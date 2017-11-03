"Hopelessly Compromised": Judiciary Member Calls For Mueller's Resignation Over Uranium One Scandal

Earlier this morning House Judiciary Committee representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) submitted a resolution calling for Robert Mueller to resign as special counsel overseeing the FBI investigation of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government saying, among other things, that the former FBI director is "hopelessly compromised" as a result of his failed oversight of the controversial Uranium One transaction. Here is an excerpt from a press release posted to Gaetz's website earlier today:
“Evidence has emerged that the FBI withheld information from Congress and from the American people about Russian corruption of American uranium companies. A confidential U.S. witness, working in the Russian nuclear industry, revealed that Russia had deeply compromised an American uranium trucking firm through bribery and financial kickbacks.
Although federal agents possessed this information in 2010, the Department of Justice continued investigating this “matter” for over four years. The FBI, led at the time by Robert Mueller, required the confidential witness to sign a non-disclosure agreement. When the witness attempted to contact Congress and federal courts about the bribery and corruption he saw, he was threatened with legal action. By silencing him, Obama’s Justice Department and Mueller’s FBI knowingly kept Congress in the dark about Russia’s significant and illegal involvement with American uranium companies.
These deeply troubling events took place when Mr. Mueller was the Director of the FBI. As such, his impartiality is hopelessly compromised. He must step down immediately,” Rep. Gaetz said in a statement.
Gaetz’s resolution currently has two cosponsors, both of whom are members of the House Freedom Caucus: Representatives Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Louie Gohmert (R-TX).
Of course, pressure has been growing on Mueller for the past couple of weeks and reached a fevered pitch when the The Hill recently reported the sordid tale of "Confidential Source 1," a man that the FBI used as an informant back in 2009 and who says he was silenced by the FBI and Obama administration when he attempted to come forward with information that linked the Clinton Foundation directly to the Uranium One scandal.
Toensing added her client has had contact from multiple congressional committees seeking information about what he witnessed inside the Russian nuclear industry and has been unable to
provide that information because of the NDA.
“He can’t disclose anything that he came upon in the course of his work,” she said.
The information the client possesses includes specific allegations that Russian executives made to him about how they facilitated the Obama administration's 2010 approval of the Uranium One deal and sent millions of dollars in Russian nuclear funds to the U.S. to an entity assisting Bill Clinton's foundation. At the time, Hillary Clinton was serving as secretary of State on the government panel that approved the deal, the lawyer said.
It has been previously reported that Bill Clinton accepted $500,000 in Russian speaking fees in 2010 and collected millions more in donations for his foundation from parties with a stake in the Uranium One deal,
transactions that both the Clintons and the Obama administration denied had any influence on the approval.
“All of the information about this corruption has not come out,” she said in an interview Tuesday. “And so my client, the same part of my client that made him go into the FBI in the first place, says, 'This is wrong. What should I do about it?'”
When he tried to bring some of the allegations to light in the lawsuit last year, “the Obama Justice Department threatened him with loss of freedom. They said they would bring a criminal case against him for violating an NDA,” she added.
“The government was taking a very harsh position that threatened both your reputation and liberty,” the civil lawyer wrote in one email. In another, she added, “As you will recall the gov’t made serious threats sufficient to cause you to withdraw your civil complaint."
As we pointed out last week, "Confidential Source 1" has since been cleared by the DOJ to meet with Congress to tell his tale.
Meanwhile, the scandal took another turn for the worse earlier this week when, despite numerous assurances to the contrary from the Obama administration, new memos obtained by The Hill confirmed that, in fact, Uranium One yellowcake was exported from U.S. shores repeatedly between 2012 - 2014.
Yet NRC memos reviewed by The Hill shows that it did approve the shipment of yellowcake uranium — the raw material used to make nuclear fuel and weapons — from the Russian-owned mines in the United States to Canada in 2012 through a third party. Later, the Obama administration approved some of that uranium going all the way to Europe, government documents show.
NRC officials said they could not disclose the total amount of uranium that Uranium One exported because the information is proprietary. They did, however, say that the shipments only lasted from 2012 to 2014 and that they are unaware of any exports since then.
NRC officials told The Hill that Uranium One exports flowed from Wyoming to Canada and on to Europe between 2012 through 2014, and the approval involved a process with multiple agencies.
