Twitter-Russia Collusion?: New Email Reveals Twitter Pressing RT To Ramp Up Election Ads

A few weeks ago, after Twitter provided their first "Russian Collusion" update, which consisted basically of nothing other than details on the amount of advertising purchased by Russian news outlets via completely legitimate means, RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan fired back at Twitter with a snarky article saying she wasn’t aware that paying for advertising is now considered suspicious or harmful in a developed democracy such as the United States. She went on to say that she's very excited to find out how much U.S. media outlets spend in the Russian segment of Twitter...you know, since advertising on social media in foreign countries now seems to be a criminal act.
“This is forcing us to go a step further and come clean that we also spent money on advertising at airports, in taxis, on billboards, on the Internet, on TV and radio. Even CNN ran our commercials,” Simonyan said. “By the way, similar campaigns are conducted by the American media in the Russian segment of Twitter. It’ll be very interesting to find out how much they spend on it, who they target and for what purpose.”
Well it seems that Simonyan may now be exacting her revenge on Twitter as the following email from one of the company's advertising executives sent to RT conveniently made its way into the hands of BuzzFeed News. Among other things, the email reveals a proverbial 'full-court press' from Twitter to get RT to ramp up their U.S. election advertising spend by offering 15% of Twitter's total Share of Voice for the bargain basement prices of just $3 million.
As BuzzFeed notes, Twitter's offer to RT would have increased the media outlet's "influence" on the U.S. election by sevenfold.
Twitter wanted RT to spend big ahead of the 2016 US election, offering a significant portion of its election-related ad inventory in return. The social media company offered the Russian state–owned television network up to a 15% share of voice ("SOV") on US election advertising — or the percent of all ads run on that topic — for $3 million.
RT's share of voice was 2% at the time of the pitch, according to a June 2016 email from a Twitter sales executive to RT staff members that RT shared with BuzzFeed News. The $3 million spent would multiply RT's share of voice more than sevenfold, but still leave it short of CNN's 56% and FOX's 32%. RT declined the offer.
"We do not have any comment on our private conversations with any advertiser, even a former advertiser," a Twitter spokesperson said. Twitter did not dispute the email’s validity.
Of course, if various "Russian operatives" were able to disrupt the entire election with just $100,000 spent on Facebook, as Congressional Democrats have argued ad nauseam for the past several months, can you imagine what kind of damage RT could have done with $3 million worth of ads on Twitter? It's entirely possible that Vlad Putin himself would be sitting in the White House as we speak.
RTwitter
Eventually one would think that all the double crossing and stabbing in the back would lead to some severe blow back, but it never does.
https://www.activistpost.com/2017/11/fbi-interviewed-nyc-terrorist-ties-...
Slightly off topic, but....
My over/under prediction of 7 days to reveal that the NYC terrorist had prior FBI contact was pathetically high, my bad
The Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA & FBI etc...Always leave certain levels of degrees of separation between them...the actual perpetrators & the Crime.
Textbook Clandestine Operations.
Invinciblity is a character defect these Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths do not comprehend.
It wil be their nails in their Coffins.
This blood sacrifice Operation was conducted by low information useful Minions of the highest Pure War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the Deep State / CIA. The degrees of separation from the Operation.
It's painfully clear the old saw about 'believing half...' has been eroded by inflation (or would that be deflation).
Isn't there a point where it becomes too difficult to keep your story straight.
F’n Rooskies….
Everywhere ……
Worse than McCarthy could ever dream……
Infiltrated……..CNN.. MSNBC… NBC, CBS, ABC NYT WaPo LAT, ChicomTrib…….
Root the commie vipers out at all of these commie-lib propaganda bullhorns …
with extreme prejudice if necessary.
It is worse than when they were the damn Reds!
Now that they have embraced capitalism they are trying to buy influence everywhere.
Just this week I received a free Saiga just for saying some nice things about them online.
pods
FBI, grab the Twitter CEO by the short hairs and make him start tweeting about this!
Twatter shareholders...
Force them to not blow off good revenue because of social bias.
Maybe one day your investments will have a return.
Fidelity Bravery Integrity gee same as on ISIS flags
So Putin's RT choose not to get involved? I am baffled!
Why should they spend $3m when $100k can get a regime change in the US? As noted in the article, for that sort of money on Twitter and FB, Putin himself could have occupied the White House. His birth certificate is buried somewhere in Alaska since before 1867; once all the snow melts under the Global warming, he will collect it and show it to us.
OMG....The Russians!!!! Argh.....
Twitter asked RT to spend $3 million, and Twitter offered to pay Trump $2 million to stick with them.
Was that before or after they bent him over a barrel for the special hillary hashtag.
the thot plickens - or similar spoonerisms like sibtard locialists!
