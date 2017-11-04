"Orgies, Affairs, Sex Shows": Secret FBI Analysis Of MLK Jr. Exposed In Latest Release Of JFK Files

In keeping with President Trump's demands...
... The National Archives and Records Administration on Friday afternoon released hundreds more documents related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy.
The documents can be found here.
As CBS reports, this latest batch of 676 records could yield more interesting results than last week's release, as they are the ones intelligence agencies requested more time to review, citing national security concerns.
The majority of records from Friday's batch - 553 of them - are from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Those records were previously denied in their entirety, according to NARA.
CBS points out some interesting findings...
Oswald contacts Soviet embassy in search of visa
On Sept. 27, 1963, Lee Harvey Oswald called the Soviet embassy in search of a visa to visit Odessa, according to the files. Eventually, the Soviet Embassy says they have received no answer from Washington, and such a request will take four to five months. Oswald says he belongs to a pro-Cuban organization and can't get a Cuban visa without first getting a Russian visa. The next day, Sept. 28, 1963, Oswald calls the Soviet embassy to ask for news from Washington.
Roofer told resident after JFK assassination: "I'm the man"
The Pentagon received a letter from a Betty Joe Dodge of Lubbock, Texas, in September 1978. The letter, addressed to General Westmoreland, noted that an ex-Green Baret named Robert H. Doty had stayed in Dodge's home that summer while he worked as a roofer. On the evening the assassination news was reported, he seemed uneasy, Dodge said. When Dodge asked what difference it made, Doty told her, "I'm the man."
"I was afraid to ask any questions," Dodge wrote. "I could never tell whether he was testing my reaction to a wild statement or actually telling me the truth."
Officials thought Oswald was "odd" in 1960
One U.S. official, Thomas B. Casasin, recalls that he thought Oswald's behavior struck him as "odd" and "unusual" after reading a dispatch on him following Oswald's return to the United States from the USSR. The official told his subordinates something along the lines of, "Don't push too hard to get the information we need, because this individual looks odd." The official remembers being particularly interested in what Oswald could provide on the Minsk factory where he had been employed.
However, perhaps the most interesting document released was a March 12th, 1968 FBI analysis of Martin Luther King Jr - just 3 weeks before he was assassinated - portraying the civil rights leader in a negative light.
The 20-page document released on Friday attempts to tie the civil rights leader to various communist influences and alleges financial improprieties at the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, the African-American civil rights organisation founded by King, reports CNN. The document also contains insinuations and assertions about King's personal life, including extramarital affairs and other sexual improprieties. However, it was not clear whether the authors of the document verified any of the information.
More from McClatchy:
One of the sections in the document in the section titled “King’s Personal Conduct” mentioned alleged affairs, which were alluded to in the 2014 film “Selma” and an infamous letter from the FBI urging King to commit suicide. The document repeatedly referred to some the alleged sex acts King engaged in as “unnatural” and “abnormal.”
One of the events mentioned in the document are workshops King held in Miami, Florida, in February 1968 with funds from the Ford Foundation to train black ministers in leadership.
“One Negro minister in attendance later expressed his disgust with the behind-the-scene drinking, fornication, and homosexuality that went on at the conference,” the document reads. “Several Negro and white prostitutes were brought in from the Miami area. An all night-sex orgy was held with these prostitutes and some of the delegates in attendance.”
“One room had a large table in it which was filled with whiskey. The two Negro prostitutes were paid $50.00 to put on a sex show for the entertainment of the guests. A variety of sex acts deviating from the normal were observed.”
The document continued to say that such occurrences were well known by King’s acquaintances.
“As early as January, 1964, King engaged in another, two-day drunken sex orgy in Washington, D.C. Many of those present engaged in sexual acts, natural as well as unnatural, for the entertainment of onlookers. When one of the females shied away from engaging in an unnatural act, King and other of the males present discussed how she was to be taught and initiated in this respect,” the document reads. “Throughout the ensuing years and until this date King has continued to carry on his sexual aberrations secretly while holding himself out to the public view as a moral leader of religious conviction.”
