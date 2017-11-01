On November 4th The Antifa Insurgency Against Donald Trump And His Supporters Will Begin

Authored by Michael Snyder via The Economic Collapse blog,
Are we about to see chaos in the streets in major cities all over America?
Antifa and other radical leftist groups are promising that a series of protests will begin on November 4th that will never end until “the Trump/Pence regime” is “removed from power”. And as you will see below, Antifa has openly and publicly embraced violence and the Department of Homeland Security says that they have engaged in domestic terrorism. Hopefully these “protests” will fizzle out after a few weeks, because political organizations that believe in “the necessary use of violence” have no place in our society.
Amazingly, there are still some out there that are claiming that the radical left is not planning anything for November 4th. The following comes directly from refusefascism.org, which is one of the key websites for Antifa and other radical leftist groups…
ON NOVEMBER 4, 2017:
We will gather in the streets and public squares of cities and towns across this country, at first many thousands declaring that this whole regime is illegitimate and that we will not stop until our single demand is met: This Nightmare Must End: the Trump/Pence Regime Must Go!
Our protest must grow day after day and night after night—thousands becoming hundreds of thousands, and then millions—determined to act to put a stop to the grave danger that the Trump/Pence Regime poses to the world by demanding that this whole regime be removed from power.
Our actions will reflect the values of respect for all of humanity and the world we want—in stark contrast to the hate and bigotry of the Trump/Pence fascist regime.
Our determination to persist and not back down will compel the whole world to take note. Every force and faction in the power structure would be forced to respond to our demand. The cracks and divisions among the powers already evident today will sharpen and widen. As we draw more and more people forward to stand up, all of this could lead to a situation where this illegitimate regime is removed from power.
That sounds pretty serious to me.
Hopefully they are not able to back up their words with actions.
I have seen various lists of cities were Antifa protests are planned floating around the Internet, but I felt that it was important to go right to the source. According to refusefascism.org, this is the official list of cities where activists will be gathering on November 4th…
- Austin
- Atlanta
- Boston
- Chicago
- Cincinnati
- Cleveland
- Honolulu
- Indianapolis
- Los Angeles
- Minneapolis
- New York City
- Omak
- Philadelphia
- Pittsfield
- Portland
- Salem
- San Francisco
- Seattle
- Tucson
Let us hope that none of these events become violent, but we have seen violence from Antifa on numerous occasions since the election, and this is an organization that says that “the use of force is intrinsic to their political philosophy”. The following comes from a startling article in the Hill…
Anti-fascist activists, or “antifa,” increasingly mobilized in the wake of President Trump’s election, are unapologetic about what they describe as the necessary use of violence to combat authoritarianism.
While both experts on the movement and activists within it emphasize that not everyone who participates in anti-fascist activism engages in violence, they say the use of force is intrinsic to their political philosophy.
At this point everyone knows what Antifa is all about, and my hope is that Republicans and Democrats will stand united in denouncing their violent tactics.
For example, just consider what happened at a recent event in Minnesota…
Hundreds of masked protesters at the University of Minnesota recently conducted a violent protest against a speech by conservative activist and YouTube commentator Lauren Southern.
Fights erupted outside the event, forcing police to intervene. Members of the conservative group Collegians for a Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT), which hosted the event, say they were “tagged” and set upon by masked antifa activists who spat on them, hit them, shoved them off bicycles and maced them.
These crazed lunatics actually believe that Donald Trump is a modern day version of Adolf Hitler, and therefore they believe that the use of violence is justified in order to prevent a new “Nazi regime” from taking over America.
Of course that is complete and utter nonsense, and in their zeal to attack conservatives, Antifa is actually becoming what they say that they hate. If anyone can be characterized as “brownshirts”, it is the Antifa thugs that are willing to use violence against those that would dare to disagree with their radical leftist agenda. According to Politico, their increasingly violent tactics have caused the Department of Homeland Security to officially classify their activities as “domestic terrorist violence”…
Federal authorities have been warning state and local officials since early 2016 that leftist extremists known as “antifa” had become increasingly confrontational and dangerous, so much so that the Department of Homeland Security formally classified their activities as “domestic terrorist violence,” according to interviews and confidential law enforcement documents obtained by POLITICO.
