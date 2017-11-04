The 'War On Terror' Has Cost American Taxpayers $250 Million A Day For 16 Years

Authored by Darius Shahtahmasebi via TheAntiMedia.org,
The U.S. government has spent a staggering $1.46 trillion on wars abroad since September 11, 2001, according to the Department of Defense’s (DoD) periodical “Cost of War” report. As International Business Times reports, this amounts to $250 million a day for 16 years consecutively.
The newly released version, published by the Federation of American Scientists’ Secrecy News blog, spans war-related activity from the September 11th terrorist attacks through mid-2017.
According to the report, despite the fact that the war on terror is still ongoing rapidly to this day, Operation Iraqi Freedom (2003-2011) and Operation Enduring Freedom (2001-2014) account for the vast majority of the cost, amounting to more than $1.3 trillion collectively.
It must be noted that this analysis only covers direct war-related expenses and is certainly on the lower side of such estimates of the cost of American wars to date. For example, in 2014, a report from Congress’ nonpartisan research arm found that the government had already shelled out over $1.6 trillion for the war on terror. That estimate would amount to approximately $337 million per day every single day for that 13-year period.
Last year, a report released by Dr. Neta Crawford, professor of political science at Brown University, found that spending by the United States Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Veteran Affairs since 9/11 was even higher, reaching almost $5 trillion.
That being said, the DoD’s recent report mainly covers the costs of military operational costs, support for deployed troops, and transportation of personnel and equipment. It does not include the expense of veterans’ benefits for troops who served in these wars. The cost of veterans’ benefits alone is projected to be somewhere between $600 billion and $1 trillion. The total also notably does not include “non-DoD classified programs” such as those conducted by the Central Intelligence Agency, which, as we know, has a significant budget of its own.
Further, war zones where the U.S. military has been actively engaged in recent years, such as Libya and Somalia, did not even receive specific mentions in the report. If $250 million a day for a 16-year period already sounds far too much to be spending on death and destruction, one can be assured that the true financial cost of the war on terror is, in reality, much higher.
As International Business Times explained, the war on terror has become America’s costliest war since World War II:
“According to the Congressional Research Service, the only war in U.S. history to cost more than the Global War on Terror is World War II, at more than $4.1 trillion in present dollars. Direct war-related expenses from the Vietnam War cost $738 billion in today’s dollars.”
As StockBoardAsset.com reports, glancing at the American empire, there are nearly 800 military bases in more than 70 countries and territories abroad.
To maintain this global force, the US Senate approved a $700 billion military bill this year. The amount eclipses $549 billion military spending cap established by 2011 Budget Control Act. More evidence fund flows are increasing, as the narrative is being set with America’s next enemy in the crosshairs.
Trump seen this yet?
Chump change....which is now Trump change.
And (((they))) wring their hands in glee as to the gullibility of their imbecilic herd.
Yep. Only Israhell has benefited from the war on terror. http://wp.me/p4OZ4v-F4
"If it were not for the accident of my birth, I would be anti-Semitic,” he once quipped, and “any people who has been persecuted for two thousand years must be doing something wrong.”
--- Henry Kissinger
$250 Million a day .... and rising .... Trumps not on a Golf tour in Asia.
Raetheon shares will be going up more when the tours objectives are enacted... Chumps pay taxes I guess?
While eyes are on Kim's NK ...AFRICOM will ramp up:
http://allafrica.com/stories/201710310161.html
Nikki Haley made clear that the funding would be on a bilateral basis, subject to congressional approval, and not given through the United Nations..."We believe that the G5 force must be, first and foremost, owned by the countries of the region themselves," Haley said, referring to the group of five African nations. "We also have serious and well-known reservations about using U.N. resources...
On December 14, the international community will meet in Brussels for a pledging conference to support the G5 force. The five countries are looking for a total of $490 million for the task force...
2018 Game On - Africa....!
250M$ The price of a strategic nuclear warhead for Mecca. Would have been much cheaper.
Tel Aviv, o credulous one.
Yes.
Plus, it's not clear from the reporting above whether the cited numbers include equipment and munitions acquisition and training costs.
I asked in another thread if "Yemen is the 1st Country to make a legitimate response to 9/11?"
(by lauching missile against Saudi Arabia)
Not sure it would have helped any more to "bring peace to the Middle East" (yeah right)...
but as a response from exaspirated frustration - it does clearly signal that!
Worth every penny.
After 9/11 they decided to declare War on Terror and we haven't had a single terrorist incident since then.