According to the document, King had a frequent affair with a woman, which may have led to a baby girl being born. The FBI said the sources of the information was “a prominent Negro who is related by law to King’s mistress,” who referred to King repeatedly as a “hypocrite.”
“It was learned in February, 1968, from a very responsible Los Angeles individual in a position to know, that King has been having an illicit love affair with the wife of a prominent Negro dentist in Los Angeles, California, since 1962. He believes King fathered a baby girl born to this woman inasmuch as her husband is allegedly sterile,” the document reads.
“The child resembles King to a great degree and King contributes to the support of this child. He calls this woman every Wednesday and frequently meets her in various cities throughout the country.” According to the document, the source also said that King had affairs with three other women, including Joan Baez, a folk singer.
“The prominent Negro who furnished the information said he was appalled that a man of King’s low character could cause so much trouble for both Negroes and the Government,” the document reads. “As can be seen from above, it is a fact that King not only regularly indulges in adulterous acts but enjoys the abnormal by engaging in group sexual orgies.”
The King document was reviewed by the National Archives and Records Administration's JFK Task Force in 1994 and marked with an "x" for "total denial" of its release. The options "release in full" and "release in part" were left blank on the cover page.
As CNN reports, The FBI analysis questions whether King should have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. It concludes:
"These facts about the Nobel Peace Prize winner make his remarks seem incongruous when he replied after winning this cherished award, 'History has thrust me into this position. It would be both immoral and a sign of ingratitude if I did not face my moral responsibility to do what I can in the civil rights struggle.'"
In another section, the FBI document labels the Southern Christian Leadership Conference "a tax dodge". It also alleges that many of King's associates had communist ties, CNN reported.
The document was authored while the FBI was led by Director J. Edgar Hoover, who had investigators trail King and spy on him.
Hoover had authorised an extensive surveillance programme on King in the 1960s.
In 1964, a package containing tapes and a letter to King was delivered to his house and opened by his wife, Coretta Scott King. The letter appeared to urge King to commit suicide. It included the line: "There is only one thing left for you to do. You know what it is. You have just 34 days." A Senate committee later confirmed the anonymous package had been sent by the FBI.
So 50 years ago The FBI was writing 'analysis' that included questioning an anti-establishment leader's sexual behavior, business taxes, morals, ethics, and communist/Russian ties - not much changes does it!?
Full FBI Analysis below:
Same folks who killed JFK killed MLK.
http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=87896
Guess we need to track down where GHWB was at that time.
Wait - you meant to tell us that MLK was a plagarizing, adulterous, financially incompetent, tax dodging, thieving communist propped up by America's Left? Who woulda thunk!
This is more Bullshit, First Doc I Looked at is HEAVILY REDACTED, Makes no sense, No Info at all ...
Bullshit Release ...
Come On, Donald...
https://www.archives.gov/files/research/jfk/releases/104-10079-10281.pdf
These "analyses" of MLKJr. have been in the public sphere for several decades ... nothing to see here.
The Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA have had decades to redact, reword, reScript & rewrite the False Narratives to re Gas Light the masses.
It’s conceivable to assume any material being “declassified” & released as being absolute, complete, fabricated Scripted, False Narrative, PsyOp Lies of the Highest Order.
The conservatives’ love affair with the liberal neocon JFK is the most bizarre, and dysfunctional behaviour that I can think at the moment.
Not even life’s facts deviating from their religion believes are as bad.
Why that I say that?
Because the conservatives JFK’s believe hinges on that JFK was against the current monetary ‘Fed’ system, which no evidence can be found.
Second, Oswald shot Kennedy because Oswald believed Kennedy was a fascist. Oswald was a left winger. A revolutionary.
