall far away from the tree.
" Fear strikes out. "
Some overcome the power, others do not.
I appreciate the reply. You covered a lot of ground.
LIving in the midst of the opioid epidemic and personally effected by it in numerous ways I can say that the synthetic opiates were prescribed in mass just like any other product. Then when it reached its peak the state governments sent doctors and user to jail shutting down the pill mills. The people were already hooked and moved to heroin, which gave them their fix and was easily available on the street. The two go hand in hand. Same fiend. Same outcome.
lets not forget the Taliban had shut down Afghan poppy fields. They were shooting poppy farmers and beating them in public.
The Bush Administration overthrew the Taliban and now Afghan is producing the majority of worldwide heroin.
Nor should it be overlooked which Mexican cartel the heroin was being run through and into the U.S. Curiously, the same cartel that was benefitting from a little "fast and furious" gun running operation by a U.S. AG....also the same cartel was using a hedge fund in Panama to launder their heroin proceeds...that hedge fund went by the name of Bain Capital. Hmm, I wonder who "once upon a time" was involved with Bain Capital...of yes, that's right, a former U.S. presidential candidate. All just a coincidence I suppose...now, pull .gov's finger as they've a lot of gas building up from all the resulting bloating bodies piling up.
Opioids can be dangerous no doubt but they're also fuckin effective for real pain. Probably the most effective Humans know about.
IMO (and I've been thru the Pharma treadmill) some of the worst drugs are not opioids... they are the anti depressants and other drugs that seem to work for the affliction even though the medical fraternity don't understand why?
For instance, there is a drug initially called Gabba Pentin that was and is being farmed out to chronic pain sufferers. The new version of gabba pentin is called Lyrica. (Nice Name) Lyrica has so many side effects they need a special long piece of paper to print all of them up on one sheet. Lyrica is being farmed out to anyone who has a pain problem and it is VERY dangerous long term.
The 1st side effect and most common side effect is suicide or thoughts of suicide. The next few hundred side effects come in after that. If you have never had a chronic pain problem don't be too quick to judge. It overtakes all of your life eventually and, will destroy you or your closest family. Few survive.
Big Pharma wants to control humanities answer to being ill and they just happen to expect to make billions of dollars while doing it.
I hear you. Everyone will hate on these drugs - but when you end up in the hospital with some serious issues - morphine is like a miracle.
Yeah I agree on the Gabapentin (Neurontin). That's some nasty shit right there. Run far away from that drug or anything related to it.
My doctor put me on that shit to help with neuropathic pain. After about 6 months I lost my ability to smell or taste. It was like a chemical labotomy.
GABA not gabapentin IS useful option
i used it to replace the phenobarb n bromin e for epilepsy
and also 5HTP as a one of each relpacer
safer by miles.
"I missed the part where the Sacklers were profiting from heroin ..."
It's called "gateway." Just like the Baltimoron they interviewed, the addiction starts typically w/a legal opioid. Then the patient is cut off, forcing them into the underground economy. It's really not that difficult to see the connection.
Now consider the question of where the legal Rx peddlers get their key ingredients. Where DO the opiate derivatives that in Oxy and the others come from? Although each pill is small, when multiplied by millions (300 milllion scrips x 10 to 30 pills per Rx), there has to be a steady supply of main ingredients.
And isn't it curious that the accelration in this problem correlates with US involvement in Asia Minor (Afghanistan, Pakistan...). It takes a few years from such a problem to gain a head of steam, but once it does, boy, it's off to the exponential races.
Thank for the reply. Nice to know when someone appreciates a post!
You never know.
Last month the 15th annual Tribeca Film Festival kicked off to much success, yet controversy sparked when the anti-vaccine documentary “Vaxxed” was in the screening lineup. The film was eventually pulled from the schedule after a handful of filmmakers threatened to pull their films out if it was screened.
http://www.indiewire.com/2016/05/robert-de-niro-on-vaccines-harvey-weinstein-and-i-are-working-on-doing-a-documentary-289059/
There were several posts on ZH asking the question "why now" re: Weinstein. That is, why did the shit hit the fan for him "now"? Who would benefit by the story breaking "now". Well bruno, you identified a potential reason.
Right. Even the most odious people have a redeeming something or other*. Maybe this is his. And you hit on possible motive, although the film was already in the can and screened so it is not like this stopped production or something.
* exception: cankles
Vaxxed is good awareness raiser. They talk specifically how the FDA has been hiding the numbers associated with the MMR vaccine. If the FDA is willing to tuck tail on stuff like this - look the fuck out!
It is true-as I’ve said before,I’ve been an oncologist for 35 years and the above is exactly what happened .Purdue Pharma’s marketing changed opiate prescribing in the US for a generation.This article is right,dead on...