Are you starting to understand how dangerous these guys are?
And there is actually evidence that radical leftists have been cultivating ties with Islamic terrorists in the Middle East. The following comes from a report that was published by the Daily Mail…
A secret FBI investigation of the violent ‘resistance’ movement on college campuses against President Trump has led to an alarming discovery - the collusion between American anarchists and foreign terrorists in the Islamic State and Al qaeda, according to a confidential ‘Informational Report’ by FBI field offices.
‘There is clearly overwhelming evidence that there are growing ties between U.S. radicals and the Islamic State, as well as several [ISIS] offshoots and splinter groups,’ stated the FBI field report, which was delivered to Acting Director Andrew McCabe on July 11, 2017, and which is being published for the first time in my new book All Out War: The Plot to Destroy Trump.
An atmosphere of violence and fear creates an environment in which many conservatives are afraid to speak out.
In fact, a survey that was just released discovered that 58 percent of Americans “believe the political climate prevents them from sharing their own political beliefs”…
The Cato 2017 Free Speech and Tolerance Survey, a new national poll of 2,300 U.S. adults, finds that 71% Americans believe that political correctness has silenced important discussions our society needs to have. The consequences are personal—58% of Americans believe the political climate prevents them from sharing their own political beliefs.
Democrats are unique, however, in that a slim majority (53%) do not feel the need to self-censor. Conversely, strong majorities of Republicans (73%) and independents (58%) say they keep some political beliefs to themselves.
But this is not what our founders intended. Freedom of speech is in the Bill of Rights for a reason, because without it we would be in a world of trouble.
As the radical left becomes more violent, we need to become bolder than ever. As for me, I will continue to speak out about what we need to do to turn this country around…
No matter how crazy they get, we can never allow Antifa to intimidate us.
We are in a battle for the future of America, and the fate of our children and our grandchildren is hanging in the balance. The radical left must not win, because if they do they will transform our society into a totalitarian socialist “utopia” that will look nothing like the nation that our forefathers originally founded.
* * *
ANTIFA have been labelled domestic terror group.
If Soros finances terror, is that a felony?
"...A person can arrest someone that they reasonably suspect of committing a felony, even if the felony didnt occur in the presence of the individual making the arrest. ..."
http://criminal.findlaw.com/criminal-procedure/citizen-s-arrest.html
Now why didn’t conservatives stir up shit during the Obama years?
Maybe they didn’t have Soros poking them.
Maybe they’re just too weak.
Maybe they’re just brainwashed into a plantation mentality of having to go to work and pay the bills.
Maybe they don’t do the right drugs.
Maybe they think they have too much to lose.
Maybe that turn the other cheek thing has gone too far.
Maybe they bought into all that “you’re racist if you criticize Barry” bullshit.
http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=88106
SO they’re going to smash things up in cities where everyone already agrees with them. Fucking brilliant.
Where the fuck is Omak & Pittsfield (two cities on their list) ?
Omak sounds like a place where the Antifa members were born, and Pittsfield sounds like the place they will be buried.
Omak is the area just above your asshole.
Pittsfield is that hairy area under your arm.
Omak is a tiny little town (<5000 pop) in eastern Washington state, roughly 100 miles northwest of Spokane. I doubt antifa will get much support there. In fact, I could imagine any group of them showing their faces there might just vanish without a trace.
That said, I hope Anitifa smash, loot, and burn mightily in Seattle and Portland.
Overfield. Corect about Omak location. You are also right about their reception with the locals. I was just up there in September and, except for the Coleville Reservation, the town is mighty conservative. Lots and lots of wilderness where someone could get "lost". As for Seattle and Portland, it cant get much worst than it already is.
