Both Bush Presidents Lash Out At Trump, GHW Confirms He Voted For Hillary

The fading Republican establishment remains unable to reconcile its ongoing collapse, and continues to scapegoat Donald Trump for all the GOP's troubles instead of looking in the mirror.
Two weeks after an outraged George W. Bush lashed out at Trump, accusing him of emboldening "bigotry and white supremacy", on Saturday we learn just how deep the animosity toward Trump runs within the extended Bush household. In a new book to be released this month from historian Mark Updegrove, titled "The Last Republicans", and previewed on Saturday by the NYT and CNN, former President George H.W. Bush said he considers Trump a “blowhard,” only interested in feeding his own "ego." Meanwhile, his son, former President George W. Bush, thinks Trump fans public anger and came to office without any understanding of the job.
When asked about Donald Trump in May 2016, GHW Bush said: "I don't like him ... I don't know much about him, but I know he's a blowhard. And I'm not too excited about him being a leader."
His son was just as vocal: “Wow, this guy doesn't know what it means to be president,” the junior Bush said, indicating that a president should not “exploit the anger, incite it” but rather “come up with ideas to deal with it.”
Which, of course, is easy for the Bushes to say: after all they - together with the Clinton and Obama administrations - spent over two decades laying the groundwork and building up the "anger" which resulted from the greatest social and political polarization and wealth inequality the US has ever seen. Perhaps the reality - as the election one year ago showed - is that the status quo simply no longer works. Perhaps... the Republican party is broken precisely due to the work of the two Bush presidents.
In any case, both former Bush presidents are worried that Mr. Trump has blown up a Republican Party that they spent two lifetimes building; Dubya also told Updegrove: "I'm worried that I will be the last Republican president."
Ironically, author Updegrove told the NYT that "at the time, I think he was concerned that Hillary Clinton would win ... But if you look at his values and those shared by his father and Ronald Reagan, they are very much in contrast to the values of the Republican Party today, in particular the platform that Donald Trump ran on."
So what happened? Well, as CNN adds, "George H.W. Bush confirmed that he voted for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton." His son meanwhile voted for nobody:
"George W. Bush told Updegrove he left the top of the ballot blank. 'I voted "None of the Above" for president, and Republican down ballot in 2016.'"
In retrospect, Dubya may be correct: as Axios' Mike Allen writes, George W. Bush is probably right that he was "the last Republican president," as his family sees the party.
The "Republican Party" is now multiple ideological parties, awkwardly — and probably not sustainably — scrunched under one inadequate label.
Which, considering the previous "label" no longer meant anything to most Americans - except such figures as the Bushes, of course- is probably not a bad thing.
Both Bush Presidents Lash Out At Trump, GHW Confirms He Voted For Hillary
They are both Uniparty types. The elite working hand in hand with the elite to stay elite.
I voted once for each Bush. I sincerely regret my actions, and humbly repent. Sorry, America.
All living ex-potus's voted never-Trump.
That should be a tell.
Unless slick willie went off the reservation...
If they voted against Trump tells us we got the right candidate elected for once.
Didn't TRUMP pledge allegiance to the GOP. http://bit.ly/2zx1igm
So he owns it. Its failure is his.
Bush 1 was the first POTUS to use the expression “New World Order” when describing his goals. Do you think he was interested in America First?
IMO Bush 2 is strictly responsible for the deaths of millions of people, including thousands of Americans. He destroyed the ME for no good reason and caused the mutilation of thousands of American servicemen while creating and financing never ending war to the tune of $6 trillion.
Now you would think that since the Bush clan represents nearly everything the lefties claim to hate that they would support Trump. But they don’t since facts don’t matter. Lefties are simply brain washed numb skulls, the real zombies among us.
The "Republican Party" is now multiple ideological parties, awkwardly — and probably not sustainably — scrunched under one inadequate label.
And then there's the Democrats who now have no White constituency outside the megacities and a few colonies.
One more reason why you should release JFK files with no name redacted, Trump.
Wison was the first POTUS to use the term New World Order.
-And we all know about Woodrow Wilson's collusion w/ the Rothschilds;
at least I would hope that most of us do.
Granpedo Bush gave the New World Order speech on September 11, 1990. Do the math.
They always leave a signature, before and after.
Signed the UN document Agenda 21, the beginning of the end of soveignty and private property rights.
Granpedo Bush gave the New World Order speech on September 11, 1990. Do the math.
They always leave a signature, before and after.
HW Bush should STFU. He never even got elected. GOP voters voted for Reagan.
Then the dolt, read my lying lips, couldn't beat Billy Bob.
Also, HW dissed Reagan too.
Didn't TRUMP pledge allegiance to the GOP. http://bit.ly/2zx1igm
Running out the RINOs is hardly a failure.
further proof Pence is on the DS team:
"George W. Bush told Updegrove he left the top of the ballot blank. 'I voted "None of the Above" for president, and Republican down ballot in 2016.'"
Thank God. It has a chance at a future. There has to be one party that at least pretends to care about taxpayers.
Just because HRC is a shit sandwich, doesn't mean Trump isn't a giant douche. The Bushes weren't any better.
Campaign finance reform is the only answer that will never be seriously considered.
Those who scream the loudest vs Trump...Dem's or Rep's, have the most to hide themselves.
Umm... what was your alternative?
When HW ran in 88 that was.my first vote for Ron Paul, who was at the top of the Libertarian ticket. I still have his campaign manifesto- fucking brilliant
Vote if you believe.You think these muppets care? Guess you figured it out. If voting mattered.,..
The Bush Crime Family is almost more bent out of shape then the Clinton Crime Foundation about American patriots winning the election with Donald Trump.
Watch these mid-term elections closely; my guess is more Swamp Creatures will be booted out of DC.
Both hard working blacks & whites are tired of The Establishment people like Hillary, McShame, Flake, McAuliffe, etc.
The Bushes have always danced to dirty Saudi money. Dubya couldn't run an oil company and the Saudis saved his cocaine-riddled butt.
The Iraq War was all about getting that nasty Saddam Hussein reigned in for the Saudis and Israel.
"my guess is more Swamp Creatures will be booted out of DC."
YOUR VOTE DOES COUNT !
Only idiots and paid trolls shill about "not voting because nothing changes".
All the dirty creatures are scurrying from the light and more closet doors are being opened.
It is worth voting if only to watch the rats eat each other alive. More to come.
Last November I finally had the chance of a lifetime to vote against Hillary Rodham. I lined up that ballot and my aim was true! The witch is dead! If anyone in the future tells you that voting doesn't matter, lend them your signed copy of "What Happened". You do have one don't you?
Bushes exhibiting their total lack of arguments here.
Losers aren't winners. This should have been the level our presidents were playing at for the last 50 years at least.
Who cares what two NWO assholes think anyway?
They’re no more republicans than Camille Paglia.
Both are running very scared, no other reason to speak.
I seem to remember one of the condemmed at Nuremburg had to be taken to the hangman in a wheelchair.
Food for thought.
But ms. Paglia has a hell of a lot more integrity than the Bush skull and bones treasonous cunts....
republican whip forgot to urge these two to support their party
"No state Republican Party rule or state law shall be observed that allows persons who have participated or are participating in the selection of any nominee of a party other than the Republican Party"
RULE NO. 11 Candidate Support
https://prod-cdn-static.gop.com/docs/2016-Republican-Rules-FINAL.pdf
It's a sad day when 2 mass murderers are honored.
Voted for Hillary, his partner in crime, from back in Mena Arkansaw
