John Kelly Says White House Unfazed By Mueller Indictments

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders delivered the administration’s official response to yesterday’s developments in Special Counsel Bob Mueller’s probe into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during a press conference yesterday, but just in case anybody has any doubts about the Trump administration’s attitude toward the indictments (not to mention Papadopoulos’s guilty plea), Chief of Staff John Kelly took to Fox News last night to echo his boss’s comments on the matter.
During an appearance on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle,” the retired Marine general reminded viewers that everybody is innocent until proven guilty. Kelly said Paul Manafort and Rick Gates’s alleged crimes, which were purportedly carried out between 2006 and 2015, happened long before they joined the Trump campaign. In a 12-count indictment unsealed yesterday, Manafort – a former Trump campaign executive - and Gates – Manafort’s longtime deputy - have been accused of a bevy of offenses, including tax fraud, money laundering, failing to disclose their foreign lobbying work, and conspiring against the US.
He also suggested that the administration has no plans to fire Mueller, as was reported yesterday, and also doesn't plan on taking steps to defund the investigation, like Steve Bannon reportedly suggested.
“All of the activities as I understand it that they were indicted for was long before they ever met Donald Trump or had any associated with the campaign. I think the reaction of the administration is let the legal justice system work, everyone is innocent until proven guilty and we’ll see where this goes.”
The indictment does not point to any of Manafort’s work for Trump’s campaign, which took place between March of 2016 until his ouster in August.
Asked by Ingraham about morale in the West Wing, Kelly said members of the ‘”vast majority” of the White House staff are law-abiding citizens just trying to serve their country.
“I think the staff is very comfortable we’re simply serving the nation. The vast majority of the staff would have nothing to do with this kind of thing.”
In addition to the indictments, court records unsealed yesterday revealed that George Papadopoulos, nominally a foreign policy adviser for the Trump campaign, pleaded guilty to charges of lying to FBI agents in the investigation.
Delivering a Kremlin-approved statement Tuesday morning, Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia wasn’t implicated in the first round of indictments, the Associated Press reported.
“So far Russia doesn’t figure in any way in these charges which have been made,” Peskov said, adding that he hopes they do not feed the anti-Russia “hysteria.”
Peskov adds that accusations of Russian meddling in the election remain “unfounded,” and “we are observing (the situation) with interest.”
Shortly after Manafort and Gates turned themselves in to the FBI on Monday, Trump emphatically tweeted that there was no evidence of collusion, adding that the alleged crimes took place long before the two men joined his campaign.
Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017
....Also, there is NO COLLUSION!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017
The president lashed out at "fake news" coverage of the indictments in three more tweets published Tuesday morning...
The Fake News is working overtime. As Paul Manaforts lawyer said, there was "no collusion" and events mentioned took place long before he...
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017
....came to the campaign. Few people knew the young, low level volunteer named George, who has already proven to be a liar. Check the DEMS!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017
I hope people will start to focus on our Massive Tax Cuts for Business (jobs) and the Middle Class (in addition to Democrat corruption)!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017
so just ignore it...........
Wow, didn't expect Mueller to go this far!
This reminds me of 2009 when after the financial crisis they investigated the banks, shut down the criminal banks and threw all the bankers in jail.
I bet the same thing happens here.
Maybe it really is different this time. Maybe they are going here:
"Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s indictment against international lobbyist and Trump campaign chief, Paul Manafort, and pleading by Trump campaign foreign policy aide, George Papadopoulos, cast long shadows over other top Trump administration officials—starting with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross—whose previous financial deals involved the European money-laundering hub of Cyprus.
The banking sector of that small island nation in the Mediterranean appear to a crossroads where top Trump campaign associates, such as Manafort and Papadopoulos, and senior administration officials like Commerce Secretary Ross, crossed paths and had layered financial and political dealings with Kremlin-tied Russian oligarchs."
And here:
"But even without an investigation by Congress or a special prosecutor, there is much we already know about the president’s debt to Russia. A review of the public record reveals a clear and disturbing pattern: Trump owes much of his business success, and by extension his presidency, to a flow of highly suspicious money from Russia. Over the past three decades, at least 13 people with known or alleged links to Russian mobsters or oligarchs have owned, lived in, and even run criminal activities out of Trump Tower and other Trump properties. Many used his apartments and casinos to launder untold millions in dirty money. Some ran a worldwide high-stakes gambling ring out of Trump Tower—in a unit directly below one owned by Trump. Others provided Trump with lucrative branding deals that required no investment on his part. Taken together, the flow of money from Russia provided Trump with a crucial infusion of financing that helped rescue his empire from ruin, burnish his image, and launch his career in television and politics. “They saved his bacon,” says Kenneth McCallion, a former assistant U.S. attorney in the Reagan administration who investigated ties between organized crime and Trump’s developments in the 1980s."
Maybe now that the Goldmanites, neocons and Generals are firmly in place, Deep State is ready to Dump the Trump, and replace him with the man they chose in the first place, Pence.
Can you provide sources for those long quotations? Thanks.
Holly Cow Batman! Trump must be the cleveressst guy on the planet to have planned all this twenty or thirty years before he declared his candidacy for Pres. And to think that some bad people, influence pedlars, crooks, gamblers, and momey launderers bought apartments from Trump or did nasty things in the casinos. The landlord obviously wasn't doing his job of controlling what went on in those bedrooms. So one can only concluded collllusiion of the highest degree. Between who and who we leave to your superior powers of speculation.
Looks like Mr. Mueller is in a real hurry of closing his investigation ... before he himself gets under investigation for covering up the Obama/Hillary gang.It is getting juicy.
What about Hillary?
