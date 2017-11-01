US Administration Defends Its Right To Start Wars On A Whim

Authored by Andrei Akulov via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
The US Constitution says that only Congress can declare war for an extended time but there is a workaround.
Congress approved the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF), giving the president the authority to track down and destroy al-Qaeda and the Taliban. The resolution stipulates that “The President is authorized to use all necessary and appropriate force against those nations, organizations, or persons he determines planned, authorized, committed, or aided the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001, or harbored such organizations or persons, in order to prevent any future acts of international terrorism against the United States by such nations, organizations or persons.”
The resolution’s 2002 version gave President Bush the authority to invade Iraq.
Only 25 percent of the current members of Congress in the House and Senate were present when the current AUMFs were passed.
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and several other Democrats are asking whether a new law authorizing the use of military force should be written.
They are planning to introduce legislation that would prohibit Trump from starting a pre-emptive war against North Korea, absent an imminent threat or without express authorization from Congress. They call for one without a sunset date, saying that Congress needs to have a voice.
The deadly incident in Niger last month ignited a push among many members of Congress to update the legal parameters for combat operations overseas. The revelation that the US is at war in Niger, without Congress even knowing, was startling. This is the perfect illustration of the US’s permanent war posture around the world, where battles are waged with little or no public scrutiny and no congressional authorization. All previous attempts to ditch the old authorization and force Congress to craft a new one have failed. For years now, Congress has abdicated its responsibility to debate and vote on US wars.
This time lawmakers mentioned the possibility of using military force in crises involving North Korea, Iran and Venezuela, as well as the ongoing efforts against multiple militant groups that did not exist at the time the AUMF came into force. The AUMF authorized military actions only against al Qaeda, the Taliban and other perpetrators of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
During testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on October 30, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis opposed the idea of rewriting the legislation in force and told the lawmakers demanding a new war authorization that existing laws governing combat operations are legally sufficient.
The two secretaries explained that the executive branch has the power to launch an attack in certain circumstances where US citizens and national security interests are being imminently threatened. Tillerson and Mattis declined to make precise whether they see North Korea as an imminent threat to be dealt with without congressional approval.
They also said the AUMF should not be repealed until a replacement is in place. The top officials believe that repealing the law prematurely could signal the United States is backing away from the fight against terrorists. They cautioned senators against imposing restrictions on American military forces using force overseas, should Congress decide to write new AUMF legislation, as it would allow the enemy "to seize the initiative."
Tillerson and Mattis told the committee that a new war authorization should not have time constraints or geographic constraints. Their view has strong support. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) appeared to cast doubt on the need to pass a new AUMF as it would “send the wrong message to our allies and our adversaries that we are not united and committed to victory.”
Backers of a new AUMF say the 2001 authorization has let presidents wage war wherever they like, without answering to Congress, or the public. According to them, the current law is used as a pretext for using force abroad against the forces that have no relation to the perpetrators of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Republican Senator Rand Paul believes that Congress has surrendered its war-making power to the White House. In September, he tried to repeal the current authorization, saying it allowed the president to engage in war "anywhere, anytime, anyplace on the globe". There are disagreements about what a new authorization should look like prevent the repeal of the current AUMF or introduction of a new legislation. It seems unlikely that a new law will be introduced to be considered by Congress - at least not soon.
Meanwhile the AUMF, the open-ended document, is used to justify operations in many countries across the world with neither an exit strategy nor a defined goal. The combat actions are waged in Yemen, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. It opened the door for attacks in on Pakistan and Mali and the new drone bases in Niger and Djibouti. There are many more involvements under the veil of “train and assist” missions. US commandos are operating in 137 countries. Drone campaigns are intensified in many countries, especially in Africa. Unmanned aerial vehicles attacks have quadrupled under President Trump. The administration still wants to increase drone strikes and commando raids. The US military presence in other countries is mushrooming.
In 2013, businessman Donald Trump tweeted, “The president must get congressional approval before attacking Syria — big mistake if he does not!” Having become President, Donald Trump appears to forget his own admonition. Some time ago, the president said he would avoid interventions in foreign conflicts. Instead of investing in wars, he would spend money to build up America's aging roads, bridges and airports. Easily said and easily forgotten.
The legislation - a writ for war without temporal or geographic limits - allows any president a boundless and unchecked ability to start wars. No checks and balances are in place. A strike can be delivered anywhere anytime without deliberations. Meanwhile, the United States continues to conduct covert endless shadow wars under the radar and beyond any scrutiny. The president is free to launch a war on a whim.
The US never did bother too much about International law, or even Congressional prerogatives to declare war. Banana Republic lawlessness which so endears the USSA to the rest of the world. Might is right. Right? (a/k/a the school yard bully).
The US military admits there are about 4000 troops in Syria, as opposed to the supposed 533.
https://southfront.org/us-top-general-accidentally-disclosed-that-there-...
and how many thousands supporting and engaged in air strikes and drone attacks against Syria,
but based outside Syria?