Third, Kennedy has a track record, plenty of declassified documents, if one bothers to look at it. Give you a ‘little’ taste: While attending John F. Kennedy’s inauguration in Washington in January 1961, General Anastacio Somoza met secretly with CIA director Allen Dulles to discuss the creation of JMTIDE, the cryptonym for the airbase the CIA wanted to use in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua to launch the attack on Cuba. Somoza explicitly raised Nicaragua’s need for two development loans totaling $10 million. The CIA subsequently pressed the State Department to support the loans, one of which was from the World Bank.
http://nsarchive.gwu.edu/NSAEBB/NSAEBB355/
2) Kennedy Military Coup in Brazil
http://nsarchive.gwu.edu/NSAEBB/NSAEBB465/
The only reason that I can think that would make a conservative believes that the liberal JFK was somebody else rather than his track record suggests, it’s the same reason that many believe Russia is a socialist nation: Propaganda.
Conservative love affair with Kennedy, where did you ever come up with that idea?
We've had the Myth of Camelot shoved down our throats all our lives. Just because we want to know exactly who executed him has nothing to do with loving or deifying him like the left does.
CIA planted the "evidence". The rest is history.
ROTFL. Priceless.
Long arm of government DEMONIZING the adversary. https://goo.gl/tiZwod
Joan Baez f'ed MLK, and that bitch smiled to MLK wife and kid's face and would cash in lecturing the masses about 'morality'. Just another hypocrite.
People commit suicide all the time if one is to believe the press. Here's a nice dirty one.
There needs to be an independent investigation into the recent suicide of Brad Bufanda. It was way too much of a coincidence that he was talking to reporters about the permanent A+ list producer/icon and the A list mostly movie director and ended up dead a few days later. He had been involved with them from an early age.
(http://www.crazydaysandnights.net/2017/11/blind-item-4-suicide.html)
"I have a (wet) dream..."
She was also a government target, so claims connecting the two in sexual liason would have been an easy two-fer for the FBI.
Be interesting to hear what Baez has to say about this allegation.
Considering the Silver Certificates order and the desire to end the Vietnam War, Kennedy has some legit conservative cred. Goldwater was looking forward to debating him and the Overton Window would have clearly been to the right for sometime. Instead we got guns and butter debt to the moon for the MIC, LBJ of the KKK. Sure he was a whore monger and pill addict, but I'd take him over any GOP president we've had since except Nixon.
Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein opine none of his 'sex acts' are 'unusual' or 'abnormal.'
Add Bill Clinton, Barak Obama, and Michael Obama, Rahm Immanuel and the Pizzagate crowd to the list. A "love child"? So what, we heard all about Bill Clinton's bastard child and nothing ever came of that.
https://www.bing.com/search?q=Bill%20Clinton's%20love%20child&pc=cosp&ptag=C1A2761E1787A&form=CONBDF&conlogo=CT3210127
Bill Cosby might be different from the others. Try 'bill cosby nbc' on Duckduckgo. You'll see he was trying to buy NBC. And he's not a Jew. The scandals put a stop to it. All the whores they got to claim he raped them had to be pared down to one and even that has not worked.
NihilistZerO: Considering the Silver Certificates order and the desire to end the Vietnam War, Kennedy has some legit conservative cred.
Ohh boy! Where do you learn these nonsense’s?
Last: Executive Order 11110 issued by Kennedy on June 4, 1963.
The order allowed the Secretary to issue silver certificates, if any were needed, during the transition period under President Kennedy's plan to eliminate Silver Certificates and use Federal Reserve Notes.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Executive_Order_11110
Kennedy on Vietnam: Kennedy escalated the war between 1961 and 1963.
In June 1961, Kennedy bitterly disagreed with Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev when they met in Vienna to discuss key U.S.–Soviet issues. Only 16 months later, the Cuban Missile Crisis (16–28 October 1962) played out on television worldwide. It was the closest the Cold War came to escalating into a full-scale nuclear war, and the U.S. raised the readiness level of Strategic Air Command(SAC) forces to DEFCON 2.