Omak and Pittsfield? Next thing you know, this madness will spread to Wilkes-Barre and Scranton! The horror, the horror...
Antifa
the boogie man dujour
of the hypocritical man
when they turn a blind eye
and empower the POLICE STATE
ILLEGAL foreign wars
and ZIONISM
Some squirrel.
Antifa is doing the dirty work of inciting a massive response by the Police State.
This may very well be the trigger event for the imposition of Martial Law.
Pizzagate is blowing wide open. These Satanists will do anything to take as many people down with them as possible, including starting WWIII.
Prepare accordingly. You now have *two days* to get your preps together.
But Shemp, that would be Win Win Win
Coincidence?
DOD will be holding an EMP DRILL NATIONWIDE on November 4-6th.
Title of article: "Communications Interoperability Training with Amateur Radio Community Set"
"Elements of the US Department of Defense will conduct a "communications interoperability" training exercise November 4-6, once again simulating a "very bad day" scenario. Amateur Radio and MARS organizations will take part.
"This exercise will begin with a notional massive coronal mass ejection event which will impact the national power grid as well as all forms of traditional communication, including landline telephone, cellphone, satellite, and internet connectivity," Army MARS Program Manager Paul English, WD8DBY, explained in an announcement."
http://www.arrl.org/arrlletter?issue=2017-10-26#toc02
Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA / Deep State May just cut off the power & let Antifa / I CIA SIS do their thing.
And Trump will be on an Asian trip from November 3-14
Looong trip. 11 day trip in November (11th month) that includes 11/9.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-asia/trump-to-visit-asia-in...
A grid down EMP event does not affect my Pb projectile devices.
"For every action, there is an equal & opposite reaction"
Some Dude....
Violence in our society will not be tolerated.
we are WAAAAY past that time. Bring the AR, plate carrier, FLIR and shit ton of mags.
Please do let them start it.
But lets end it.
III%
The choice of cities is very interesting.
Nothing in the south except Atlanta.
Nothing in Texas except Austin (no Houston, no Dallas.)
No Washington DC.
Large presence on the Left Coast and in liberal cities like Boston and New York
Action in rust belt cities, but no Detroit.
Who are they trying to attract to their cause? Inner city blacks or hispanics? Not blue-collar whites? Middle-class useful idiots, students of all colours, feminists, LGBT? I feel I should be able to draw some conclusions from this..... Anyone?
Maybe they were too busy having a life?
You mean working for room & board ,& .gov pensions? Doesn't sound like having a life to me.Sounds like Alabama Blue-Gum cotton pickers
Maybe they are just chicken shit.
+1000. Doesn't matter how many guns sheep have.
It is about the Judeo-Christian shitty mentality. They deserve being exterminated.
Because no one was paying them too?
The mission creep has now changed from Covert to Overt Status.
Globalist like Sorros Pure Evil Criminals & Deep State Intel Agent /Operatives are attempting to kick off a Civil War Communist Revolution. Similar to what the Bolshevik’s did in Russia. Zionist / Bolshevik Jews starting shit again.
The Scripted False Narratives have not changed one bit. These Pure Evil War Criminal Psychopaths at the Deep State / CIA have Overdosed on their own "Blue Pills."
The Criminal Fraud UNITED STATES, CORP. INC's War Crimes are many & span decades.
The "Policy" of arming, funding & training Alqueda / Al CIA duh / ISIS /?I CIA SIS goes back to the days of the Mujahadeen.
This is merely a feeble attempt / Clandestine Operation of Highly Compartmentalized Criminal Levels of Intelligence used to formulate a False Narrative Script around a Psychological Operation to Gas Light the masses into illiciting a response of Anger, Divide & Hate.
Ordo Ab Chao.
Exactly what the Criminal Deep State Hq in Israel via Operation TALPIOT & The Yinon Plan expect & desire.
