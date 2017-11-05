Saudi Helicopter Carrying 8 High-Ranking Officials & Prince Bin-Muqrin Crashed Near Yemen Border - All Dead

The shocking latest twist in what has been a chaotic weekend in Saudi Arabia is news that a helicopter transporting 8 high-ranking Saudi officials (including prince Mansour bin-Muqrin) has crashed in the south of the Kingdom, near the border with Yemen.
As PTI reports, a Saudi prince was killed today when a helicopter with several officials on board crashed near the kingdom's southern border with war-torn Yemen, state television said.
The news channel Al-Ekhbariya announced the death of Prince Mansour bin Muqrin, the deputy governor of Asir province and son of a former crown prince.
It did not reveal the cause of the crash or the fate of the other officials aboard the aircraft.
The crash also comes after Saudi Arabia yesterday intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile near Riyadh's international airport after it was fired from Yemen in an escalation of the kingdom's war against Iran-backed Huthi rebels.
Sky News Arabia confirms an earlier report from Al-Watan news..."Newsletter: loss of a helicopter carrying a number of officials in the southern Asir, Saudi Arabia"
????????? ????????: ????? ????? ?????? ??? ???? ?? ????????? ?? ???? ????? ????????
— ???? ???? ?????-???? (@SkyNewsArabia_B) November 5, 2017
Details are few for now but some headlines report that the high-ranking officials aboard included Crown Prince Mansour bin-Muqrin, deputy Emir of Asir province. He was a son of Muqrin bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the ex-intelligence chief who briefly was Saudi Arabia's crown prince from January to April 2015.
#Saudi state tv just announced the death of Prince Mansour bin Muqrin bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Asir Region, in a helicopter crash https://t.co/JoT1twshBB
— SaadAbedine (@SaadAbedine) November 5, 2017
The incident occurred as the officials were on their way back from an inspection trip to al-Saida al-Sawalha Center in the municipality of Mahail Asir...
??? #??????_?????_??_????
???? ???? #???? ???? ?????
??????? #????? ??????? ?????
?? ???????? ???????? ???????? .. pic.twitter.com/vXa6kSuBsO
— ?????? ????? ?? ???? (@hrhpmmugrin) November 5, 2017
A video, believed to be the last one of Prince Mansour alive, was released by the channel, showing him and accompanying officials boarding the helicopter ....
— abo0o0dy.. (@AbduAseeri) November 5, 2017
The crash site is reported near Abha, in the south of The Kingdom in the Asir Region, bordering Yemen. The area has seen a number of cross-border retaliatory attacks from Yemen in recent months, reportedly leading to casualties among Saudi troops.
There are sources saying all aboard have died...
KSA :A helicopter with Saudi officials on board(among them : vice-governor of Asir Mansour bin Muqrin) crashed today:all passengers died https://t.co/8vrf5bTybP
— MESP (@mestrate) November 5, 2017
The bodies of the deceased officials have been recovered, SaudiNews50 reported late Sunday, after posting a video of the recovery efforts...
???? ???? ???? #???? #?????_??_???? ???????? ?? ???? ?????. ??????? ?????? ??????? ?????? ??????? ??????? ????. #????_?????_??????_???? pic.twitter.com/QvVkfItXTl
— ???? ????? ?????? (@nazlah_com) November 5, 2017
So - Trump pushes Aramco IPO (out of the blue), Prime Minister of Lebanon forced to resign, Saudis intercept missiles, 11 Saudi princes arrested, numerous officials charged, and now a dead crown prince near the border with Yemen... Just what is going on in Saudi Arabia?
Good shot, houthis bros.
I’m meant to be flying back there on Thursday...
Not sure I want to go, not that I ever really want to go.
Maybe it is time to call in sick.
Destabilizing the Middle East to create Greater Israhell. http://wp.me/p4OZ4v-2g9
O Lord, have mercy! Then (((they))) will run roughshod on the world.
Sauds allegedly involved in Vegas shooting using tactical contractors ETS Risk Management
Oct. 31: Saudi Arabia Connection To Vegas, More Attacks Could Be Coming
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUvhMognLgA
Trump may be taking the House of Saud to the woodshed.
Related:
https://www.intellihub.com/vegas-flight-records-reveal-air-assault-extraction-possible/
Just like 9/11 this is ultimately Israels work... everything is.
so which side of this saudi swamp
does TRUMP
bow too?
and hold orbs with?
hahaha!
No End to Newz flow this weekend ...
Next time they should travel by camel.
All this talk about camel brings cameltoe to my mind.
Here's a good one, from WWE Raw
Leaked nudes of Maria Kanellis aka WWE Maria
http://celebrity-leaks.net/leaked-nudes-of-maria-kanellis-aka-wwe-maria/
That's some Raw WWE alright.