Of course, we're certain that Mueller will promptly admit his conflicts and do the right thing...right?
Below is the full text of the Gaetz' resolution:
Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that Robert Mueller should resign from his special counsel position.
Whereas from 2001–2013, Robert Mueller served as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation;
Whereas as early as 2009, the FBI discovered that Russian officials were engaging in bribery and extortion, tainting the American uranium industry in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act to strengthen their own nuclear program;
Whereas investigations into Russia’s corruption of American uranium-related businesses were supervised by then-United States Attorney Rod Rosenstein, currently serving as Deputy Attorney General, and then-Assistant FBI Director Andrew McCabe, currently serving as Deputy Director of the FBI;
Whereas despite knowledge of this corruption, backed by documents and an eyewitness account, neither the Department of Justice nor the Federal Bureau of Investigation under the leadership of Mr. Mueller brought charges;
Whereas the Department of Justice actively threatened the liberty of a confidential informant embedded within Russia’s nuclear program who wished to inform Congress about Russian corruption of American uranium-related companies, and the FBI required this informant to sign a non-disclosure agreement, intentionally depriving Congress of information vital to national security and Congressional oversight authority;
Whereas Members of Congress have raised objections to, and concerns with, the sale of American uranium assets to Russian companies, and raised these concerns in official correspondence to then-President Obama as early as 2010;
Whereas in 2010, when the Russian Federation needed American approval of uranium sales, former President William Jefferson Clinton received hundreds of thousands of dollars in speaking fees from Kremlin-linked institutions, and requested approval from the State Department to meet with central figures in Russia’s nuclear industry, and eventually met with Russian leader Vladimir V. Putin at Mr. Putin’s private residence;
Whereas the Clinton Foundation has either directly or indirectly received undisclosed donations totaling millions of dollars from Russian-linked sources, including from officials in Russia’s nuclear program;
Whereas in 2010, Hillary Clinton, founder of the Clinton Foundation, wife of former President Clinton, and then Secretary of State, approved the sale of Uranium One to a Russian state-owned nuclear technology corporation;
Whereas any thorough and honest investigation into the corruption of American-uranium related business must include investigating the willful blindness of the FBI and its leaders;
Whereas under 28 CFR 45.2, no individual can participate in a criminal investigation if he has a personal or political relationship with any organization substantially involved in the conduct that is subject of the investigation;
Whereas under 28 CFR 45.2, no individual may participate in a criminal investigation if the individual’s participation would create an appearance of conflict of interest likely to affect public perception of the integrity of the investigation;
Whereas the Code of Federal Regulations, applied to Mr. Mueller, demonstrates that he cannot be allowed to investigate his former colleagues, supervisors, and subordinates;
Whereas these obvious conflicts of interest are unacceptable to the United States justice system and the American people:
That House of Representatives expresses its sense that Robert Mueller is compromised and should resign from his special counsel position immediately.
Sessions must go. He has failed miserably. First he allows Schumer to intimidate him into a recusal of the Russia collusion lie, then he appoints a commie swamp rat (Rosenstein) to be Deputy AG who then appoints another commie swamp rat (Mueller) to investigate the fictitious Russia collusion side show against Trump and now Sessions is incapable of prosecuting the Clinton Crime Family or Soros.
Congressman Says Jeff Sessions Has Recused Himself on Uranium One Deal
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/11/02/rep-matt-gaetz-says-j...
We need Bill Black to be Special Prosecutor or, better yet, AG.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_K._Black
Or he could provide guidance to the nation, media, DNC, RNC... and why he is not is telling of the "Fixing of the System".
Bill has contacts and can communicate... where is CNN, Foxnews, ABC, CBS, NBC,... CNBC, RollingStone, MarketWatch, LegalWatch, VeteransToday, Washington Examiner, NYPost,..
Well, at least the few dozen Obama mongrels he hired in are beyond questionability.
So, the Federal Bureau of Matters, under the deft, learned and "colluding" hand of Grand Inquisitor Mueller...forced an informant (who is now talking up a storm...lol) to sign a non-disclosure agreement...regarding the Uranium One deal so as to conceal the truth.
lol...I swear, it just can't possibly get any better! ;-)
well! surprise, something actually rational and right out of the swamp
Can't we just put the Clintons and the rest of the Democaps in jail until they prove their innocence? LOL
Some days you eat the bear; some days the bear eats you...