The Democraps are a special kind of stupid pushing this silly Russian collusion nonsense (there are no 'collusion' laws).. Now it's blowing up in their faces and taking down Hollyweird, DNC, RINOS and FBI/CIA
2018 is going to be VERY fun !
Never, ever forget that the Deep State will not go quietly into the night. This is far from over. There is in collusion taking place but it is not where you think. It is within Murican Borders, primarily within the DC Beltway. 2018 will be very frightful. Will only be fun if Trump survives the onslaught.
New Years Eve & then we’re off to the “races” with the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the Deep State CIA / Mossad & their Presstitute appendages.
"The Democraps are a special kind of stupid pushing this silly Russian collusion nonsense (there are no 'collusion' laws)"
True and on its face it looks very stupid. "Collusion" is not a legality. But it keeps the political anti-Trump fires burning. And some pushing this stuff ARE certainly stupid.
But I don't believe that was ever the true goal of the devious Deep Staters... "Collusion" was just a pretext. They knew by getting a special counsel appointed with an unrestricted EXPANSIVE mandate that Trump could very likely be taken down by looking up his skirts regarding all of the tortuous details of his past buiness dealings. THAT was the plan.
And, the plan appears to be on schedule.
So, Twitter interfered with election results?
Gosh ... cage them!! Where is Mueller?
"If your gonna steal our election, do it with us."
"No thanks, we get a better deal buying Congress."
Lets see...
The hypocrisy is beyond pale.
+1000
The Russian "collusion" thing still gets top billing on the Matrix news (hourly news on the radio). I just dont get it. There are so many actual big stories that are getting jack for coverage, yet this nothingburger keeps on going.
pods
As I have pointed out, CNN, NBC, Fox, CBS, ABC, Twitter, Facebook, Amazon, Youtube, DirecTV, and even ESPN are all US-based, US-owned international companies that broadcast or advertise in numerous countries. If it is now a criminal act to advertise in foreign countries or to cover foreign elections, all of these companies will have to go home.
I tell you and I tell you, the more this silliness continues in the U.S. congress, the more likely it is that numerous other countries will begin to ban "foreign" companies from broadcasting, advertising, or covering their elections. This will be very bad for the bottom line of the entire U.S. tech-media conglomerates. Do they not have lobbyists with millions in the pocket to donate to DNC slush funds to stop this nonsense? Or maybe that is what all of this really is... a shakedown of tech/media for more campaign contributions to the DNC.
Ads on my Facebook are blocked by my ad blocker as any kid in 3rd grade knows how to do.
This blame Russia for everything bullshit is farcical.
Victoria Nuland testified before Congress in 2014 that the US had spent $100 million dollars for the CIA to interfere and meddle in the 2012 Russian election. What effect did that have? ZERO. President Putin still won with an overwhelming majority of the votes. $100 million of our hard earned taxpayer dollars flushed down the toilet by our neocons.
Facebook, Google and Twitter officals are fucked in the head.
The $100 million wasn't spent on influencing the Russian election. It was given to Russia to spend in the US on supporting Hillary in the upcoming 2016 US election.
The "Trump - Russia Collusion" story is was way less believeable than the "Benghazi : It was a YouTube video!" story. And I didn't believe the Youtube farce for a second.
Both spawned by Hillarity.
Now even more comical is the Donna sizeof(Brazil) story that she now needs to tell all "Hillary controlled the DNC before the nomination!". Why now? Why not when she knew? What about passing debate questions to Hillary?
Ho-lee cow!
Procrastination is precursor to desperation, then panic.
They believed they would win. Then they believed they would not get caught. Then they believed that as they own the media and most of the judges, they would never be prosecuted.
Now, they are not so sure. Now they are beginning to throw one another under he bus in hopes of deflection or absolution.
We shall see.
So RT 2%, other European companies 8% and the 2% is game changing and foreign meddling. Gotcha.
Dumbocrats are so damn insane.
Twitter actively encouraging publication of vile Russian propaganda to influence the US election?
Say it isn't so, Joe.
I rather doubt Twatter would have done anything that might, in their opinion, have helped Trump. Clearly there was election-year collusion between Twatter and Russia. Are you listening, Mueller? Sessions? Anyone?
What with this crap, Donna's book about political hacks who can't get their act together enough to win an election without stealing it, and all the other stuff, there will be no popcorn left to put on the Christmas trees.
ZHers pop the corn before decorating the tree.
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
The hits just keep on coming! The DNC's and Hildabeast's corruption runs deeper than Bubba Clinton's lust to fuck anything with a hole in it.
Wasn't worth it. Any Russian activity was just dicking around. I'm amazed they could get as much funding as they did.
I've always loved the Comment section on Zerohedge and now I'm actually a part of them.
I haven't contributed anything yet but, I am a part.
a bit like Hillary I suppose. She's contributed NOTHING to the people of the US but she certainly has been a part of the political race and dialogue for so long now. But, as we all know winning is not what counts. It's participating that makes you a winner