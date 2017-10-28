Trump Will Own The Next Fed But "All Their Models Are In Ruins"

Authored by James Rickards via The Daily Reckoning,
President Trump is expected to nominate the next Federal Reserve chair within a matter of days.
As I’ve explained before, Donald Trump has the opportunity to appoint a higher percentage of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve system at one time than any president since Woodrow Wilson.
President Wilson signed the Federal Reserve Act during the creation of the Fed in 1913 when they had a vacant board. At that time, the law said the secretary of the Treasury and the comptroller of the currency were automatically on the Fed’s board of governors. But besides that, President Wilson selected all of the other participating members.
Due to vacancies he inherited and key resignations, Trump now has the opportunity to fill more seats on the Fed’s Board of Governors than any president since then.
That’s pretty amazing when you think about it.
To review, the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors is made up of seven appointees. That means that they can make a majority decision with four votes. If you’re reading about the Fed, you might also see reference to “regional reserve bank presidents.” These are roles within the Federal Reserve System, but the real power is found on seven-member Board of Governors.
Trump will own the Fed.
Meaning, whatever the president wants monetary policy to be, he’ll get. In other words, Donald Trump will be able to shape the Fed’s majority. But the tricky part is figuring out how he plans to shape it...
During the campaign season, Trump called China and other nations currency manipulators. That signaled he believed the dollar was too strong and wanted it to weaken. But then the North Korean nuclear crisis rose to the fore.
Trump backed off his threats against China because China has the most economic influence over North Korea, and Trump wanted China to use that leverage to convince the North to back off its nuclear program.
But China didn’t deliver as Trump had hoped, and a trade war with China is now likely. That’s especially true now. Chinese president Xi Jinping has solidified his hold on power after the Chinese Politburo re-appointed him yesterday. Xi had avoided rocking the boat in recent months while his position was uncertain. But now that his lock on power is secure, Xi can afford to be much more confrontational with Trump.
Trump’s trade policy has led many to believe that Trump will appoint a lot of “doves” to the Board. But don’t be surprised if Trump goes with a hard-money board. In fact, that’s what I expect. These will be hard-money, strong-dollar people, contrary to a lot of expectations.
Trump advisers include hard-money advocates like Dr. Judy Shelton, David Malpass, Steve Moore and Larry Kudlow. I expect Trump to heed their advice.
Which brings us to Janet Yellen and the next Federal Reserve Chair…
Janet Yellen’s term as chair is up at the end of January - just over three months from now. Whoever President Trump appoints to replace her will be subject to Senate confirmation.
Because that process takes time, that means the president has to name Yellen’s successor around November or December.
And again, he’s expected to make that announcement by Nov. 3, before he heads to China.
The market is tightly focused on President Trump’s pick. As of now, betting markets had the approximate probabilities as follows:
Powell’s main qualification seems to be that he’s just like Yellen except he’s a Republican. So, if we combine their votes, that a 68% chance that policy will continue unchanged, which means more rate hikes ahead.
The next in line is John Taylor, who is considered the most hawkish of the group. If we add his votes to the Powell + Yellen pool, that an 85% probability that policy will either be the same or tighter.
No relief for gold in the Fed sweepstakes.
Now, as I’ve been saying for months, my money’s on Kevin Warsh. Warsh is the likely next chair of the Fed.
Warsh has previously served on the board. After being nominated by President George W. Bush he was a Fed governor where he served from 2006 until he resigned early in 2011.
Kevin Warsh is a pragmatist, not an ideologue like Yellen. He’s not beholden to obsolete Fed models like Phillips curve that says low unemployment means higher inflation. Warsh understands that disinflation is a serious problem for a country with a 105% debt-to-GDP ratio, like the U.S.
Warsh and the pragmatists understand that inflation is needed for the U.S. to have any hope of getting the debt problem under control.
Warsh believed that the Federal Reserve should have raised interest rates a long time ago. But with disinflation a much more pressing concern than inflation right now, being a pragmatist means he won’t commit to tightening if conditions don’t warrant it.
We’ll see how this all plays out probably late this week or early next before Trump leaves for China.
But it’s important to realize that institutions boil down to people. And there’s going to be a lot of turnover at the Fed under Trump. It’s not just limited to his choice of Fed chair.
Yes, Yellen will likely be out. But so are Fed officials that align with her, like Vice President Stanley Fischer, who announced his resignation in September.
As I indicated, the new, emerging Fed will have less faith in traditional models. For example, in September, Fed governor Lael Brainard delivered one of the most significant Fed speeches ever. Translating from Fed-speak to plain English, she more or less admitted the Fed has no idea how inflation works.
Brainard pointed out that the Fed began its current monetary policy tightening cycle in the belief that tight labor markets implied inflation was coming with a lag. The Fed raised rates in December 2015, December 2016, March 2017 and June 2017 in part to get out ahead of this coming inflation.
Instead the opposite happened.
The Fed’s favorite measure of inflation plunged from 1.9% to 1.3% between January and August 2017 even as job creation continued and the unemployment rate fell. In other words, the relationship between tight labor markets and inflation turned out to be the exact opposite of what the Fed believed.
Their models are in ruins.
