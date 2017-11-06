CNN Publishes Fakest Of Fake News, Follows Leftist Lemmings Into Koi-Gate

Content originally published at iBankCoin.com
During Donald Trump’s visit to Japan over the weekend, the President and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe headed down to a koi pond before lunch to feed the fish and connect with nature.
Yet, instead of reporting things like “Trump and Abe strengthen ties,” or “Shinzo Abe agrees to freeze assets of 35 North Korean organizations,” Fake News networks decided to fabricate a lie about Trump being ‘disrespectful’ by dumping his entire box of fish food in the koi pond.
CNN’s Veronica Rocha went full retard with the help of CNN White House producer Kevin Liptak – because apparently this took two people, tweeting “President Trump feeds fish with PM Shinzo Abe in Japan, then ours the entire box of food into the koi pond.”
Embedded in the tweet is a selectively edited .gif which zooms in on Trump tossing his koi food into the pond.
President Trump feeds fish with PM Shinzo Abe in Japan, then pours the entire box of food into the koi pond. pic.twitter.com/CQjGGf5k0J
— Veronica Rocha (@VeronicaRochaLA) November 6, 2017
CNN even tweeted the selectively edited clip from its official Twitter account:
Trump joined his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in feeding fish, emptying the whole box of food into a koi pond https://t.co/Aho7J2YUru pic.twitter.com/dPB9xwKNOB
— CNN (@CNN) November 6, 2017
Rocha then writes the following in her Fake News article for CNN:
As an aide clapped loudly, Abe and Trump tossed spoonfuls of fish food into the pond. Then, with a look of enjoyment, Trump quickly poured his entire box of food into the pond.
Here’s what actually happened:
ABE DUMPED FIRST!
Hey @yashar, why are you lying about Trump? pic.twitter.com/nBkvqnRMLS
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 6, 2017
Not just CNN
CNN was just one of many outlets to push the fabricated narrative, however the whole thing began with Bloomberg’s Justin Sink, who was on scene in Japan when he tweeted “Towards the end, @potus decided to just dump the whole box in for the fish“):
Trump and Abe spooning fish food into a pond. (Toward the end, @potus decided to just dump the whole box in for the fish) pic.twitter.com/WRFVaHqOEF
— Justin Sink (@justinsink) November 6, 2017
Oops! FakeNews then ran with Sink’s lie and the rest is history.
Once the truth was revealed, a swath of formerly smug liberal journalists quickly backpedaled and apologized – however some in the Twitterverse doubled down, claiming that yes, even though Abe dumped first, he only dumped a tiny bit vs. Trump’s TWO SCOOP POUR.
Sorry haters, we’re talking roughly a 40 grain difference:
Abe dumped first. pic.twitter.com/2WkauCdvTE
— Real Gnews (@Joseph_Cusumano) November 6, 2017
Presumptive negativity; always ready to pounce on @POTUS. Retweet rather than report. #factfree. https://t.co/mLSeIYwVjz
— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) November 6, 2017
On The_Donald right now. Hilarious. pic.twitter.com/8LjGbWAQvz
— Katica (@GOPPollAnalyst) November 7, 2017
I? can confirm that 100% of the fish are dead. ???????? pic.twitter.com/cotL7DAdpI
— Andy Swan (@AndySwan) November 7, 2017
Follow on Twitter @ZeroPointNow § Subscribe to our YouTube channel
Oy (vey). The poor koy poloi.
Fuck me silly!
We're on the verge of a possible nuclear war, and your media is more concerned with fish food.
Seriously? The USA... laughing stock of the world?
This is win-win for everyone inside the Party. Gets the right-wing snowflake panties in a bunch. Constantly gets them to chant "fake news" while Trump continues to send American military goons everywhere and generally make a huge mess that only the truly connected can capitalize on. If the right-wing fools didn't talk about CNN and fake news, they'd have to talk about something real, and that can't be allowed to happen. If the MSM told the truth, it would be too dangerous for the elite. So they're paid handsomely not to. Instead of just ignoring CNN and MSNBC, viewers cherry pick what they want to hear and the parasites at the top know this full well. It's what keeps them at the top.
Speaking of fools cherrypicking what they want to hear, let's just take a quick gander over at MSNBC's flagship show, Rachel Maddow. It's indescribable. Beyond words. It's like she's had a doppleganger from Fox News circa 2003, just "on the other side." As much as I feel that turnabout is fair play, having had eight years of the right-wing media making up all it could to define Obama into what THEY needed him to be, Rachel is just using the actions of her predecessors as an excuse to turn the tables on her "enemies." There is also an expression: "evil cannot see it's reflection in a mirror."
So, Trump wins. Maddow wins. All the cushy upper-management types in both government and media win.
The key to any progress is to not even regard the MSM with any regard what so ever. I do, but only to laugh at them. They are the key to maintaining a propagandistic nation state yet one paper makes the glorious claim that "Democracy Dies in Darkness." For the WaPo, they're the ones helping to create that darkness.
The Left soft of figured this out ages ago, but they believe the MSM can be "reformed." They thought that the MSM changed when a black man with a Muslim name got elected. That 2008 was some form of watershed moment where everything would change for the better. That somehow a black Democrat had to be a 'liberal.' A liberal who was against gay marriage and pro-death penalty... They pretended that Obama was some sort of Leftist messiah. More wars, permanent tax cuts for the wealthy, failed healthcare "reform", deporter-in-chief and the Democrat who had willingly put up Social Security for sacrifice upon the altar of Austerity is how Obama is to be properly described. The MSM is paid to keep the truth suppressed. Any cursory mention was avoided by the MSM like vampires ignore sunlight. And yet, with everythign that Obama did, you get people on this website that still think this guy is an Alinsky-reading Muslim Leftist Weak Peacenik Kenyan who wanted to pass out free abortion coupons and take away all their guns. That's the belief system making people blind and Maddow is all the evidence needed to show that it's not just restricted to the right-wing.
