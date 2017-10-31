Trump Calls On Podesta Bros To "Drain The Swamp" By Revealing "Earth Shattering" Dirt On Dems

As the mainstream media circus ran wild with the Paul Manafort indictment yesterday, Trump, who repeatedly dismissed the charges as being unrelated to his campaign, has just tweeted that the biggest story revealed yesterday, a story which was largely ignored by the "fake news", was Tony Posesta's sudden resignation from the powerful lobbying group that bears his name.
Meanwhile, Trump also seemingly called on the Podesta brothers to "Drain the Swamp" by dishing whatever "earth shattering" dirt they have on Democrats to Special Counsel Mueller.
"The biggest story yesterday, the one that has the Dems in a dither, is Podesta running from his firm. What he know about Crooked Dems is earth shattering. He and his brother could Drain The Swamp, which
would be yet another campaign promise fulfilled. Fake News weak!"
The biggest story yesterday, the one that has the Dems in a dither, is Podesta running from his firm. What he know about Crooked Dems is....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017
....earth shattering. He and his brother could Drain The Swamp, which would be yet another campaign promise fulfilled. Fake News weak!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017
Of course, as we noted yesterday, the founder of the Podesta Group, Tony Podesta, stepped down from his own lobbying shop after coming under investigation by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller.
Meanwhile, even though the Podesta / Manafort news might seem unrelated, as we explained in Aug 2016, Paul Manafort - now under indictment on 12 charges - and his deputy
Rick Gates previously worked with the Podesta Group where they lobbied various U.S. senators and congressmen on behalf of various Ukranian officials.
...emails obtained by the Associated Press showed that Gates personally directed two Washington lobbying firms, Mercury LLC and the Podesta Group, between 2012 and 2014 to set up meetings between a top Ukrainian official and senators and congressmen on influential committees involving Ukrainian interests. Gates noted in the emails that the official, Ukraine's foreign minister, did not want to use his own embassy in the United States to help coordinate the visits.
...
And this is where the plot thickens, because while the bulk of the press has so far spun the entire Ukraine lobbying scandal, which led to Manafort's resignation, as the latest "proof" that pro-Moscow powers were influencing not only Manafort but the Trump campaign in general (who some democrats have even painted of being a Putin agent), the reality is that a firm closely tied with the Democratic party, the Podesta Group, is just as implicated.
As AP further adds, the European Center for a Modern Ukraine, a Brussels-linked nonprofit entity which allegely ran the lobbying project, paid Mercury and the Podesta Group a combined $2.2 million over roughly two years. In papers filed in the U.S. Senate, Mercury and the Podesta Group listed the European nonprofit as an independent, nonpolitical client. The firms said the center stated in writing that it was not aligned with any foreign political entity.
Perhaps Podesta knows what is likely to happen next. Podesta announced his decision during a firm-wide meeting Monday morning and is alerting clients of his impending departure.
“[Tony] was very magnanimous and said, “This is an amazing group of people,” a source said of Podesta’s remarks.
Podesta also told staff he “doesn’t intend to go quietly, or learn how to play golf.” He said he “needs to fight this as an individual, but doesn’t want the firm to fight it.”
Fritts also addressed the gathering, telling staff that she is “thrilled at this opportunity” and that, “This is not about me, this is about y’all.”
Several other senior staff spoke about their excitement about the future of the firm. The meeting ended with a standing ovation for Podesta.
It emerged last week that Podesta is the subject of a criminal investigation led by Mueller's team for potentially violating a federal disclosure law. That law, known as the Foreign Agents Registration Act, pertains to working on behalf of foreign governments. An NBC report found that the Podesta Group was one of several firms working on Paul Manafort's public relations campaign for European Centre for a Modern Ukraine, which the Podesta Group claims it thought was a nonpartisan think tank, something which this site reported first last August.
It goes without saying, that Podesta's brother, John, is arguably one of the top figures in Democratic politics, serving most recently as chief of staff in the Bill Clinton White House and also as the chairman of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.
What happens next to Tony (and perhaps his brother John) is to be determined, but one thing is clear: both sides of the swamp should probably control themselves in any premature celebrations as this appears to be far from over....
Never happen. Too much pizza.
Even if they wanted to, those pesky exploding Mercedes are always lurking. You just never know when an overdose may occur.
Or you might have an inexplicable heart attack on a street corner in the middle of the night.
Pedos in the swamp.
Don't forget about the Satanic practice of "Spirit Cooking". Also enjoyed by Hollywierd's so called "Elites". Bunch of scum.
Their pizza/hot dogs/etc habits were recorded by google, will not happen
The Comet Hitting Da Fan ~
Trump should offer them Immunity
PS... Where are those Remaining JFK Files that Trump Promised on Saturday ???
Just announced: they're making a movie out of all this. It's going to be called 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'.
Trump is asking two of the people who live in the swamp to drain the swamp?? What on earth is he thinking. The Podestas are not your friends Trump. They would gladly see you drown in the swamp.
funny how uncle warren's name has not come up............
Someone should ask Becky Quick about Uncle Warren's dick.
He could offer one or both of them a pardon. What they know might be worth it.
Death trumps a Pardon. Their lives as well as many others are being evaluated as we type.
That is their problem when it starts to unravel.....too many heads to chop.
Perhaps that's the best approach, give immunity/pardon the worst offender(s) in order to destroy the rest.
