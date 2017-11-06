Anthony Weiner Heads To Cushy Federal "Medical Center" To Begin 21-Month Prison Stay

Anthony Weiner is headed to the Federal Medical Center in Devens, Mass. on Monday to begin his 21-month prison sentence for his latest - and hopefully final - bout of pedophilia.
In a sentence that was a mere formality after Weiner copped to a plea deal in May for sending lewd messages to a 15-year-old girl between January and March last year, including sexually explicit images and directions to engage in sexual conduct.
Weiner called the crime his “rock bottom” after years of embarrassing sexting scandals that cost him his seat in Congress, his reputation, and his wife, Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, who has said she and Weiner are now separated.
The disgraced Democrat spent his Sunday holed up in his Union Square apartment, where a source in the building spotted Weiner’s dad, Morton, getting Starbucks around 11 am, according to the New York Post.
Father and son then spent about five hours together ahead of Weiner’s departure. He was ordered to arrive no later than 2 pm.
The lockup, which is located on a former Army base about 40 miles northwest of Boston, is just one of two sites that offer residential treatment for sex offenders, who share a common housing unit and undergo therapy five days a week.
The site has a reputation as a cushy “Club Fed”-type prison. Other infamous inmates include inside trader Raj Rajaratnam, who suffers from diabetes and high blood pressure, and Peter Madoff, a reported cancer survivor who helped older brother Bernie Madoff scam $20 billion from investors through his epic Ponzi scheme.
In a criminal case that rocked US politics, former FBI Director James Comey briefly reopened the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server after agents investigating Weiner found emails from the Democratic candidate on a computer belonging to him and his wife. The former secretary of state has blamed that decision, in part, for her stunning defeat to President Donald Trump.
Weiner’s defense team had initially sought leniency, arguing that the girl had admitted in an interview that she had tried to entice Weiner into his lewd behavior, and that it was she who initiated their online relationship.
However, prosecutors reminded the judge that Weiner had sent the girl porn and got her to take her clothes off and touch herself on Skype. They also dismissed Weiner’s request for a “second chance” by noting his seemingly unceasing stream of embarrassing sexting scandals. Four years ago, Weiner ran for NYC mayor in the Democratic primary and was briefly the front-runner before the “Carlos Danger” scandal sunk his chances. He ended up finishing fourth, ending any lingering hopes he might’ve had for a political comeback.
It might be a "Club Fed", but he'll still have to eat at "The Pedophile's Table".
Hey, Tony! Say Hi to Big Bad Bubba (and wear lots of make-up, bitch). ;-)
Looney
What ever happened to being sentenced to "Hard Labor" where you break rocks with a sledgehammer all day?
He still has texting privelages. I wouldn't want to do his sheets.
Carlos Danger is now qualified to be mayor of D.C.
Remember Marion "The bitch set me up" Barry - the crack-head mayor who won another term as D.C. mayor after going to jail? Now D.C. is putting up a statue to Barry. I hope it says "The bitch didn't really set him up" on it.
Doing cake and diddling children are hardly on the same scale.
Where's the laptop?
You mean the one that the NYPD and FBI claimed to have in possession?The one with thousands of emails involving HRC and his wife, Huma Abedin?
That laptop?
Headline: JUDGE PUTS WEINER IN THE HOLE
Carlos Danger seeking his mandated "treatment" just like the rest of these dirtbags who get found out.
All of a sudden they apparently have a problem that needs immediate treatment.
Couldn't see that before? Nobody told you?
Got caught. Pay the price dirtbags.
I still hope he's brutally sodomized repeatedly.
>>>>>>> most hated inmate (watch his back?)
>>>>>>> Bubba's bitch
Or,
Judge Slams Door Closed On Weiner
+ 1000
Sessions is using the laptop as a paperweight for his collection of Saturday Evening Posts.
I'd love to know the inside story. They knew he had the files on the laptop (my opinion) then this 15 year old girl went out of her way to intice him. Ageed he is a slimeball who is getting what he deserves but the storyline here is weird. She went to him. She volunteered to send pics of herself. She warned she was too young but only after getting his hormones going. Who sent her to do this? I doubt she just randomly picked him. Someone set him up to fall, and being a slimeball by nature he fell, giving them legal access to his laptop for whatever it held. I give odds that the whole thing was designed to give them presentable evidence to get the ones they are really targeting. Of course this could just be cosmic justice falling on a random slimeball but suspect it wasn't a fortunate coincidence.
