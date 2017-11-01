What The Kennedy Assassination Records Reveal: Uncontrollable Incompetence

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,
Imagine Harvey Weinstein wielding a "top secret" stamp to block any exposure of the uncomfortable truth and you have the FBI, CIA and NSA.
One way to interpret the intelligence community's reluctance to let all the Kennedy assassination archives become public is that the archives contain evidence of a "smoking gun": that is, evidence that the intelligence agencies of the United States of America were complicit in the assassination of the President.
I think the agencies fear something larger: exposure of their gross incompetence, their "cowboy" recklessness and their disavowal of elected-civilian control. Their fear of this exposure is based on one simple fact: nothing's changed since 1963. They were unaccountable and incompetent then, and they remain unaccountable and incompetent now. The only difference is their funding has greatly increased.
We rarely get an insider's glimpse of the intelligence community's pettiness, hubris and incompetence. The Ministry of Propaganda is tasked with showing the NSA, CIA, FBI, et al. as super-competent, super-dedicated, and focused on defeating evil (which is always presented as unambiguously evil, i.e. anti-American.)
Although it's 30 years old, I still recommend this account of a top MI5 (U.K.) officer, SpyCatcher: The Candid Autobiography of a Senior Intelligence Officer.
I've read many books on the intelligence community, but few (if any) reveal the inter-agency rivalries and bad blood that (as far as I can tell) still exist beneath a formal veneer of co-operation. The CIA and FBI were always envious of the NSA's SigInt (signal intelligence, i.e. eavesdropping), and so they've attempted to create their own versions, with laughably incompetent results in the case of the FBI's "Russians stole the election" inquiry.
The CIA was also envious of the Pentagon's Black Ops capabilities, so they created their own Black Ops division as well as SigInt capabilities. They also horned in on the FBI's monopoly on domestic spying in the 1970s; they wanted it all, and chose to create their own versions of the competing agencies.
Unfortunately for the nation, their petty rivalries, general incompetence and penchant for political vendettas, coups, assassinations, patsies, fall-guys, and other "cowboy" recklessness is vividly revealed by the Kennedy archives.
Rather than protect the nation, these unaccountable and uncontrollable agencies have endangered the nation behind their Iron Curtain of secrecy, a convenient cloak which masks their hubris, incompetence, pettiness and complicity in cover-ups of the truth that cannot be revealed to the American public lest it embarrass the powerful.
Imagine Harvey Weinstein wielding a "top secret" stamp to block any exposure of the uncomfortable truth and you have the FBI, CIA and NSA. Forget the smoking gun, look at the complicity in the cover-ups of incompetence and gross errors of judgment: no conspiracy or tin-foil hat required.
We're from the government, and we're here to help...
i was 3 months old when this happened; i care as much now as i did then.
Incompetence? Bullshit.
Deep state hit job.
CHS appears to possess the claim he's making.
glad that headline saved me a short span of life.
wtf is habbening?
"Described by many readers as the definitive “last word” on the JFK conspiracy, Final Judgment has sparked headlines in newspapers here and abroad. And the Israeli lobby has worked overtime to try to stop this book from being distributed.
Final Judgment dissects the theories you’ve heard over the years about the JFK assassination and demonstrates the one little-known thing they have in common: the long-secret Israeli connection.
Now in two volumes, this extraordinary work demonstrates beyond any doubt that JFK was involved in a bitter, behind-the-scenes battle with Israel over that nation’s determined effort to build nuclear weapons of mass destruction, and that the Israeli connection to the murder of President Kennedy is the common thread that ties together the whole amazing story of the JFK assassination in a way that finally makes sense."
http://shop.americanfreepress.net/final-judgment-special-double-offer.html
I’d add Jim Marrs to the list for Kennedy info.
He was one tireless Texan. May he Rest In Peace.
Also in the files is that Hitler was believed by the CIA to be alive in south America, no bs, that is in there. Almost zero reporting on the files since their release.
JFK fired Dulles as head of the CIA.
Then Dulles was put on Warren Commission to find the truth.
C''mon - that's not incompetence.
If just the one simple fact isn’t the biggest WTF in all of American history, I don’t know what is.
