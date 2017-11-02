GOP Tax Plan "Talking Point" Highlights Released

Moments ago, the GOP released the "talking point" highlights of the republican tax plan which, as previewed earlier this morning, will keep the 20% corporate tax cut as permanent, and which allegedly will assure that a family of 4 making $59,000 will get a $1,182 tax cut.
As discussed previously, the bill keeps a top rate of 39.6% for the highest-earners and doubles the standard deduction for middle class families. It expands the child tax credit to $1,600 from $1,000 and will not make any changes to the 401(k) plans. The bill also “makes no changes to the popular retirement savings options that Americans have today — including 401(k)’s and Individual Retirement Accounts, or I.R.A.s. Americans will be able to continuing making both traditional, pretax contributions and ‘Roth’ contributions in the way that works best for them.”
So far so good; where there will be problems however, is that the bill also includes the repeal of an itemized deduction for medical expenses, a key provision for households with extraordinary health-care costs. It also repeals the tax credit for adoption and the deduction of student-loan interest. The bill also limits the home mortgage interest deduction: for new home purchases interest would be deductible only on loans up to $500,000, down from $1 million, although existing loans would be grandfathered.
A key issue will be the treatment of the state and local tax deduction, which lawmakers are proposing to cap at $10,000. That will not be enough for Republicans in some high-tax states, where middle-class families make heavy use of the deduction. As the NYT notes, "the compromise, as it had been sketched out this week, would preserve the deduction for property taxes, but not for state and local income taxes, and it appeared as if there would be a cap on the deduction. But at first glance, it did not appear as if that was enough to win over all of the New York and New Jersey members."
Here are the most notable changes:
- Lowers individual tax rates for low- and middle-income Americans to Zero, 12%, 25%, and 35%; keeps tax rate for those making over $1 million at 39.6%
- Increases the standard deduction from $6,350 to $12,000 for individuals and $12,700 to $24,000 for married couples.
- Establishing a new Family Credit, which includes expanding the Child Tax Credit from $1,000 to $1,600
- Preserving the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit
- Preserves the Earned Income Tax Credit
- Preserves the home mortgage interest deduction for existing mortgages and maintains the home mortgage interest deduction for newly purchased homes up to $500,000, half the current $1,000,000
- Continues to allow people to write off the cost of state and local property taxes up to $10,000
- Retains popular retirement savings options such as 401(k)s and Individual Retirement Accounts
- Repeals the Alternative Minimum Tax
- Lowers the corporate tax rate to 20% – down from 35%
- Reduces the tax rate on business income to no more than 25%
- Establishes strong safeguards to distinguish between individual wage income and “pass-through” business income
- Allows businesses to immediately write off the full cost of new equipment
- Retains the low-income housing tax credit
A visual summary of the new tax brackets:
And the full document:
where is the rest of it. the bit were you don't smash debt further thru the roof?
Paul Krugman says deficits don't matter. And he's got a Nobel prize so you can't argue that point.
(Reality: We passed "way too late" about 8 exits back on that issue. Might as well just keep going until it all collapses. No matter how much you bitch what an awful ride this is you're not getting your money back at the end so you might as well try to enjoy it.)
Krugman.
Congrats, you alone just deducted 1% real growth in the 4th quarter. Now go break some windows.
Comming supposed in the Antifa riots on Saturday.
What about the death tax / estate tax? Did they finally get rid of that? (Guessing nope.)
Nope.
So property tax deduction up to $10K is still available? Trump must have acceded to the NAR
You're an idiot - the property tax deduction should be unlimited. Why should you get taxed on TAXES?
I just had a thought.... one of these days somebody is going to hit the anti-lottery and get taxed more than 100% of what they earned.
NoDebt - you are in Pennsyfucky so like me you have a ticket.
You're an idiot - the property tax deduction should be unlimited. Why should you get taxed on TAXES?
Cook County Illinois has been doing this for years. They tax the federal tax on gas. Nothing new.....
Also, if you don't cap state tax deductions then you can raise state taxes over and above what you'd owe to the federal, thus forcing states with lower taxes to fund the full weight of the income tax burden.
There should be no deductions for anything.
Here's your fucking tax, now pay it. Then people would be like, FUCK THAT SHIT!!
So long as the elites have access to tax lawyers, it's all a stupid shell game.
Property, State and Local Taxes combined capped at 10k......... Thats a ginormous fuck you to the blue states.....
How are state income taxes affected? Are they no longer deductibleor do they come under the $10,000 cap? If one itemizes, is there still a personal exemption?
Anything over 10k combined property and income is no longer deductible
There is no longer a personal exemption.
So in short FU.
That will force states like NY and CA from jacking up income taxes. If they're not deductible then the full tax will have to be paid, hence these states will be forced to lower state and local income taxes to near zero.
repealing the Death Tax after six years.
that's the big one for the elites.
Bzzzt try again asshole
This law CRUSHES TOTALLY farmers that have had property in their family for years and other long-running businesses with capital assets, they get totally ass raped when it's time to hand over the business or if they die unexpectedly.