"She volunteered to send pics of herself."
This is typical Stasi tactics.
He is being punished for something else.
No. It was designed to give them the laptop so that the evidence could be eliminated.
sexting with a 15 going 30 year old is hardly diddling chidren.
He obviously did much worse. Thus, the plea to keep all the other incriminating details about HRC, Podesta and his wife out of jail.
Complete cowardice, coverup and bullshit from the NYPD, FBI and prosecutors.
The man is a citizen of 2 countries ... how fucking hard is it to recind his American passport; put him on a flight to the other country where he holds citizenship and, let them deal with the problem*.
*(for all I know , maybe his behavior is acceptable in that country ?)
He will be released in time for Dems to groom him for next Presidential ticket: Biden/Weiner 2020
Bitin' weiner is very representational of current state of Dem party.
Weiner/Holder 2020 works equally as well...
Or a feminazi ticket: Warren/Weiner 2020
(War-on-weiner for the pun-impaired)
Such a waste of taxpayer dollars for incarceration and treatment.
At my clinic, we would use the proven " Catch and Release Treatment ".
Catch the offender in the temporary holding pen, drag him up to the chopping block, use the 4 pound axe to remove the problem parts cleanly, and then release back into the pen.
Have the morgue collect the left overs at the end of the day.
One hundred percent success at not having offenders reoffend, guaranteed.
That, and the gene pool gets a little bit cleaner, too.
It is a win win plan.
"An administrative security federal medical center with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp."
There aren't ANY bubbas there. the whole thing only has 1100 inmates.
He cut a deal in other words
But was the deal to buy his cooperation, or to buy his silence? Is this to expose the inner workings, or to hide it thoroughly? I wish I had more faith in the American judicial system, but I'm too old to be THAT naïve
The real question is ................
Will Huma and Hillary miss his company so much they pay him a visit ????????
Bet he is wanting them to leave him a cell phone.....................................lol.
Is Pizza on the Menu?
Extra Sauce? Extra Cheese? Anchovies?
Wallnut Sauce.
Ween is going on a sausage and nuts diet.
He'll get his fudge packed for dessert.
cock soap-on-a-rope
Sausage
That's harsh. They have to use paper napkins and don't get any Grey Poupon.
I use paper napkins and don't get any Grey Poupon. What's the difference? Have I been under house arrest and don't know it?
If you're not sure you should ask your wife
OF COURSE the little jew boy can' be put into a real prison with real inmates! HIS ASS would be stretced to ass tronomical proportions, if he were put into ACTUAL prison THAT anyone of us would have been put in under similar circumstances!
if you want to start to understand whats going on... this is one of the best introcourses...taking you from 1860-present. i stumbled into part4 on shirley temple first...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cLAHVbE51Vg
now im watching in order from the begining. start part 1 here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spTUa41pzoY
i now have a much fuller understanding of the situation.
seriously takes you through the history of the pedophile codes etc... looks like nabokov was a victim and was "exposing" others major figures for what they were...or your free to have your take..very interesting. lewis Carroll...alice in wonderland. shirley temple "baby burlesque"...cradle bait, etc good ship lollipop... pedophilia. seriously.
There is no effective treatment for pedophilia, just as there is no effective treatment for homosexuality. Therefore Weiner does not belong in a federal medical center.
Not to argue witcha, but…
I hear that a single run through a Wood Chipper cures pedophilia once and for all. ;-)
Looney
"...for his latest - and hopefully final - bout of pedophilia."
For pedos, it's NEVER the "last time."
There is a cure for Pedo's its called Castration.
I hear a nutcracker is also a safe and effective alternative.
Do it N.Z. style.
Two 2" x 4"s with a hinge between.
Place nuts between, in front of hinge, slam wood together.
Caution, do not try from side as sheep will often collapse left or right and kick.
Only from behind.
To be honest I don’t even thing that would cure it.
There is ALWAYS a last time for pedophilia. On a long enough timeline...
...no effective treatment for sex offenders of all types ... well chemical castration used to work until outlawed... they never get off the list ...