Saudis Intercept Ballistic Missile Over Capital Riyadh

Just hours after the previously reported unexpected, and shocking resignation of Lebanon's pro-Saudi prime minister Saad al-Hariri, Saudi defense forces said they had intercepted a ballistic missile over the capital Riyadh, which was fired from Yemen. According to Yemen's Houthi-controlled Defense Ministry, the Yemeni Air Force targeted King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Saturday with a ballistic missile.
Al-Arabiya reported that the missile was intercepted over north-east Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defense said in a statement, even as Yemen's Defense Ministry said the missile attack "shook the Saudi capital" and the operation was successful.
The Riyadh-based newspaper Al Riyadh released a video on its Twitter account showing the interception of a missile.
???? ????
.
????? ?????? ??????? :
???? ??? ???? ??????? ???? ????? ??? ???? ?????? ?? ?? ??
.#???_??????_??????? pic.twitter.com/mQVDYShcra
— ????? ???????? (@anba_Alsaudia) November 4, 2017
Some analysts have speculated that the ballistic missile could be Iran's response to Hariri's resignation.
Al Jazeera reported that Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack, saying they launched the Yemeni-made, long-range ballistic missile Burqan 2-H (with a range of 500 kilometers) from the Saudi-Yemeni border before being intercepted.
Earlier on Saturday, there were reports of a blast at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, with some twitter users noting that pieces of a missile crashed onto the tarmac.
Remnants of the intercepted #ballisticmissile landed near King Khalid International Airport in #Riyadh, #SaudiArabiapic.twitter.com/lDpHf3hsIP
— ???? ?? ???? (@abumiftah) November 4, 2017
Photos, allegedly pieces of the intercepted missile, have also emerged on the web.
Photos (via @NajranToday) reportedly showing pieces of a ballistic missile fired from #Yemen and intercepted over northern #Riyadh pic.twitter.com/L4p9CVgDGc
— Miriam Goldman Eps (@Miriam411) November 4, 2017
Houthis are Shi'ite militants that have been involved in the Yemeni civil war that started when the Saudi-led coalition launched its air campaign in the country in 2015. They have been fighting against the government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.
I guess the chicken comes to Riyadh to roost
Interception my ass there is a video where you can see smoke on the runway
The engine in the photo looks like a fuking used car engine
They should try Ras Tanura for greater impact lol
PS 9 eat your heart out
Now that ISIS is mopped up, Yemen and Afghanistan are the only hot wars left ANYWHERE ON EARTH.
End this stupid, vicious, evil conflict.
We need stories on these two wars all day, every day until their patrons are shamed into ending them.
We could literally have world peace for Christmas.
If we only had the vision and the guts.
Didn't the US just start droning people in Somalia?
There is always the Ukrainian civil war too.
You can't mention this article without mentioning the dozens of people that SA killed last week when they bombed the market in Yemen.
The CIA/Mossad taught KSA false flag operation well.
This video shows 5 ground-air missiles were launched from near the airport at 2 second intervals (spacing of visible missile exhaust flashes, also of launch sounds). There is no apparent sound of subsequent explosions. The video also shows great activity somewhere on the airport shortly afterwards.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IDzC_GB6DXA
Does this make Yemen the 1st Country to make a legitimate response to a sponsor of 9/11?
Probably a PAC-3 that intercepted it, the flight path must be rather obvious now since the Houthi's launch them quite frequently.
no it doesn't. this action preceded it by eleven years.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2006_Lebanon_War
The clip doesn't fit the narrative.
Q: Why doesn't the cameraman turn the camera to follow the missile trajectories?
A: Because you're not supposed to see that part.
Cameraman totally ready to go in position to capture the surprise intercept.
No video editing, no jiggle, no other narrative, no surprises.
Also the video is in the same format as the airport video? Same cameraman? Of course not! Same production companys? YES
I'm sorry but those are pinpricks.
Talk to me about heavy weapons units demolishing entire neighborhoods, mass civilian casualties, etc.
That is a 'hot war'. And folks, we're all out. Other than Afghanistan (sort of, actually there aren't a lot of mass casualty actions there) and Yemen (which is disgusting).
Ukraine just maintains enough ceasefire violations to show foreigners that the borders aren't settled.
Droning some fighters to try to START another war is hardly comparable either.
You should really try to learn some perspective on a financial website.
Average fatalities since WW2 have been around 250,000 per YEAR.
Next year we could see a 90% drop. I mean, once Syria and Iraq settle down, the second-biggest 'war' on the Wikipedia list of active conflicts will be....the Mexican drug war.
Let that sink in for a minute.
murder by intent is different from murder by negligence but more people die from dirty water than from war, a lot more. some say more than from all intentional violence.
https://www.google.com/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=more+people+have+di...
but here's a solution for that, oil wars, hunger, and pollution. not as offtopic as it might seem at first.
https://www.amazon.com/Seasteading-Floating-Environment-Liberate-Politic...
Sudan,Somalia,Yemen,Niger,etc.
Now trying to destabilise Lebanon.
Good Goy US!
I have to say I'm sorry it did not hit Riyadh
"Guts" are generally not a peace indicator.
Hmm, more of a 'piece' indicator then?