All those people bitching about how this money was wasted should remember that without this spending we would have had bombs going off all over the world and maybe even people using domestic vehicles to plough into streets full of pedestrians... might even have had a bunch of terrorists declaring their own caliphate in the middle east. There would have been attacks all over the world.
£250 million per day is a small price to pay for this period of unprecedented peace...
Oh hang on. Wrong reality. Sorry :(
If the objective has been to add emotional strength to a pan-arabic caliphate - its been enormously sucessful.
Sure he has, he just doesn't care.
To make whole thing funny (if that is possible) he increased Pentagon spending even further.
Observtion: Buying and giving these people BIBLES to read would have been much cheaper.
What do the Holy Scriptures say?
Hebrews 4:12
12 For the word of God is alive and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart.
I like your premise GUS, but if BIBLES was all it would take to end and or prevent these wars, wouldn't that have been taken care of way before the crusades?
Here's the problem. Christianity says when your enemy strikes you, turn the other cheek. Islam says - cool, another cheek... You're not going to beat them by trying to love them to death.
You do realize that muslims that turn away from the phophet are considered apostates, right? Apostates suffer the worst wrath. Christians can pay hegemony (tax) and live as second class citizens. They can convert and be full muslims. Apostates are killed without mercy, and usually in cruel and unusual enough fashion to leave a strong impression on others not to make the same mistake.
Rule one. Know your enemy.
And bailing out and juicing Wall Street and the banks/corporations/insurers for 9+ years has cost 10 times as much.
Get us the Hell out of the M.E. and all the other World Police bases and bring our kids home, but shit, get the fuck out of Wall Street too! End the FED! Hang the money-changers!
If I thought voting counted I'd vote for you.
Wait, what? My vote doesn't count?
War is terror. How can you have a war on terror?
Good question.
Depends on who is doing the bombing or being bombed...
Americans feel safe already. Dumb Fucks in the USSA
Madness!
INDEED ! ! !
Funding the zionist empire. Don't forget the billions sent to maintain the antichrist state.
Nuttyyahoo benefited from 911 and even said so.
Ehud Barak laid out the "war on terror", including laying blame on bogeyman bin Laden, the police state, countries to be attacked, before the smoke even cleared.
Don't forget to pay your taxes !!! Military Complex depends on you.
that was cheap. expect a billion a day in 2018
But they can't do anything to protect US citizens against random truck attacks or random mass shooting attacks.
In the mean time the TSA gropes every hot dude or woman they can.
What a fucking waste. I am sick of all the fake security theatre. Tell people to buy a gun and deal with it themselves.
Better yet - imagine the awesome guns and body armor we would all have if .gov spent the money here instead of raining death on the rest of the world. And - here's the kicker - we'd not need it because once we stop hitting the wasp's nest with a stick, the wasps stop trying to sting us...
But what about the war on drugs?
We're ONE JOINT AWAY from VICTORY in the War On Drugs, Mister!
Come on !!! Grand Pa Jeff in on the case . Just like Nancy R --"just say no" and it goes away.
Who's got time to drain the swamp when we have taxpayers to fleece?
chocolate jesus' Iranian surrender cost $150B... by comparison, the war on Islamic terror seems like a bargain
Iranian money frozen by the empire and then released. Not out of our pockets, unlike the bill for the zionist empire's war of terror.
Yes. You just made her point. Thank you! No onions on my Big Mac, please.
Incredible that we the people allowed this. I see little hope for this country.
Half of the US has swallowed the Trump kool aid while the other keeps waving their Bernie/Antifa flags. The US is fooked... a nation of doped up zombies.
Amen, Nona, amen!
givem da mef man it's alll good!
The zionists sure got your money's worth.
1. Did 9/11 and killed 3000 US citizens. Blamed it on the arabs, their immediate enemy.
2. Got their US sayanim to foment the invasion of Iraq, Libya and Syria to take out ((( their ))) enemies.
3. Turned the US into a police state to better control the goyim.
4. Flooded europe with arabs and subsaharan negroes to destory white european countries.
5. Bankrupted the US setting the stage for a massive depression to destroy the US.
6. Killed a couple million arabs and US soldiers.
The only true enemy the US has is the tribe. If the goys in the military woke the fuck up we could clean this filth out of the country in a week.
Then we can lay waste to their criminal strongholds in the City of London, Basel and Tel Aviv.
It's either us or them.
100% correct!
And to help with your argument:
JFK, didn't want them to have nukes.
Nixon...B+ for effort...
Agreed - It's a pyramid scheme and it starts in BASEL !!
I have said before - How the FUCK does Switzerland stay 'neutral' in World Wars ???
Answer - They FINANCE the whole FUCKING thing !!!!
Then the next 16 years should be add another 2.92 T