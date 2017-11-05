Israel Begins "Largest-Ever Aerial Military Drill", As Saudis Consider Missile Strike "Act Of War"

Today, Israel kicked off its largest international aerial training exercise ever - coined: Blue Flag 2017.
Air-forces from nine countries with about 50 planes are now starting to drill in the most southern region of the country utilizing Uvda Air Base in Israel. Teams from India, the United States, Greece, Poland, France, Italy and Germany with be flying over 300 sorties simulating ‘real war’.
#BlueFlag2017 - It's going to be bigger and better
— Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) November 2, 2017
According to Israel Defense,
Throughout the first week of the two-week-long exercise, the international aircrews will acclimate themselves to the base and get to know each other. Throughout the second week, the participants will rehearse complex scenarios and coalition flights.
During some of the sorties, the participants will fly against the “Flying Dragon” Squadron, the IAF’s aggressor squadron, which will simulate enemy forces via “enemy” aircraft, SAM (Surface-to-air missile) batteries and MANPADS (Man-portable air-defense systems).
Lt. Col. Nadav, Commander of the 133rd Squadron (“Knights of the Twin Tail”), which operates “Baz” (F-15) fighter jets and is heading up the drill says,
“...the Blue Flag exercise is a significant quantum leap in our ability to hold an exercise and provide our multi-national participants with a quality training experience as performed in Israel. This is a significant milestone in our relationship with the international air forces, some of which are arriving in Israel to train for the first time. This exercise will allow us to continue cooperating with these forces in the future as well.”
The Indian Air Force sent a C-130J transport plane, other countries sent fighter jets, transport planes and refueling aircraft. Israel Defense notes some other various types of aircraft participating in the war games,
Participating on behalf of Israel are a “Baz” (F-15) squadron, a “Sufa” (F-16I) squadron and two “Barak” (F-16C/D) squadrons, alongside tactical transport aircraft, helicopters, UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) and EL (Electronic Warfare).
The US, Hellenic, and Polish air forces arrived with F-16 fighters; the French with “Mirage” 2000D fighters; the Germans with “Eurofighter Typhoon” jets; the Italians with variants of the “Panavia Tornado” multirole fighter and the Indians with a C-130J “Super Hercules.”
According to Maj. (res.) Tal, Head of the Blue Flag Management Team:
“One of the more significant ways to improve international relationships and connect countries is to create military cooperation. The IAF is Israel’s ‘display window,’ and the direct encounter between the air forces is an inseparable part of forming strong, continuous relationships with other countries, near or far.”
Israel: The BLUE FLAG exercise will take place at the Uvda Air Force base in Southern Israel from five November until sixteen November. 05-11-2017
— Rowan Van Dijk (@Lastkombo) November 5, 2017
Meanwhile, across the sand dunes this evening, a far more interesting story is developing, and could shed light on the end game for Blue Flag 2017. Yesterday we reported that the Saudis intercepted a ballistic missile over the nation’s capital of Riyadh. Now the Saudis call the missile attack “blatant act of aggression” by Iran and “could be considered act of war”.
The smell of war is in the air and simultaneously Israel and other countries are drilling for ‘real war’. As, what we’ve seen before – drills sometime go live.
and so it begins.........
Someone wants war there. And our elected Nato peace corps is hellbent to wage it on behalf of the Zioarab goat fuckers who have a hard time to accept that they lost the first round of WW III against Iran, Russia, Syria.
They are burning for a revanche.
Oy vey, a blintz-bombing, followed by a matzoh-massacre.
I want to point out to all you Iran sympathizers out there, that Saad Hariri, the prime minister of Lebanon who has just resigned and fled to Saudi Arabia, claimed that he is doing so to escape assassination by the Iran-funded Hizbullah terror organization. He is has stated that “Wherever Iran settles, it sows discord, devastation and destruction".
This proves how false is the claim that Iran is a peaceful nation.
Bullshit. Get informed, e.g. here: http://thesaker.is/the-fall-and-the-fall-of-hariri/
Troll.
