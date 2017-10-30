Tony Podesta Resigns As Head Of Lobbying Firm After Becoming Target In Mueller Probe

Tyler Durden's picture
by Tyler Durden
Oct 30, 2017 4:02 PM

As the left and the media ramp up their Manafort-ian mania against Trump, it appears the trail of destruction from special counsel Mueller's probe has spread to Democratic power-lobbyist Tony Podesta.

As we explained in Aug 2016, Paul Manafort - now under indictment on 12 charges - and his deputy Rick gates previously worked with the Podesta Group, run by Tony Podesta, the brother of Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.

...emails obtained by the Associated Press showed that Gates personally directed two Washington lobbying firms, Mercury LLC and the Podesta Group, between 2012 and 2014 to set up meetings between a top Ukrainian official and senators and congressmen on influential committees involving Ukrainian interests. Gates noted in the emails that the official, Ukraine's foreign minister, did not want to use his own embassy in the United States to help coordinate the visits.

 

...

 

And this is where the plot thickens, because while the bulk of the press has so far spun the entire Ukraine lobbying scandal, which led to Manafort's resignation, as the latest "proof" that pro-Moscow powers were influencing not only Manafort but the Trump campaign in general (who some democrats have even painted of being a Putin agent), the reality is that a firm closely tied with the Democratic party, the Podesta Group, is just as implicated.

 

As AP further adds, the European Center for a Modern Ukraine, a Brussels-linked nonprofit entity which allegely ran the lobbying project, paid Mercury and the Podesta Group a combined $2.2 million over roughly two years. In papers filed in the U.S. Senate, Mercury and the Podesta Group listed the European nonprofit as an independent, nonpolitical client. The firms said the center stated in writing that it was not aligned with any foreign political entity.

And now, just hours after Manafort and Gates handed themselves over to the feds, Politico reports, the founder of the Podesta Group, is stepping down from the lobbying shop that bears his name after coming under investigation by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller.

Perhaps Podesta knows what is likely to happen next. Podesta announced his decision during a firm-wide meeting Monday morning and is alerting clients of his impending departure.

“[Tony] was very magnanimous and said, “This is an amazing group of people,” a source said of Podesta’s remarks.

 

Podesta also told staff he “doesn’t intend to go quietly, or learn how to play golf.” He said he “needs to fight this as an individual, but doesn’t want the firm to fight it.”

 

Fritts also addressed the gathering, telling staff that she is “thrilled at this opportunity” and that, “This is not about me, this is about y’all.”

 

Several other senior staff spoke about their excitement about the future of the firm. The meeting ended with a standing ovation for Podesta.

It emerged last week that Podesta is the subject of a criminal investigation led by Mueller's team for potentially violating a federal disclosure law. That law, known as the Foreign Agents Registration Act, pertains to working on behalf of foreign governments. An NBC report found that the Podesta Group was one of several firms working on Paul Manafort's public relations campaign for European Centre for a Modern Ukraine, which the Podesta Group claims it thought was a nonpartisan think tank, something which this site reported first last August.

It goes without saying, that Podesta's brother, John, is arguably one of the top figure in Democratic politics, serving most recently as chief of staff in the Bill Clinton White House and also as the chairman of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

What happens next to Tony (and perhaps his brother John) is to be determined, but one thing is clear: both sides of the swamp should probably control themselves in any premature celebrations as this appears to be far from over.

Here's one reason why we suspect more than a few on the left are now concerned...

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
pot_and_kettle's picture
pot_and_kettle Oct 30, 2017 1:28 PM

Hope you like the art they're gonna show you in prison, Tony!

small axe's picture
small axe pot_and_kettle Oct 30, 2017 1:29 PM

just send him to Hollywood and let the pedo stars have a whack at him

NihilistZerO___'s picture
NihilistZerO___ small axe Oct 30, 2017 1:33 PM

https://twitter.com/LarrySchweikart/status/924990097434460160

The above twitter thread has everything you need to know. Manafort is going to role on the Clintons and Podestas. The only question is did Mueller uncover Too Much as Trump' Manchurian Prosecutor. Clintons and Podestas are ALL facing indictments and if the letter of the law is followed so is Ozero.

