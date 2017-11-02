Obama Admin Lied; New Memos Reveal Uranium One Exports To "Europe And Asia" Via Canada

As the mainstream media continues to obsess over $100,000 worth Facebook ads allegedly purchased by Russian spies in 2016 seeking to throw the presidential election, behind the scenes, far removed from the sight of CNN and MSNBC, the Uranium One scandal, in which the Obama administration approved a deal that handed a Russian-controlled corporation 20% of America's uranium reserves despite the existence of an FBI investigation into ongoing illegal bribery, extortion and money laundering schemes, is slowly spiraling out of control...despite CNN's continued ignorance of the topic.
By now we're sure that most of our readers are well aware that Obama's approval of the Uranium One deal seemingly landed the Clinton Foundation some $145 million in donations and a $500,000 speaking gig for former President Bill Clinton from a very thankful Russian bank...if not, here are a couple of recent posts on the topic as a recap:
That said, one thing that you probably don't know yet, primarily because of the Obama administration's proactive attempt conceal such information, is that despite repeated assurances from Congress and Obama's Nuclear Regulatory Commission that U.S. uranium reserves wouldn't leave U.S. shores, it, in fact, did.
As The Hill points out today, assurances that U.S. uranium would not be exported to foreign countries was a key sticking point when Congress reviewed the deal back in 2010. As such, repeated assurances were provided that such exports would never occur...here are just a couple of examples of those assurances:
“No uranium produced at either facility may be exported,” the NRC declared in a November 2010 press release that announced that ARMZ, a subsidiary of the Russian-owned Rosatom, had been approved to take ownership of the Uranium One mining firm and its American assets.
A year later, the nuclear regulator repeated the assurance in a letter to Sen. John Barrasso, a Wyoming Republican in whose state Uranium One operated mines.
“Neither Uranium One Inc. nor AMRZ holds a specific NRC export license. In order to export uranium from the United States, Uranium One Inc. or ARMZ would need to apply for an obtain a specific NRC license authorizing the exports of uranium for use in reactor fuel,” then-NRC Chairman Gregory Jaczko wrote Barrasso.
The NRC never issued an export license to the Russian firm, a fact so engrained in the narrative of the Uranium One controversy that it showed up in The Washington Post’s official fact-checker site this week. “We have noted repeatedly that extracted uranium could not be exported by Russia without a license, which Rosatom does not have,” The Post reported on Monday, linking to the 2011 Barrasso letter.
That said, new memos obtained by The Hill now confirm that, in fact, Uranium One yellowcake did manage to escape U.S. shores repeatedly between 2012 - 2014.
Yet NRC memos reviewed by The Hill shows that it did approve the shipment of yellowcake uranium — the raw material used to make nuclear fuel and weapons — from the Russian-owned mines in the United States to Canada in 2012 through a third party. Later, the Obama administration approved some of that uranium going all the way to Europe, government documents show.
NRC officials said they could not disclose the total amount of uranium that Uranium One exported because the information is proprietary. They did, however, say that the shipments only lasted from 2012 to 2014 and that they are unaware of any exports since then.
NRC officials told The Hill that Uranium One exports flowed from Wyoming to Canada and on to Europe between 2012 through 2014, and the approval involved a process with multiple agencies.
Of course, given his repeated assurances to the contrary, Obama couldn't simply allow Uranium One to ship uranium to the nearest port for export, so he instead signed a waiver allowing a Kentucky trucking company to carry the product across the Canadian border and then approved export from Canada to Europe.
Rather than give Rosatom a direct export license — which would have raised red flags inside a Congress already suspicious of the deal — the NRC in 2012 authorized an amendment to an existing export license for a Paducah, Ky.,-based trucking firm called RSB Logistics Services Inc. to simply add Uranium One to the list of clients whose uranium it could move to Canada.
The license, reviewed by The Hill, is dated March 16, 2012, and it increased the amount of uranium ore concentrate that RSB Logistics could ship to the Cameco Corp. plant in Ontario from 7,500,000 kilograms to 12,000,000 kilograms and added Uranium One to the “other parties to Export.”
The move escaped notice in Congress.
And while it will be dismissed by the Left as a convenient attempt for Republicans to change the "Russian collusion" narrative, Senator Chuck Grassley and others are finally starting to press for a special counsel to investigate what is clearly a scandal that is far more pervasive than anyone originally thought.
“The more that surfaces about this deal, the more questions it raises," Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said in a statement released after this story was published. Grassley, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has launched an investigation into Uranium One.
"It now appears that despite pledges to the contrary, U.S. uranium made its way overseas as a part of the Uranium One deal," Grassley said in the statement. "What’s more disturbing, those transactions were apparently made possible by various Obama Administration agencies while the Democrat-controlled Congress turned a blind eye.