What The Kennedy Assassination Records REALLY Reveal: Those Who Control The Fed DID IT https://goo.gl/2SIIh0
http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=87896
"Most of the incompetence was by purposeful design."
I highly recommend: "The Devil's Cheesboard - Allen Dulles, the CIA, and the Rise of America's Secret Government" by David Talbot
The US Imperial federal govt...celebrating blatant incompetence since 1945.
The agencies that are supposed to represent the people and enforce the law have morphed into political tools for the Democrats. How are you going to get an agency like the FBI to investigate the Clintons when they are in on the scam?
A score of senior and rank and file agents should have gone to prison for burning all those women and children to death in Waco. The Clinton Administration gave those agents a pass, and in the process the Clintons purchased the undying support of the agency. When the very tool you would use to bring down a criminal enterprise has been coopted by that enterprise, you better tread softly.
I am beginning to understand that we are at a tipping point. People are beginning to grasp the import of agency lies about the assassination of President Kennedy. It is clear now that the lies were not told to protect the public.
They were told so that the coconspirators could perfect their coup. Once the coup was completed successive generations of politicians were given the message. That message was simple. We the shadow government can kill anybody we choose. Look what we did to Kennedy. You either toe the line or you will send in the cleaners. Those that would not kao tau to shadow rulers got to meet their John Hinckley or died under suspicious circumstances in some West Texas ranch.
( Doesn’t matter the Criminal alphabet Agencies, the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA have decades & Trillions invested over the decades planting “Agent Smiths” in all of them Pentagram MIC included.)
People are beginning to understand that they have been herded by acts of terrorism conducted by their own state. The scenario of the lone shooter with spectacular marksmanship and fantastic kill rates has lost its credibility. Just another in a lone, long line of “book depository”False Flags.
Trump full well understands that he is in mortal combat with a sinister and entrenched oligarchy. This is not their first rodeo and they are extremely dangerous. He has to be sure of his footing before he takes his next step. By the grace of God, he may just very well be able to pull back the curtain and expose these monsters.
If they manage to kill him, buckle up because any agency with federal in its title will have lost any claim to legitimacy. The oligarchs tried to steal the election and that failed. If they steal the election by killing the President, what follows next is a turkey shoot.
Tyrannical Lawlessness.
Incompetence didn't kill Kennedy, the deep state did.
For a real analysis of Kennedy's murder, see https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2017/10/31/jfk-unspeakable-died-matters/
“The extent to which our national security state was systematically marshaled for the assassination of President John F. Kennedy remains incomprehensible to us. When we live in a system, we absorb and think in a system. We lack the independence needed to judge the system around us. Yet the evidence we have seen points toward our national security state, the systemic bubble in which we all live, as the source of Kennedy’s murder and immediate cover-up.”
Assigning Kennedy's murder to "incompetence" is just one more means to obstruct the truth
"Incompetence didn't kill Kennedy, the deep state did."
No. Lee Havey Oswald did, all on his own.
With a gun that couldnt shoot?
Hey, the Italian 6.5 Carcano is the fastest-shooting, most accurate military rifle ever!
Hmmm.....STRONG with this one....the kool-aid is.
"I think the agencies fear something larger: exposure of their gross incompetence..."
Charles is showing himself to be an uninformed idiot.
That JFK was murdered on the orders of high insiders is not "conspiracy theory," but very well documented fact.
Do not forget Col. Flether prouty.
got wind of that the other day & have it bookmarked to download on reader.
Jim Marrs burned a lot of shoe leather too...it'll be tuff to top his work.
always the same debauched filthy sub-humanoid.
http://americanfreepress.net/PDF/Final_Judgment.pdf
consider the JFK hit in combo with LBJ's deep ties to Israel and Jewry and the USS Liberty 'incident.'
LBJ and the Israelis conspired to sink a US vessel which would be blamed on Egypt and supply a pretext for US entry on the side of Israel in a war Israel had itself started to grab more land.
https://www.foreignpolicyjournal.com/2010/06/17/top-ten-myths-about-the-...
http://www.mintpressnews.com/new-evidence-proves-israel-attacked-uss-lib...