Giant Meteor's picture
Giant Meteor NihilistZerO___ Oct 30, 2017 1:40 PM

Well one has to admit, the POTUS is sitting in the best seat in the house , surveying all this unseemly corruption ..

The Russian collusion meme was a bridge too far ...

And now the imbeciles are hoist on their own petard, so to speak ..

God Damn !

Peanuts, popcorn, get your peanuts here !

Bastiat's picture
Bastiat Giant Meteor Oct 30, 2017 1:50 PM

Hey maybe he'll have to sell off his perverted "art" collection to pay legal fees . . . and maybe some true philanthropist will but it . . . and destroy it for the benefit of those who will be lucky enough to never see it.

JimmyJones's picture
JimmyJones Bastiat Oct 30, 2017 1:51 PM

They are freaking Satanist, Spirity Cooking anyone?

Fish Gone Bad's picture
Fish Gone Bad JimmyJones Oct 30, 2017 1:53 PM

Where's Baphomet when you need him/it most?

Offthebeach's picture
Offthebeach Fish Gone Bad Oct 30, 2017 2:06 PM

The Swamp is so rich in soul sellers.  He must have such a backlog of requests, even with the dirt low prices offered because off the supply glut to the point that Hell is full up.

macholatte's picture
macholatte Offthebeach Oct 30, 2017 2:34 PM

 

Mueller: Tony, this is serious. Take my cock out of your mouth long enough to answer a couple questions.  Did you collude with the Ruskies?
Podesta: Nope. Not me.
Mueller: Are you a pedophile?
Podesta: Nope. Not me.
Mueller: Did you launder any money?
Podesta: Nope. Not me.
Muller: Well I think that about wraps it up. Good job, Tony. Open your mouth.

 

Fish Gone Bad's picture
Fish Gone Bad macholatte Oct 30, 2017 2:40 PM

As interesting as the Left is, they are probably easily jettisoned as needed.  There are a lot of unusual characters in this game.  November 4th should be fun to watch.

847328_3527's picture
847328_3527 Fish Gone Bad Oct 30, 2017 3:36 PM

"If you want to keep your pedophiles, you can keep your pedophiles."

MisterMousePotato's picture
MisterMousePotato 847328_3527 Oct 30, 2017 4:39 PM

I am curious. I have seen figures in excess of $140 million by Canadians and/or Russians to the Clintons in connection with the Uranium One sale.

That number dwarves everything on the above list all added together.

What gives?

By the way, for the benefit of those who, like me, tend to dislike research on ancillary matters, the claim that Mueller personally delivered uranium samples to the Russians in connection with the Uranium One deal may, in fact, be untrue. Based my conclusion on what was written on Snopes. This is the only time I have ever found Snopes even halfway credible. Having said that, it is in fact all kinda weird.

jcaz's picture
jcaz MisterMousePotato Oct 30, 2017 5:34 PM

LOL- talk about spin.....  The mere fact that the "Podesta Group" has grown large enough to act like Fortune 500 company is proof enough that this shit has spun out of control, WTF.......

Go ahead, douchebags- give your standing ovations to your Overlord-  reality is about to hit you upside your sychophantic heads-  you do NOTHING, you're a disease which has infested our society like a virus-  time for some Trump vaccine.....

Re: your questions about contributions to the foundation-  as with everything else Clinton, there is no visability regarding donations.    I'm sure that these numbers are vastly underreported, because this foundation answers to NO ONE-  it's building a "library", remember?

Why the fuck are we paying for Secret Service protection for these idiots?  We're funding their criminality, for God's sake.......

beemasters's picture
beemasters jcaz Oct 30, 2017 7:22 PM

Let's hope the investigation leads them to the body of Madeleine McCann...

http://victuruslibertas.com/2016/11/do-john-and-tony-podesta-have-a-conn...

philipat's picture
philipat beemasters Oct 30, 2017 7:47 PM

Not so fast Tony. The accusations are against the Podesta Company NOT you personally other than the fact you were CEO of the Company. This seems to be a pathetic attempt to avoid dsiclosure of all Podesta Company records during discovery.

Where the fuck is Sessions?