"Just like 9/11 this is ultimately Israels work... everything is"
Yeah even my morning turd... (sarc).
Remember, remember!
The fifth of November,
The Gunpowder treason and plot;
Prince Merkin as he lives and breaths
www.imgkid.com - The Image Kid Has It!" />
Well.....everybody knows about the Purge,
Purge, purge, purge is the word,
Don't you know about the Purge?
Well everybody knows that the Purge is the word,
Purge, purge, purge purge purpurge...
https://youtu.be/2WNrx2jq184
Are the Ramones part of the deep state?
LOL, nope. That band is the more appropriately Globalist named "Trashmen" from 1963. But everybody knows about the bird and the one they are shooting at us.
War is here. The table is being set.
Blackhawk down! Shoot, table being set? Dinner's being served.
Great handle. Up vote on that alone!
This seems like a good time for a drink, and a cold calculated speech with sinister overtones.
A speech about politics, about order. brotherhood. power.
But speeches are for campaigning. Now is the time for action.
Evil Morty
Hey look, a flare up in the Ukraine as the Ukes attack the suburbs of Donetsk with over 240 rockets and fighting appears to be spreading.
But look, tits on TV! Back to your ususal boring NFL commercials.
Nevermind.
no, that would be your boyfriend pumping you from behind for 30min that causes that.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FqzvXCzXZg8&t=2128s
Dangerous Liaisons: Israel & The CIA
18 down votes for the truth?!? Tough audience Red. Maybe some Hasbra troll squad is tracking your posts?
It's happening. We are now engaged in a war of good and evil for ownership of the future. Bad shit is going to happen in the next few weeks and good information will come to light. Do not interfere with military or law enforcement, but if you see a terrorist or anyone from the CIA engage in nefarious activity shoot them in the head.
Twice, just to be sure.
Any real professional would shoot twice, just to make sure things are settled. It's how you recognize an expert job from an amateurish one. Many militaries adopted the same "rule of engagement" (not officially, of course). Better safe than sorry...
And, of course, you can recognize agents, tayrusts and nefarious activity when you see them.
Their names are preceded by an (R) or a (D) or The Honorable...
This shocks me...I always wait for about the 3rd comment on a ZH thread before it descends into tripe.
'https://www.intellihub.com/vegas-flight-records-reveal-air-assault-extraction-possible/'
Interesting theory, at least partially backed with raw data.
.
I'd be happy if Trump took Sessions to the wood shed.
M. Bin Salam Purging the klan. Consolidating power and partnering with BiBi.
Fireworks.... Real fireworks shortly. Stay tuned.
We crashed some folks.
Reminds me of the settling of old scores in the Godfather movies, only on a grander scale. It seems like the world is heating up and I don't mean the weather! Now another mass US shooting.
The world has gone bonkers! I just hope my little town of 7,000 is enough out of the way of blow back. Wonder what oil is going to trade at tomorrow.
Moe Green
I'm sure all of these unfortunate developments are highly normal, easily explained coincidence ..
By the way, this is an example of how to truly drain the swamp. Swamp draining with real teeth ..
Hummm! Never thought of that Truther!
or...call in 'dead already'...
Sand allergy.
I think commercial air travel will be just fine. This is a "Mercedes Benz" special.
That being said, I'm sorry you have to go there.
Careful with the Tesla, extra crispy.
The calm is over. The storm is here.
I'd say the news will be chock full of bad things that aren't about Honest Hill'rey, but that would be cynical.
Chunga and Billy you are both spot on. Stay frosty. Everyone is letting it all hang out.
Here's a piece of perspective that I think might be valuable to many readers. One of the things I told my children is if you take your 90 year life cycle and overlay it on any line of History you will find many significant civilization level disruptions like world wars depressions major political upheavals and so on.
You can weave all sorts of fancy theories and call things fourth turnings and stuff like that or you can just say that humans are humans and they always have been and they always will be.
The news cycle will be driven ruthlessly to keep your mind off of political corruption at all levels. Rest assured they are willing to kill as many of us as necessary to stay in power.
One of the things I told my children is if you take your 90 year life cycle and overlay it on any line of History you will find many significant civilization level disruptions like world wars depressions major political upheavals and so on. You can weave all sorts of fancy theories
And when you do that take note that history itself is a tapestry of interwoven and sometimes competing conspiracy theories. Don't know if that's relevant but without such theorizing there would be no stories to tell.
Conspiracies, not just conspiracy theories. The power- and wealth-seeking sociopaths who have to move history and seek "greatness" on top of the corpses of everyday people who just want to live, love, work, and make their own way...
These are the people we need to make war on.
What we do for little rectangles of coloured paper huh?