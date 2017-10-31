Corey Feldman Vows To Release Names Of 6 Powerful Hollywood Pedophiles

For years, actor and former child star Corey Feldman has been warning anybody who would listen that Hollywood is a place where adults have more inappropriate contact with children than probably anywhere else in the world.
So it’s unsurprising given the renewed focus on sexual assault and harassment brought about by the Harvey Weinstein scandal that Feldman’s accusations would receive renewed attention, considering he made the media rounds as recently as 2016 to talk about how a pedophile ring in Hollywood abused him and his friend, fellow actor Corey Haim – actions Feldman blames for Haim’s eventual death from a drug overdose.
And yesterday, he returned to the “Today” show and, during an interview with Matt Lauer vowed to release the names of six men who he alleges participated in the abuse of himself, Haim and other young stars. The interview followed Feldman’s announcement in a YouTube video last week that he was launching an Indiegogo page to try and raise money for a feature film about pedophilia in Hollywood that he hopes to direct. However, as Lauer pointed out, Feldman’s target budget - $10 million – appears lofty. But the former child star appears determined to tell his story the way he wants it to be told.
Here's an excerpt from his interview:
LAUER: “Why are you talking to me? Why aren’t you talking to the police right now?”
FELDMAN: “I told the police. In fact if anyone wants to go back to 1993, when I was interviewed by the Santa Barbara Police Department. I sat there and gave them the names. They are on record. They have all of this information, but they were scanning Michael Jackson. All they cared about was trying about to find something on Michael Jackson.”
LAUER: “Who you said, by the way, did not abuse you.”
FELDMAN: “Who Michael was innocent. And that was what the interview was about with the pollice in 1993. I told them, he is not that guy. And they said, maybe you don’t understand your friend. And I said, no, I know the difference between pedophiles and somebody that is not a pedophile because I have been molested. Here’s the names, go investigate. And let me push this forward, there are thousands of people in Hollywood that have the same information. Why is it all on me? Why is it, if I don’t release the names in the next two months, six months or a year, I’m the bad guy. I’m the victim here. I’m the one who has been abused. I’m the one who is trying to come forward and do something about it.”
LAUER: “But —“ [crosstalk]
FELDMAN: “Please, I’m sorry. There are thousands of people out there, Matt, who have this information. Any one of those child actors that went to the teenage soda pop clubs with me when I was a kid, know who those people are and the people who ran it. Anybody can go back through history and look at the Teen magazines and say what was the name of that venue they were promoting and who ran that venue own who endorsed it.”
LAUER: “You said you have death threats because you have this information.”
FELDMAN: “Yes.”
LAUER: “And have threatened to expose it. Another reason I think to go to police. That’s a crime to threaten someone’s life.”
FELDMAN: “I’ve gone to the police with that, as well.”
LAUER: “And what would be wrong about going to the police now again? Didn’t work out in Santa Barbara.”
FELDMAN: “There’s a statute of limitations, Matt, in the state of Claifornia which protects people. It’s not that way in New York. It’s that way only where the movie industry is, conveniently enough in California. That’s the seriousness of this. You cannot. Because if I were to go to the police, I would be he one who’s getting sued. Henceforth, I need a team of lawyers and I need a team of security to be around me at all times, to keep me safe so I can get this message done.”
LAUER: “Really, really quickly.”
FELDMAN: “I’m not playing around. It’s serious stuff. I vow I will release every name that I have any knowledge of, period. And nobody’s going to stop me this time, as long as people support this.”
Of course, legal problems stemming from sexual-harassment or -assault allegations are a major problem for Hollywood’s victims, as the Weinstein scandal helped to expose. Yet Feldman, who starred in 1980s classics like “Stand By Me” and “The Goonies”, is wrong about the California statute of limitations on sexual abuse cases – it was thrown out late last year by Gov. Jerry Brown. Still, it’s not altogether unreasonable – particularly for somebody who is not accustomed to having his allegations taken seriously – for Feldman to be afraid of legal repercussions of outing powerful pedophiles.