The Kennedy administration remained essentially committed to the Cold War foreign policy inherited from the Truman and Eisenhower administrations. In 1961, the U.S. had 50,000 troops based in Korea, and Kennedy faced a three-part crisis – the failure of the Bay of Pigs Invasion, the construction of the Berlin Wall, and a negotiated settlement between the pro-Western government of Laos and the Pathet Lao communist movement.[154] These crises made Kennedy believe that another failure on the part of the United States to gain control and stop communist expansion would fatally damage U.S. credibility with its allies and his own reputation. Kennedy was thus determined to "draw a line in the sand" and prevent a communist victory in Vietnam.
https://en.wikipedia.org/
This alone as a source of evidence has exposed you lol
Jewpedia is the source of all thats wrong with "the narrative the goyim must be made to believe"
one only has to look at the FAKE holocaust holohoax shite on there, that alone destroys
the credibility of wiki, no need to look further, just close browser & look at 1 dollar bill to see reality
of those who by law must not be criticized
You got it backwards, he was getting away from the Federal Reserve.
"Orgies, Affairs, Sex Shows": Secret FBI Analysis Of MLK Jr. Exposed In Latest Release Of JFK Files
Observation: It is this kind of stuff that really hurts the US republic and just shows how DIRTY AMERICA has really become. While we have all seen movies like 'Bourne identity series' and 'Three Days of the Condor" to name just a few, the real stuff is still surreal.
Here is GOD's perspective found in Genesis 6 that covers the topic "Wickedness in the World".
The Lord saw how great the wickedness of the human race had become on the earth, and that every inclination of the thoughts of the human heart was only evil all the time. The Lord regretted that he had made human beings on the earth, and his heart was deeply troubled.
GOD have mercy on America and her corrupt, sinful people.
I'll forgive you for not knowing what you are talking about because you are from Brazil. But if you go online and try to buy $5 US Notes, you will find that there will a lot of them from 1963, and none after that. Kennedy issued BILLIONS of dollars in US Notes. LBJ stopped it and it hasn't been done since. I'll bet you I can buy ten thousand $5 US Notes for every one you can buy after 1963.
Can one convert those notes into actual Silver?
Agreed.
If you follow the alt media you’ve probably heard the theory that the bankers were behind the JFK assassination. The theory holds that JFK was trying to end the Fed by creating debt-free, silver-backed money through Executive Order 11110, and the bankers saw this as a threat to their monopoly over the money supply. But this theory is not just wrong, it is completely opposite to reality. Joining us today to set the record straight once and for all is G. Edward Griffin, editor of NeedToKnow.news and author of the seminal book on the Federal Reserve, The Creature From Jekyll Island.
https://www.corbettreport.com/g-edward-griffin-debunks-the-jfkfed-myth/
JKF was Executed for not wanting Isreal to aquire Nuclear weapons & “smash” the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA.
The icing “Coup” on top was War & the beginning of the Criminal Deep State / CIA = Mossad Crime Syndicate Alphabet Agencies.
And he did not order the Bay of Pigs. That lie was pushed because he had no choice but admit we were responsible after the fact. It was the cold war era.
Considering how MLK treated women Antifa should immediately demand that all statues, names, placques and honors associated with this man be removed from all public places.
fascist is a left winger.
Fascism has different flavors; however, it is a right wing product, because it favors power, race, and nationalism ‘hierarchical’ structure.
Revolution is the opposite.
So, when you hear ‘revolution’ you need to be very attentive.
Say French Revolution and Russia Revolution. Those were right wing coups.
Say Cuban and Iranian revolution. The two are too weak and small states to be of any consequence.
I think Escrava is a woman.
Forever arrogant Argentinians refer to bisexual people as " brasileros" . They might have a point after all as too much inbreeding as well as
interracial mixing does away with secondary gender features first and some worse more after. Disclaimer : love me my Brazilians,
forever cool in the way they treated me while I lived there as a permanent resident.
But you could be right , I will read his/her comments with your suggestion in mind, I can linguistically tell apart gender rather
easily . But this bloke/blow set me off because while raising legitimate issues, he/she seems to be triple challenged : insufficient language command, often translates to the opposite of what he meant to say (but could be explained away by her behavior for a start),
fully logic defying arguments, as only a true leftist can come up with and only as circular as it gets justifications getting him lots of well deserved junks. Third is not being able to formulate an argument in any congruent manner, which could be due to what is listed above.