The cosmic dance.
More like the WASHINGTON "CIRCLE JERK "!!
william k black should be ag. although he has many venues in which he shares his thoughts, this is his primary one, i believe:
http://neweconomicperspectives.org
“All of the information about this corruption has not come out,”
What about the most CORRUPT institution in America that all politicians ignore: the Fed. https://goo.gl/2SIIh0
One day at a time I guess. What we need is a real boy scout, someone like Jack Ryan.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DSs4KD-0tlI
Mueller appoints Iranian national as head of FBI Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate.
http://imiranian.com/vahid-majidi/
WHAT COULD GO WRONG!!
“Can't we just put the Clintons and the rest of the Democaps in jail until they prove their innocence? “
First they came for the disgusting pieces of shit and I did not say anything... Oh wait. Yeah I did... Get ‘em! Drag them away and them up!
Mueller is a somewhat reluctant deep state operative who was deliberately placed into this role to manage the consequences of the failure to elect Killary. Because he was so deeply compromised by events which took place during his time as FBI director (most of which the public is generally unaware of), the top level insiders correctly assumed he could be sold to America as an impartial and credentialed special counsel, when the truth is that he is highly motivated to ensure that the abundant truth of malfeasance, failure and corruption does not get out, because he would go down with it.
For eight long years, the rule of law was ignored, corruption was rampant, the IC assumed total control and Hitlery's election was a sure thing, so no one in DC worried about consequences. Surprise!
So far, the deep state is winning this tug of war. You have to wonder what they have on Sessions, at this point. But the recent bad news for HiLIARy, coming from once-trusted henchwoman and short bus rider Brazile and seconded by grifter chieftain Lieawatha, seems to suggest that a sea change is happening in how far the deep state is willing to go to protect some of these apparatchiks.
Thanks for the link.
This article by William Black on how the criminal elites use the system to cover for them is outstanding-
http://neweconomicperspectives.org/2017/10/impossible-compete-unintentio...
"Hopelessly Compromised": Judiciary Member Calls For Mueller's Resignation Over Uranium One Scandal
My response: DAMN RIGHT HE IS COMPROMISED!!!!! THIS WITCH HUNT SHOULD HAVE ENDED A LONG WAY BACK!!!!
Looks like this was originally a set up to frame Russia for aquiring yellow cake uranium and use it as a pretense for war after Clinton was (s)elected.
Remember what happened after these sixteen words were uttered?
"The British government has learned that Saddam Hussein recently sought significant quantities of uranium from Africa."
Didnt we invade a sovereign country, oust and kill its ruler and about a million people over some yellow cake a few years back?
Now we are just giving it away.
Go fucking figure.
No! Hillary got 145 million dollars for her assistance in this transaction! Not exactly GIVING it away?
That makes no sense.
Russia has had nuclear materials, & operational nuclear ICBMs for decades.
mullers salery 36,000 per day. what a great fucking bag man, and scam hes got going.
Or as Hillary put it... can't we just Drone strike em all.
Sessions: maybe I misheard him saying recluse instead of recuse... He's been %100 absent from any of his appointed duties. With all the flagrant corruption in Washington, there should be enough caseload for Mueller to chase witches while Sessions follows the other leads. At least take silverback to lunch and get a signed copy of her new book "I threw Hillary under the bus but no one cared"
Geee whizzz
"Hopelessy sodomized!"
Rudy Giuliani is still available, I hear.
I nominate you & chunga ;-)
In the olden days that was called "obstruction of justice."
In the older olden days - say, where a judge refused to follow the law back in colonial times - they would skin the judge, use aforesaid skin to fashion the new bench, and warn the new judge - either follow the law or become the next bench seat cover. Time to revisit methinks. Mooooo ler!
If I was Trump, I would be a little bolder... I would clearly tell Sessions to get off of his ass and lead, follow or get out of the way... The American people deserve to know the thruth, they need to be told how their tax $ have been used against them. Tax $ are being used to game the people and make them all rich. A word Goyim comes to mind.
He'd do well to fire Jared Kushner too. He was foolish to let his son in law have such power. The man needs to read King Lear.
