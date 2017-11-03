Trump Was Right: Mainstream Newscasts Entirely Ignored Clinton-DNC Rigging Revelations

President Trump has been actively tweeting this morning as he heads to Asia, but one of his messages particularly caught our eye...
The rigged Dem Primary, one of the biggest political stories in years, got ZERO coverage on Fake News Network TV last night. Disgraceful!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017
That cannot be, right? And considering the source was once a well-sponsored, well-respected contributor to many of these organizations, we were shocked. So we decided to do a little fact-checking.
Well, it turns out - much to our surprise - that, as The Hill reports, the broadcast evening newscasts on three major networks on Thursday didn't mention bombshell revelations by former Democratic National Committee interim Chairwoman Donna Brazile.
If you have been living under a rock (or only getting your news from the mainstream media), in her recently released book, disgraced (for cheating in a CNN debate) Brazile exposed that she discovered evidence that she said showed Hillary Clinton’s campaign "rigged" the Democratic presidential primary.
Seems like that would extremely newsworthy, but as The Hill notes, "ABC's World News Tonight," "NBC Nightly News" and "CBS Evening News" all didn't report the allegations by Brazile on Thursday evening despite it receiving considerable coverage on cable news and in print and online media. Brazile was also trending as one of Twitter's top topics on Thursday.
So what did the so-called 'news' media cover?
Despite the Brazile blackout, the ABC, NBC and CBS evening newscasts all featured reports on special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and the recent indictments of Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate, Richard Gates.
Somehow, the so-called Big Three evening newscasts draw more than 20 million viewers combined on a nightly basis.
All of which probably explains this...
Meanwhile on the Kardashians....
You "progressives" had better think long and hard about whether you really want to start a civil war tomorrow.
They think they are going to fight it via X-Box, etc...
Hillary rigged the Dem primary. Trump's backers bought the general. Democracy US Style. http://bit.ly/2flWnRK
“The people who cast the votes don’t decide an election, the people who count the votes do.” – Joseph Stalin
I think everyone is pretty well used to the corruption by now. Sadly, the once great USA is really losing a lot of credibility in the World.
MSM and left, as always, ignoring what Aunt Jemima has to says.
Brazille giving the universal "I dindu nuffin'" gesture.
"Brazille Blackout" is kinda funny terminology.
Clearly, the MSM was also and is still complicit. Period.Com.
The Federal Election Commission is all over this.
Sad that it's come to that, but you're right. I still get angry, but am no longer surprised. Not with the corruption, or with the lack of coverage it receives.
What a hideous creature. She looks like a water buffalo.
Just continue to ignore the MSM. They, like the NFL, will die slowly on the vine. It's wonderful to finally behold.
History shows again and again nature puts up with folly of men.
Oh no, there goes Tokyo, BraZilla
The U.S.'s completely paradoxical support, defense, and arming of al Nusah in Syria has caused a great rift between the U.S. and many, many other countries throughout the world because we were shown to be confused liars--we didn't come nor stay to fight terrorism--we came for the gas and oil routes to Europe. We are acting like a punch-drunk boxer on his last legs standing in the ring wobbling around until he takes a dive for the floor. The "elites" don't care about the U.S.--they'll do what they always do. Plunder the business/country and leave.
"I think everyone is pretty well used to the corruption by now. Sadly, the once great USA has lost most of its credibility in the World."
Fixed it for you.
Eh, just another dog bites man story for the bottom of the last page of the 4th newspaper section. No sex, no story.
Well, that is true, except we got Trump instead of Hillary. So was that on purpose? Or did they let their guard down thinking Hillary had it in the bag?
Oh, Jesus fucking A, I thought you two were gone. /-:
Fake Stalin quote. The tells are that he didn't speak English, fluent only in Georgian, Armenian and Russian so he would not use an English-style play on the words count/counts.
Myth Number Six: Stalin said “It isn’t the people who vote that counts. It’s the people who count the votes.”
"There is no evidence for Stalin ever saying this. The very nature of the quote itself is suspicious, considering that it depends on a pun on the word “count/counts” having the dual meaning of to enumerate something and something being of value/importance. This strongly suggests an English language rather than a Russian language source for the quote. The earliest version of the quote comes from 19th century New York City political machine boss, William “Boss” Tweed "
There is however some evidence that he was concerned with accurate vote-counting (!). Oddly enough, there are fact-checkers for this kind of thing -
http://www.stalinsociety.org/2016/06/07/anti-stalin-mythbusters-2/
Are you really that dumb? Or just faking it?
