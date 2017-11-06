Saudi 'Plunge Protection Team' Rescues Stocks As Riyal Devaluation Bets Surge

As the FX markets came to life last night after a tense weekend in the middle east, it is clear that anxiety about the Saudi Riyal is at the forefront.

Forward bets on devaluation/depegging surged most in 7 months as shares in bin-Talal's Kingdom Holdings continued their slide to the lowest since Dec 2011.

The round-up risks overwhelming local and foreign investors struggling to get their heads around the rapid changes shaking the kingdom, but for the second day in a row, any selling was met by instant panic-buying as we suggest Saudi's very own Plunge Protection Team stepped in...