Why did the author add "...for an extended time.." after the war power authority in the Constitution. That isn't in there. Simply, the ability to take the country from peace to war is solely with the Legislature, period.
Also, there is no work around. The Congress can't amend the Constitution by Legislation. There is a process prescribed in the Constitution, and that process was never followed to change the war power.
The lawless US regime has simply been allowed to make it up as they go along because of an ignorant population, made so in large part because of a federal department of education that is also unconstitutional, added immediately after the establishment of the Federal Union in 1867, after the States were subjugated by force. In addition to ignorance, the standing army the US regime has had ever since their war to wrestle the sovereignty of the States from them, has allowed them to maintain a lawless despotism. "Just following orders", why take an oath then?
Also, "has to get congressional approval" is a deception. It is far more than a simple vote of approval. It is a necessity that they declare war, which requires they prove their case, that the target is committing acts of war against the States.
It should also be noted that "Commander in Chief" is a role the Executive fills when the Legislature declares war, not a permanent title granting the authority to raise and order armies at his own whim.
Congress hasn't declared war since 1941. An official declaration of war would put the Pentagon on a wartime footing and require a level of accountability they don't like.
A deserter can only get the death penalty during a declared war, but Congress never declared war on Afghanistan, so Bowe Bergdahl will, at most, get a life sentence.
A war declaration would also involve conscription and industrial mobilization, both highly unpopular.
Add to that the risk of a mobilized population moving in the "wrong" direction. Most likely, Congress will never declare war again.
Conscription is unconstitutional. A democratic republic does not OWN me or anyone else. Conscription is for despots who believe you are there for their disposal. We fought the Revolutionary War for years without conscription. Only toward the end of the Civil War, after it had bled the country to death, was conscription instituted. Even then, it was wrong.
Standing armies are un-American.
The colonies did not like the King's standing armies with good reason but since then we have been usurped by bloody progressive warmongers without one constitutional or honorable bone in their bodies.
http://founding.com/he-has-kept-among-us-in-times-of-peace-standing-armi...
To have a crime, you must first have a progressive.
Grimaldus
USA --- world's biggest bully! But not for too much longer!
Why not? Its not their kids, mom, dad, or relative that is being sacrificed for their power.
“...it would send the wrong message to our allies and our adversaries that we are not united and committed to victory.”
The ONLY THING that they are united and committed to, is the enrichment of the MIC and the lining of their own pockets with kickbacks and bribes.
Go fuck off, retire and die miserably Bob Corker.
True. And the idea of victory is absurd. Not ONE politician or journalist will name what it is that we're attempting to be victorious over, namely, Islam. Islamism, radical Islam, immoderate Islam, and low-rent islam are descriptors beloved of the Enlightened Ones but they all dance around Islam, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf States.
If any states are mentioned they are Syria and Iran, who pose no threat to us. If Iran is, I'm willing to listen to the arguments but so far they do not rise above the chant of "Shia crescent" which is apparently some kind of new horror the world must avoid at all costs. As it stands, it's Saudi Arabia that's funding filthy wahhabi mosques in the US, not Iran. It's Saudi Arabia and Qatar that have financed a war in Syria that has killed over 400,000 civilians. With our enthusiastic help, remarkable for our lies and disgraceful alliance with ISIS and al-Qaida.
A nation that puts Nikki, Hillary, and Madeline in key foreign policy roles does not, frankly, know up from down.
Victory? It is to laugh.
There is no need for victory. It's an occupation, not a war. They plan to stay in Afghanistan for the next 50 years.
We are concerned with Al-Qeada and ISIS, Israël is concerned with the Hezbolla and the states that support it (Iran, Syria, Lebanon).
I didn't see the words Arabia or Saudi anywhere in this piece. Odd.
In what context would you wan't to see the words Arabia or Saudi in this piece?
No one is starting any wars on my part. If Trump does that it's over. Trump is on thin ice with us so called Trumptards. Also, the people who called Trump a Trumptard are on thin ice with us. We are the ones who have the guns and gold.
In a matter of time this will blow up right in their faces. The Global Rest is not as submissive as estimated. What if the whole world is fed up with this and declares the USA as one out of any controle roque nation?
The Global West had so much going on for itself. But we ruined it piece by piece. See http://www.planck.org/publications/What-Ended-Global-West-Dominance.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GeLrKDAn1x8
Finally, Congress is finding its balls again. Maybe they got influenced by courageous congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. It's about time. The world needs it.
"The top officials believe that repealing the law prematurely could signal the United States is backing away from the fight against terrorists. "
Don't worry, after 16 years of that, we have understood this fight is either utterly inneficient or phony. Who should be fired ?
Washington D.C, if it were a person (heck it was), would be a psychopatch, wearing a nice mask of humanity and compassion.
"Tillerson and Mattis told the committee that a new war authorization should not have time constraints or geographic constraints. "
Code: we want to be able to do whatever we want, wherever we want, whenever we want, without pesky congressional oversight or public scrutiny.