A Russian ship saved the USS Liberty. LBJ prevented US assistance for hours.
Now the Jews have nukes and bomb and attack their neighbors while crying that they are 'defending themselves' and threaten the world with their Samson Option - even now they demand Syria and Iran not be able to defend themselves from Israeli attacks.
Israel is a cancer.
The Jewish/Israeli role in 9/11 (with massive, primary help coming from Cheney, and the Joint Chiefs) is obvious, the official story absurd.
So what will the Transnational Jewish Empire do next?
great docu on the deliberate Israeli attack on the USS Liberty:
http://www.whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/ussliberty.html
king david hotel bombing
lavon affair
bombings of jewish centers in Iraq in the 50s
bombing of Jewish centers in Argentina in the 90s
charlie hebdo
9/11
ISIS
and on and on and will go on until they change or are destroyed.
time is running out for them to change.
The USS liberty incident showed that Israel could murder American civilians and military with impunity (potential/actual involvement in JFK murder is still covert)
Oh good. Now I can add the JFK assassination to the USS Liberty and 9/11.
(((Elite))) physicist Oppenheimer "Now I have become death, destroyer of worlds!" Who talks like that? Lucifer's children, that's who. JFK pissed off all of (((them))) foreign and domestic for multiple reasons. But, Kennedy's opposition to (((Their))) shitty little gangsta nation getting nukes led to Ben Gurion's resignation. Michael Collins Piper says that was the last straw. Whatever the case, the JFK black op was funded through Permindex, a mossad front.
I am reading Final Judgement from AFP now (was actually about to paste the same link).
I'm not even finished chapter 1 and I can already say "Incompetence, My Ass"...
For those who think this isn't an important part of history nor a significant contributor to how we got to this mess today - you're seriously misjudging the severity of the power and players behind JFK's murder.
"It's not that we are so good, it's that everyone else is so bad."
Don't recall if that was a quote from a spy or from a special forces guy. Seems apt either way.
But yes, they can be incompetent AND murder people (presidents included) too.
duh....anyone who believes oswald was alone or even involved is in denial.....i'm just not gonna spend my time trying to figure it out.
It isn't as if they are polar opposites, incompetence and evil, they can co-exist.
Population thinking suggests there might be combinations of all of these characteristics of good-evil and competence-incompetence, co-existing in every agency throughout the government. Certainly it has been true of every organization I have been part of.
Sun Tzu would applaud this tactic - feigning incompetence as they lie and obfuscate while pretending to disclose the truth about themselves.
It’s a way of admitting a fractional responsibility while avoiding the admission of complete culpability.
Yes, strannick, Hugh-Smith is typical of those who prefer to presume upon Hanlon's Razor: which is the view that events can more often be better explained by incompetence rather than by malice. Hanlon's Razor may be used as a valid form of Occam's Razor in the absence of evidence. However, there is an abundance of historical evidence of the general pattern of all forms of warfare becoming based on the development of the maximum maliciousness.
E.g., flashback to presentation made in 2014:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kFmZFgGJug
A Conspiracy History of the World, Andy Thomas
Those who prefer to use Hanlon's Razor are able to do superficially correct analysis which does NOT have to seriously consider the death control systems in general, and especially NOT murder systems in particular, which in turn enables them to NOT have to admit and address how and why there must necessarily be some death control systems, and so, how and why the actually existing murder systems developed. Those who rely on Hanlon's Razor are able to go through their superficial analyses toward similarly superficial "solutions" to perceiving political problems as due to incompetence rather than due to malice.
Or he knows that simply rolling it out so others can pull the wool off is a better way?
I doubt that interpretation, VWAndy.
Those who prefer Hanlon's Razor tend to be willfully blind because it keeps them within their comfort zone, and similarly enables them to remain relatively more popular with others who like that psychological comfort zone which does not have to admit and address that there must be some murder systems, while those which actually exist were necessarily driven to maximize maliciousness.
