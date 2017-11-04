FBI Turns Over Hundreds Of Pages Of New Clinton Probe Documents

Now that obstructionist lawmakers have finally relented, Congressional efforts to investigate nefarious activities involving Democrats are finally moving forward following several bombshell revelations that the FBI may have turned a blind eye to controversial, potentially criminal actions involving powerful Democrats when FBI Director James Comey drafted a letter absolving Hillary Clinton and closing the bureau’s investigation into her alleged mishandling of classified information before she had even been interviewed.
The Senate Judiciary Committee opened an investigation into the bureau’s handling of the Clinton emails probe in September after these bombshell reports emerged, and today the Hill reports that the Feds have begun turning over to Senate investigators "hundreds of pages of memos" regarding the bureau's probe into Hillary Clinton's private email server.
The sources said the Justice Department notified the Senate Judiciary Committee late Friday and the FBI began transmitting memos soon after to assist Congress in its review of former Director James Comey's handling of the Clinton email case.
The memos detail how and when the bureau's leadership declined to pursue criminal charges against Clinton for transmitting classified information on her private email server as secretary of State, an investigation that has remained controversial since the 2016 presidential campaigns.
FBI officials declined to comment. "We don't have any information for you," spokeswoman Carol Cratty told The Hill.
This isn’t the first time in recent weeks that the bureau has decided to bow to pressure from lawmakers after damning details surfaced in the media. In September, Comey, - much like Hillary's former IT consultant Paul Combetta who admitted to deleting Hillary's emails despite the existence of a Congressional subpoena - had his very own "oh shit" moment when a witness confirmed during Congressional testimony that Comey started drafting his letter excusing Clinton months before the investigation was finished. Since then, the bureau has decided to begin turning over all documents requested by Congress, including memos pertaining to the infamous ‘Trump dossier’ after initially resisting a subpoena from the House Intel committee.
The pressure this time emanated from a federal lawsuit that brought the documents to light. Specifically, the lawsuit was filed by Judicial Watch to determine exactly when FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe recused himself from the Clinton email investigation, which was codenamed "Mid Year." McCabe was forced to step aside due to questions about a possible conflict of interest involving hundreds of thousands of dollars of money that flowed to his wife's political campaign from a Clinton ally.
On Friday, Bloomberg reported that in their quest to discover the the FBI Deputy Director may know, Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee threatened to subpoena McCabe next week unless he agrees to appear before their panel.
They intend on pressing McCabe on topics including his role in the FBI’s investigation into former White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, said the official, who asked not to be identified discussing the members’ plans. Interest in McCabe goes beyond Flynn, however, the official said.
McCabe's role in the Clinton probe is especially conflicted: last October, the WSJ reported that the political organization of Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, an influential Democrat with longstanding ties to Bill and Hillary Clinton, gave nearly $500,000 to the election campaign of McCabe's wife, shortly before he helped oversee the FBI "investigation" into Clinton’s email use.
Campaign finance records show Mr. McAuliffe’s political-action committee donated $467,500 to the 2015 state Senate campaign of Dr. Jill McCabe, who is married to Andrew McCabe, now the deputy director of the FBI.
The Virginia Democratic Party, over which Mr. McAuliffe exerts considerable control, donated an additional $207,788 worth of support to Dr. McCabe’s campaign in the form of mailers, according to the records. That adds up to slightly more than $675,000 to her candidacy from entities either directly under Mr. McAuliffe’s control or strongly influenced by him. The figure represents more than a third of all the campaign funds Dr. McCabe raised in the effort.
The newly disclosed documents, presented in their entirety below, reveal that McCabe did not recuse himself from the long-running investigation until Nov. 1, 2016, just six days before the probe was officially ended and eight days before Trump defeated Clinton in one of the greatest upset victories in modern presidential politics.
After months of inexplicable delays, the chairman of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees, Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) and Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), announced a joint investigation into how the Justice Department handled last year's investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server. The Senate Judiciary Committee had announced its own investigation weeks earlier.
The bureau’s decision to release the documents is a sign that new FBI Director Chris Wray, is attempting to build his own relationship with Congress amid multiple oversight investigations.
363476127-JW-v-DOJ-McCabe-Pt-2 by zerohedge on Scribd