This whole thing is about letting that evil witch escape again.
What about Hillary?
Don't hold your breath on Mueller going after Hillary the untouchable.
Podesta? Clinton Foundation? Saudi Arabia?
Fuck em!
The rule of law applies to everyone or it applies to no one.
Moral hazard is a real motherfucker like that.
Now, jump you fuckers!
"Full Faith and Credit"
The rule of law applies to people that have been chosen by the Washington Oligarchs to merit an extra level of scrutiny so they learn to keep their dissenting yaps shut.
Thanks captain obvious.
I prefer the more eloquent; all animals are created "equal" it's just that some animals are "more equal" than others...
Then take off your Depends.
After all, the Clintons only hired shady people to work for them. A clean nosed, moral and ethical person in the Clinton hierarchy would be a true anomaly. Or they might also be dead.
The Manafort indictments seem to ultimately be aimed at the cabal and not Trump ... presuming that he is separate from the cabal.
for eight long years those negroes at the doj dindu nuffin. this is refreshing.
Sure... they are indicted for prior crimes, but that's the same reason they were hired.
Sessions needs to immediately begin multiple investigations, specifically looking into Obama, Hillary, Billy, Donkey Face, Jew son in law, Lynch, Holder, Brennan, Rhodes, Mook, Podesta, Mueller- as former FBI Director, Comey, Rosenstein- As former US Attorney for the Northern District in Maryland, McCabe, McAuliffe, Clapper, and likely others.
Sessions needs help.
There have to be patriotic Americans, who can put political party behind them, and get to the actual facts.
Uranium One, Clinton foundation pay for play, itransfer of 10's of $$$billions is various currency to Iran-On pallets- in unmarked jets, nfluence peddling, unmasking, spying, leaking, are what we know about.....
Time to restore the rule of law.
The guilty need to answer for their crimes.
Sessions needs to go to Muller and beg for a deal.
Sessions sleeps.
Clinton’s biggest donor to her Foundation was pointed out in another ZH article today as Ukraine..You can’t make this shit up...Hehehehehe...
Nailguns are on sale!
Obviously, the POTUS keeps doubling down in the past 3 weeks. I have a feeling something bigger will come up by end of November.
Remember, Hillary, the useless negro (and his admin), MSM, and all these anti-Trump politicians/business people are just talking heads. The real prize is the group who controls and pays all of 'em (HINT: I don't want to say some of the european royal families and the Vatican).
"All of the activities .... that they were indicted for was long before they ever met Donald Trump"
Both Kelly and the so-called president try to convince us, that we don't know how prosecutors, in the US, work.
You indict someone for whatever, that is sure to put people in a black hole for years, if convicted, and then, when they have understood the seriousness of their situation, you negotiate a DEAL, if they talk, talk, talk... about whatever really interest the prosecutors.
That's where the dangers for Trump and his nearest collaborators start.
"Even if members of the Trump campaign committed collusion with the Russians, collusion is NOT A CRIME!" Jonathan Turley~Law Professor George Washington University
The "Russians Stole Our Election For Trump" angle has been nonsense the whole time; I think most people understand that, at least here at ZH.
Trump's utterly horseshit people judgment is not nonsense, though. Manafort's corruption has been an open secret for a few years. Trump continues to have personal contact with organized crime figures like Joey Cinque (Gambino family, involved in Trump's New Jersey adventures, guest an Mar-a-Lago this past New Year's Eve) and Felix Sater (link to the Russian mob and significant money laundering worldwide). Having Jordan Kushner in the inner circle has always been a terrible idea. Even Obama warned Trump to keep Flynn away from anything important. Add Gates and Papadopoulos.
None of these people have even bothered to keep their stories straight. This is going to unravel like the stitching on a bag of charcoal.
It's been obvious for over a year that Manafort was going to come under intense pressure to roll over on somebody. Papadopoulos already has, and he's exactly the sort of obscure underling who spills the beans on all the higher-ups.
This isn't about espionage or collusion with foreign powers. That's just the handle. This is a snake's nest of thieves, fraudsters, perjurers and money-launderers.
The Elites know how to do this stuff. Trump and his circle seem to think you just have to be rich to get away with this. There's more to it, as they're all finding out.
Papadopoulos has already been proved to be a liar by the Scottish professor he claimed could introduce him to a female relative of Putin's and who promised dirt on Hillary.
It's one thing to make up stories: it's a whole other thing to prove them when they are based on lies.
Mueller IS an asshole... totally corrupt, like his butt-boy Comey... and their catamite Rosenheeb...
But the REAL problem is the eunuch milquetoast SESSIONS. His refusal to prosecute PROVEN major multiple felonies committed by the Clinton Crime Cartel is an appalling betrayal... question is, why the fugg has Trump not instructed Kelly to ass-kick this coward into the street?
And Mueller who works with no oversight will tailor his case so that mainly bad things done by Trump players will be the major targets. We won't hear a word about Pizza parties. Guaranteed.
investigation mission was - restricted - to Russian collusion.... there is NONE.
So get rid of that traitor Mueller, who is connected with Democrats criminal network.
BaghdadBobWoman.
Like father, like daughter. Sarah Huckabooboo Sanders.
So, having past business dealings with someone from Russia is illegal, but murdering thousands of citizens in a sovereign state and over-throwing their elected government is legal. The end justifies the means because we now control that government with the paid puppets we put in charge.
Here's hoping I don't forget these things when speaking in public. I could inadvertently find a new use for my nail gun.
What's the difference between Baghdad Bob and Kelly ? Both losers ! Sad !!!!!
At leasr Bob was funny. Kelly looks like a sad SOB serving his master.