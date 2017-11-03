Ex-Soros Trader Sued For Viciously Abusing Women In "Manhattan Sex Dungeon"

Out of all the stories of harassment, abuse and victimization of women that have emerged since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke last month, this one is possibly the most bizarre, and - if accurate - repugnant.
To wit, the New York Post reported Friday that a former portfolio manager at Soros Fund Management, the firm founded by Billionaire investor George Soros, sadistically abused and victimized women in a Manhattan penthouse sex dungeon - even beating one woman so brutally that one of her breast implants flipped.
Howie Rubin, 62, a former Bear Stearns trader who was featured in the best-selling Michael Lewis novels “Liar’s Poker” and “The Big Short,” was accused in a $27 million lawsuit filed in Brooklyn federal court of luring women to his sex dungeon, abusing them, then trying to silence them with settlements and NDAs.
Rubin reportedly rented a lavish Metropolitan Tower pad in Midtown to indulge in brutal sex with women whom he paid between $2000 and $5000 per session, according to the suit filed Thursday.
The three unidentified plaintiffs in the case - including two Playboy Playmates - claim the married father raped and beat them to the point that they needed extensive medical attention, court papers say.
After luring the women to the $8 million penthouse, they were shown to a side room with chains, and sex toys along with other BDSM equipment. There, they were gagged, tied up and viciously beaten by Rubin. One woman complained that he punched her in the head.
“I’m going to rape you like I rape my daughter,” Rubin allegedly barked during one of the purported beatings.
In one session, he beat one of the women’s “breasts so badly that her right implant flipped,” the papers state. The former Bear Stearns trader paid her $20,000 to repair the damage.
One plaintiff was tied up, gagged and shocked with a cattle prod in her groin before Rubin allegedly raped her, according to the filing.
Two unnamed female fixers and a lawyer abetted Rubin’s abusive sexual romps by coaxing women into signing NDAs.
The trio sought to “cover up Rubin’s sexual misconduct and criminal abuse of women and to serve as a cover for his wide-ranging human trafficking scheme,” wrote Balestriere.
A lawyer for one of the women blasted Rubin’s alleged conduct.
“While arrogance and self-import may convince certain men otherwise, neither money nor power gives any person the right to victimize a woman,” said Jeremy Saland.
Rubin declined to comment to the post. Of course, Soros recently made headlines for donating most of the assets held by Soros management - which had been converted into a family office for the Soros family - to his “Open Society” foundation. The gift was worth a reported $18 billion.
As we pointed out way back in 2009, Rubin is described in Michael Lewis in "Liar's Poker" as the man who (in the days before Kerviel and other next gen "superstar" traders) had "lost more money on a single trade than anyone on the history of Wall Street."
Fifty Shades of NDA
How come there’s only a “civil” lawsuit and no criminal charges? Whadafuh? ;-)
bannon draining the.....dungeon? :)
noticed a couple of hefner's monarch slaves were in it
It's crazy how Playboy went from the girl next door to porn stars and prostitutes and now trannies.
Just looking at that fucker you KNOW he is a degenerate.
Still not evil enough to be on Soros' team apparently.
What is the issue these looney rich Leftist have with women? Still pissed about being a loser in High School and having the "cool" chicks ignore you? Think he is into Spirit Cooking?
No wonder Jim Rogers moved as far away from the perverts as he could---all the way to Singapore---far away from Soros and the perverted soros clan.
"After luring the women to the $8 million penthouse, they were shown to a side room with chains, and sex toys along with other BDSM equipment. There, they were gagged, tied up and viciously beaten by Rubin. One woman complained that he punched her in the head."
Was his wife mentally retarded or did you enjoy it as well. How do you hide a room from your kids? Answer you can't they get into everything.
Lol... I highly doubt his wife knew of this apartment. On the other hand maybe she did, sick people!
Whores being beat up by a pervert in NYC?
This is not news. Just spend a morning at NY Presbyterian Hospital's ER in Lower Manhattan.
Now, if her pimp wouldn't have gotten the additional 20 grand off this john, that would be news.
LOL- guess he fucked up another trade for someone- who does he work for now? $27M is pocket change to this fool.
