Are Journalists An Enemy Of The American People?

As usual, it depends who you ask...

You will find more statistics at Statista

Statista's Niall McCarthy notes that according to the Cato 2017 Free Speech and Tolerance Survey, 63 percent of Republicans agree with President Trump that journalists today "are an enemy of the American people".

During his presidency, Trump has taken to Twitter to call the national media "fake news" and in mid-February, he tweeted "The FAKE NEWS media is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American people. SICK!"

Generally, 35 percent of Americans agree with Trump's view while nearly two-thirds disagree.

Unsurprisingly, the share of Democrats considering the media an enemy of the people is very low at just 11 percent.

Among Independents, it rises to 38 percent.