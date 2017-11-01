Meet Monsanto's Other Herbicide Problem...

Earlier this year we wrote about a series of court documents that were unsealed and seemingly revealed a startling effort on the part of both Monsanto and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to work in concert to kill and/or discredit independent, albeit inconvenient, cancer research conducted by the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) related to their key herbicidal product, RoundUp. The efforts to kill the research came even as Monsanto's own lead toxicologist, Donna Farmer, admitted that she "cannot say that Roundup does not cause cancer" because "[w]e [Monsanto] have not done the carcinogenicity studies with Roundup" (see: Monsanto Colluded With EPA, Was Unable To Prove Roundup Does Not Cause Cancer, Unsealed Court Docs Reveal).
But, as Reuters points out today, RoundUp isn't the only Monsanto herbicide causing outrage in the ag community these days as state regulators all across the country say they're being flooded with reports from farmers that Dicamba, Monsanto's other herbicide, is increasingly becoming airborne and killing crops far away from the fields where they were actually applied.
U.S. farmers have overwhelmed state governments with thousands of complaints about crop damage linked to new versions of weed killers, threatening future sales by manufacturers Monsanto Co (MON.N) and BASF SE (BASFn.DE).
Monsanto is banking on weed killers using a chemical known as dicamba - and seeds engineered to resist it - to dominate soybean production in the United States, the world’s second-largest exporter.
The United States has faced a weed-killer crisis this year caused by the new formulations of dicamba-based herbicides, which farmers and weed experts say have harmed crops because they evaporate and drift away from where they are applied.
Regulators in several major soybean-growing states, including Arkansas, Missouri and Illinois, each say they received roughly four years’ worth of complaints about possible pesticide damage to crops this year due to dicamba use.
Now agriculture officials face long backlogs of cases to investigate, which are driving up costs for lab tests and overtime. Several states had to reassign employees to handle the load.
“We don’t have the staff to be able to handle 400 investigations in a year plus do all the other required work,” said Paul Bailey, director of the Plant Industries division of the Missouri Department of Agriculture.
In Missouri, farmers filed about 310 complaints over suspected dicamba damage, on top of the roughly 80 complaints about pesticides the state receives in a typical year, he said.
Nationwide, states launched 2,708 investigations into dicamba-related plant injury by Oct. 15, according to data compiled by the University of Missouri.
Of course, Monsanto has bet on dicamba-tolerant soybeans to replace those that withstand glyphosate, the key ingredient in RoundUp, because it has become less effective over the years as weeds develop resistance...and because of that pesky European research which suggests the product causes cancer.
The problem is that if you're not planting dicamba-resistant soybean seeds then you could quickly find yourself among the growing list of Monsanto's spray drift victims....so you better buy Monsanto seeds...see how that works?
Of course, Monsanto has decided to simply blame spray companies saying that the "herbicides are safe when properly applied."
Monsanto and BASF say the herbicides are safe when properly applied. They need to convince regulators after the flood of complaints to state agriculture departments.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) last year approved use of the weed killers on dicamba-resistant crops during the summer growing season. Previously, farmers used dicamba to kill weeds before they planted seeds, and not while the crops were growing.
However, the EPA approved such use only until Nov. 9, 2018, because “extraordinary precautions” are needed to prevent dicamba products from tainting vulnerable crops, a spokesman told Reuters in a statement last week. The agency wanted to be able to step in if there were problems, he said.
Next year, the EPA will determine whether to extend its approval by reviewing damage complaints and consulting with state and industry experts. States are separately considering new restrictions on usage for 2018.
In conclusion, with Dicamba usage up for regulatory review, it seems that it may be time for Monsanto execs to start pulling some strings at the EPA again...
So Monsanto chooses to put out poison while they are capable of actually creating good products, shame.
Is it “Climate Change” or Corporate Greed?
Monsanto’s RoundUp (Glyphosate) Threatens Ocean Life, Coral Reefs
http://naturalsociety.com/roundups-glyphosate-fingered-possible-coral-re...
Spraying a variety of human-created chemicals on our food. What could possibly go wrong?
Then they move to Florida to spray that crap on the lawns and golf courses and flush thier pills and household chemicals down the drain, but it is the commercial fisherman's fault, even though they took the nets away a long time ago. You want to catch fish? Go to a coast with little human habitation. Fish have the ability to swim away from bad water, usually.