Civilization operates according to the principles and methods of organized crime, which includes the corollaries that those who are best at doing so dominate society, while their bullshit stories similarly end up dominating society, such that there is almost nothing but the central core of triumphant organized crime, surrounded by layers of controlled "opposition" groups. Such controlled "opposition" likes using Hanlon's Razor in order to misunderstand politics, which then enables them to present their superficially correct analyses and related "solutions" to others who like to similarly misunderstand politics. After all, politics is applied human ecology, which has been driven to develop the maximum possible dishonesties. Indeed, political events are currently manifesting about exponentially increasing levels of dishonesty.
The essential paradoxes with respect to death control systems are that deceptive denials of those systems are the most socially successful ways to actually operate those systems. There are no good grounds to doubt that Globalized Neolithic Civilization is going to continue to get about exponentially more psychotic, since it is politically impossible to deal more forthrightly with the inherently problematic issues of excessively successful organized crime driving runaway criminal insanities.
As analysis of the Kennedy assassination demonstrates an example of the general pattern of social facts: people were rewarded for agreeing with lies, that violated the laws of physics, while they were punished for not agreeing with lies, but rather, pointing out those lies violated the laws of physics. Civilization based on backing up legalized lies with legalized violence requires that those who adapt to successfully doing so become the best available professional liars and immaculate hypocrites. The most important manifestations of that general pattern of social facts have become the combined money/murder systems, whereby the powers of public governments are used to enforce frauds by private banks. Those enforced frauds act as symbolic robberies, which enable the best available professional hypocrites to become more wealthy and more powerful, although their society as whole thereby becomes more psychotic, since being able to back up lies with violence never stops those lies from still being false.
The chart of the Ministry of Propaganda in the article above applies to pretty well every facet of every social story, including the basic structure of the dominate natural languages and philosophy of science. The biggest bullies' bullshit almost totally dominates Globalized Neolithic Civilization, to the degree that there is almost NO publicly significant genuine opposition, but only various forms of controlled "opposition." It is barely possible to exaggerate the degree to which the overwhelmingly dominate social stories have become based on deliberately ignoring and misunderstanding the laws of nature in the most absurdly backward ways. Pretty all of the most significant social stories, such as the "official story" about the Kennedy assassination, require ignoring and misunderstanding the laws of nature. After all, the only connections between the laws of men and the laws of nature are the abilities to back up lies with violence, despite that the persistent and prolonged social successfulness of those strategies and tactics has driven Civilization to become terminally sick and insane.
The Art of War, as the oldest book on warfare, starts by saying "success in war depends on deceit" and ends by saying "spies are the most important soldiers." For thousands of years, civilizations have been directed to develop by their murder systems, which operated according to those ideas, which applied to both wars between societies, as well as class warfare within societies. Hanlon's Razor allows people to NOT understand warfare. However, when one applies the concepts of general energy systems to human beings and civilization one can theoretically derive what can also be empirically observed, namely the intensifying paradoxes driven by the short to medium term social successfulness of deceits and treacheries, despite the longer term consequences of runaway social psychoses.
After reading many articles by Hugh-Smith (which provided some worthwhile, albeit superficial, analysis), I believe that he is another reactionary revolutionary, who appeals to other mainstream morons, who LIKE staying within their superficial analyses of politics, because then they do NOT have to think more deeply about human ecology in general. Those who do not admit and address the ways that the murder systems have maximized maliciousness then to not have to propose and promote any genuine solutions which would require marginal changes in those murder systems.
You don't care because you are too simple to appreciate the ramnifications of it all.
Anyone who thinks Kennedy was shot from behind after seeing him blown away from the front is just bought and paid for by the establishment. It simply stops there.
Amazing they get away with it till this day.
It's called "willful ignorance"
The terrible truth. So bad it leaves everyone stunned into silence.
And I thought the Russians developed moskirovka. Boris. Calling Boris. Please call BR 549
The shot was from behind.
The bullet exited the upper right side of his head. At Zapruder frame 213, JFK's head moved forward and down from the previous frame.
With a gun that had to many issues to shoot straight? Not possible son.
We're from the government, and we're here to help...
...ourselves to your wallet.
Whaaaaat??? The over paid do nuthin gubmnt bureaucrats incompetent??? Wutta shocker.
Those who are unhirable in the private sector go into government......
That is not nearly as true as you want it to be. The ability to get anything done when working for an organization where most people strive for stalemates is difficult.