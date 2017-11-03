Ex-Soros Trader Sued For Viciously Abusing Women In "Manhattan Sex Dungeon"

Nov 3, 2017 9:30 AM

Out of all the stories of harassment, abuse and victimization of women that have emerged since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke last month, this one is possibly the most bizarre, and - if accurate - repugnant.

To wit, the New York Post reported Friday that a former portfolio manager at Soros Fund Management, the firm founded by Billionaire investor George Soros, sadistically abused and victimized women in a Manhattan penthouse sex dungeon - even beating one woman so brutally that one of her breast implants flipped.

Howie Rubin, 62, a former Bear Stearns trader who was featured in the best-selling Michael Lewis novels “Liar’s Poker” and “The Big Short,” was accused in a $27 million lawsuit filed in Brooklyn federal court of luring women to his sex dungeon, abusing them, then trying to silence them with settlements and NDAs.

Rubin reportedly rented a lavish Metropolitan Tower pad in Midtown to indulge in brutal sex with women whom he paid between $2000 and $5000 per session, according to the suit filed Thursday.

The three unidentified plaintiffs in the case - including two Playboy Playmates - claim the married father raped and beat them to the point that they needed extensive medical attention, court papers say.

After luring the women to the $8 million penthouse, they were shown to a side room with chains, and sex toys along with other BDSM equipment. There, they were gagged, tied up and viciously beaten by Rubin. One woman complained that he punched her in the head.

“I’m going to rape you like I rape my daughter,” Rubin allegedly barked during one of the purported beatings.

In one session, he beat one of the women’s “breasts so badly that her right implant flipped,” the papers state. The former Bear Stearns trader paid her $20,000 to repair the damage.

One plaintiff was tied up, gagged and shocked with a cattle prod in her groin before Rubin allegedly raped her, according to the filing.

Two unnamed female fixers and a lawyer abetted Rubin’s abusive sexual romps by coaxing women into signing NDAs.

The trio sought to “cover up Rubin’s sexual misconduct and criminal abuse of women and to serve as a cover for his wide-ranging human trafficking scheme,” wrote Balestriere.

A lawyer for one of the women blasted Rubin’s alleged conduct.

“While arrogance and self-import may convince certain men otherwise, neither money nor power gives any person the right to victimize a woman,” said Jeremy Saland.

Rubin declined to comment to the post. Of course, Soros recently made headlines for donating most of the assets held by Soros management - which had been converted into a family office for the Soros family - to his “Open Society” foundation. The gift was worth a reported $18 billion.

As we pointed out way back in 2009, Rubin is described in Michael Lewis in "Liar's Poker" as the man who (in the days before Kerviel and other next gen "superstar" traders) had "lost more money on a single trade than anyone on the history of Wall Street."

tmosley's picture
tmosley 813kml Nov 3, 2017 9:38 AM

Kikes have a thing for abusing white women.

Beware.

Looney's picture
Looney tmosley Nov 3, 2017 9:39 AM

 

How come there’s only a “civil” lawsuit and no criminal charges? Whadafuh?   ;-)

Looney

cheka's picture
cheka Looney Nov 3, 2017 9:40 AM

bannon draining the.....dungeon?  :)

cheka's picture
cheka cheka Nov 3, 2017 9:42 AM

noticed a couple of hefner's monarch slaves were in it

localsavage's picture
localsavage cheka Nov 3, 2017 9:45 AM

It's crazy how Playboy went from the girl next door to porn stars and prostitutes and now trannies.

gladih8r's picture
gladih8r localsavage Nov 3, 2017 9:49 AM

Just looking at that fucker you KNOW he is a degenerate.

Still not evil enough to be on Soros' team apparently.

JimmyJones's picture
JimmyJones gladih8r Nov 3, 2017 9:51 AM

What is the issue these looney rich Leftist have with women?  Still pissed about being a loser in High School and having the "cool" chicks ignore you?  Think he is into Spirit Cooking?

847328_3527's picture
847328_3527 JimmyJones Nov 3, 2017 9:55 AM

No wonder Jim Rogers moved as far away from the perverts as he could---all the way to Singapore---far away from Soros and the perverted soros clan.

JimmyJones's picture
JimmyJones 847328_3527 Nov 3, 2017 9:57 AM

"After luring the women to the $8 million penthouse, they were shown to a side room with chains, and sex toys along with other BDSM equipment. There, they were gagged, tied up and viciously beaten by Rubin. One woman complained that he punched her in the head."

