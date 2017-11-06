Making Sense Of Saudi's 'Game Of Thobes'

Authored by Jamal Elshayyal via Al-Jazeera,
Was Saturday a "Red Wedding" moment for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia? As the plot thickens in Riyadh, here's a roundup of the chatter on the streets...
It started off with the resignation of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, a clearly orchestrated move produced and executed by his paymasters in Riyadh.
Hariri announced on a Saudi-owned channel from the Saudi capital that he was resigning his post in protest at foreign intervention in Lebanon's domestic affairs. The irony was lost on him.
The ostensible reason he gave, as he invoked his late father's name, was that he too is threatened with assassination.
As the day turned into evening, there were reports of explosions being heard close to the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. It transpired that Houthi rebels (linked to Iran and allied with former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who is partially linked to the United Arab Emirates) had fired at least one ballistic missile from Yemen towards Riyadh. It put an exclamation point on the fact that the war in Yemen is far from over - more than two years since Saudi Arabia launched operation "Decisive Storm".
As the clock inched to midnight another bombshell was dropped, this time by the Saudis: A royal decree ordering the arrest of several princes, billionaires, and notable figures, as well as the sacking of senior government officials. Some were the sons of the late King Abdullah. One was the head of the Saudi National Guard.
All three of these developments will have seismic implications, not just in Saudi Arabia, but in the region and beyond.
The resignation of Hariri, or sacking by his Saudi sponsors, should sound the alarm bells for any government that doesn't want to see another war erupt in the region.
A lot of chatter involved Israel.
It's no secret that Israel has been conducting military exercises on its northern front for several months now. While Hezbollah has been busy helping prop up the Assad regime in Damascus, Tel Aviv has been developing its missile defence systems. Sooner or later, it will want to test those in real-life scenarios, as the logic would have it.
Forcing Hariri to quit the government would help Israel frame any aggression against Lebanon as an attack on Iranian proxies.
With Gaza politically neutralised for now, following Hamas' handover of power to the Palestinian Authority, Israel could very well see this as an optimal time to attack. Such an attack would also provide a perfect opportunity for the West to test the new Saudi leadership's "moderate" credentials: Would it cheer Israel on?
In Yemen, the war has cost the Saudi economy hundreds of millions of dollars. This war, launched by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to restore Sanaa's legitimate government and put Iran in check, has failed to do either. But it has succeeded in killing thousands of innocent people, displacing millions, and helping Tehran position itself as the defender of the oppressed in the Middle East.
The targeting of Riyadh could push the young prince to be even more reckless and destructive in his ongoing expedition in Yemen.
What's not so clear is the motive behind the mass arrests and sackings that took place in the wee hours of Sunday morning.
Removing the head of the National Guard and a one-time contender to the throne is an obvious play to consolidate power by Bin Salman.
However, what's more puzzling is the detention of billionaire prince Alwaleed Bin Talal. On paper, Bin Talal and Bin Salman are a match made in heaven: Both want to transform Saudi Arabia into a "secular" society, both detest the idea of democracy and liberalism, and both are equally willing to hand over the Kingdom's wealth and sovereignty to the United States.
Earlier I spoke to a contact who used to work for the billionaire prince. He told me that a possible reason for his detention was Alwaleed's refusal to put up money to help prop up Saudi's staggering economy. The message from Bin Salman to the country's wealthy elite is: Pay up or get locked up.
In the Saudi version of Game of Thobes, the 32-year-old Bin Salman shows that he is willing to throw the entire region into jeopardy to wear the royal gown. His actions have already all but destroyed the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC); Yemen can no longer be referred to as a functioning state; Egypt is a ticking time bomb; and now Lebanon may erupt. There's a lot to worry about.
There are more than 1,100 princes in SA.
The last prince that will have survived the Purge, should turn the lights off, right before he kills himself, too. ;-)
via Al-Jazeera?
Aren't they the Fake News leaders of the world?
Al Jazeera = Qatar is allied with Iran.
The ONLY THING that makes sense:
So pivoting it into destabilization and war. Nothing else.
to be fair, the King and Crown Prince have enough reason to do this all on their own
(maybe not the capacity to do so LOL but definitely the 'self-interest')
basically, to simplify it...
basically...
- Salman becomes King in 2015.
- Muqrin was supposed to be King next.
- Fahd was the 2nd to last King, from 1982 to 2005.
- Current King Salman then says, Muqrin will not be King next -- Salman's son will be King next.
- Then, the prince son of the guy was supposed to be the next King (Muqrin) and the prince son of the guy who was King from 82-05, are both killed.
So basically the King (or likely, his son, now Crown Price and the next King) are probably killing the sons of ex-Kings (or 'was-supposed-to-be-Kings')
sounds like the Princes that were mad they were not next to be King are being taken out by the Prince that WILL ne King hhhh
Game of Throbes indeed
It looks like the SHIITE-SUNNI centuries old conflict is coming alive once again. See article below for more information.
=======
THE SHIITE-SUNNI DIVIDE, EXPLAINED
BY KEN CHITWOOD ON 5/24/17
Head tax....get itmm
The Middle East Geopolitical earthquake will be felt around the world. Thanks to BiBi, Trump and MBS. Welcome to the real shit show.
If things go hot, the strait of Hurmuz will be shut down and $150/b of oil will be the least to worry about. This is all for the sake of the $petro toilet paper that you all wipe your asses with.
BTFD Bitchez.
I'll just throw this into the mix:
They call it the fog of war for a reason.You're not only blinded but totally disoriented,
all by design.
static- not fog- war by twitter
MBS will be dead soon and thus plunge the Arabian Peninsula into chaos. A power vacuum in the House of Saud is all Iran needs as an excuse to fill the void.
As for Israel... they won't allow Iran to fill any voids.
Gold doing nothing. Much ado about nothing.
It's OK for the Saudis to bomb the crap out of Yemen, but God forbid they should retaliate.
The Saud are Israeli slave-boys.
Saudi Arabia=Israel
Two sides of the same shekel.
Cui bono? Iran?
I don't think Iran benefits. Saudi Arabia has not met it's contractual obligations, is bleeding money, and has let women drive. This is the restructuring of a corporation. Yemen wouldn't dare attack S.A., but that doesn't mean that people acting as Yemen would not attack Saudi Arabia.
The Lebanon Franchise fell apart. And someone is pissed about it. Israel in Syria is getting shit stomped by the Russians. Iran and the Russians are tight, so it's a play. The simple answer to me is that some Syrian fags high up dropped the ball and are getting their toys taken away. Israel has everything to gain and needs to get their shit straightened out down the block if it wants to continue it's effectual control and terrorist operations worldwide, many of whom operatives are probably wondering if it's worth the trouble. Now that Saudi Arabia is shown to be a clown college, someone needs to step in and clean it.
I think this is an encouraging moment and we will see who really works for whom in the next few days and hours. The plan is to balkanize the middle east and for Israel to consolidate it's power there creating hell on earth for as many people as possible. And they will never ever stop.
The new prince wants to
1. Gain power asap of course &
2. Loot all others especially the royal family
