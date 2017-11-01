Twitter Admits It Buried "Podesta Email", DNC Tweets Ahead Of The Presidential Election

It was approximately one year ago, when angry tweeters alleged that Jack Dorsey et al., were purposefully censoring and "suppressing" certain content on Twitter, namely anything to do with the leaked DNC and John Podesta emails, as well as hashtags critical of Hillary Clinton while "shadow-banning" pro-Donald Trump content. We can now confirm that at least one part of the above was true, because during today's Senate hearing, Twitter admitted it "buried", which is another word for censored, significant portions of tweets related to hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign chair John Podesta in the months heading into the 2016 presidential campaign.
As Daily Caller's Peter Hasson reports, Twitter’s systems hid 48 percent of tweets using the #DNCLeak hashtag and 25 percent of tweets using #PodestaEmails, Twitter general counsel Sean Edgett said in his written testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.
Before the election, we also detected and took action on activity relating to hashtags that have since been reported as manifestations of efforts to interfere with the 2016 election. For example, our automated spam detection systems helped mitigate the impact of automated Tweets promoting the #PodestaEmails hashtag, which originated with Wikileaks’ publication of thousands of emails from the Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta’s Gmail account.
The core of the hashtag was propagated by Wikileaks, whose account sent out a series of 118 original Tweets containing variants on the hashtag #PodestaEmails referencing the daily installments of the emails released on the Wikileaks website. In the two months preceding the election, around 57,000 users posted approximately 426,000 unique Tweets containing variations of the #PodestaEmails hashtag.
Approximately one quarter (25%) of those Tweets received internal tags from our automation detection systems that hid them from searches.
As described in greater detail below, our systems detected and hid just under half (48%) of the Tweets relating to variants of another notable hashtag, #DNCLeak, which concerned the disclosure of leaked emails from the Democratic National Committee.
And yet, this glaring act of censorship was not aimed at the sources of the alleged propaganda, but the content: Just 2% of the tweets using the #DNCLeak hashtag came from “potentially Russian-linked accounts,” Edgett said.
He also explained that Twitter hid the tweets as “part of our general efforts at the time to fight automation and spam on our platform across all areas.”
...And Hillary still lost?
Just over a year ago, on the same day that Donald Trump's "grab them by the pussy tape" was released, WikiLeaks dumped over 30,000 hacked Podesta emails, which were damaging to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, throughout the election. A prior Wikileak of DNC emails, which revealed party officials secretly aided Hillary Clinton during her primary battle against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders , eventually cost then-DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Shultz her job. The leaks also exposed supposedly "neutral" journalists as pro-Clinton partisans.
The U.S. intelligence community concluded that Russian operatives were behind the original hacking of both the DNC and Podesta emails, which were part of Russian influence operations meant to disrupt the American electoral system.
* * *
A question emerges: did Jack Dorsey, with his arbitrary decision to censor specific content damaging to Democrats, interfere with the election, and a funnier question: if Hillary lost with Twitter censoring anti-Hillary content, what would the outcome have been if Twitter actually respected the First Amendment?
Bitch still lost. She is fucking pathetic to lose with all of these advantages. People say Trump is the most hated person in America. I think she holds that title.
And yet somehow Twitter climbed out of a death spiral in stock value. I wonder if the banksters came to their rescue and if so, how will Twitter pay back the Banksters?
Maybe, the explanation is like the economic rise of CNN, anti-Trump thumpers who made one billion covering Trump during the election.
Hillary is about as exciting as watching a tree grow. Please... enough about this ghoul.
"climbed out of a death spiral"... Uhh,,,for a bit. You think the 'bad' is all over, and it's a Buy? I got News for ya, pal. It ain't all over. I know nothing though of eps,,,etc. I DO know charting. And this sob has a Target of $9.43 as we speak...
Lost 4.37% today. Now $19.71. Shortin' all the way down, here. The only bounce this dog is getting is retouching Resistance. Learn to chart. Or else.
that's why she lost. the election was crooked and wired six ways from sunday, but in their arrogance, they utterly failed to understand how much the people hated her. they didn't wire it far enough. why do you think they were so pissed?
I don't hate her anymore than I hate a roach. Kill it.
Now think about the 3-4 MILLION votes cast by illegals (NON-Citizens voting in OUR elections!) and 1-2 million more that were sheer election fraud.
Hillary's husband can't stand her. Why should we?
Right on the money Pernicious. I thought that it was pretty funny seeing old Slick Willie at the F1 race in Austin two weekends ago shaking everyone's hands and oogling the sponsor girls in daisy dukes and tight tops while Cankles was not even in the same Country.
Yes, and announce it using his Twitter account.
I can't imagine why nobody trusts the media any more. Fucking paid propogandists.
rumor hasit both molesta's going indicted this week & hellary on the 8th.
WillyGroper: Promises, promises. Wake me up after it happens.
I even give you permission to tell me, "I told you so PT" in all caps and bold. In fact, I also give you permission to remind me several times after that ... AFTER it happens.
did i say promise?
no. rumor.
too many folks here overgeneralize condemning whole groups of "humans." too many linear thinkers.
from the general opinion here, sessions has been lumped also.
maybe he's been quiet cuz he's doin his job & doesn't want to show his hand. tony molesta stepped down for a reason.
given his hand slap to creepy uncle joe, he's well aware of what's going on & it was very clear he didn't want that pedo creep near his granddaughter.
NOTHING is as it seems on the surface.
It was always that way. They were only temporarily able to create the illusion that it wasn't, when they controlled ALL of the information.
The internet changed that. It takes time for people to adjust to new paradigms.
the first amendment gets thrown around a lot. this has nothing to do with it; twitter is a private company and can censor what it wants. and people can use other networks in response. and mock and vilify them, which they deserve, like the nyt and judith miller.
and google has no idea where i might be going when i type nyt, iraq and judith mil
we really need competition for both companies.
Well, we have "laws" on the books already about monopolies and I've said for years Goolag would make a great short...at some point ;-)
@ jeff montanye,
There is the letter of the law and the spirit of the law. Our society is sliding into lawlessness.
You can split hairs all you want. A private person, a private company, government, NGO, any other entity you can think of should all ACT and BEHAVE according to the principles of freedom. BTW, have you noticed that the US Constitution has been violated repeatedly by every branch of national govt? So, govt has already seceded its authority to uphold the Constitution. Why are you talking about it you anti-freedom wannabe-lawyer!
Montanye is correct. This is like saying I should put Hillary lawn signs in my yard. It's my yard and I control what is posted there. What a person or corporation should do according to your ideas is irrelavant to what is legal.
Yeah right. Let's say someone in the middle of a city says: "Everyone, post all your campaign signs here for free ... it is the most visible location in the city." And then after people post numerous signs there, they throw away all the signs belonging to one side claiming it was their property to they can do whatever they want with the signs. And to make it worse, people are not even informed they are doing this because apparently it is still news in 2017.Of course they can also invite RT to advertise there and later turn around and cry boohoohoo ...the russians the russians.
Bullshit, govt. funded both Twatter and Google into the behemoths they became, and so own them in one sense.
They do exactly what the shadow govt.tells them to do.They are de facto govt.organs.
1A does apply.Time it was litigated and that has already started.
Censoring ant Clinton and pro Trump posts is not interfering with the election, making anti Clinton or pro Trump posts is interfering with the election. They were just doing G-ds work.
if twitter was a private company i wouldnt care but it isnt....the american taxpayers give twitter billions in grants and shit. the nsa is probably their biggest angel funder..........just like google et al.
