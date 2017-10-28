Trump Confirms "All JFK Files Are Released" After Latest Clash With Spy Agencies

Update: Following Friday's disappointing release of some, but not all, remaining files related to the death of President John F. Kennedy, President Trump just confirmed, via tweet, that the rest of the files are released, well ahead of schedule...
JFK Files are released, long ahead of schedule!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2017
Of course, given that this is the government - and the government does not work weekends - the files are unlikely to be released on to the official National Archives site until Monday.
This appears to be a victory for Trump in his never-ending battle with the intelligence agencies.
As we detailed earlier, The Deep States' 'war' with President Trump may sink from the headlines every so often, but there is little doubt that it continues to bubble away, battle after battle. This week's delayed, reduced... and now soon-to-be-complete release of the rest of the previously classified JKF files is yet another clash with the spy agencies... and this time President Trump may have won...
As AP's Zeke Miller writes, it was a showdown 25 years in the making: With the world itching to finally get a look at classified Kennedy assassination files, and the deadline for their release just hours away, intelligence officials were still angling for a way to keep their secrets. President Donald Trump, the one man able to block the release, did not appreciate their persistence. He did not intend to make this easy.
Like much else surrounding investigations of the 1963 killing of President John F. Kennedy, this week’s release of 2,800 records from the JFK files was anything but smooth. It came together only at the last minute, with White House lawyers still fielding late-arriving requests for additional redactions in the morning and an irritated Trump continuing to resist signing off on the request, according to an account by two White House officials. They spoke only on condition of anonymity to discuss internal discussions.
The tale of the final hours before the congressionally mandated 25-year release deadline on Thursday adds a new chapter to the story of Trump’s troubled relationship with his spy agencies. He again flashed his skepticism and unpredictability in dealing with agencies long accustomed to a level of deference. Intelligence officials, meanwhile, were again left scratching their heads about a president whose impulses they cannot predict.
And those officials had their own story tell, some rejecting the notion they were slow to act on Trump’s expectations for the documents. The CIA began work months ago to get its remaining assassination-related documents ready for release on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the process. The person, who was not authorized to publicly to discuss the process and spoke only on condition of anonymity, said the goal was to have all the agency’s documents ready to be released in full or with national security redactions before the deadline.
Since taking office, Trump has challenged the integrity of intelligence leaders, moved to exert more control over U.S. spying agencies and accused his predecessor of using government spycraft to monitor his campaign. In the JFK files matter, one White House official said, Trump wanted to make clear he wouldn’t be bullied by the agencies.
Whatever occurred in the lead-up to deadline day, Trump was irritated Thursday that agencies still were arguing for more redactions. The president earlier in the week had tweeted to tease the release of the documents, heightening the sense of drama on a subject that has sparked the imaginations of conspiracy theorists for decades. Under a 1992 law, all of the records related to the assassination were to be made public unless explicitly withheld by the president.
Just before the release Thursday, Trump wrote in a memorandum that he had “no choice” but to agree to requests from the CIA and FBI to keep thousands of documents secret because of the possibility that releasing the information could still harm national security. Two aides said Trump was upset by what he perceived to be overly broad secrecy requests, adding that the agencies had been explicitly warned about his expectation that redactions be kept to a minimum.
“The president and White House have been very clear with all agencies for weeks: They must be transparent and disclose all information possible,” White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said Friday.
Late last week, Trump received his first official briefing on the release in an Oval Office meeting that included Chief of Staff John Kelly, White House Counsel Don McGahn and National Security Council legal adviser John Eisenberg. Trump made it clear he was unsatisfied with the pace of declassification.
Trump’s tweets, an official said, were meant as a signal to the intelligence community to take seriously his threats to release the documents in their entirety.
According to White House officials, Trump accepted that some of the records contained references to sensitive sources and methods used by the intelligence community and law enforcement and that declassification could harm American foreign policy interests. But after having the scope of the redactions presented to him, Trump told aides he did not believe them to be in the spirit of the law.
On Thursday, Trump’s top aides presented him with an alternative to simply acquiescing to the agency requests: He could temporarily allow the redactions while ordering the agencies to launch a new comprehensive examination of the records still withheld or redacted in part.