Have you ever heard of TRANSLATION. Meaning, something someone says in a different language and translated into another for others to understand?
Stalin didn't speak English... My goodness!!!!
And even if Stalin didn't say it, it's still a GREAT TRUTH. So remove Stalin and put freakin ANONYMOUS if you like.
Besides, this is what I put up:
“The people who cast the votes don’t decide an election, the people who count the votes do.”
There's no word play with "count" BS. You reconfigured it to call it fake. Nice try.
Brazille: Monkey See Monkey doo-doo
Giggles.
I'll watch Huntly - Brinkly tonight.
There will be something on.
Cronkite maybe.
Any predetermined violence will be designed to take away guns. It’s already been laid out Vegas was the opening scene.
They blew Vegas. The whole event has become a travesty. National and local news networks are suing in court because no information is being released--even "normal" information routinely given. Most people are beginning to realize that a huge problem exists with this event.
Umm Las Vegas was like act 15 or 20. Opening scenes happened at Waco/Ruby Ridge.
Many acts are named as such;
Sandy Hook
San Bernardino
Orlando
Aurora CO
Columbine
etc. etc
Let 'em start one. Only one side of the political spectrum actually knows how to aim a firearm.
... and fire it without requiring a change of underwear.
I am not a 'progressive' but i would not fight for the fake conservatives if a civil war broke out.
So you would fight for the communists, then?
Pajama boy has a model 29 S&W.
Watch out.
For his intestinal evacuation, that is
MSM never lets facts or truth deter them from promulgating their progressive liberal democrap bullsht agenda
Hillary Clinton was the NWO's planned candidate for President since 1999, when JFK Jr. died in a plane crash after his plane exploded approaching Martha's Vineyard.
http://rense.com/general87/tenyrs.htm
Banner tatto across her butt might get noticed, but they better not charge by the acre.
Communist propaganda is a full time job.
Well at least we're long past the days when we had endless arguments with the left that the MSM is nothing but the propaganda arm of the DNC.
So there is that! ;-)
With so many conspiracy theories turning into conspiracy facts, tinfoil hats are going to be stylish.
stylish tinfoil hats
https://www.google.com/search?q=stylish+tinfoil+hats&tbm=isch&tbo=u&sour...
Think of the future nmewn.
Donna Brazille has uncovered the fraud but what is she doing to change it?
It is one thing saying you know it is a whole other thing to do anything about it and staying alive.
1.) First it was rumour.
2.) Then there was evidence.
3.) Now it is proclaimed.
Still no charges though! Until it is prosecuted under the law this is the win that will keep on giving.
Throwing Clinton under the bus it would be over in days.
The Courts might classify this as a political dispute between club members, not a matter for the Courts to be involved in. The only way charges can be brought is if election laws were broken.
Agree. This is a problem for the party. It will likely affect people on the fence but not hard core dem's re: party credibility.
Democratic Principle #1: The objective ALWAYS justifies whatever we need to do.
That's absolutely incredible.
Trump knows, Congress knows, FBI knows, DOJ knows.
They actually have authority to do something about it.
So I'm coming back from lunch and ABC finally HAS to comment on Donna Brazille throwing Hillary & Debbie Wassername under the bus for rigging the primary against Burnie Marx, mixing campaign accounts (and possible money laundering, although they didn't speak to that...of course)...and then at the end the nuuuz shill says...now get this...
"Although Brazille said she found nothing illegal."...as if, Donna fucking Brazille is the one who determines if something was illegal...lol.
It's incredible to listen to them, they really do live in a completely different reality.
Between Brazille's declaration of innocence and the lack of news coverage it's all systems go! I can't stand MSM but I blame the politicians. It's that republic vs. democracy thing that gets me. This is another academic exercise but we aren't supposed to be going by mob rule or public opinion.
The elected frauds are supposed to do what's right regardless of that and they never do.
And those that stumble on the truth are supposed to champion the truth to put it right.
It's their job to create a perceived reality. Thus the weasel words like you mention and hardball questions like , "Are you comfortable with the notion..."? I once heard a broadcaster share his editor's description of his job: "News is like light and you are the prism. Your job is to take the news and make people see the colors we want". Nice bit of unintended transparancy, no pun intended.
Yup. The NYC terrorist attack this week is being called a "Truck Attack"..like it's a Stephen King movie... Not the other "T-Word"
They really are complicit. Will the dam ever break?
Mueller/RU indictments = nothingburger
Brazile/DNC bombshell = massive ethical & political scandal
...but the MSM isn't biased... surely there is no progressive agenda at work w/in the media complex... no, never happens... /sarc