Good news for his wife, tho- just got the sweetest divorce settlement ever......
The masochist said: "beat me"
The sadist paused and said: "no"
(then Hillary killed both)
Dudes…..
This is not easy…
When you are draining the swamp.. you have to consistently clear the reptile feces from the drain grate.
….been there, done that
It ain’t fun.
Which part of “sex dungeon” was hard for these women to understand?
OK, maybe some were tricked and forcibly taken in fhere with no safe words etc. But FFS with the millions of women out their who moistened their bits reading 50 Shades and similar stuff, there is demand for it.
Of all the shit going on, that has got to be the sickest shit ever. It will be nice to see who this guy rolls over on.
He isn't rolling over on anyone. He will probably end up shooting himself in the back of the head 4 or 5 times with a nail gun. Very tragic.
I occasionally peruse the lefty rags, just to see what their out rage of the day happens to be. Usually they LOVE having a rich guy abusing women to complain about. Not a peep about this guy though. Apparently anything that even hints at bad press for Soros is off limits.
This is Soros' JV team.
Most of these whores would have known beforehand they were getting paid extra for some rough trade...If any of them went back for seconds, how do you come forward to denounce it? What they want is to profit on both sides of the trade, as whore, and the victim.
That being said, I have not an ounce of sympathy for Rubin.
He doesn't look like he'd be so interested in women. Or people, even.
Or, in the parlance of our times, “Sad!”
Or, as Jed Clampett used to say (while shaking his head), "pitiful..."
Well he’s “raping his own daughter” so she knows. Where is child protective services? Probably has a SWAT team blowing the doors off some poor white guys apartment for reading bible stories to his daughter.
Evil exist not because of evil people but because good people do nothing.
OTOH, Oft doth evil evil mar. In Manhattan as in Sodom and Gomorrah long ago, most of the evil are getting evil done to them by other evil people, just statistically has to be so. Not quite off topic. The Eurythmics did a pop song about S&M relations that got huge play in the 80’s called Sweet Dreams. Nice karaoke tune.
"We need some sensible BDSM legislation."
~ Hussein bin Bama
The Wookie and ValJar were pretty harsh on the halfrican queen, one imagines.
I'm sure nothing like that happens in Singapore. /s
Anybody know if there is a law prohibiting NDA's for illegal activity? It is illegal to be witness to a crime, but I can sign an NDA and now I'm prohibited from talking about it? Would love a legal explaination. There is a common theme around all of these sick stories... NDA's.
See SCUS, Bartnicki V. Vopper aka Williams. 2001
Seems to say that an NDA cannot be used to hide the commission of a crime.
Link Soros to the guy somehow and put out an arrest warrant for him.
“I’m going to rape you like I rape my daughter.”
What's wrong with all these people??? How did they get to be humans???
Women get themselves into this crap all the time. Not suggesting this guy isn't a creep, but Hwood and porn has mainstreamed all this stuff.
Death penalty!
"Death penalty!"
Noo noo noo... just give HIM a beating until HIS tits flip...
(Then the death penalty ) :-)
50 shades of slippery slope to hell.
Porn and Hollywood found paying markets. It’s not like some exogenous power forced this on people, as is the case with NPR, or Obamacare.
7.5 billion people. There are gonna be some duds.
Am I the only one who wants to get some of the boys together and start cleaning house?
Be my guest. I will clean up the blood afterwards and serve a nice dinner.
said the bee who we killed with pesticides
Take a look at what is supposedly popular on the front page of pornhub, scenario wise. Family taboo sports, though mostly labeled “step sister or
Step daughter/Dad”. No actual incest involved just play. Maybe check out ancient literature too. Oedipus Rex. Or The Bible, with God sanctioning a daughter cream pie scene.
Moral Relativism
In 2002 a Zogby poll findings regarding what is being taught in American universities and related study indicate 75% of American college professors currently teach that there is no such thing as right and wrong. Rather, they treat the questions of good and evil as relative to "individual values and cultural diversity." Annoying questions about moral absolutes and unacceptable behavior are usually left unanswered.
https://www.moral-relativism.com
You may also enjoy reading, http://www.philosophybasics.com/branch_moral_relativism.html