Activate the homegrown I CIA SIS terror cells alongside the domestic Antifa cells to distract, “divide & conquer.” Problem, reaction & solution.
All along it will be the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the Deep State / CIA manipulating Perception from behind the curtain as the Saviors.
Yes, playbook to create the violence necessary for blue helmets:
http://www.thecommonsenseshow.com/2017/10/30/the-us-gov-agrees-to-a-un-m...
Remember, these are the kinds of people we're talking about:
https://voat.co/v/pizzagate/2180525
Shouldn't waste armor piercing rounds on 10 years accumulation of Taco Bell and bacon. Poor investment.
Technically, the 885 "green tip" NATO rounds are not considered "armor piercing". In fact, the ATF specifically excludes them from the list of "armor piercing" rounds. Yes, they have a steel penetrator tip but that is mostly to assure good penetration at long ranges. In the case of the 885 the AP really just means "anti-personnel".
It's a pretty small nit to pick, I admit, since it's JUST BARELY outside the legal definition of "armor piercing", but that's the skinny on them.
Leftist have been buying guns like mad.
Luckily, the things they always taunted us with apply much moreso to them. They don't know how to go to ground or really do much of anything. They might have learned to shoot straight at this point, that's about it. That means you can just drone them if need be.
Guns don't make men dangerous.
Skill and the willingness to USE it do.
Bad thing DC metro is not targeted by those thugs. They'd be shot down and they know it.
NoVa
antifa would never show its face in a blakc neighborhood or rough Mesican area.
& that makesYT pretty harmless.Fucking faggots
@ tmosely,
AJ had a verifiable caller yesterday from CENTCOM FL. They were PMC's on the grounds in Vegas. Also stated these Private Military Contractors are & have been the ones assisting the CIA arming, funding & training the I CIA SIS. Remember, the CIA / Deep State have been funding the Madrasah's / Wahabism programs through Saudi Arabia for decades Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Lybia & Central Asia etc... In other words, there’re Mercenary armies aka Death Squads pulling of these Deep State False Flags.
Antifa align themselves with I CIA SIS. In the hotel room in Vegas hostage negotiation team found ISIS propaganda. It was also mentioned that Paddock may have attended Anti-Trump rallies.
My take,
Between Manhattan & what occurred today the Criminal Deep State May have already kicked off the mayhem.
Perp in NYc wrote notes in Arabic - as others have pointed out on ZH - but the language in Chechen is very different - did he learn at a young age to write in arabic ?
or did someone write it for him?
@ Oman,
Someone posted the following regarding the note discrepancy. Not mine.
islamists study religion in Arabic and they memorise some patterns and also learn how to read and write in Arabic Alphabet and sometimes they learn the Arabic language. Political Islam is against native languages and they want to convert the alphabets of the nations to Arabic Alphabet and want to make the children to study Arabic and religion in Arabic as early as 3 -4 years old to brainwash kids.
Some of these people radicalized with the saudi qatari cia funded madrassas (religious schools) and sometimes they are sent to Saudi Arabia Afganistan etc. to study in radical groups which they are doctirinated with wahhabism and brain washed during this process they learn how to read and write in Arabic Alphabet and some Arabic. The islamists reject studying islam in native lan guages they want people to repeat and read in Arabic cause it is easier for them to brainwash people and kids when they can't understand the verses or patterns and the victims think that it is like a magic because Arabic is not the victims mother language. The radical Arabs doctirined since they are babies,kids within the community and family and lack of knowledge make them radical. Instead of math they study different lessons etc. I know all about Asia Africa Mid-east their life style cultures sociology history people...I want to be humble and I can call myself an expert I not only learned I also travelled around I can write every detail but this is just a comment section. I can understand %90 of the spoken Uzbek too! In the international media and MSM they never prefer people like me cause we will tell the truth while their truth will change with the international politics everyday that is why mostly you are not informed as citizens. There is no freedom of speech in MSM and Acade mia they want parrots for their narrative. You are very smart hope you search for more with the details I told above!