But after simmering on the backburner for years, the levee of public outrage over pedophilia in Hollywood could very well be about to break. Case in point: Over the weekend, actor Anthony Rapp – famous for his roles in “Rent” and “Dazed and Confused” – accused actor Kevin Spacey of molesting him when he was 14. In an unprecedented development, Netflix cancelled Spacey’s show House of Cards, and the actor has suffered tremendous reputational damage that could threaten his ability to find work.
In the shuffle of the Weinstein allegations, some have pointed out that Bryan Singer, who directed the X-Men movies and other mega-budget blockbusters, has been repeatedly accused of pedophilia, has been able to easily find work despite the stigma. Two lawsuits alleging abuse by Singer were eventually dismissed, but actors have continued to single him out.
Regardless of whether Feldman ever comes forward, it appears Hollywood is finally being forced to acknowledge that both men and women are subjected to sexual abuse and coercion, though perhaps not in the same numbers.
Apparently, he's going down the path of being suicided. So sad. If he wanted to live long enough to warn society of these predators, his first sentence would include their names.
You know... one has to wonder whether even THIS... grown jewish men buggering pubescent boys... will enrage the public enough to actually DO something about it. I wonder. People have become so desensitized over the decades over almost all moral questions. Abortion - the brutal ripping and tearing of a living, growing human being from the uterus - is looked upon by half of the population as a woman's "right". So, why should grown men sticking their penises into boys' rectums garner any further outrage? Sorry to be so disgustingly blunt, but people need to clearly understand what these foul practices really ARE. There is no punishment out there that would fit the crimes of our (((cultural determiners))). We must rid our societal body of their infectious presence - FOREVER.
After abortion the sanctity of human life hit the shitter. People actuallly embrace this. No accident I am sure.
I will never be able to wrap my head around the logic behind it being OK to destroy the most innocent through abortion, but preserve the vilest on death row.
Corey Feldman: Dead man talking
Corey Feldman and Corey Haim, the victims, are both (((jewish))). That would be problematic for the conspiracy nuts here that claim that jews can only be the rapists, added to the fact that Kevin Spacey isn't jewish.
But knowing their sick delusional mindbending, thay will find some justification for that...
Predominant != Only or All
Why doesn't he just name names?? Anthony Rapp just did it, and look at the repercussions Kevin Spacey is enjoying a day later. The public mood is different and people are open to hearing who these people are. You don't need 10 million to do that.
color me a skeptic. next they're going to tell us that there are pedophiles in politics, the catholic church and the boy scouts. jeez
Very sad for Corey Feldman.
He and his friend were abused as children before they really understood what was happening.
Then when they understood what had happened they had no police options.
There was no one to protect them during their most vulnerable years, and the other crude Hollyweirdo movie stars looked away for fear of risking their paychecks.
And these are the same guttersnipes who have the temerity to tell the rest of us how to live and for whom to vote.
It never occurred to them to bring violated children to a place of comfort and safety.
They are modern day Moloch worshipers in their own disgusting way.
Hollyweird delenda est.
It was all too much for his friend Corey Haim, and so Corey Feldman had to carry the terrible, painful burden all this time.
What awful conversations they must have had while growing up, remembering those confusing and terrifying days, trying to understand why, and how adults abused them at will with the knowledge of so many others.
And all the cowardly California legislators who bend over backwards for violent illegals wrote laws to protect the most vile perpetrators who walk among us, while abandoning the children they violated.
Any legislator who protected these vipers for so much as a parking ticket should be thrown out of office and into jail as accessories to child abuse.
'Any legislator who protected these vipers for so much as a parking ticket should be thrown out of office and into jail as accessories to child abuse.'
Maybe they should just be gang-sodomized so they really get to know what they've protected.
That is what you send them to jail for.
+1, but pedos can't be cured by jail. The only known cure is shock treatment. No, I'm not talkin' electro-shock therapy. This cure was discovered in the Land that had an elite warrior class with spiffy black uniforms by Hugo Boss. Their shock treatment involved dragging these pedos to the street like garbage then administering a shock to the face with the cold, hard steel of a K98 butt plate. The cure was immediate.
Very well said.