Moonofalabama has a great piece About Hariri. Hariri sent an ambasador to Damascus for the first time in years. Hariri met in Beruit with a high level Iranian. The next day he was recalled to Saudi Arabia, on a Saudi plane. He holds a Saudi passport. Apparently he was getting too friendly with Shia for Saudi tastes.
And the Saudis complain about Iranian interference in Lebanon!
He was afraid of being assassinated like his father who was done by the Israelis who pinned it on Syria. Hariri was afraid of the same scenario playing out again.
This is the opening salvo in the new Israeli war against Lebanon. God help the Lebanese.
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2017/11/lebanon-hariris-resignation-the-ope...
Oh, and the Lebanese security services say they are unaware of any Iranian assassination plot.
...according to the transcripts, Kissinger replied: “Is there a more self-serving group of people than the Jewish community?”.In response, Garment, who is also Jewish, said: “None in the world.” Kissinger responded: “What the hell do they think they are accomplishing? You can’t even tell bastards anything in confidence because they’ll leak it.”
http://m.ynet.co.il/Articles/4151351
"Today, Israel kicked off its largest international aerial training exercise ever - coined: Blue Flag "
If they were honest they'd have coined it operation Blue Pill
Blue Flag ?
They have so many False Flag operations that they need to put them colors in order not to mess them up.
looks like trump and the MIC
get to sell more
weapons of mass destruction
to two state sponsors of terrorism
….it might be really cool if the Saudi UK bombs were put up against
The US bombs and see who figures out who wins.
I bet my 300 Kg bomb against your—500Kg bluff
We both lose…………..
Might want to mention that the missile was, in fact, launched from Yemen. I mean, standing alone without this contextual information, the article implies that the missile was launched from Iran.
Awfully convenient that vile Muslim Trump and Jew Ivanka are in Asia right now. Soon the final battle against Christianity will begin, as I've been saying all along. Kushner and Ivanka are readying the Israelis, and the Saudi purge was orchestrated by Muslim Trump. Everyone laughed, but now the truth is being revealed.
Face the truth before it's too late.
They either think they can jam the s400 or want to get at it before more arrive. imo
I smell zionist fear.
This has been in the playbook for a long time. The timeline got fucked-up. But make no mistake - the PTB have been planning thisi a long time: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RC1Mepk_Sw
(7 Countries in 5 years)
They've been PREPARING for years. Now time has come.
http://wp.me/p4OZ4v-wZ
Funny. All the aircraft are 1970/80's designs. No F35 "Wonderdodo" involvement?
And for some strange reason Wikipedia doesnt list the F16i varient at all....
And 911 hijackers came from Saudi Arabia and we invaded Iraq. So, it only mattered where they want it to come from unfourtnatly.
You'd think EVENTUALLY people would be catchin on when there's a "training event" gone coincident with "a real event."
Not when ppl can't remember yesterday!!!!
What is the over/under on the Suadis launching a nuke at Iran?
Anyone else notice that all of this crap is happening within miles of the Valley of Armageddon? Just a thought here.
There won't be a nuclear strike against Iran from anyone. The proof is that Israel already has the means and the strongest motive to send a nuclear strike, but they haven't done so. Meanwhile, they have employed conventional strikes. So there is some reason nobody will nuke Iran, and it isn't that Iran has a nuclear deterrent, because they don't. Any guesses? Public opinion? Retaliation from Iran's allies? Retaliation from their proxies? Delegitimization from the international community? What could it be?
We can't let the Zionists drag us into a war in the middle east...
Israel begins... breaking news. First overt operation in how much... Wait what... this is a cover too?
An excellent article. I highly recommend it and the MoA blog generally.
Let's talk some reality - the Saudis don't have a private army stationed in Lebanon, effectively ruling the country.
The Iranians do have such an army, and it's called Hizbullah.
Saad Hariri may be a Sunni, and may be closer to the Saudis, but he was never more than a puppet.
The true rullers of Lebanon are the Iranian Mullahs.