"substitue that isn't chemical"
Well, you're definitely not a scientist. If a substance is made up of elements, it is a chemical.
Even if the substance is found in nature, it is still a chemical. Water, air, aloe vera are all chemicals.
To satisfy yoar definition, I'll call them man made/manufactured/synthesize laboratory compounds/derivatives. Judging by the responses, I believe the majority of readers understood what I meant.
Nope, not a scientist for sure and never pretended to be one. I'm just a licenced millwright for 43 yrs.
Thanks again, and yes, nice write up
If it helps, I'm not really a Giant Meteor , but I did stay in a Holiday Inn last night ..
Oh bloody hell, my name isn't friedrich either.
For that matter, my name isn't Adahy eith.....oh wait. Damn, should've thought this through.
Not many know what a Millwright is or does.
Dying breed we are.
Late to the party here but I know what Millwrights do. It's a valuable trade. Much respect.
While this may not be what Justin had in mind, a substitute that isn't chemical is in fact entirely possible in many cases. For example, I haven't taken an aspirin or ibuprofen or any sort of pain management medication (or in fact any medication at all) in about 30 years... because I found substitutes -- treatments that don't involve ingesting or shooting up anything. As a specific example, when I was young I suffered from some major long-lasting headaches. I reasoned that the pills my mother was giving me were likely dulling the pain (while likely having other unwanted effects/risks), not actually addressing the underlying problem, and I began to refuse "treatment". While the immediate effect was more pain than the alternative, not having my senses dulled allowed me to figure out some very useful things: It turned out that there were actually multiple types of headaches that I got, with different causes, and in fairly short-order I learned how to avoid and/or end-almost-immediately every single one of them. If I had taken the easy path, just kept popping pills to dull headaches, there's no way I would have learned that (and I would still be having the headaches, slightly dulled but some still painful to the point of being debilitating).
It's my understanding that the same thing happens in other areas, where pain meds are used as a crutch and a means to avoid the proper treatment (e.g. see the main character in the series "House"), or to continue doing something that's actually harmful (e.g. the worker lifting heavy stuff they shouldn't be and they're destroying their back... so they pop some pills so they can keep on lifting and keep on destroying their back). Sometimes a proper non-chemical substitute is fully known but out of reach (e.g. someone taking pain meds to deal with knee pain when what they really need - at their current point - is a knee replacement, but the surgery is too expensive -- perhaps at an earlier point in time just taking care of themselves better would have been a viable treatment option). My alternative to having local anesthetics injected into my mouth has been to take care of my teeth and not get any cavities. When I noticed some circulation issues in my feet some years ago my alternative to going to the doctor and getting some "pills that improve circulation" (just guessing - didn't actually go to a doctor for something I can figure out myself) was do some exercises specifically selected to improve that circulation (and the issues went away). I have at this point in my life collected a (modest) series of exercises that I do daily, many of them introduced to deal with some change I was seeing that I wanted to reverse.
Too many people don't take care of themselves. They're not at all in touch with their own bodies. (How else can one explain the prevalence of type 2 diabetes? There's a ton of symptoms that people just ignore while they continue to eat themselves to death.) They go to doctors who then... don't take care of them either. And it's perhaps understandable that even doctor's who know better don't want to make their own lives miserable by constantly arguing with people who don't actually want to do the work of taking care of themselves in order to try get them to do the things they don't really want to do. Just give them their "magic pill" and bill it.
(My way of living might be considered "too hard core" - or maybe just "nutty" - by other ZHers, though, as my "no unnecessary drugs" policy also extends to nicotine, alcohol, and caffeinated beverages.)
you are right - me too - I never take any medications at all and am never sick.
Only once I got some kind of Dick - fungus from the gym (I peed without washingmy hands first at a gym full of dirty body builders on steroids).
After talking to a Swedish friend who is a doctor (in Stockholm via skype) I understood you can cure any fungus by changing Ph of the skin. So instead of antifungal creams I used apple cider vinegar on my dick and cured the fungus in about 10 days (it's good to persist with vinegar etc for 2 weeks or it can come back).
Physical Exercise can be used as an alternative to many "chemicals"..
Excellent post. FYI , I have cured cluster headaches with a tiny dose of magic mushrooms , anxiety disorder with cannabis oil, colon problems with a magical product called allicin that everyone should know about , it's a garlic based product, and if anyone in my house gets sickness or diarrhea I immediately dose with citricidal, grapefruit seed extract that instantly kills all the bugs in your alimentary canal... this is just a brief summary, but better than anything offered by big pharma, cheaper and non toxic