A society that can not protect its children is doomed. I didn't say this,Mr. Putin did. He is right.
I read a great book about it about 7 years ago -one of the reasons we are going to shit as a country is that we have devalued children in so called market Democracies - here is the linke (by an old prof from Yale):
https://www.amazon.com/Loss-Happiness-Market-Democracies/dp/0300091060/r...
No one to protect them? How about parents? Feldman has spoken about other child actors whose parents would not allow them to attend the parties and the venues where this was going on.
How about parents who could have taken action if they were told by their children? Or who surely had to have some qualms about allowing their young children to romp with Hollywood...not like Hollywood hasn't ALWAYS been a cesspool of hedonism and vice, huh.
And how about those male actors, just like all these women, who have for years kept silent while they made their millions, some actually accepting monetary settlements to keep quiet. Where is the morality in that? How is that protecting the hundreds of others who were abused over the years as they said nothing, their careers and bank accounts continuing to grow?
As Feldman says, the wealthy Hollywood moguls just file a lawsuit and wipe you out as the leftist judges consistently rule in favor of the moguls, not to mention the real possibility of dying. Still, if Feldman knows so many former child actors who were sexually abused, then why not gather them all up and report en masse...protection in numbers. Yes, it's humiliating in the case of pedophilia (not so much with the women, many who have had every physical enhancement possible to make themselves beautiful and ageless, three or more husbands, constant sexual exploits, and starring in films where they engage in the exact behavior with men that they decry as harassment), but when one is an adult, it's time to face the reality and take a stand.
How come all these Hollywood elites can come across so legitimate in their leftist causes, such as global warming, racism, etc., but they wouldn't DARE admit they were sexually assaulted and have a real impact on something that is actually true???
Thank you for this compassionate & reflective post regarding these CHILD VICTIMS...
Feldman has said he gave statements to SantaBarbara PD to no avail..
The posts of some here are disgusting & derogatory towards the victims because they "wouldn't DO anything" about their abuse...
And yet....
These same ZHrs are here regularly whinging about hillary / Obomber / Comey et al... without DOING anything about it.
It takes BALLS to stand up to these people and I for one applaud him & hope he eventually gets the justice & closure he deserves. I also hope he & his family stay safe....
Shame on you who question his integrity, it's people like you who support these crimes albeit indirectly....
"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing."
"I'm shocked, SHOCKED, to find all this molesting going on among these pedos..."
The public' mood is fickle and chooses to believe what they want to believe. There is no way people were ignorant of this happening for years, they just wanted to be obliviously entertained.
Like Albert Speer, who cast his eyes away from atrocities, to pursue his love of architecture, he knew it would be Impossible to achieve his dreams without the support of the Party. Then when they fell, he went with them.
We all face moral dilemmas and seek justification for our choices. Whether we stole from the tip jar or allowed pedophiles to continue their abuse, the only choice is to put right where we went wrong. Even if it means death because there are far worse things than death. That is the only path to personal freedom.
The most fascinating thing in the Spacey/Rapp imbroglio is how the gheys en masse told Spacey "You can't hide under the rainbow flag!" while George Takei mumbled something "consensual"...remember, Rapp was 14 at the time.
So I'm sitting there saying wait, wut? ;-)
I saw an interview with Speer spoken entirely in French. He seemed to speak it effortlessly (from my cursory knowledge) and quite intelligent. While not condoning any atrocities, I think it is worth examining whether there were valid reasons other than ambition why many highly intelligent people (i.e. Werner von Braun, Heisenberg, etc. - the list is long) supported the Reich.
"You don't need 10 million to do that"............ Corey Feldman is Jewish
>claim that jews can only be the rapists
Who the fuck ever said that? Jews fuck little Jewish boys all the time too. There was a big write up about rabbinic abuse of presumably jewish boys a few years ago. Rabbi got caught fucking a 10 year old boy in the sauna, and when the guy who caught them stopped the rape, the rabbi said "How DARE you interrupt us!"
Talmudic Judaism is a memetic disease, just like Islam. Both must be stopped, or at least confined to an area where they can do no harm to those outside their respective cults.