Hillary Clinton admitted on Fox News who created the jihad and why. Look in the mirror.
And what about ISIS ?Now the truth emerges: how the US fuelled the rise of Isis in Syria and Iraq
I know it's tempting to crush the world in your hand when you can, but if the U.S want to remain a great power (I wish they do), they need to collaborate with the other nations.
Re: Congress finally "finding its balls again"
I thought the same thing about the vote to impose harsh sanctions on Russia for "stealing a presidential election."
Five - of the 535 elected members - apparenty do not believe there is compelling evidence that Russia indeed stole an election.These peope "found their balls" and voted No on said sanctions. The movement is growing.
Makes sense: ZOG-USSA is itself a Terrorist Rogue Entity
NATO
North American Terrorist Organization.
The days when the US can attack any nation without fear of retalliation are well and truly over. It is questionable whether the US has the capability (outside of nukes)
to take on Russia or Iran. Any attack on N Korea would make the US a pariah state which would be counterproductive. The US is simply going to have to start peace instead of war, and in so doing work for the benefit of the US people not the Deep State.
Won't happen. They will just expand the warfare to include more devastating weapons than what their enemies have. That's why there won;t be a US-Russian war, because they both have the same weapons. China is not a warring country to brgin with, so that's not even an issue. The rest of the pains in the asses of the world cannot compete with the American firepower, and the Russians are not going to go to war with America over any alliances. They are too smart to see their country destroyed They have a lot of weapons but not the economy to support long drawn out encounters. And they are too smart to destroy the world unless they are attacked...Putin is not going to fire a zillion MIRVs just to retalliate for his towelhead buddies in Tehran getting nuked.
So what you have coming down the pike is a dazzling display of weapons you never could have cdreamed of as the ankle biting menaces of the world in places like Pyongyang and Tehran as eradicated from the hostory of the world, and then an lasting peace as no one will be able to or want to mess with the super powers.
America will collapse from within long before it is attacked from the outside. The American people do not realize how close they are to a civil war. Watch what happens if the antifa protests in November wind up shutting down the commerce of the major American cities, and the liberal Mayors of those cities do nothing to stop it. These cities most often are in States where the liberal Governors are as unllikely as the Mayors to stop the protests. The police will be held off to the sidelines and once the shutdown of the cities starts to affect the economy and the stock market, you will see armed vigilabnte groups try to do what they police have been ordered not to do, break up the protests with bullets.
This will engender even bigger protests and economic shutdown, forcing Trump to make a decision of whether to deputize Federal troops to stop the protests, If he does that, the Republicans who hate him in the Senate will join with the dems in both houses to try and get articles of impeachment drawn. Should they succeed, Trumo will declare martial law, and the America as you have known it will end. It will become a military dictatorship at Trump's hand, Themilitary will reluctantly join in because they realize the country cannot exist with its economy being shut down by protestors, and to allow articles of impeachment to succeed when a President has not violated the Constitution would forever imperil the political process in the country.
Once the military gets involved, you will have the equivalent of the Dirty War in Argentina from 35 years ago. That is when the US wll be most dangerous, because the President will be able to do as he wants with the permission of the military. Which leads to the aforementioned attacks to rid the world of those who threaten the US.
Its could get very nasty very quickly. All of the pillars of the US society are at extremes right now...the excesses and mistakes of the last ten years will v=be rectified but not in any form of satisfactory or intelligent manner, That's the way it goes when the inmates run the prison and the warden wants his jail back. Financial assets are at ridiculously overvalued levels, the difference between have and have nots is at a dangerous width, there is no chance of political compromiise and the establishment Deep State feels very fearful of Trump putting them out of businesss and power. When they see entrenched Senators like Corker and Flake having to leave oddice for fear they will lose, that's when the remaining Seators start circling the wagon in a desperate attempt to save their domains.
The US government has been nothing more than a mass murdering psychopathic criminal gang since it became "the", instead of "these" united states. Before that the individual states were smaller versions of the same, focused on conquest of the natives and confiscation of their resources. This is the way it has always been when people are foolish or evil enough to allow central government to exist beyond the most local community level. Even on that small scale, it can become evil, instead of simply securing the most basic natural rights of life, liberty and property. However, a small community government is the easiest for the people to reign in with a little water on the tree of liberty.
The root of the vast majority of evil in the world is people allowing the existence of centralized governments. When they soon self-destruct in economic and moral bankruptcy, it is going to be a very difficult time, because such large numbers have become dependent on the beast and that same monster has destroyed the people's medium of economic transactions, money. Vast numbers will perish because of what centralized government has done to weaken, hollow out and consume the resources and morals of society.
It is essential that enough of the survivors understand the enormous human suffering was caused by what centralized government previously did to society. All of the pain will NOT be because of the absence of centralized government. It MUST NOT be allowed to rise from its ashes or continue in any form after the greatest tragedy in human history that will soon be upon us. That is the most important lesson for as many people as possible to understand, so that future generations can avoid the tyranny that exists nearly everywhere in the world today.