Cash is tied up in property & capital so they don't have 100,000 laying around for proper estate trust planning.
Also, property prices in urban areas are ridiculously high. People who were barely getting by, bought crappy tenements, and now live in highly valuable neighborhoods. 30 years ago these neighborhoods were referred to as ghettos, warzones, etc. Now the buildings there are worth millions.
In NYC, Boston, and LA, you can easily pass the $5 million if you bought your house 30 years ago. It's almost all cap gains.
Most people wont make it reading that far. The middle class reads down enough to get to the part where they realize that they are being fucked and quit.
The repukes have changed tactics though they now crush the middle class and give to the Rich and Poor....
FUCK TRUMP and his swamp dwelling minions.............
“Talking Points.”
Does everything need to be a Scripted, False Narrative PsyOp to Gas Light the masses?
Yes.
Next question?
Touché.
Here is an interesting look at how the Trump tax plan will impact the federal debt:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2017/10/the-trump-tax-plan-kicking-debt-can.html
Kicking the debt can futher and further down the road.
Ok so we have to print alot more to pay for this and Bond yields Drop on this news..... explain this one to me.... PLZ.
Looks good. Where's the catch?
pods
Having what passes (if it passes) look anything like these happy-clappy talking points.
The catch is that they're not cutting government and you're paying for all that government one way or the other. If not taxes, then debt and inflation.
I'll take debt & inflation. My gold will protect me there and screw the USD
Me too. Inflation makes everybody pay. Dindus will have skin in the game. No pun
The catch is you get nuffin
It's okay, I'm used to that.
Well I'm used to getting something, but getting ass pounded isn't something I would miss.
pods
Surely the couple thousand points added to the Dow on just this tax cut plan won’t be withered away now that the truth hits home that it won’t pass or amount to jack shit. Readying the PPT in 3...2...1.
They love to make it like they are doing us all a solid by allowing us to keep a little more of what we labored for in the first place. Don't get me wrong, I will take it and continue to prepare for the coming collapse of our Roman Empire.
The two things that irk me like no other are the fact that now wages are synonymous with income and the fact that they have control over the value of what I am paid in.
Sucks ass when you learn that you are a slave.
pods
Amen
LOL. So after all that talk about which benefits to cut as payfors, they basically decided to keep them all. Debt to infinity and beyond!
Doesn't do much really...except cut corporate taxes to 20% (from 35)....its a lot but most top corporates are only paying 18 to 20% anyway.
Immediate capital goods write off....good for manufacturing companies...but does make moving to the Cloud less attarctive than hosting (buying) ones network and servers themselves.
Find a top corporation paying more than 15% on a GAAP basis... I dare you, yes some are paying north of 20 on a unicorn math basis.....
"Talking points". We get Democratic talking points everyday throughout the mainstream media. It's the same crap on all the major networks, CNN, PMSNBC, etc., etc. Once in awhile they even use the exact same words. Like when Bush selected Cheney as his running mate everyone said it "added gravitas to the ticket." I've never heard that word before or since but it was used 20 times that day. Or when Obama announced some decision everyone claimed he was a "reluctant warrior". Or when he failed to lead everyone said he was "leading from behind".
And there went the usd/JPY. Paging PPT. Your needed as soon as your morning coffee break is over.
To simplify:
Corporations will get taxed less.
Working peons will make up for it.
Yours truly, IRS
Working peons already pay the corporate income tax for them, now they get to pay less. Why is that a bad thing?
So consumer prices will drop since corps will no longer pass the tax down to consumer?
NOPE
This extra money the corps have from their increased profits will allow them to expand and spur the economy?
NOPE, The consumers will have less discretionary income so no need for expansion.
The extra money will be paid to shareholders or used to do stock buy backs?
YUP
This does not seem like a good thing for most Americans
Corporations in reality don't pay taxes. At the end of the day, it's the people that ultimately pay for the goods or services that do.
WOW great plan!
Was hoping for a capital gains tax cut too, roll the rate back to at least before Obama, but this is all good.
I guess the market drop is a "sell the news" kind of event because I don't see whats not to like here.
Love the ATM tax repeal. Death tax phase-out needs to be accelerated
This could get scary though, need the details:
"Establishes strong safeguards to distinguish between individual wage income and “pass-through” business income "
Taxes still way too high. How is it we cannot survive on EVERYBODY paying a flat 10% ? Or shit-can the evil "income tax" concept designed to feed the federal reserve, and go with a single sales tax. Ideally, there should only be a federal import tariff to support the entire government. That would limit the overreach of a monster government.
And they preserve the "earned income" tax credit for those did not earn anything. Pure socialism.
There were no Section 8 housing vouchers, no food stamps and no Medicaid back in 1789.
does not matter what you save..your accountant will just raise his fees to learn all the new laws..
Turbo Tax is still inexepensive relative to the price of hiring an accountant.