Miffed
I spent much of the day in the car bouncing between NPR, BBC and "Patriot" <cough, choke, barf> radio. Not a peep. I would defund NPR TODAY!!!! What a bunch of propoganda programming bullshit.
"Federal bureau of matters" very funny!! But true
Proper attribution is called for, George Z. Toscas is responsible for that wry observation at the expense of Lowrenta Lynch...lol.
She (as we all know) when not looking the other way as the Paki Imran Awan roots around in Congressional hard drives to see what he can find, can be found on an airport tarmac, in an idling jet, meeting with the husband of Hillary (the "targeted matter" in this case...lol) negotiating the exact dollar amounts and which of Lowrenta's accounts (checking or savings) the deposit should be made ;-)
The informant will be Arkancided by the CIA,FBI. Same assassin as the Finicum killer.
Mueller will remain due to his massive ego.
It will be enjoyable to watch his trials.
When something this big is ignored for this long, we do not live in a Republic anymore. We did not keep it, Ben Franklin. There is so much money at the top that these elites can live like aristocrats if they go along to get along, and that is exactly what they do, pushing the real, Republic-killing dirt under the rug and focusing on sex scandals instead. That has the double benefit of distracting voters who are not even informed by the money-corrupted Fourth Estate of the MSM, anyway, and boosting the ratings / profits of the giant corporations who own the press, just like they own the Uniparty. politicians. Historians will catch up to this circus, though. You can be sure of that, and these authorities and experts will not look so good.
Yup! Bill Black would be the one individual who wouldn't tolerate the corruption by Mueller, or anyone else, for that fact. Which means the established system would NEVER tolerate someone with a real backbone and a true moral compass.
Amen. He wouldgive them heart attacks, but anyone who prosecuted over 1,000 bankers sounds like a great idea to me.
I think this time more and more people are awakening to this corruption and will demand it.
The MSM is dead, twitter,FF&YT are sensoring their websites and the people are still learning more dirt at a faster rate than ever before.
Similar to the Americans Citizens are the largest armyforce.
The Citizens can also be the largest spy source as well.
Imaginge if we the people decided to use the internet as a networking spy tool, to spy on all politicians. We all have smartphones, let's just say 300 million people maybe half aldults , so 150,M people, 5 thousand politicians, that's 30,000 citizens to spy on each politician! so, 30,000 divide by days of the year = 1 day every 82 years would be each persons day to follow your politician around, seen when he shows up for work, where he goes for lunch, who he was with, photos, video, hidden video like Project Veritas. Something like an unsensored twitter can be used to post real time info on politicians.
Hence my political statement... We have the .gov we deserve! If we are too lazy to ensure their working for us and not themselves, well, what did you expect.
Um, No. This game has been ongoing since before I was born certainly and probably you too. It goes back to the JFK murder, and George Bush (CIA agent). We haven't lived in a system that offers ANY real choice since about the generation of my grandfather or maybe great-grandfather. The US is a fucked banana republic corrupt to the core. If voting made a difference, it would be illegal.
The thing is, now the regime is terrified of the people and their capability. All you need to know is in Trump's tweets regarding the same. He references repeatedly and often acknowledging that the US population is incredibly pissed. He's right on that at least.
Wow. "they're" is too difficult for You? Can't quite wrap your head around contractions? Just stop typing. Go. Now. Learn the difference between ' they're / their / there '. Only when you know how these words work, will anyone even begin to consider listening to a single word you say.
We get a lot of foreign visitors on ZH, and not everyone is perfect at grammar. They bring a international perspective to the comment sections, and some of us appreciate that. Some of their comments have more substance than your post that does nothing but complain about someones spelling. Do us all a favor and get off your high horse, In other words fuck off.
This is all you have to add to the comment section?
That's too much truth even for Trump and team. Bill Black has integrity. Find me one person in DC that has a shred of Integrity that's not a tourist and I'll eat my hat.
I logged in just to up vote you for this!
"Control Fraud" coined by Black after meeting the Clinton machine
i never understood Sessions picking Rosenstein for his position
i dont get it - something is very very wrong
Mueller / Comey / Rosenstein / Weinstein - the amazing original group for a coverup - sounds like "wiping it with a cloth"