Trump accepted the suggestion, ordering that agencies be “extremely circumspect” about keeping the remaining documents secret at the end of the 180-day assessment.
“After strict consultation with General Kelly, the CIA and other agencies, I will be releasing ALL JFK files other than the names and addresses of any mentioned person who is still living,” Trump wrote in a Friday tweet.
“I am doing this for reasons of full disclosure, transparency and in order to put any and all conspiracy theories to rest.”
How do we make things right?
The easy way or the hard way?
Make them do it now before the can redact anything else.
no smoking guns
more smoke
more mirrors
and
more plausible deniability
Someone should look into this JFK thing.
"Intelligence officials, meanwhile, were again left scratching their heads about a president whose impulses they cannot predict."
Oh, you mean he tells Langley what to do instead of the other way around?
LOL, imagine that... the president being in charge. What have we become?
These dirty miscreants need to be drawn and quartered.
If he discloses everything, he won't be "putting any conspiracy theories to rest." On the contrary, he will be opening new ones and confirming the old. Unless, of course, those key pages are mysteriously "missing" (kinda like those suspicious minutes of the Nixon tapes).
There has been no precondition to the 25 year limit. Redacting it will set a terrible precedence.
The only way to ensure national security is to have the names released and those responsible locked up...it doesn't matter if they are now on their death beds (Bush Sr immediately comes to mind).
911 is next.
Spooks failed to play ball, so Trump ripped their off.
Chindit must be stuffing himself down the incinerator about now.
Chindit AKA Chin-Nuts is too busy blowing hobos to be burning anything.
You have to give Trump props on this. He knows this is dangerou and he is doing it anyway.
It's pretty clear what happened from episodes 7,8,9 of "The Men Who Killed Kennedy". Everyone interviewed seemed credible.
when he says "ALL JFK files other than the names and addresses of any mentioned person who is still living",
does GEORGE BUSH SR count as still living?
Yeh, he perks right up when an ass is near by.
Two words: exit wound.
The truth shall set you free. But first, it will piss you off.
Alternate theory: JFK wasn't wearing seat belt in moving vehicle.
Since there is this certain push to install all of those full body scanners, why not install them at the National Archives this instant...?
Wow, He Listened ... This is amazing ...
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-10-28/oxycontin-nation-meet-billionai...
However Im still worried that between now and Monday, some of the key Files will Be "Losted" ...
Enough, already! Now that GHW "Poppy" Bush has been discredited as a dirty old man, we can finally get down to his role in the JFK matter.
Excellent overlooked point.
After a long life of the vilest acts, allegedly including pedophilia and a role in the JFK assassination on the ground in Dallas, the don of the Bush crime family is finally unmasked by sexual harassment violations. ( So far at least 3 recent accusers ). It's a bit like Al Capone being sent away for cheating on his taxes.
Ms Grolnick said the former president came backstage at a theatre in Maine during an intermission of a production she was starring in.
When the cast gathered around to have a photo taken with him, the actor alleges the President’s hand reached around behind her.
“As we smiled for the photo he asked the group, ‘Do you want to know who my favourite magician is?’ As I felt his hand dig into my flesh, he said, ‘David Cop-a-Feel!’” she said.
Ms Grolnick said people in the room “laughed politely and out of discomfort”, before former First Lady Barbara Bush, who was also in the room, “said something along the lines of, ‘He’s going to get himself put into jail!’ to which we laughed harder”.
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/george-hw-bush-sexual-a...
"It's a bit like Al Capone being sent away for cheating on his taxes."
Whatever it takes. Imagine that geezer in the general population of a supermax prison. That's justice.
Bush senior by all accounts was an upstanding patriot at the end of WW2. Dunno what to make of the harrassment accusations. Anyone who worked with the CIA is tainted.
Their biggest fear is that a lot more people are now going to see how utterly inadequate they are at the work they claim to be doing.
It seems that Pizdit falls back into Secret Agent mode mainly after he's stopped taking his medication. I haven't seen one of his govnopost articles for a few months. The nurses and orderlies must have him on a forced chlorpromazine regimen.