“Americans deserve assurances that political influence was not a factor in all this. I’m increasingly convinced that a special counsel — someone with no prior involvement in any of these deals — should shine a light on this ordeal and get answers for the American people.”
So, is this what Obama meant when he told Russian President Dmitry Medvedev to let Putin know that he would "have more flexibility" after the 2012 election?
Word is Barry is in Chicongo, Sessions (cough cough).
0bama never lied – he fellated the truth. ;-)
Looney
This sounds like TREASON by an ex-sitting prez. Sessions, wake the F up already and do something!
No. I'm busy. Plus I think this is one of those "Russia" things I recused myself from a few months back. Jezuz, why do people keep asking me to do shit? Leave me alone.
- Jeff Sessions
"Obama Admin Lied"
Every administration lies. Lying and graft are the foundations of political control over the masses, and the tickets to generational wealth for the empowered liars and thieves.
Obama authorized export of twelve million kilograms of uranium ore concentrate?????
WTF??? I thought the job of the President included looking after National Security. Hopefully if Lil' Kim or some other deranged asshole sends that uranium back to us in a purified form exceeding critical mass it lands right on Obama's dumb ass, and wipes out anyone with his mental sickness from our country.
A quick back of the napkin calculation indicates that this is more than enough uranium ore to power all the existing reactors running in the world today. Hmmmm,....I wonder what will happen with all the excess uranium?
http://www.world-nuclear.org/information-library/current-and-future-gene...
http://www.world-nuclear.org/nuclear-basics/how-is-uranium-ore-made-into...
So now its obvious that EVERYTHING that the Dems and the Rinos have accused Team Trump of doing they themselves have accually been doing. Sessions is still asleep I believe its time to petition the Whitehouse for him to be removed as Attorney General.
With all this talk about Nuclear material I would highly suggest you all watch this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tyqYP6f66Mw&t=206s
Its called the "THE THORIUM PROBLEM - Manufacturing & energy sector hobbled by thorium" basically its a short documantary about what Thorium is, how it is a very safe nuclear fuel for molten salt reactors, how current EPA regs prevent us from using it, how the US gov't developed the tech back in the mid 1960's, and why China now owns the Rare Earth mineral market and we can't touch any of it that we currently have in the ground. Really informative and useful.
SESSIONS WILL EXIT STAGE LEFT SOON NO DOUBT
I have been hoping for that after his 6 month trial period expired and all excuses for him were exhausted.
The Uzbek connection for Uranium 1 smuggling:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ZG0cEty8DE
Lock her and him up.
The government and banking elite are all in this together all over the world whatever the nationality -- They all have more in common with each other than any of their subjects. This news is no surprise. People need to wake up -- the game now is all about reseting the unpayable debt and making it believable enough that all us plebs will want to fight each other than go after them with the pitch forks.
not only does .gov have "drills" planned for this weekend, "coincidentally" timed to intertwine with announced antifa chaos; but also now trump leaves the country for 11 days
Remember when Obama told Putin that he'd have more flexibility in his second term?
I do.
OT: but relevant.
CIA Agent Blows the Whistle: 'We Supply Elite Pedophiles with Children'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nLCIJZ-ysxQ
Install Trey Gowdy as AG IMMEDIATELY!!!
Of course the Obama Admin lied. They lied more than they told the truth. And it has spread. Peloso and Schumer lie on a daily basis. All they do is tell lies because they are almost never called on it by the media.
And this. Actress known for interesting films, including Jim Jarmusch's The Limits Of Control
Paz de la Huerta Says Harvey Weinstein Raped Her Twice. Will That Bring Him to Justice?
Why police may now have a case.
Because de la Huerta alleges a forceful rape which happened after June 2006, within New York’s statute of limitations for rape in the first degree, her case is among the most compelling for prosecutors. DiGaudio confirmed that he has spoken with de la Huerta, along with other women, as part of the department’s investigation into Weinstein. “I believe based on my interviews with Paz that from the N.Y.P.D. standpoint we have enough to make an arrest,” DiGaudio said
https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2017/11/paz-de-la-huerta-harvey-wei...
I do. Hot mic
Thats very true, keep your situational awareness raised to a higher level then typical.
I posted the Uranium One export license in the comments section of an arctlce at The Hill a few days ago in order to debunk a Snopes article which one guy kept throwing in my face:
https://www.nrc.gov/docs/ML1207/ML12076A191.pdf
Fuck snopes.
thank you. that is certainly one to keep in the back pocket to smack them with.
Canada houses a long list of corrupt Clinton facilitators. The Clintons don't visit Canada for ski trips.