Go suck a big fat discharge oozing nigger cock you Zionist degenerate. No one's buying your two cent hasbara here.
I am Chumbawamba.
What the hasbarium enema Mementoil conveniently failed to mention is that Saad Hariri is a Saudi citizen, was born in Riyadh, and spent most of his life in Saudi Arabia.
In 2012, the Syrian government issued an arrest warrant for Hariri on charges of arming and funding Syrian "opposition" groups.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saad_Hariri
I hope the Israelis kill all the evil fer's on the planet. It's ok I know many gentiles can't help hating Jews, caveman genes are hard to transcend, thats why I said evil, G-d bless Israel.
True rulers of Washington D.C. = AIPIC...therefore voting does not matter...
Saudi Arabia has a private army called the USSA, with boots on the ground in almost every fucking ME country, not to mention constant navy and aerial cover, as well as bought and paid for "leaders" in those countries to allow the boots on the ground as well as constant naval and aerial cover. I'm talking real mechanized integrated militaries, not the "proxy" armies the USSA/Sudia Arabia/Israhell ALSO use to further destabilize the ME.
No. This is zionist hasbara. The president of Lebanon is Christian,the PM was Sunni (Hariri)and the speaker is Shia. A balance.
And Hezbollah is a RESISTANCE movement against the the Zionist Entity in the ME,which tried multiple times to invade Lebanon.Last time,in 2006, they were defeated in 30 days by Hezbollah,who was much ,much weaker than now.And Israhell had the most modern american and NATO weapons. Haha!
I hope this time,when the Zionist,Aparthaid Entity invades Lebanon(and it will,it is so stupid),Hezbollah will not stop at the border and completely wipe out the zionist abomination.
Many commentators here are sheep and emmings and they don't want the truth about Isrtael. If the Ty ler Darden's (admin) would start blocking these haters and prevaricating liars then this site would be intelligent. He allows too many trolls (who will call you trolls) and haters to comment and destroy the conversation. You will be cursed at here for telling the truth.
Not for nothing but that moonofalabama site looks like it’s generated straight from 55 Savushkina. It‘s not surprising, considering ZH is in fact, a pro-kremlin website...as are many of it‘s “members”.
Eh?
Look at his avatar. Explanatory.
Yep, cueless
Very clever of you, comrade.
Never go full retard ^^
....with all this assembled weaponry---what could go wrong?
And of course having fled to Saudi Arabia, he is not taking the side of Saudi Arabia, Iran's rival? It's a shopping trip, right? :D
Hizbollah is awesome.
I don't know about "awesome" ?
They're really just a bunch of patriots trying to protect their homeland from being stolen.
It's not theirs
Lebanon was Christian up until a few decades ago
Shiites are the invaders
They're all Lebanese you stupid cunt.
""It is believed that there has been a decline in the ratio of Christians to Muslims over the past 60 years, due to higher emigration rates of Christians, and a higher birth rate in the Muslim population.[180] When the last census was held in 1932, Christians made up 53% of Lebanon's population.[164] In 1956, it was estimated that the population was 54% Christian and 44% Muslim.[164]""
Sy Kloine Bee = Enemy Combatant
PM Saad Hariri was a Saudi Sunni placeman who botched his two Saudi-given missions - 1. to block the Presidential election of Michel Aoun (staunch Hezbollah supporter) and 2. to rein in Hezbollah - and thus fell into extreme disfavour with his Saudi employers. Meanwhile his large business interests in Saudi (Saudi Oger) have gone bust as the Saudi economy has withered. Hariri, being Sunni, hates Shiites, and thus Iranians, by creed. He is now broke and this is why he resigned - he no longer has clout. That you should take seriously the anti-Iranian comments of a Sunni politician speaks volumes for your gullibility, if not stupidity.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saudi_Oger
Idiot
Sure... Like nobody knows what's really going on there, right? Is that what you think? Please, that's insulting. But don't let YOUR lack of knowledge stop you from being a good hasbara shill.