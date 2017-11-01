Why Has The Las Vegas Massacre Disappeared From The News Cycle?

Authored by Jon Hall via Free Market Shooter blog,
It is without a doubt, our news cycle – in the age of 24/7 constant-connectedness – moves at a breakneck pace. With so much information and news reaching us, it’s easy to become overburdened and burned out on the world around us and the things taking place. It is true, too, that the mainstream media dictates what stays center in the mind of the public and what is allowed to fade away and be forgotten. It is of the utmost importance we remain aware – however exhaustive it may be – of stories that just don’t add up.
Enter the Las Vegas shooting; the worst mass-shooting in U.S. history...
On October 1, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on a country music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, which overlooked the festival venue. Paddock’s onslaught left 58 dead and 546 injured.
A full month later, and we are still without any answers. Even more worryingly, the Vegas shooting has disappeared from any cable news channel. Even online, discussion over the shooting has all but vanished, save from the more conspiratorial corners of the web.
Here are the facts:
The official timeline of the Vegas shooting has changed three times. A week before the attack, Paddock wired $100,000 to an account in the Philippines. Paddock also took cruises to ports in the Middle East. Paddock’s laptop was also missing its hard drive when recovered in his hotel room.
Despite a month of being told otherwise, it’s now been revealed that police did discharge fire in Paddock’s hotel room upon entry… but why, if Paddock had already killed himself before police breached the room?
Jesus Campos is the security guard who first reportedly found Paddock as he started his killing spree, and was shot in the leg in the process. However, he not only disappeared after scheduling several television interviews, but it’s now been revealed Campos reportedly left the country just days after the Vegas shooting.
Why did authorities let Campos leave the country in the middle of an investigation? How did Campos travel unhindered with a gunshot wound in his leg?
Not only that, but Campos was said to have been last heard from when he went to a walk-in health clinic… but a spokesperson for UMC Quick Care – the facility Campos supposedly went to – said they had “heard nothing” about Campos visiting them.
On top of all of that, Campos only re-emerged to do a fluff, softball interview on Ellen. DeGeneres guides Campos along the interview, essentially framing and explaining the timeline of events so Campos didn’t have to. At times, the interview even seems scripted. Don’t take my word for that, I implore you to watch and see if you agree:
Plainly, things aren’t adding up with the Vegas shooting. Paddock was in an area with extremely heavy surveillance, yet no stills or video of him have been released to the public. No potential motive has been released. Really, no answers to any of the questions that arose in result of the story not adding up have been addressed… instead, the Vegas massacre has vanished from cable news channels and the public mind.
Another note to add, in just the span of a month, 4 survivors of the Vegas shooting have died. Notably, both Kymberley Suchomel and Danny Contreras both publicly claimed there were multiple gunmen the night of the mass shooting. Dennis and Lorraine Carver died after their Mercedes smashed into a metal gate and exploded into flames. Per CNN:
The couple’s youngest daughter, 16-year-old Madison Carver, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that she heard the crash from her bedroom. When she ran outside and down the street to find out what had happened, she recognized her family’s vehicle in flames.
By the time their daughter heard the crash (which only happened about a half mile from the Carver’s home) and ran down the road to see what had happened, the car was engulfed in flames… Much like everything else pertaining to the Vegas shooting, the story just doesn’t make sense.
Here we are, a month later – with exactly what we had immediately in the aftermath of the shooting: nothing. No answers, no coverage, no questions… nothing.
All of us should be asking many questions – if only to ourselves – about why the narrative behind Vegas isn’t adding up…
Compare the massacre in Vegas to the terrorist attack that happened yesterday in New York. Within hours, we knew the name of the terrorist, had a picture of him, had his history as a refugee in the U.S. under a “diversity visa”, and had a note declaring allegiance to ISIS. We have timelines and what the terrorist was doing in the hours, days before the attack…
…yet in the case of Stephen Paddock, nothing.
The victims of the Las Vegas shooting – R.I.P.
We owe it to the victims to not let this simply fade away. We owe it to their memory to ask why the narrative behind the shooting stinks. We owe it to their legacy to question and demand answers from our public representatives when discussion and coverage is being obviously stone-walled. Nary a peep has come from any legacy media concerning Vegas in the past month, and that alone should make you question what’s really going on. You don’t have to delve into conspiracy theories or hack-witted ideas of a hoax. Merely ask yourself…
Where did the investigative coverage on the Vegas shooting go? Why did the story drop out of the news cycle with so many unanswered questions?
