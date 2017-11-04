Donna Brazile Says She "Feared For Her Life" After Seth Rich Was Killed

Perhaps the most shocking revelation contained in the excerpts from former DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile’s book was, unsurprisingly, buried in a Washington Post overview of the various allegations (and frankly, we’re surprised the Post, given its status as a protector of the Washington establishment, deigned to publish it).
In the aftermath of Wikileaks’ decision to publish a cache of emails stolen from the DNC’s servers, Donna Brazile says she became increasingly paranoid about both possible Russian efforts to sway the election. Surprisingly, she says top Democrats initially instructed her not to discuss her concerns with others.
But even more than the Russians, Brazile says she feared possible retribution from shadowy elements within the campaign and the Democratic Party who might blame her for the leak. Her fears only intensified, she says, after the mysterious shooting of former campaign staffer Seth Rich, who the authorities said was killed during a robbery, though many so-called conspiracy theorists have speculated about a possible Democratic plot to kill Rich for his role in leaking the stash of DNC emails to Wikileaks. Brazile's anxiety eventually spiraled out of control, to the point where she feared for her own life while serving as interim chairwoman of the DNC.
Brazile describes her mounting anxiety about Russia’s theft of emails and other data from DNC servers, the slow process of discovering the full extent of the cyberattacks and the personal fallout. She likens the feeling to having rats in your basement: “You take measures to get rid of them, but knowing they are there, or have been there, means you never feel truly at peace.”
Brazile writes that she was haunted by the still-unsolved murder of DNC data staffer Seth Rich and feared for her own life, shutting the blinds to her office window so snipers could not see her and installing surveillance cameras at her home. She wonders whether Russians had placed a listening device in plants in the DNC executive suite.
At first, Brazile writes of the hacking, top Democratic officials were “encouraging us not to talk about it.” But she says a wake-up moment came when she visited the White House in August 2016, for President Obama’s 55th birthday party. National security adviser Susan E. Rice and former attorney general Eric Holder separately pulled her aside quietly to urge her to take the Russian hacking seriously, which she did, she writes.
While she doesn’t elaborate on her reasons for suspecting that Rich’s death may have been a homicide, just the fact that Brazile says she, too, suspected that something nefarious might’ve been afoot is reason enough to take a second look at Rich’s death. Of course, if it’s true that Rich was killed as punishment for leaking the emails, then that would of course invalidata most of the evidence supporting the Russia interference narrative that has been propagated by the Democrats and their partners in the intelligence community.
while the underlined sentence that closes the post above is true enough, there is considerable evidence apart from this that invalidates the russian connection. first, unless rich was a russian spy, the fact that assange offered a reward for help in finding the killers busts the fake news.
here's some more:
http://g-2.space/sixmonths/
https://www.truthdig.com/articles/time-to-reassess-the-roles-played-by-g...
https://www.thenation.com/article/a-new-report-raises-big-questions-abou...
http://bigleaguepolitics.com/walls-closing-russiagate-conspiracy-theoris...
https://caucus99percent.com/content/what’s-left-russiagate-–-are-we-down-1000-paid-trolls
http://archive.is/lD4BV
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/hack-or-leak-who-stole-t...
I wonder if this book puts her on the FBI interview list?
I've seen a lot of hypotheses about Meuller and his investigation. AFAIK, any one looks as good as the next for what's really going on. In light of what Donna is putting out there, let me just add another one:
Meuller's primary goal is not to get Trump, but rather to tie up DNC loose ends. Or maybe get Trump is a secondary goal.
If the above turns out to be true, it would seem that Hillary is a loose end now. At least Tony Podesta would count as a lose end.
that's generally true though seymour hersh, a leftist of some stripe, helped uncover seth to a degree.
https://archive.is/AIO5v
I've read that Mueller is actually one of the good guys and the Russia investigation has been a bait and switch all along with the true objective of going after Uranium One. These same sources claim that John Podesta is one of the sealed indictments and that Tony Podesta is currently in custody after attempting to flee the country. It's also claimed that there are more high profile arrests forthcoming while Trump is overseas.
Hopefully it's true, it might explain why potential suspects are suddenly distancing themselves from the Clinton Mafia.
Link: http://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news/world-news/1541-boooooom-to...
It also explains why the bush's are coming out admitting they voted for the cunt. Mueller is one step above a seargent. they are always the ones that turn on the last group giving them orders. The Whig party died in the election of 1852... I don't know about you, but I rather liked the cementing of the Demorcratic party with Andrew Jackson. WHO DO YOU LIKE MORE?! founder of the Democrat Party- Andy Jackson? or founder of the Republican Party- Abe Lincoln?
Jackson by far. The Bushes are not happy about CIA JFK doic releases. Poppy was totally involved in JFK murder and also the attempted murder on Reagan - see Hinckley klan who ran the Mormon Church and involved with CIA. Their World Vision is a See Eye A front and the Clinton foundation gave them 1.5 million a few years ago.
She has a 'dead-man's switch' as no way she goes this deep without having much much more.
And still there's the limited hangout of providing enough info to build credibility among the skeptical crowd only to lay on the Russia BS in heavy doses.
Mixed bag, this one is.
if it was russian hacking why does seth rich's death scare her? was he a russian spy? if not, he exonerates the russians. ditto on not letting the fbi see the dnc servers.
her story hasn't the consistency of a child's about a broken cookie jar.
i fear this is the start of the russians murdered seth rich storyline. haven't read the book, most likely won't, but that is my first impression.