What to do then with the scores of catholic priest that sexually harassed children. You seem to have forgotten that it was a big problem, including the massive cover-up by the Catholic Church.
I mean: it's not about religion, it's about abuse of power.
And your story about the rabbi saying saying "How DARE you interrupt us!" while raping a boy in a sauna, yeaaaah, doesn't sound really realistic, so i'd need a source for that. A credible one, not a blog of some nutcase or other hearsay.
How about the Jewish publication Forward which references the New York Times?
That is how a community encompassing many people who criticized the “questionable” behavior of the incredibly talented and successful Rabbi Jonathan Rosenblatt — whose trips to the sauna with young Jews were recently chronicled by the New York Times — could allow decades to pass without significant change.
Read more: http://forward.com/opinion/309487/dont-blame-the-sauna-rabbi-blame-ortho...
It is about sick perverts getting themselves into position of trust and authority where it is difficult for these allegations to come to light and be accepted.
"Jews fuck little Jewish boys all the time too."
This is a critical point.
This is not about Jews. It is about a subset within the Jewish community that has been around for all of history, so far as I can tell. Let's remember, Jesus was Jewish. And those who arranged for his crucifixion because he challenged their legitimacy are these same people.
The closest term I have heard for the perpetrators is probably zionists. Those who genuinely believe in Jewish (their Jews, of course, not any old Jew) destiny to lead the world from behind the scenes. This is who we are talking about.
Another example important to keep in mind is World War II Germany. Regardless of what one believes regarding the truth of the Holocaust, there is no doubt that this group of people created a situation where innocent German Jews bore the anger and the retribution for their acts, while they conveniently settled in other countries to profit from the warfare.
All Jews are not guilty of these sins. And those that commit them have no loyalty to those who share their religion any more than other people they oppress. These people have no empathy at all. That's why they have been so successful, and remain to this day so dangerous.
I believe you have summarized correctly.
"These people have no empathy at all."
Yes. The correct term for such people is "psychopaths". They enable each other for mutual benefit wherever possible. It hasn't to do with religious beliefs (they have none). It does have to do with culture. It's a small group of people and the tragedy is that some of them who share a common identity taint others who are in no way similar to them. Despite being a small group, they also concentrate in centers of power. Because that's what they are about.
Anyone who has read "The Mask of Sanity" (by the first and still highly regarded clinical authority on psychopathy) will be better armed against the destruction such ruthless predators can deliver without mercy on ordinary people.
The dirty secret is that the Zionists of the 1930s and 1940s wanted Israel to be a Jewish state, but only for powerful, rich, connected Jews. That is why the Jewish Nazi collaborators were happy to arrange the escape of the minority leaving the majority to their fate (documented by Irgun member Ben Hecht in his book on the Kastner case, a Hungarian Jew involved in smuggling Jews out of Hungary in collaboration with the Nazis). Incidentally, given this Zionist attitude, Irgun, the Jewish terror group, initially attacked Zionists in Palestine as well as the British. Irgun believed that Israel should be a land for all Jews.
One other note for all the commenters bashing Feldman for not releasing the names. I recommend watching the video from the 90s about the Franklin coverup:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQHrbJPhus4
Then, do a little more digging about the accusers and what happened to them. Making accusations against men / women this powerful is no joke. I will not judge someone put in the position of being in opposition to such power. The retribution Feldman envisions against himself / those he loves is 1000% not trivial, and he is to be respected that he is both still alive and still trying to figure out how successfully to take these men / women down. In his family's search to create a star out of him, they landed him in a world I hope never to have to encounter.
Seems Corey is looking for a payout from the big 6?
Make no mistake, the main "payout" will be sweet revenge. Getting paid doesn't begin to offset the harm.
One billionaire philanthropist could drop the $10M and fund the film just for fun. I will be dissapointed if one does not.
One has to see that after (((they))) funded the nazis and the marxists that it is evident that (((they))) will gladly sacrifice their own people for filthy lucre, power, and whatever sexual fantasy tickles their fancy. Of course, so will other groups of people but usually as a much smaller percentage of the overall group and definitely not as deviously.