Yog Soggoth's picture
Yog Soggoth philipat Oct 30, 2017 9:24 PM

Yeah. Seems to be a lot of admitting to smaller crimes, looking at jail time, stepping down from positions, claiming they are a victim too, all before indictments lately.  Lot's of familiar names in the same circle. I would not be surprised if some were going rabbit right now, or are on vacation. There could be boatloads of passport people on yachts trying to wire/smuggle as much as possible, leaving the rest of the rats behind.

TeamDepends's picture
TeamDepends Fish Gone Bad Oct 30, 2017 2:08 PM

Interesting fact: Pedosta actually loves Mueller Probes.

Fish Gone Bad's picture
Fish Gone Bad TeamDepends Oct 30, 2017 2:34 PM

I clipped this from /pol/:

Trevor Moore is probably /ourguy/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJh6jgnqn_s
song about a kid getting sold into the showbusiness by greedy parents

Enjoy

 

GUS100CORRINA's picture
GUS100CORRINA Fish Gone Bad Oct 30, 2017 2:24 PM

Tony Podesta Resigns As Head Of Podesta Group Amid Mueller Probe

My response: LOCK THIS S.O.B. UP NOW & THROW AWAY THE KEYS!!!!!!

wolf pup's picture
wolf pup Bastiat Oct 30, 2017 8:14 PM

http://livingresistance.com/2016/11/18/podestas-involved-mccanns-abducti...
A decent description of the McCann case in regard to the Podesta brothers, the child disappearance/abduction case which brought forth police sketches of "parties of interest" i.e., suspects.
The sketches are real and are these brothers. To their moles.
Their whereabouts "unknown" during the poor child's abduction, with the Podestas keeping mute and others swearing they were there in some pedo's villa on "vacation".
Also, photos of some of his ... artwork found in above link.

Stomach churning, psychotic bastards, the Podesta brothers.
They both need to be disappeared forever.
Link to police sketches which most people have seen, I'd think: http://livingresistance.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/30748819321_9f078...

JimmyJones's picture
JimmyJones Giant Meteor Oct 30, 2017 1:50 PM

The Pedophile, Satanist  Podesta brothers are  bastards that need castration.  Once trialed and convicted.

Solosides's picture
Solosides JimmyJones Oct 30, 2017 2:32 PM

So a pedophile judge is supposed to find them guilty?

Chupacabra-322's picture
Chupacabra-322 NihilistZerO___ Oct 30, 2017 2:13 PM

@ Nihilist,

Brother I can end this so quickly with 15 or 20 Honest Military Patriots. A jet, helicopter & four White GMC SUV’s.

White SUV’s so the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths understand the Symbolism.

Arrest.

Indict.

Enprison.

Tri.

Convict.

And,

Execute.

The Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths. For Crimes Against Humanity & Crimes Against the American People.

NihilistZerO___'s picture
NihilistZerO___ Chupacabra-322 Oct 30, 2017 4:54 PM

Look at what some Private Military Contractors and the Trump Admin accomplished in Vegas.  Stopped the biggest False Flag since 9/11.  It's all coming in due time brother...

BennyBoy's picture
BennyBoy NihilistZerO___ Oct 30, 2017 2:51 PM

 

" if the letter of the law is followed"

Clintons law has no letters.

WillyGroper's picture
WillyGroper NihilistZerO___ Oct 30, 2017 3:12 PM

perhaps it's not only U1 as far as mining is concerned.

4chan posts by highway patrolman...seized adrenochrome/synthesis.

how did cockeyed helliary make her miraculous recovery?

Squid Viscous's picture
Squid Viscous WillyGroper Oct 30, 2017 4:46 PM

maybe a bit o' the ole the debbie washerwoman shultz strap on, 

NihilistZerO___'s picture
NihilistZerO___ WillyGroper Oct 30, 2017 4:57 PM

Link on the highway patrolman thread?

Yog Soggoth's picture
Yog Soggoth WillyGroper Oct 30, 2017 8:39 PM

Would be great/awful news. If it is a larp, then it was well timed to distract from the well deserved intense scrutiny of the same group of people. Scenario 2, chan could find out who they are, and leak it. Everyone really does get a special trophy in today's modern scary world.