The worst mass-shooting in America yet and seemingly everyone has shrugged their shoulders, thrown up their hands, and declared indifference until the next one.
As is now normal, there is, however, a lot of very good work being done in the alt. media, in this case particularly Intellihub and End Times News Report. There are intriguing facts regarding helicopters going dark and one helicopter use a fake squawk used by a Southwest Boeing-737.
Allegations FBI hiding alleged Saudi / ETS Risk Management involvement in the Vegas Shooting:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUvhMognLgA
Also, indications of coordinated air assault in the Vegas Shooting ;
https://www.intellihub.com/vegas-flight-records-re...
This intellihub story is intriguing...
Flight radar indicates what appears to be a helicopter hovering over the Delano possibly extracting a accomplices.
What makes this very interesting is that I posed a theory here in another link suggesting that accomplices could have shot from the lobby roofs of the Mandalay, and the run across the connected roof to the Delano roof parking garage to make an escape, but this theory did not get much traction. Now, as it turns out, they could just as easily run in and to the top of the Delano instead for the exyraction.
Here is a copy of my original theory with Google Earth map of the area:
JSBach1 fleur de lis Oct 14, 2017 12:38 AM
Paste this into your browser, and it should open with google earth:
https://earth.app.goo.gl/?apn=com.google.earth&ibi=com.google.b612&isi=2...
Notice that there is a roof top garage on the south (left) side of the Delano Hotel (pictured on the top).
From cabbie video, we know that she is parked right in front of the first vestibule (bottom center) when the shots are fired that sound like they are in close proximity to her; they, the shots, could have come from the vestibule roof or any of those rooflines extending the hotel lobby overlloking the venue.
The shooter(s) could the make a mad dash across the continous flat roof that extends to the roof parking between the Mandalay and the Delano and make a clean getaway in a parked car blending in with the surroundings.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-10-13/shot-vegas-security-guard-cance...
Look at the left the sidemirror of the cabbie's car. There are muzzle flashes that sync with the gunfire when she is under the front vestibule. This is the gunfire that has the distinctive sound of a squad automatic weapon. The elevation of the muzzle flashes are near ground level. Of couse, "Objects in mirror are closer than they appear." Directly to the rear of the cabbie and just to the left, at ground level, is a parking lot, with a monorail tram that runs over it. It seems that the squad automatic weapon was mounted in that parking lot, possibly in a vehicle or possibly on the tramway.
Review the entire police transcript from that night. Shots fired at MGM, New York New York (conffirmed by eyewitness on Youtube), shots fired at Bellagio (confirmed by 2 eyewitnesses on youtube), shots fired at Hard Rock Cafe (confirmed by eyewitness on Youtube), shots fired at Hooters (confirmed by video footage on Youtube), shots fired and woman down at Tropicana (confirmed by images of Swat team leading paramedics through Tropicana), and finally... strike team ordered to Motel 6.... "suspect taken into custody."
There is someone in custody from Motel 6, and yes... this was a commando-style raid with at least 3 shooters at the concert, at least 2 of which escaped and may have fired at other locations around the Vegas strip: one group moving on foot up the strip and the other moving down Tropicana Blvd.
Alex Jones had Shepard from intellihub on 2 days sgo.
Now, I think we need to bombard fake news outlets and demand they investigate this.
This is another coverup completely like jfk. So that means it is obviously c eye a.
Why has the story been dissappeared?
They haven't finished taking out the 2-shooter witnesses.
Intellihub is garbage....Check out Scott Binsack MFA on vimeo. Actual video of the complete chaos within the Trop, multiple interviews with a very successful Texas biz owner who believes, as do I and others, that he stood face to face with one of the shooters (in the Club Tower) who eventually pointed an AK in his face told him and one other guy to get down, face down, then disappeared into the night - all inside the Trop. And no its not anything any of you have seen elsewhere. Guaranteed. Do yourself a favor and go watch the 20 hours of video analysis, interviews, and insight from a man who was born into the Banano crime family - Binsack.
Will review thanks
When the narrative keeps changing, the people lose interest.
Holy moly, they've finally found the panacea for listener ignorance.
When the GOVT of the USSA shoots its own people and pe ople within it's borders, they don't like to dwell on it.
Fine wrap-up, Mr. Hall but you left out the most recent alternative news about two helicopters ferrying mercenaries from the Delano Hotel to a landing field in walking distance of the killing zone minutes after the shooting stopped.