Was his wife mentally retarded or did you enjoy it as well.  How do you hide a room from your kids?  Answer you can't they get into everything.

Citizen G's picture
Citizen G JimmyJones Nov 3, 2017 10:12 AM

Lol... I highly doubt his wife knew of this apartment. On the other hand maybe she did, sick people!

hedgeless_horseman's picture
hedgeless_horseman Citizen G Nov 3, 2017 10:54 AM

 

In one session, he beat one of the women’s “breasts so badly that her right implant flipped,” the papers state. The former Bear Stearns trader paid her $20,000 to repair the damage.

Whores being beat up by a pervert in NYC?

This is not news.  Just spend a morning at NY Presbyterian Hospital's ER in Lower Manhattan.

Now, if her pimp wouldn't have gotten the additional 20 grand off this john, that would be news.

jcaz's picture
jcaz hedgeless_horseman Nov 3, 2017 11:00 AM

LOL- guess he fucked up another trade for someone- who does he work for now?   $27M is pocket change to this fool.

Good news for his wife, tho-  just got the sweetest divorce settlement ever......

DaveyJones's picture
DaveyJones jcaz Nov 3, 2017 11:45 AM

The masochist said: "beat me"

The sadist paused and said: "no"

 

 

 

(then Hillary killed both)

loebster's picture
loebster DaveyJones Nov 3, 2017 11:48 AM

(((They))) conquered the West, so (((they))) think our women are fair game. https://goo.gl/bFYusM

Manthong's picture
Manthong loebster Nov 3, 2017 5:26 PM

 

Dudes…..

This is not easy…

When you are draining the swamp.. you have to consistently clear the reptile feces from the drain grate.

….been there, done that  

It ain’t fun.

 

TBT or not TBT's picture
TBT or not TBT DaveyJones Nov 3, 2017 12:15 PM

Which part of “sex dungeon” was hard for these women to understand?
OK, maybe some were tricked and forcibly taken in fhere with no safe words etc. But FFS with the millions of women out their who moistened their bits reading 50 Shades and similar stuff, there is demand for it.

Fish Gone Bad's picture
Fish Gone Bad TBT or not TBT Nov 3, 2017 12:37 PM

to serve as a cover for his wide-ranging human trafficking scheme,” wrote Balestriere.

Of all the shit going on, that has got to be the sickest shit ever. It will be nice to see who this guy rolls over on.

greenskeeper carl's picture
greenskeeper carl Fish Gone Bad Nov 3, 2017 1:02 PM

He isn't rolling over on anyone. He will probably end up shooting himself in the back of the head 4 or 5 times with a nail gun. Very tragic.

I occasionally peruse the lefty rags, just to see what their out rage of the day happens to be. Usually they LOVE having a rich guy abusing women to complain about. Not a peep about this guy though. Apparently anything that even hints at bad press for Soros is off limits.

SamAdams's picture
SamAdams DaveyJones Nov 3, 2017 1:19 PM

I seem to recall reading a book that encouraged psycho-sexual behavior against WASPS and children.  Oh yeah, the Talmud. 

Chandos's picture
Chandos hedgeless_horseman Nov 3, 2017 4:01 PM

Most of these whores would have known beforehand they were getting paid extra for some rough trade...If any of them went back for seconds, how do you come forward to denounce it? What they want is to profit on both sides of the trade, as whore, and the victim.

That being said, I have not an ounce of sympathy for Rubin.

land_of_the_few's picture
land_of_the_few Citizen G Nov 3, 2017 12:49 PM

He doesn't look like he'd be so interested in women. Or people, even.

Citizen G's picture
Citizen G JimmyJones Nov 3, 2017 10:12 AM

Lol... I highly doubt his wife knew of this apartment. On the other hand maybe she did, sick people!

TBT or not TBT's picture
TBT or not TBT Citizen G Nov 3, 2017 12:16 PM

Or, in the parlance of our times, “Sad!”

leftcoastfool's picture
leftcoastfool TBT or not TBT Nov 3, 2017 5:55 PM

Or, as Jed Clampett used to say (while shaking his head), "pitiful..."

booboo's picture
booboo JimmyJones Nov 3, 2017 10:24 AM

Well he’s “raping his own daughter” so she knows. Where is child protective services? Probably has a SWAT team blowing the doors off some poor white guys apartment for reading bible stories to his daughter.
Evil exist not because of evil people but because good people do nothing.