Now each side is distorting Trump into what THEY need to believe, just like Obama before him. On the Left, Trump is this fascist menace who's going to destroy the world. On the Right, they need to pretend he's some form of populist who is going to save them from the Socialists and somehow unbridle capitalism from eight years of a neoliberal President who even pushed the TPP to the detriment of his own party successor.
Supporters and detractors of Clinton, Obama or Trump need to minimize reality of their own chosen leaders while at the same time heavily distorting reality to make their (supposed) opposition look worse.
That's because we live in a fairly rigid, simplistic, facetted racket. Everything is a racket and tied to each other to keep it afloat. The MSM has always been key here. And historically, MSM lies and invective at the political level is hardly anything new.
Worry about your precious Canada first, OK? We stopped doing business in Canada about 8 years ago when we had a constant problem with crooked businessmen and outright liars always trying to get cute and then acting innocent when they got caught. Fucked up laws, weird food, ugly ass women. Too much cold or something us there.
I know, it's our version of the Roman's bread and circuses.
Trump single handedly is contributing to the obesity epidemic among koi. Will the US pick up the Type 2 diabetes costs he incurred in Japan? I think not.
Gibbs dem an EBT an some ObamaCares and a free Obammlefone. If dey get sick you cans call them an amperlance.
I didnt know anyone still watched CNN. They have an audience huh? Imagine that. Wonders never cease. Of course the USA is home to Shark Tank as well as an endless parade of midget shows on TLC.....or was that mormons? Wait, maybe I meant 'morons'. Honestly I haven't watched "prime time" television or any network television, (not even Netflix) in almost 2 years. One of the healthiest decisions I ever made.
I'll have to tell Katica (@GOPPollAnalyst) she made it onto ZH...
Standard Disclaimer: Koifefe!
Did a whole article on her discovery yesterday
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-11-05/new-foia-documents-reveal-fbi-s...
lol @ koifefe
That is some serious evil on the part on CNN, deliberately editing the video in order to fabricate a story, which was stupid and meaningless to begin with!
I knew they hated his guts, but I didn't realize how malevolent they are.
Past time to shut the butt-hurt & hateful lying MSM down!
Jail them or burn them at the stake or declare open season on the MSM scum.
The MSM are the Number 1 enemy of the USA.
Go with throttle-up
Liberals=Liars=Fools=Losers
Once again;
Every single person I know that watches CNN is a complete dope.
I mean, every single one.
lugenpresse
As news this is right up there with the story (hold your breath) where he had two scoops of ice cream and everyone else only had one. The horror. The horror.
Koi are just very pretty carp and they would gobble that food just about as fast as it hit the water.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5hmpJymFqA&t=33s
If getting rid of MSM, was as easy as feeding them fish food...
A symbolic gesture perhaps? “Here fishy, fishy...”
A grenade in a pond of MSM liars would do wonders.
At least he didnt spray Abe with stomach acid and half masticated food portions.
NBC has picked up on this story and is reporting that Trump said..."The fish look black to me."...and overfed them on purpose in the hopes they would bloat up & die.
The NYT's promptly tried to cover for NBC's stupidity by saying that information was given to the unsuspecting, totally innocent and patriotic NBC reporter by (naturally) a Russian spy meddling in their freedom of press duties.
Popcorn anyone? ;-)
And Bush had the temerity to call Trump a blowhard.
What is this Veronica [cock]Rocha and CNN you speak of? Never heard of em.
These people shame the whole of the US with their sordid lies.
Traitors.
Run them and their ((masters)) from town... again.
Progressives MUST lie to advance their agenda.
Grimaldus
cnn is just looking to solidify their base with all the folks who dutifully keep up on their vaccines & get flu shots every month @ safeway for prescription drug discounts (always good to get some aricept @ 10% off)
cnn - keep it up, you're doing great!
The Guardian did the exact same thing in the UK, they had a page with the first gif showing Trump dumping the whole box, some propoganda talking about the Trump Gaff, and then the last video showing the whole thing with abe scooping it out stopping just before he tips the entire box in.
Very fake news
desparate tymes require desparate non, fake ass news. i could care less about fish feeding, cept the concept of honesty is lost..
and so many people are clueless they are being lied to. soo glad i was taught to NOT trust anyone. no one can be trusted because humans basically suck. EVERY FUKING HUMAN SUCKS...YEAH, FUKING YOU TOO...YOU SUCK...I SUCK, BECAUSE I'M A HUMAN...(ps. i'm an exception-LOL)
The Daily Telegraph were running this story until it was debunked - and switched seamlessly straight to the middle-finger one. As they have done pretty much the last year on matters pertaining to Trump.
This MSM cancer of anti-Trump bullshit propagation is global. And completely orchestrated at a global level.
Which probably means Soros is behind the scenes somewhere. Or maybe, just maybe, the CIA dusted off that good old tried and tested Mockingbird operation (or at least focussed it's attention). Probably very revealing to see which journos are on the payroll these days.
"Hokey religions and ancient weapons are no match for a blaster at your side, kid"- Shinzo Solo.