The French Revolution genesis was in the "oriental lodges." The Masonic Lodges had been overtaken by our Oriental friends. In those day, the term "Orient" meant middle east, which meant Jewish.
Virtually all revolutions, color or otherwise, are FUNDED and organized. The average proletariat is laboring, and does not have time for organizing revolution. The average laboring sheeple just wants to do the right thing and work and screw and have a good time.
This funding and organization for revolution comes from a rent seeking idle class of Oligarchs. Their funding in turn comes from rent seeking and Usury, mostly out of private banking. And guess ((who's)) fingerprints are there, as ALWAYS, when you investigate.
Sorry, both French and Russian revolutions were Jewish plots. Zionism hadn't been formed then, but the exact same underlying motives and mechanisms were in play. Well Zion was in play when Tsar Nicholas was murdered ... and yes, by Jews.
Rothschild type funding went toward the Oriental Lodges. There, secret Cabal mechanisms (mystery relgions = Cabala, Zohar and Talmud) undermined and decapitated the original Masons.
Original Mason's were DEISTS. The believed in Order in the Universe, and intellectual reason. Deism is a western thought construct, not that of the middle east.
http://freemasonry-cg.com/johan-adam-weishaupt-the-founder-of-the-bavari...
Our Illuminist friends are very much Jewish, with their known anti-logos revolutionary spirit, a spirit which is funded by usury flows. Talmud gives sanction to Usury against others, but not tribe members. All of this is Satanic and LEFTIST. It is also a very complex and sophisticated evolutionary group construct.
I define usury as the taking of something for nothing. It is the action of a parasite. The parasite in turn foments revolution, which allows him to buy up the world cheap.
The Cuban revolution was Leftist and there was some justification. The Right is not without blame, but the Left is more often the revolutionary. Conservatism wants to preserve (conserve) what it thinks is the natural order.
Excellent post!
Was King a freemason? I didn't see that. My grandfather used to say "You can never pay a crook enough to keep him honest". So I doubt it is money alone. These people are owned, and if they are not Orientals then one has to have some kind of control mechanism. For King it appears to have been his extreme hornyness.
"Was King a freemason? "
Look for yourself. The house of cards has been blown away for those that see; photos speak louder than words:
https://1.bp.blogspot.com/_ntLxwON4nZQ/TTOhF4MU1oI/AAAAAAAAABg/7PeItgYnE...
MLK Jr. shaking hands with Rabbi Max Nussbaum, who does not cover well Martin's handshake, as per "Oriental" lodge tradition.
https://etoncic9.blogspot.com/2011/01/martin-luther-king-jr.html
You are stating the obivious : high libido is a pre- requesite to success and power.
People of lower standing and morals will readily abuse any power for short term sexual conquest and that is the scale against
who should be allowed to be into any position of power. Those very subjects should be wetted out or the sickest fuck in town lobbying the hardest for his only way of life will win in the end ? Chip in parasites doing this in a sickly urbanite tradition since millenia and you have a winner.
Are you an expert on those lodges ? I have been wondering alout before how come this Goethe of Germany with his dubious Frankfurt origin and telling looks happened to be a highest degree freemason while his role as a "Geheimrat" and at several ministerial positions at the court of Weimar was that of a three times typical Hofjuden ? Him taking advantage of young writers and plagiarizing their works culminated with him finally giving full support to Schiller, who died young, of course. Anyone in the know ?
P,S. Why the full support of leftists
Investigate Karl Marx, the son of Rabbi Mordechai and hidden hand portraits.
All top Bolsheviks were members and part of the tribe.
This is a nasty and dark rabbit hole.
http://www.redicecreations.com/specialreports/2005/08aug/sovietrisefall....
May I add that there are only a few good Jews, Christians and Muslims; when instead of following man and dogma, they are guided by the Holy Spirit.
