US Savings Rate Crashes To 10 Year Lows As Spending Surges Most Since 'Cash For Clunkers'

Oct 30, 2017 8:42 AM

While incomes grew at an expected 0.4% MoM, US consumers spent at an exuberant 1.0% MoM clip - the biggest monthly rise since Aug 2009 (cash for clunkers). To cover this spending surge, the savings rate tumbled.

 

The last time - Aug 09 - that spending surged like this was when the government unleashed 'cash for clunkers', it plummeted the following month...

Spending on durable goods rose 3.5 percent after adjusting for inflation after a 1.4 percent decline in August.

Outlays on services rose 0.3 percent, while spending on non- durable goods also advanced 0.3 percent.

Under the hood, the PCE Deflator printed as expected +1.6% YoY.

Private workers wage growth continues to outstrip government workers' wage growth YoY and upticked in September...

And while outgoings surged with relatively flat incomes, the savings rate plunged to its lowest since Dec 2007 to enable the spending...which just happens to be when the last recession started.

As Bloomberg warns, the jump in September outlays was driven by purchases of durable goods including the replacement of motor vehicles lost in recent flooding from hurricanes. That means the latest surge probably overstates the strength of consumer spending.

Oct 30, 2017 8:44 AM

Seeing new cars, trucks everywhere on the road, reminds me of 06.

Oct 30, 2017 8:51 AM

Yep.

Academic advisor colleague of mine just bought her spouse a new - as in, 2018 new - Chevrolet Corvette for his birthday (he’s a general contractor). $65K.

The university pays the advisors ballpark $135K.

SMFH

Oct 30, 2017 8:49 AM

Its true, especially the new cars I see are almost all are very expensive. 

Oct 30, 2017 8:50 AM

reminds me of 06

Houses, too ...

Oct 30, 2017 8:53 AM

With brand new 7 year enslavement terms ...

Oct 30, 2017 8:48 AM

LOL!

...spending money they don't have to impress people that they don't like...

"Full Faith and Credit"

Oct 30, 2017 8:52 AM

Waiting for the bubble to burst.

 

 

Oct 30, 2017 8:56 AM

OK so prices go up and spending goes up while savings go down and wages go nowhere. What exactly about that sounds like a great economy?

 

Im also getting really fucking tired of seeing these graphs of private sector vs public sector wages which do ZERO justice to the fact that the private sector has to pay the fucking public sector and THEN they get ridiculous benefits/pensions for all the fake fucking work they do. Modern day government is the scourge of humanity.

 

The second rennaisance will begin with the balkanization of every modern country in the world. 

Oct 30, 2017 9:03 AM

Get with the program dude, feudalism 2.0 and Global Weimar are on!

"Full Faith and Credit"

Oct 30, 2017 8:55 AM

Tic-tac, tic-tac!!!

Oct 30, 2017 8:55 AM

Wait until the HCA premiums hit since its a foot race between Health insurance and a car, and so far I've yet to find 72mo financing for insurance  ;-)