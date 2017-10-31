"Wacky And Totally Unhinged Steyer" Gathers 1 Million Signatures On His Trump Impeachment Petition

A couple of days ago we noted the efforts of "wacky and totally unhinged Tom Steyer" (Trump's description, not ours) to impeach President Trump. The effort revolved around the launch of a $10 million campaign, which included a commercial during the World Series, to gather petition signatures calling for impeachment. Here's a brief summary of the petition:
This is not a time for “patience” — Donald Trump is not fit for office. It is evident that there is zero reason to believe “he can be a good president.”
Whether by the nature of Mr. Trump’s relationship with Vladimir Putin and Russia, his willingness to exploit the office of the Presidency for his personal gain and treat the government like a family enterprise, his conduct during Charlottesville, his decision to pull out of the Paris climate accords, or his seeming determination to take the nation to war, he has violated the Constitution, the office of the Presidency, and the trust of the public. He is a clear and present danger to the United States of America.
Given Trump’s total lack of fitness for office, the question of impeachment becomes a very real issue should we succeed in our midterm goal. That makes it imperative for every Governor of every state, and every mayor of every city, to acknowledge where they stand. This question affects the lives of every single American. They deserve to hear whether or not our party is willing to do what is necessary to protect them and their families. This is not an academic exercise. The very stability of the Republic is at stake.
You get the idea....
Not surprisingly, Steyer's efforts quickly earned him the honor of a Trump tweet and a new moniker: "Wacky and totally unhinged Tom Steyer."
Wacky & totally unhinged Tom Steyer, who has been fighting me and my Make America Great Again agenda from beginning, never wins elections!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2017
Now, according to Axios, Steyer has managed to gather a total of just over 1 million signatures on his petition in just a matter of 10 days...
Billionaire political activist Tom Steyer, who called for President Trump's impeachment Oct. 20, with an ad that quickly went viral and was even noticed by the president, said he's collected 1,119,720 signatures on his impeachment petition.
Our thought bubble: Impeachment proceedings are incredibly difficult to carry out, as we've written before. But more than a million names in ten days highlights the opposition to a president with a sub-40% approval rating.
...which should come as a surprise to precisely no one as there are still millions of disaffected Democrats all around the country who would sign almost any petition that brought with it the potential, however small, to disrupt the Presidency.
Of course, despite the hopes of Maxine Waters who we're almost certain counts herself as one of the 1 million signatures, market odds still suggest that the notion of a Trump impeachment is fairly minimal...
...yet somehow we suspect these low odds won't serve as a deterrent to determined dems.
Hey I’ll sign, as long as the rest of Washington goes with him.
There are probably 10 million rebid leftists (MSNBC/CNN types), so this doesn't surprise me.
Guess the crazy libs still don't understand how the Constitution works. Not mob rule. Fvcking pathetic snowflakes.
Apparently some people didn't hear the news. We already voted on this issue last November and Trump won.
Good work, libtards! Keep weakening the rule of law. I'm ready for the reckoning.
Sedition.
Why would they want president Pence? He is much more conservative than Trump. The petition signers must think that if Trump is impeached, Hillary takes over. Or maybe Sanders.
close, but incorrect.
There is no "thinking" on the left. Only "FEELING".
Clicking the impeach button FEELS good. So they do.
Let Steyer piss away his $$$
Maybe he'll run out after some heavy windmill tilting.
I would have been willing to impeach the last several presidents. Asshats, every one of them.
Bring on President Ron Paul.
Maybe the idea is that a sloooow impeachment process stops Trump from doing too much real damage, while keeping Pence away from the office?
The surest way for Trump to end this discussion would be to have Pence hold a really unhinged speech, and then Trump twittering that he himself is thinking about resigning.....
Doesn't really matter in the long run. No way to save the U.S. from themselves and their voters.
This is just political grandstanding to appeal to what he believes is his base. Because Congress doesn't do shit, they have plenty of time to do this crap and beg for money. I struggle to figure how their approval rating is as high as it is.
I don't have 1.1 million rounds but I figure I can do some significant damage to their morale.