I love using Roundup on weeds. Kills the SHIT out of them in no time flat. Awesome stuff.
shit has no use other than bioweapon it shouldn't be used anywhere in the USA
It's gotta be at least 12 years ago I bought some hay from a farmer who said he'd NEVER spray. He said there had been at least 4 fellas who'd developed cancer after spraying their crops for years.
I applied Round Up once to kill a field of monster weeds after I threw a dairyman off the property for being too cheap to pay enough to rent the ground. Never again, not for the dairyman or the Round-up. It's bad enough all that stuff seeps into the water table from his other ground.
I actually had a conversation similar to this article with a farmer friend of the family. His argument was that this "cancer causing" business about glysophates was all due to lawyers trying to make money. Here's the kicker, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer three months prior.
Dicamba has been around for awhile. The residue even after in the soil can be released into the air. This site listed below is about a man that was killed in argument over dicamba residue killing his trees, It is deadly to both trees and humans. Soybeans are used for chicken feed, amoung other feeds, and no doubt dicamba will eventually enter into the household food supply.
https://www.arktimes.com/arkansas/farmer-vs-farmer/Content?oid=8526754
What did a weed ever do to you? They're actually quite nutritious. Instead of nuking them, get some chickens and be rewarded with orange yolks you won't find in commercial eggs.
Well said MM. Dandelions have amazing properties including protein (flower) and have been eaten by just about everyone for a long long time. Their root makes a great stimulant like coffee. Like Monsanto, Roundup fucks up just about everything it touches. (Even things it doesn't touch cause they sue farmers who never touched their shit cause it blow off trucks and literally INFECTS the farmers crops) The idea of creating a plant and delivery system that kills everyting but their PATENTED food (they hold 10k patents) should give us all a little pause. Letting anyone control your food and the knowledge and ability to produce it is the stupidest thing a nation (or world) can do. Beyond that, Mother Nature still kicks their ass in the end and creates superweeds that their posion can't take down. We should follow Mother's lead, kick their ass, and put them and most of the corrupt regulatory bodies they run in prison.
Bankers are bad enough, assholes who poison my children are another thing.
I pick dandelions from the alley behind my building. They grow in the cracks along the foundation. I add young leaves to spinach, red lettuce or whatever and make kick-ass salad.
The older leaves are a bit tough but I'm sure you could do something with them too.
Try vinegar. . It kills weeds too.
1 gal. of vinegar
1 cup of epsom salt
1/4 cup of original blue Dawn
Mix and spray. Kills the shit out of weeds
Add some citric acid too
Main ingredient is salt. Lots of safer chemicals out there.
Roundup - it's what Palmer amaranth craves...
research Soybean Sudden Death. Possbly a bacteria that kills a soybean field in days. Always in a monoculture field. No cure. The only prevention is a year of fallow growth or clover/cover crops. What if we had to set aside a third of our farmland to stop this? Either ethanol or HFCS will have to go away.
Ethanol = 40% of the corn, so a 1/3rd cut is survivable from a food perspective.
Cut 4/5ths by replacing with clover, and you have a return to grass-fed meats.
Cut 90%, and no more HFCS either.
Less than 10% is that starchy yellow vegetable that you see on the table.
Crop Rotation used to be a regular part of a healthy Agriculture.
Along with independent family farming. A distributed food supply chain.
How about both ethanol and HFCS?
Coke still uses sugar to make Kosher Coke. Some people get what they want and pay the same as for a HFCS Coke.
duo your information is just nonsense. First of all, SDS is a fungal problem, not a bacteria. It is not always in a monoculture field. There is a seed treatment for it. Also, ethanol does not come from soybeans. https://unitedsoybean.org/article/sudden-death-syndrome-management-what-...
Mother nature is more humane than that. Monsanto paid by Homeland Security or one of the rogue alphabitized deep state operatives, much more believable.
Monsanto owns the government and its alphabet soup of agencies that spy, (supposedly) regulate, and generally do what te corporations want them to do.
I still remember in 2015 when there were anti Monsanto demonstrations in over 400 cities across the world.
In my area there were thousands of people, but the local news media never even mentioned it on the news. At that point I understood the power that this evil corporation yielded.
Those who work for it, and those who work on its behalf will have a lot of karma to answer for.
Eu rolled over (bought and paid for by M) and said you cannot ban stuff approved by us. French farmers went bat-shit. I guess you best carry a gas mask when you visit France because you never know when the manure spreaders will roll down the street. Vive la France.
and it was those french beekeepers who kicked ass in the end and got the bee killing pesticides out of their country.
All your food and politicians belong to us - Monsanto
There, fixed it for ya.