Correct. The Vegas shooting story disappeared because it's no longer news. Americans won't allow anything to be done to even inconvenience a mass shooter. We place more value on our fantasies that we are constantly being preyed on and need guns to fight off the scary black and brown people, and even fight of the US Marines from our couches if it came to that.
A scary brown man with a rental truck is much better fodder for the Elite agenda, for more news cycles. And it might sell a few more guns. There are still a lot of Americans who aren't armed. Even worse for the Elites, there are still some Americans who aren't afraid.
We don't know much about Vegas yet but I think it's got nothing to do with "white" - and if you weren't racist and trying to racialise everything with a big chip on your shoulder you'd notice the other more likely reasons such as:
- Paddock had NO social media profile, his brother acted weird also. He had so many guns... plus 2 planes, loads of cash and hadn't had a job in years. THAT screams "arms dealer" gun running to mexico
- Jesus Campos: we don't even know he might be the shooter himself, executed Paddock then shot himself in the leg. We only have his word so far and a dead body in a hotel room.
- One other possible explanation other than "arms dealer" is that Paddock was in the intel agencies. THAT would explain the cover up and complete lack of info coming out. Did he go crazy? it happens sometimes. Did he have an agenda? maybe, his hard drive was conveniently stolen..
- was it a combo? Arms deal gone bad? FBI / CIA infiltrating arms dealing networks but dirty cops getting involved in the arms trade like they did with heroin (remember Air America?) Got to cover their tracks after SHTF so therefore cover up
Why did the story drop out of the news cycle with so many unanswered questions?
Is this guy new? I agree with him, but it's nothing out of the ordinary.
For the media it was entertainment event. They go cold quickly. They've milked it, they're not interested in investing any resources, so they're already onto something else. Providing answers would require work, it's a lot easier to put 4 idiots on a panel and tell them to yammer.
No. The press is controlled. They are burying it because they don't want anyone following this bullshit narrative that fell apart very quickly.
It fell apart damn near instantly. Worst botched false flag/ inside job/ spook hit ever.
The only thing “disappearing” seem to be the eyewitnesses to the Vegas False Flag.
I might be crazy, but it's probably MGM trying to save it's ass from bankruptsy.
they just have to say it was an act of Allah
The massive short selling to install TSA style metal detectors. The customer wins not visiting casino. The house loses. Stop treating people as animals. Your going to become the NFL, NBA, and MSM.
Stop treating people like dogs. You lose credibility. We will just walk away.
A Must for true historical relevancy to be had : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XrKaDpn80SI
Rental trucks, Dodge Chargers, acid, and knives kill people. We are not going to hand over are guns. Get over it libtards.
a clip from 4c...
"The only thing I will say about the events that occurred in Las Vegas is that a much larger event (thousands of lives saved) was prevented. The truth about the matter will come out in due time, but "the swamp" is still very dirty. National Security has to be protected. It is not that we do not want 100% transparency, but things have been in place for many years, since the beginning. It is like a building demolition, first the rooms need emptied, and the power shut off, then it can be blown up. Right now it is still being emptied. "
so hellary/moss odd?
remember all the missing nukes from boosh/chainy?
I saw the post. Thanks for listing it. I don't like quoting 4chan anonymous members. Prefer to keep them silent. Unless it's a huge story. Then we go balls to wall. :)
i was thinking Paddock was a gun runner to mexico, laundering proceeds through vegas, deep state dirty and involved, something went wrong... don't know why the shootup
how could it possibly have prevented a larger disaster though? how does shooting up a crowd stop other bad people doing other things?
Disinformation by the FBI to cover up for the actions of a rogue CIA agent/asset and try to stop a 4chan-inspired public investigation akin to finding Shia Labeouf's flag. I call bull on the "national security" mumbo jumbo and "larger incident prevented."
they are emboldened because the ZH os this world will chose to do the safe job of reporting only.
Because the FBI is busy killing off the witnesses whose testimony doesn't jive with the "lone gunman" BS.
Listen to this 911 call of a remote control car crash: http://82.221.129.208/carhackmurder.mp3
Because they failed miserably at convincing people that there was just one shooter. People are finally figureing it out and they botched it huge this time. We are being killed by our own and we are an occupied people.
there was shooting at the Belagio. Maybe it was an Oceans 11 type operation. The concert shooting was a distraction.
thats right. not even talking about it... very odd.
It was a failed FBI sting and the perps are still at large.
I would encourage you all to get on YouTube and watch the cabbie video from that night. There is distinctively different gunfire going off in the distance. Still no video of this guy from casino security. In my opinion this guy was radicalized at some point and ISIS has hit with two attacks in a month.