There is a CGI-Canada which "offshores" donations and uranium.
The Sherriff's in Niger!
his choice of Rosenstein was the key to who he is in retrospect - the guy - Ros - had to cover for uranium one - so all the actions against Trump came from that one appointment
The question is why? Sessions makes no sense to me
My guess is that he followed bad advice from Kushner, that seems to be the common trend.
Good call. If he doesn't resign, Trump can, ironically, fire Sessions for lying under oath.
Pass the koolaid..like that'll ever happen. Birds of a feather flock together ;)
Yes, McCain should be Trialed and Hanged.. I would also include Obama and Hillary, Eric Holder and the rest of their crew.
Long Rope!
Uranium enrichment: The power the Clinton Foundation and the DNC "runs" on.
Looks like Trump has learned something from "W" who,
learned something from Marie Antoinette ....
When in doubt, "let the people eat yellow cake "
Sessions must look slow and deliberate in this or he will be cast by progressives as simply a Trump surrogate. Trump can accuse all he wants on Twitter but he cannot directly use his presidential powers to go after what progressives will cast as an attack on his political enemies.
Trump has a special prosecutor for nothing more than claims of obstruction for firing Comey....a person no one seemed to like. If it looks like Sessions is Trump's attack dog they will most assuredly seek impeachment which at best will stall virtually the entire Trump agenda.
Sessions MUST rope-a-dope Congress and America on this. Hopefully he is assembling an ironclad case against these criminals while they think they have a free pass to criminality and attacks on Trump.
I HOPE. Nobody but Trump knows
Shocking development.
Trying to undermine the national security of the USA might have been a prosecutable offense at one time.
What was Obama's price? Certainly he was greased for this to pass through his hands, simply too much opportunity for a serial grifter to pass up
Hey Barry. If NK got the Uranium One material then I hope Chicago is the second site they nuc with it.
But Barry isn't in Chicago. He could give a shit about Chicago or America for that matter.
Pudding<--Proof.
That's why Shitcago is the second site to be bombed.
Ah HA!
Both from orbit, just to be sure. Got it.
I would bet he got $10 million of the $145 million
then Mueller / Comey / McCabe / countless others greased
The first amazing thing is the glaring hypocrisy of regarding $100k in stupid, bot-driven FB ads as a menace and a national security threat, when selling yellowcake uranium to a company under investigation by the FBI for everything from money laundering to bribery is regarded as a-okay. But, then, when your party is broke from your own wanton spending, you sometimes have to indulge the wheelerdealing whims of those talented at fundraising from foreign dictators, a.k.a. the Clintons. The second amazing thing is the lapdog press, with its one-sided watchdog function.
Sorry Oldwood, I fear Jeff "Reefer Madness" Sessions is compromised. There is a control file on him that probably contains pictures of him and an 8 year old girl in bed. He is scared shitless and in total survival mode right now. They killed bobby Kennedy and would not think twice about doing the same to Little Jeff.
I am a redneck from Alabama and I can't believe Jeff wouldn't step to the plate and do his job. Other than Jeff the entire Justice Department is all obama people just like the FBI other than Wray and you can't be sure about him. What you have at least believe is Rosenstein is part of the deep state. We'll see. If Jeff isn't doing what the Donald wants then he is gone thus I will assume as of today DJT is OK with what Jeff is doing. Then again it is early ........today.
"If you want to keep your uranium, you can keep your uranium. I promise!"
The costs of your yellow cake premiums will in fact go down ..
Tell me what Obama DID NOT lie about!
Even Dona Brazille said Soweeto bankrupted the DNC financially and politically.
During his admin the Democraps lost over 1,000 seats throughout the nation.
Normally i would agree but this is different. Trump is under attack as viciously as ever. Progressives are pushing even harder for impeachment based on zero evidence. Does ANYONE think at this point that an indictment of Hillary would not be met with deafening screams of obstruction, political attack and innumerable other charges directed at Trump?
Trump is in a powerful but very fragile place and progressives know this, which is WHY they are unrelenting. They have everything to gain and everything to lose at the same time, but this also exposes them to great risk. This IS chess. It is about luring your opponent into risky moves, providing them false confidence to enable them to expose themselves.
Mueller is both a threat to Trump but also to progressives. Now that this Clinton shit is increasingly in the open, leaves Mueller in a bad spot. If he fails to pursue this RUSSIA context it will destroy his credibility.
The key factor is in Trump's belief that there is no proof whatsoever of his collusion or impropriety and also KNOWING that progressives and especially Clinton has dirt everywhere.
One has to be very careful in turning the lights on too quickly or brightly. Progressives have seriously jumped the shark. Trump is allowing them to indict themselves with no direct actions of himself or his administration.