Lay off the weed. I'm sure the puppies and unicorns are dancing in the streets of Syria, Libya, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, South Sudan, Somalia, Kurdistan, and a dozen other places, knowing that if only Yemen and Afghanistan would become peaceful the whole World would be at peace. Rainbows and Unicorns everywhere. Iraq and Syria are just starting their "consolidation" campaigns, Afghanistan will never be peaceful, and Africa is always restless. Not to menton we have a very ugly war about to start in Korea (both of them) that may involve nuclear, chemical, biological, cyber, and robust conventional forces. Merry Christmas!
A cast iron piece of a pump. Reducing gear?
PTO off a Soviet era tractor?
yes look like a reducing gearbox and BTW the antibalistic rockets don't unscrew bolts
obviously it is unrelated to the incident but sheeple are stupid as fuck
Waterpump off a 57 Buick.., is my guess.
Well, maybe Yemen didn't have any munitions to put in their missile warhead so the just loaded up some old car parts and launched them at the airport.
this is so funny
In the first Gulf War, Saddam actually fired several concrete-filled SCUD warheads into Israel. Why? Who knows.
Don't knock it.
This is a Yemen built missile after all. If it actually got to the airport, that is really pretty fine engineering right there and no doubt the Yemenis are using whatever they have handy to build these missiles (viz. old tractor engines, water pumps, pipeline reduction valves, etc)... quite resourceful IMHO!
Wiki for Borkan Volcano H-2
"Yemeni Forces have been developing their missile capabilities since September 2, 2016, where they unveiled Volcano-1. Volcano 1 has the missile range of 800 km, which was successfully able to hit the city of Jeddah. Their objective is to have all of Saudi Arabia within their range as they feel that this will end the war in Yemen. It is believed that Yemeni Missiles are made from Soviet R-17 ballistic missiles and North Korean technology. Their next, new successful missile was the plain Volcano-2, which successfully hit the capital (Riyadh) of Saudi Arabia. This missile has a supposed range of 1400 KM and would be able to hit about 80% of Saudi Arabia."
by jove i think we've got it
They fired what? At at Saudis really? I I can't imagine that!!! While the continuous bombing of civilians targets by Saudi barbarians, Yemen fired back? Oh my Gawd, what's the world coming to when a country retaliates against an aggressor? They should wipe those sand diggers off the map along with that other middle east nest of scorpions.
Yemenis are fierce fighters just like afghanis many empires lost battles to them, Otoman, British etc
Mericans support those Saudi barbarians. Saudis target markets, weddings and places of worship in Yement, and what does merica have to say? Same as they say to Israhell for killing off the palestinian people in the largest open air prison. It's against international law to shoot prisoners. Never mention the crimes commited their, but all eyes on the drug dealers Duterte is wiping out.
Egypts Nasser once said that their war with Yemen was his biggest mistake.
Oh yes, it shocking and unnacceptable that Yemen actually fight back.
They made a 30mm sniper rifle to take out Saudi light armor and trucks.
I'm suspicious of the intercept too, multiple missiles sent over and an announcement they intercepted it, just like gulf war when the patriot batteries couldn't hit squat.
I suspect the missiel couldn't hit squat either, it was probably a counter-productive idea though to claim responsibility since the SA's can claim all future attacks are for their defence.
Still, lets see how that "lets get rid of extremism (pure) Islam and build a $500 billion city for development dreamers" is going, guessing they won't be able to change course from anything that is not pure Islam without their population revolting, neither will they be able to pay the money to build that city or attract anyone to their Muslim infested sand pit to work.
I would convert if they would SIGNIFICANTLY destroy Ras Tanura. But only to the Shia side.
The Saudis are a large part of the Enemy State. Let them buy heavy sour for their Gulf Coast refinery from Canada and Venezuala. F'em.
Bummer
Weaponized pork chops?
American-made missile defense systems from Trump's Saudi weapons deal?
I doubt it. That Raytheon shit is pretty crappy. The Russians laugh at Raytheon Tomahawks. They probably use transistor radios to bring them down.
Ballistic? Kind of overkill. No pun
Oh, a BALLISTIC missle that flew a few hundred miles. Hype.
By the way, I think the technical definition of ballistic is that part of the flight is unpowered (gravity only).
It begins.
trumps in asia and gets kidnapped by chinese, where is pence? Ryan the speaker of the house has to be sworn in and chooses hillary as vice president.
Nah... He'd pick Carlos Danger. Hillary(!) is old school.
Kevin Spacey knows how to be President on TV. Creep Spacey is probably less of a pedo that demonic old man Bush.
Kevin spacy is just a little, just on the tip of his dick
There is no more ore less, there is only castration or death
Rrrrrrright,,,, and then Ryan steps down. Rrrrrrright.
No Kushner announces Nuttyahoo is taking over. Directly. No more middlemen.
Yemen has a ballistic missile factory?
http://www.cnn.com/2002/WORLD/asiapcf/east/12/11/us.missile.ship/index.h...
DNK is a huge arms dealer.
CNN? Dude.
Yea,,, their GDP is a whopping 13 billion a year. Heck they must supply the world with missiles to have such an incredible GDP!