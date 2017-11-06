Second Saudi Prince Confirmed Killed During Crackdown

Following the death of Prince Mansour bin-Muqrin in a helicopter crash near the Yemen border yesterday, the Saudi Royal Court has confirmed the death of Prince Abdul Aziz bin Fahd - killed during a firefight as authorities attempted to arrest him.
The death has been confirmed by the Saudi royal court.
The Duran and Al-Masdar News both report that the prince died when his security contingent got into a firefight with regime gunmen attempting to make an arrest.
Prince Aziz (44) who was the youngest son of King Fahad.
The Duran's Adam Garrie points out that Prince Abdul Aziz was deeply involved in Saudi Oger Ltd, a company which until it ceased operations in the summer of this year, was owned by the Hariri family. Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri was in charge of the company until it ceased operations.
Prince Abdul Aziz’s strange and sudden death which is said to have occurred during an attempted arrest, sheds light on the theory that the clearly forced resignation of former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri had more to do with internal Saudi affairs than the Saudi attempt to bring instability to Lebanon.
The Saudi Royal family has now lost two princes in 24 hours.
As Al Jazeera notes, in this Saudi version of 'Game of Thrones', the 32-year-old Bin Salman shows that he is willing to throw the entire region into jeopardy to wear the royal gown.
His actions have already all but destroyed the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC); Yemen can no longer be referred to as a functioning state; Egypt is a ticking time bomb; and now Lebanon may erupt.
There's a lot to worry about.
… Second Saudi Prince Confirmed Killed
And I bet you thought being a Saudi Prince meant having a carefree life with every whim fulfilled from birth to death.
"authorities attempted to arrest him."
Authorities?
These are infighting warlord gangs ...
Looks like Saudi is the next M.E. Domino to crumble .
This is a counter coup before a coup could be launched. It appears someone wants to start a war with Iran.
"someone" = Netanyahu
Netanyahu needs a bullet in the head and Putin needs to get this message over to him, 'quit fucking around or ELSE, you slimy wart on my ring-piece'.
Saudi Arabia's a strategic pivot for the NEOCONS. http://wp.me/p4OZ4v-2g9
Hence, its destabilization.
Three down…. 1500 to go
I said expect clusterfuck from Saudi Arabia, now all this people killed had dependecies and all dependencies speak and speaking shit in a shitty place reverberates
They can't control Yeman. What will happen if they attack Iran?
Different kind of war, but I doubt they'll start a war with Iran.
It's hard to figure out the big question here:
Cui Bono?
The only difference between this and what's going on in the FUSA right now is that the Mueller / Comey / HRC / Obama / Lynch / Rosenstein / Sessions / deep state et al gang hasn't met any real resistance yet. The only question is: when they "come for" Trump, who will his "security detail" prove to be loyal to? WHEN that happens, what will the liberty movement do? Start thinking about it if you haven't already, because this is where we are headed.
This shit reminds me of Dune. The spice must flow... plots within plots, etc. etc.
What's this, round number seven hundred and ninety two of the Cult of Booty regime change? It's always been in Islam about who the next top tough guy is going to be. Bin Salman thinks it's him. Meh.
The Hillary shit is out waaay past any universe Frank Herbert could imagine.
Probably why Hollywood can't put bums on seats - reality is far more entertaining than the shite they are spewing out these days.
Give the guy credit, he went down swinging!
It could, you just have to be happy with what you are given and not get greedy.
--Will be interesting to see if Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal
, the rich one, suddenly decides to try and escape but instead gets suicided.