I could agree to that as long as they got hit by a car on the way out from testifying. Justice can be achieved from many angles.
The head eating the tail.
Snake food.
He is planting a seed in every Dirty democrats’ head that he might turn, maybe they should turn first.
Has Kevin Spacey been arrested yet?
Yet another idiotic comment regarding Trumps thought process. If you seriously think Trumps Podesta comment was intended to be literal, you need to reevaluate yourself. As do several other ZH morons. He's said it to draw attention to the truth - the truth being HRC Podesta et al have committed far more crimes that have far more legal implications then Manafort and Gates.
Beam, he's just asking them to take the other Democrap swamp creatures down w/ him. If Manafort's evil was before he was Trump's Chair, let him take Republipukes down w/ him as well. Saves time
Unless he's throwing them an immunity lifeline. Then, they could keep their ill gotten gains and become his best buddies as they drained the swamp.
Trump knows how to play it, bit by bit. He is inviting them into their own demise without overt disclosures.
And why hasn't Trump fired all those NFL players for kneeling during our national song?
If he can drop bombs on Syria without Consitutional authority, he can certainly fire 1,100 over-paid jocks for disrespecting our country!
Distracting, deflecting and defending for a pedo is not a good look
I have found that many who use the word truth in their handle are peddling fiction. Coincidence????
Why get in the way. They are busy firing themselves.
Why when supporters are already walking away?
Doing nothing is sometimes a better action if the person is shooting themself in the foot.
Could even get lucky shoot themselves 2x in the head like Vince Foster.
They have been released on the DOJ site .
wondering the same thing yesterday
If the FBI is being fair, investigating both sides of The Swamp equally on behalf of the Republic, you would never know by listening to the corporate-owned MSM. With sex-scandal ratings boosters on the backburner for the moment, it is all Manafort, Manafort, Manafort now, with a sprinkling of the young guy.
Ok, this is now getting interesting.
But I would not want to see the Podesta's getting a deal of any sort. The evidence needs to come from the bottom up. Players are certainly getting squeezed though now.
None of this is real until a real investigation, with evidence, is made public and we see REAL convictions and real justice being served. Then and only then.
If none of the above happens then D.C. and the FEDeral Gov. remain the problem.
One thing I know for sure is that I voted Trump in hopes he would clean up the DC Cartel. Damned if his mere presence isn't creating havoc in Swamp Land. It may not be going down as Trump had planned but it is starting to go down. Don't forget that there is a some unknown FBI informant that is getting ready to testify before Congress. It was the headline news last week. That may blow some more holes in the dam.
My conspiracy side thinks Mueller filed the charges before he wanted to because shit is getting ready hit the fan with the FBI next week, including possibly Mueller himself. So it may be "get the charges filed and then recuse himself type of play" depending on what the FBI informant says.
PS: Don't foreget that the FBI knows who the informant is. After all the did put the gag order on him. So the Deep State at the FBI may have a good idea as to what he may testify to.
Agreed, top to bottom.
Just think how easy self-driving cars will make it to get rid of somebody...even if you're not in one yourself, others can be targeted at you to kill you. It's a totalitarian dream come true.
Just another oops,
I just want to see Hillarys fat, entitled, rug munching, ass in jail from now till eternity.
resist the future. fight sky net? its getting a little late. poor Ted K had the timing right . slightly ahead of his time
Everytime I think about the opiod crisis, I think about his manifesto.
@ Jimmy,
They’re celebrating their Holiday today.
Trump should have mentioned the pedophilia around the Podesta brothers if he is serious he actually put them in jail. They will talk eventually.
Breaking from True Pundit:
Hillary Clinton along with the DNC bankrolled Fusion GPS to set up Donald Trump Jr. in a large scheme to undercut his father’s path to the presidency, a high ranking official in the Justice Department confirms.
The Russian lawyer who set up Donald Trump Jr. — Natalia Veselnitskaya — was paid by Fusion GPS. Fusion GPS was paid by Hillary Clinton and the DNC.
Oh yes, we forgot to include this: Veselnitskaya and Fusion GPS worked together on another caper in 2014, two years before the Trump Jr. operation. In Russia.
http://truepundit.com/collusion-hillary-clinton-set-up-donald-trump-jr-b...
If thats the true story, and it gets out into the open, then we are going to run out of popcorn!!!
It smells right. Oh, and George Papadopalas was likely a Clinton/DNC plant.
That would explain why Trump's trashing him today.
“Volunteers,” once exposed as turncoats, are always expendable.
100# true, but you're not taking the lying, corrupt media into account... Clinton making $150M in a corrupt plot give Putin 20% of US uranium is out there, but the media is laughing at anyone who brings it up (CNN used the tried and true 'conspiracy theory' yesterday)!
This whole thing started with the take down of Flynn. he was gunning for the Pedos
Does this mean that Podesta won't be adding Trump to his coming defamtion lawsuit against Tucker Carlson?
Russia, Russia, Russia....too funny.
Last I checked, Jeff Sessions, Trump's own pick, runs the DOJ. Is Jeff no longer taking Donald's calls? Appears that way. Mutiny on the Bounty perhaps. Just who exactly is running the executive branch?
You don't really know much about anything, do you?
Just want to slam the president like a good little leftist cunt media narrative pusher? amirite?
He's asking a legitimate question, asshole. You mindless Trumptards are as pathetic as Obammy's taint lickers.