EXACTLy shitonsmurfs! Libtards are famous for opening cans of worms and then whining when the shit they started gets turned on them. What? They think if they actually got anything done to Trump we would just lay there and take it? Bring it on bitchez.
Where did all of this "petitions mean something" crap come from?
Oh, that's right, our favorite community organizer.
Audit the Petition.
He could buy an Impeachment.
But a conviction will cost him.
Soros army at work. All of the signatures are just illegals, snow-flakes, SJW, BLM, crazy muzzies, terrorists, thieves, bandits, marxists, DNC, the FSA and various statist scum. In other words, the dregs of society, the scum of the earth.
Fuck them all to hell.
Place your "X" here. Uhh.... 1 million "X's"
A pox on both their houses.
We are where we are becuase both Democrats and Republican don't represent anybody other than the mafia 1%.
Trick or Treat: First Charges in the Russia Probe are a Bad Joke
http://investmentwatchblog.com/trick-or-treat-first-charges-in-the-russi...
1 million illegals and dead people can't be wrong!
And he hasn't even sent the petition through the cemeteries in Chicago yet!
I told you none of us would die of boredom with Trump in the WH.
He is doing exactly what he was hired to do. Hey look, a distraction!
Yeah, but it's a REALLY good distraction. I'm thoroughly enjoying it.
Remember, when all that's left is bread and circuses I want some damned tasty bread and a front row seat to Ringling Bros. finest.
Thank God we have Trump to distract us, because Ringling bros. shut down. We went to the last show. The damned thing was a politically correct lame piece of garbage.
Holy shit, I didn't know they closed down. May of this year, apparently (just looked it up). I guess cracking whips at caged lions and elephants isn't as popular as it once was.
Diversion is a key strategy of the political game. When the Clinton's and their handlers start to get exposed, create a diversion.
Ah yes, slick Willie.
He must not be trying very hard - there's waaaaaay more than a million dumbasses in the USSA. Hell, he could'a got that many signatures in Vermont.
Ill bet we could get 1 million signatures for a public hanging of Hillary Clinton twice as fast as that shit.
Hanging Lerner, Gruber and Steyer could be the under card.
I'd add Michael Moore, but we don't have rope strong enough
In the rigging business they generally use straps and I got some that I am sure could jerk Michael Moore off the floor with no stretch or strain.
I'd recommend a gibbet, but again, finding one strong enough would be difficult. It would be a long time before he perished too, fat fucker.
Why is this news?
Because Fusion GPS is not. Yet.
Because Steyer is trying to be "The Impeachment Whisperer", and he wants Feinstein's seat. I expect the Prez to come up with a better nick name soon.
What or whom exactly is a good President?
No president.
one who doesn't like Cheese Pizza.
In the land of the pedo ritual child rapists and killers, the 2 time divorcee who brags about grabbing women by the pussy is king!
Pussy grabbing has your full attention has it, monotheist?
Sorry to disrupt your fantasy Hunter, but Trump never said he did that. What he said was, powerful men can get away with that. That was true, until the Weinstein scandal came out, although Slick Willie and his handler Hillery have still gotten away with it. Now ignore this, and go back to your fantasy world.
Libtards have no idea or concept of precedent. Assume an individual who signs this believes that they can infact impeach an elected President by getting a few million signatures, then by same logic one of the Presidents they elect could be impeached the same way.
Geniuses all of them!
That sort of thing is when Phantom Accounts count.
Fuck eyeballs for advertising.
This will have the intended effect.
The subpeona tax records are being delivered and no one is noticing.
Yep if anything refusing to accept Trump as president has already set precedent for after the next election.
The run up to the next election best thing to do because the MSM cannot be trusted is just vote for someone they hate.
You will be about right in your choice.
Even billionaires can be ignorant of the system. The problem is politics and the state in general, not any one person. He's fighting the wrong battle and not the war.
This guy has a billion dollars to enjoy his life with and he'd rather chase Trump around? Idiot
Steyer - making an ass of himself on a daily basis.
Me (with Steyer's money) - lying on a beach drinking Pina Coladas.
More proof that leftists are, by nature, mentally deranged.