TBT or not TBT's picture
TBT or not TBT booboo Nov 3, 2017 12:21 PM

OTOH, Oft doth evil evil mar. In Manhattan as in Sodom and Gomorrah long ago, most of the evil are getting evil done to them by other evil people, just statistically has to be so. Not quite off topic. The Eurythmics did a pop song about S&M relations that got huge play in the 80’s called Sweet Dreams. Nice karaoke tune.

Never One Roach's picture
Never One Roach JimmyJones Nov 3, 2017 11:50 AM

"We need some sensible BDSM legislation."

 

~ Hussein bin Bama

TBT or not TBT's picture
TBT or not TBT Never One Roach Nov 3, 2017 12:22 PM

The Wookie and ValJar were pretty harsh on the halfrican queen, one imagines.

rpboxster's picture
rpboxster 847328_3527 Nov 3, 2017 10:05 AM

I'm sure nothing like that happens in Singapore.  /s

auricle's picture
auricle 847328_3527 Nov 3, 2017 12:28 PM

Anybody know if there is a law prohibiting NDA's for illegal activity? It is illegal to be witness to a crime, but I can sign an NDA and now I'm prohibited from talking about it? Would love a legal explaination. There is a common theme around all of these sick stories... NDA's. 

Glassport's picture
Glassport auricle Nov 3, 2017 3:26 PM

See SCUS, Bartnicki V. Vopper aka Williams. 2001

Seems to say that an NDA cannot be used to hide the commission of a crime.

SoDamnMad's picture
SoDamnMad 847328_3527 Nov 3, 2017 1:56 PM

Link Soros to the guy somehow and put out an arrest warrant for him.

beemasters's picture
beemasters JimmyJones Nov 3, 2017 9:56 AM

“I’m going to rape you like I rape my daughter.”

What's wrong with all these people??? How did they get to be humans???

TahoeBilly2012's picture
TahoeBilly2012 beemasters Nov 3, 2017 10:05 AM

Women get themselves into this crap all the time. Not suggesting this guy isn't a creep, but Hwood and porn has mainstreamed all this stuff.

Eyes Opened's picture
Eyes Opened FX223 Nov 3, 2017 11:36 AM

"Death penalty!"

 

Noo noo noo... just give HIM  a beating until HIS tits flip...  

(Then the death penalty )    :-)

Bastiat's picture
Bastiat TahoeBilly2012 Nov 3, 2017 11:17 AM

50 shades of slippery slope to hell.

TBT or not TBT's picture
TBT or not TBT TahoeBilly2012 Nov 3, 2017 12:30 PM

Porn and Hollywood found paying markets. It’s not like some exogenous power forced this on people, as is the case with NPR, or Obamacare.

Chandos's picture
Chandos TBT or not TBT Nov 3, 2017 4:10 PM

The "exogenous" power in this case does exist..The Jews  (yeah I know Jews Jews Jews....) control roughly 90% of the business and were the ones who created it. E. Michael Jones details that in Libido Dominandi and The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit.

msmith9962's picture
msmith9962 beemasters Nov 3, 2017 10:39 AM

7.5 billion people.  There are gonna be some duds.

5000yl's picture
5000yl beemasters Nov 3, 2017 11:06 AM

Am I the only one who wants to get some of the boys together and start cleaning house?

Miffed Microbiologist's picture
Miffed Microbio... 5000yl Nov 3, 2017 11:10 AM

Be my guest. I will clean up the blood afterwards and serve a nice dinner.

Miffed

DaveyJones's picture
DaveyJones beemasters Nov 3, 2017 11:50 AM

said the bee who we killed with pesticides

TBT or not TBT's picture
TBT or not TBT beemasters Nov 3, 2017 12:27 PM

Take a look at what is supposedly popular on the front page of pornhub, scenario wise. Family taboo sports, though mostly labeled “step sister or
Step daughter/Dad”. No actual incest involved just play. Maybe check out ancient literature too. Oedipus Rex. Or The Bible, with God sanctioning a daughter cream pie scene.

Giant Meteor's picture
Giant Meteor beemasters Nov 3, 2017 3:25 PM

Moral Relativism

In 2002 a Zogby poll findings regarding what is being taught in American universities and related study indicate 75% of American college professors currently teach that there is no such thing as right and wrong. Rather, they treat the questions of good and evil as relative to "individual values and cultural diversity."  Annoying questions about moral absolutes and unacceptable behavior are usually left unanswered.

https://www.moral-relativism.com

You may also enjoy reading, http://www.philosophybasics.com/branch_moral_relativism.html

 