WillyGroper's picture
WillyGroper Yog Soggoth Oct 30, 2017 10:20 PM

idk.  GW was going to OH to investigate the murder of a fambly of 8 when he was jttf'd...1 corpse had money scattered on it.  he wanted to find out the name of the trucking company 1 of the victims worked for.

the remaining survivors moved to AK.  this traffic appears to congregate in a hub in canukistan.  weird the HP posted the name of a cutout involved.

perhaps U1 is mere candyland/cover compared to the results he posted on the dna tests.

might also explain all the hollyweird revelations to keep eyes off the worst of the worst skullfkery.

grim!

Gen. 8:20-21

Rubicon727's picture
Rubicon727 NihilistZerO___ Oct 30, 2017 4:24 PM

 

When justice was meted out in the past - the prosecutor used to go after the "small fry" in order to make him talk about the Big Fishes.

Whether that actually happens, no one knows.

"Manafort is going to role on the Clintons and Podestas."

Yog Soggoth's picture
Yog Soggoth NihilistZerO___ Oct 30, 2017 8:40 PM
Bombshell Report: Hillary Connection With Robert Mueller ... Hillary Clinton Spotted Cavorting With Focus of Mueller ...  Not a bombshell for anyone who was paying attention for the last decade. Conflict of interest. It is not legal for Mueller to even investigate, much less prosecute, any of them. He could recuse himself, or make a deal to become a witness. This is a Rico case.
Shitonya Serfs's picture
Shitonya Serfs Fizzy Head Oct 30, 2017 1:38 PM

Must resign/retire to avoid legal issues. Got memo from other connected turds.

Give Me Some Truth's picture
Give Me Some Truth Shitonya Serfs Oct 30, 2017 1:59 PM

Check out the jack all these lobbying firms are getting.

Me thinks there's a reason that every former elected offcial, and politico staffer, ultimately goes to work for a lobbying firm. And why the suburbs of Washington D.C. are the richest zip codes in the country.

And why every company and association in the world is willing to spend millions on lobbying. The return on investment must be mind-boggling.

Anywho ... as swamps go, this is an affluent one. 

 

 

 

Yog Soggoth's picture
Yog Soggoth Give Me Some Truth Oct 30, 2017 7:30 PM

My guidance councelor never told me about the opportunities of lobbying. He just sighed, and said, the world needs ditch diggers son.

Cash2Riches's picture
Cash2Riches pot_and_kettle Oct 30, 2017 2:18 PM

These disgusting criminals should all be behind bars. Its such an amazing thing, to finally see their empires crumbling. But be careful, when all else fails, we know what the elites like to do... We have to hold them to account.

 

http://goldsilvernews.blogspot.com/2017/10/the-nuclear-threat-is-so-real...

Crazy Or Not's picture
Crazy Or Not pot_and_kettle Oct 30, 2017 4:30 PM

New business opportunities in Pig Farming, Pizzaria's and Orphanage NGO's?
50 cal wating here Tony, you Twisted Fuck.  

Overfed's picture
Overfed Bastiat Oct 30, 2017 1:51 PM

"Be sure to finish your pizza after you are done enjoying it. It appears to be in poor health." Guaranteed that he wasn't talking about food.

JimmyJones's picture
JimmyJones Overfed Oct 30, 2017 1:57 PM

They are a bunch of sickos, we all know it and want to see them burn.

Solio's picture
Solio Bastiat Oct 30, 2017 3:24 PM

The children are in great danger everywhere. How does anyone stand for them with so many families changed forever with divorce? Courts have been instructed that it is best to give the children to the mom even when it is she that went off the deep end. I have seen this repeatedly.

JackMeOff's picture
JackMeOff Oct 30, 2017 1:27 PM

And Boom goes the Dynamite!

 

Popcorn time.

Squid Viscous's picture
Squid Viscous JackMeOff Oct 30, 2017 4:48 PM

Tony's "massive coronary" in 3....2....1....

nmewn's picture
nmewn Oct 30, 2017 1:28 PM

Radioactive  ;-)

techpriest's picture
techpriest Oct 30, 2017 1:28 PM

If the company gets involved, I'm guessing some employees are going to flip on him. These guys never just quit.

Village-idiot's picture
Village-idiot techpriest Oct 30, 2017 1:56 PM

I have a feeling this whole thing is just getting started.