Of course, this is what I’ve been telling my readers to expect all year. The Fed was tightening into weakness, not strength, and would soon have to flip back to ease in order to avoid an outright U.S. recession. And ease is exactly what Brainard called for in her speech.
In the meantime, a lot of uncertainty over the Fed’s direction will hover over the market, as if there wasn’t enough uncertainty in the market already.
But one thing is certain:
The next Fed head will have a lot on his (or her) plate.
The biggest winner will be gold. The time to enter your gold position, if you don’t already have one, is now.
Rickards' criticisms of Fed models makes sense to me. The part about Trump owning the Fed...not so much.
Seems the FED removed liquidity in July? 2008 & look what happened.
Next scheduled for Dec 2017? Look what happened.
It doesn't really matter because who's ever the FED chairman they either print or go down with the ship immediately. Of course they prefer to go down with the ship slowly and will print.
Those of us who live in Europe are watching this unfold closely. The FED will always be against Trump. He will play along for now because it is helping him but the markets will turn and the FED will let them crash and try to blame Trump.
There has never been a model at the FED just a desperate attempt to avoid the next financial crises.
US is seeing cost-push-inflation. But that is causing Stagflation. The US borders are being closed to raise wages. Taxes will be cut to deter more retirements in DC. China will be cut off from the US market and it will be much more expensive to offshore. Yuan will be Asian currency and Dollar will be North and South America currency. Russia could exclusively price their oil and gas in Euros. That would probably give them the most leverage. Looks like Russia and EU might be getting married.
The labor and automation markets in the US are the next bubble. All the money the Fed has created is going to flood the US as wages and then prices. Go long electricians and pipe fitters. Welders too.
Mickey Mouse economics for the New World Order of the Washington Consensus.
If we obeyed the laws of a new scientific economics it would bring prosperity to all.
A technocrat elite would ensure everything ran well.
It didn’t happen did it?
Neoclassical economics was a mickey mouse economics they rolled out globally and it didn’t look at private debt.
What was supposed to happen?
The world saturated in debt.
Today’s neo-classical economics was around in the 1920s and it had exactly the same problem. Debt based consumption and speculation led to the roaring 20s and the debt deflation of the Great Depression.
The build up to 1929 and 2008.
https://cdn.opendemocracy.net/neweconomics/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2017/04/Screen-Shot-2017-04-21-at-13.52.41.png
The Celtic Tiger roared on the back of a real estate boom as did so many neo-liberal economies. The bank loans were creating money which fed back into the economy causing the boom. No one knew what was going on as they weren’t looking at private debt and they didn’t realise bank loans create money.
Monetary theory has been regressing since 1856, when someone worked out how the system really worked.
Credit creation theory -> fractional reserve theory -> financial intermediation theory
“A lost century in economics: Three theories of banking and the conclusive evidence” Richard A. Werner
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1057521915001477
The ponzi scheme flourished until it blew up and went into reverse. When debt repayments over take new debt creation in the economy, it sucks money out of the economy and can lead to debt deflation as it did in Greece.
The UK’s neo-liberal success came from the money creation of bank loans:
UK:
https://cdn.opendemocracy.net/neweconomics/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2017/04/Screen-Shot-2017-04-21-at-13.53.09.png
This real estate and financial speculation economy was always on a one way trip to a financial crisis.
China has just spotted the coming Minsky Moment, they used mickey mouse neoclassical economics.
Central Bankers who are experts in mickey mouse economics are of no use to man nor beast.
The Euro was designed by the neoclassical economists.
Oh dear.
They didn’t think it needed fiscal transfers as the four economic freedoms would ensure it naturally reached a stable equilibrium.
Like everything else, it ran on debt and when the supply of debt from the North to the South stopped, it fell over.
Mark Blythe investigates the Euro-zone crisis:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B6vV8_uQmxs&feature=em-subs_digest-vrecs
A New World Order, it's a global catastrophe.
1989 - Japan's blown up
1997 - Asia's blown up
1998 - Russia's blown up
2008 - There go the US and Europe, the Euro should finish it off nicely
Imminent economic implosion - China, Australia, Canada, Norway, Sweden
Luckily, they had Central Bankers to ensure financial stability.
Unfortunately, the Central Bankers used neoclassical economics and didn't look at private debt.
If the FED numptys had looked at private debt:
https://cdn.opendemocracy.net/neweconomics/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2017/04/Screen-Shot-2017-04-21-at-13.52.41.png
It was obvious for years before.
1929 and 2008 were the same, the idiot bankers just blew a bubble in a different asset class, real estate instead of stocks.
Fed owns over one trillion in mbs products, yet the banks say they own when they illegally foreclose. Monster shell game.
Models and Theories and double speak all pretense for money dumping to who knows where (unaudited).
Rates are forced below inflation.....CONTRARY to the financial history of this nation......for 9 years....and what does the Fed do?
They push for MORE inflation!!!
The Fed is in constant non compliance with TWO OF THE THREE Fed mandates.....
Stable Prices (promoting inflation is not promoting stable prices)
Moderate Long Rates (record low rates are 'extreme', not 'moderate')
What great questions to ask at the next Fed dog and pony show...