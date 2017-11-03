Trump Was Right: Mainstream Newscasts Entirely Ignored Clinton-DNC Rigging Revelations

President Trump has been actively tweeting this morning as he heads to Asia, but one of his messages particularly caught our eye...

The rigged Dem Primary, one of the biggest political stories in years, got ZERO coverage on Fake News Network TV last night. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

That cannot be, right? And considering the source was once a well-sponsored, well-respected contributor to many of these organizations, we were shocked. So we decided to do a little fact-checking.

Well, it turns out - much to our surprise - that, as The Hill reports, the broadcast evening newscasts on three major networks on Thursday didn't mention bombshell revelations by former Democratic National Committee interim Chairwoman Donna Brazile.

If you have been living under a rock (or only getting your news from the mainstream media), in her recently released book, disgraced (for cheating in a CNN debate) Brazile exposed that she discovered evidence that she said showed Hillary Clinton’s campaign "rigged" the Democratic presidential primary.

Seems like that would extremely newsworthy, but as The Hill notes, "ABC's World News Tonight," "NBC Nightly News" and "CBS Evening News" all didn't report the allegations by Brazile on Thursday evening despite it receiving considerable coverage on cable news and in print and online media. Brazile was also trending as one of Twitter's top topics on Thursday.

So what did the so-called 'news' media cover?

Despite the Brazile blackout, the ABC, NBC and CBS evening newscasts all featured reports on special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and the recent indictments of Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate, Richard Gates.

Somehow, the so-called Big Three evening newscasts draw more than 20 million viewers combined on a nightly basis.

All of which probably explains this...