Of course, when he's released again, the same thing will happen. It does every time.
Speaking of his medications:
"Calling Doctor Howard, Doctor Fine, Doctor Howard..."
https://youtu.be/VDYautIQaEU
The CIA knew this day was coming, after a 25 year grace period, yet they act like they were caught by surprise or could just simply postpone.
What they fail to comprehend or dutifully disdain is that ALL those documents belong to us, the citizens of this country.
The CIA draws from the same population pool as everyone else. They're not special, just a big bowl of average. Now combine that w/the Peter Principle applied to government bureaucracies and no outside check (like profit and loss) to eliminate the underperformers and you can easily see why governments as such are incompetent.
In this case, they WERE caught by surprise b/c they thought they could just keep intimidating and stalling. It never even occurred to them that they could lose. They think power is everything. In this, they are wrong.
They, like most other peanutz, thought for sure that Hillary was going to win.
There were people on the prediction markets claiming she was going to take TEXAS.
pfft... yeah, in 2055...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rt-ldMj9y9w
Only another 38 years. I can't wait.
Reopen the JFK muder investigation!
I'm calling it now that Trump just earned his vote.
Investigations in DC go nowhere, just piss away money and time, we need a truly independent non partisan group..
A "Committee of Public Safety" reprised, perhaps?
...and JD Tippet's murder too. No statute of limitations.
fed to the masses like the dnc.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7UfLxK5H_Y4
Oh you noticed that, too? Rump coming down on the side of the conspirators, using the derogatory term "conspiracy theories?"
Nixon tapes of course were erased because he was talking about "that Bay of Pigs thing," which of course was the JFK hit, which of course was the whole reason for Watergate break-in to begin with. If you have trouble understanding the relationship between Watergate and JFK hit, keep digging. Look at the burglars and Hunt for starters.
What was this Las Vegas thing again? Oh fuck it, JFK!!!
Rudy cant fail.
Don't know the poster or the reason for the knee jerk down votes. Was it the rude and childish bit referring to DJT as "Rump"???
Whatever the case about the messenger, the message is acurate. The burglars were at Dallas 11/22/1963 and had been recruited by GHW Bush of the CIA front Zapata Oil for the invasion of Cuba. The "Bay of Pigs thing" has been taken as the Nixonian in house euphemism for the JFK hit. (Prescott Bush protege Nixon himself had worked with "Jack Ruby" in his early career Nixon knew what happened 11/22/1963, he was even in Dallas at the time)
The RNC and Nixon knew he would win the 1972 election in an historic landslide vs CFR stooge McGovern. Nixon's team was not anxious about the election outcome or in need of any opposition research. However, there were rumors that the DNC offices had received a copy of a photograph taken at Dealy Plaza in 1963 with the recognizable faces of the 1972 burglars.
TY Werner. Preciate the note.
One impt matter, though: while some claim Sturgis and Hunt were in the tramps photos, that's just not true. Other eyewitness evidence puts them there that day, and we know they were involved; however, the three tramps were Holt, Montoya (aka Charles Rodgers), and Harrelson. Mark Lane, who won the case for Liberty Lobby against Hunt (in which a jury said Hunt was in Dallas), even acknowledges that the tramp is too old to be Hunt. It is in fact Chauncey Holt.
put the lone gunman conspiracy to rest... remember 4D chess
Missing, like Kennedys brain.
Telling the truth will in fact prove the conspiracy, and that the term 'conspiracy theory' is weaponized, and people need to WAKE UP and realize that there was in fact a conspiracy against them, and stuff is. This is VITAL to people. They are SO ASLEEP they need to see that their government can't be trusted.
Telling the truth will in fact prove the conspiracy, and that the term 'conspiracy theory' is weaponized, and people need to WAKE UP and realize that there was in fact a conspiracy against them, and stuff is. This is VITAL to people. They are SO ASLEEP they need to see that their government can't be trusted.
FBI & CIA have had decades to manipulate these documents, so when they were released confusion reigned and nothing new was exposed. Trump was bought long ago by the Jews and his entire presidency is nothing but more theater for us Goyim.