Not an answer to my question. Don`t lecture or refer me to Marx which works I have read unlike you. Peddling fiction is not only your moniker but
I asked an open question towards Goethe who seems to be un-challenged so far on his truly sickening historical accounts.
MEFOBILLS:
The average proletariat is laboring, and does not have time for organizing revolution.
That’s right, and they are called Catholics. They can live with very little and, for the most part, they’re happy. Shantytowns in Brail are a good example. However; American Protestants are not an average proletarian. They will have a chip on their shoulder if they see anyone doing better. Catholics are nice and easy people to deal with. American Protestants, no sir.
Then, if you look at the Americans Protestants historical records, it’s horrifying.
2) This funding and organization for revolution comes from a rent seeking idle class of Oligarchs.
That’s right but, it takes two to tango. American Protestants are the muscle behind these oligarchs. American conservatives love their oligarchs but hate the liberal’s oligarchs.
3) Both French and Russian revolutions were Jewish plots.
Coups, not revolutions.
4) Conservatism wants to preserve (conserve) what it thinks is the natural order.
No sir, American conservatives want power. They want to tell you which god to believe. They want to tell you the(irs) values and the moral to follow. American conservatives are control freak and stubborn.
Not Bad! Your comment has some ...err, "illuminating potential" - if fleshed out a bit.
/revolution/ as Michael E Jones has pointed out brilliantly, in works like "The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit" - has the innate attributes of a millennialist quest for a "Kingdom of Heaven on Earth" - and quite inevitably, in the hands of 'revolutionaries," leads to a species of "Hell upon Earth"...
of which, all of your cited locations are notable examples :
Russia - a more than half century long purgatory of the enslaved xhristian population, murdered by the millions at the hands of a psychopathic clique of secular talmudist radical millennialists imposing a theocracy of power based upon Marx's dark satanic imaginings.
France - the prototype for following phases of bloodbathed social upheavals which deposed one elite for its replacement by another - heavily influenced by and effectively led from... the network of masonic illuminatists who combined the crypto-judaic millennialsim of the "Jesuits" with the kabbalistic majical hijinks of visiting ashkenazi "visionaries" of the sabbatean-frankist kind.!
Cuba - the CFR organized and Merikan "deep state" - funded coup led by the mysterious Jesuit-school trained Gallego who disappeared for a year and a half during his "training" within the USA> the massive purges of the middle class and years long genocidal campaign in the Sierras - with American-supplied weapons, wiped out the grassroots democratic resistance to the imposition of yet another talmudic-inspired "socialist heaven" ... and reduced what had been the third most well off country in the western hemisphere, to a squalid state of serial starvation, surveillance, and suppresion of human dignity which can only be compared to the experience of the natives of C16th Paraquay and the Jesuit slave camp "heaven on earth" experiment in 'saving souls' for Christ!
And finally... Iran, yur government, hard at work agin... to impose a cruel medieval theocratic dictatorship upon a peaceable and cultured people.... training and importing a crew of stage actors whose Islamic credentials were zero, so as to ruin another muddled eastern economy with the oil rich potential to rival and
'existentially-threaten" the tiny terrorist/talmudic 'heaven on earth' where the Palestinians made the mistake of locating themselves!
"Revolutions" all - and all in the spirit of .... racialist, nationalist, millennialist hierarchal POWER seizure.... by the folks who know best, how to go bout the biznness of manufacturing and selling.... "heavens on earth" in their hellish hundreds.
Forward Soviet!
It's a right wing product because it was invented to counter the naked aggression of the communist left all over Europe at that time, but its economic structure and political methods make it just another form of socialism.
Organization of a territory by bureaucracy from the top down as opposed to voluntary exchange of all inhabitants from the ground up.
So the National Socialists were, in fact, not socialist? Pretty good weed in Sud America.
So the National Socialists were, in fact, not socialist?
Gosh, you drank the Kool-Aid.
The reason that it was called National Socialists is the same reason that the US war machine call themselves Defense Department: Propaganda………………Kool-Aid to the naive.
And it works. How do we know?
You’re a great example of their success.