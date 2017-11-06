Second Saudi Prince Confirmed Killed During Crackdown

Tyler Durden
by Tyler Durden
Nov 6, 2017

Following the death of Prince Mansour bin-Muqrin in a helicopter crash near the Yemen border yesterday, the Saudi Royal Court has confirmed the death of Prince Abdul Aziz bin Fahd - killed during a firefight as authorities attempted to arrest him.

The death has been confirmed by the Saudi royal court.

The Duran and Al-Masdar News both report that the prince died when his security contingent got into a firefight with regime gunmen attempting to make an arrest.

Prince Aziz (44) who was the youngest son of King Fahad.

The Duran's Adam Garrie points out that Prince Abdul Aziz was deeply involved in Saudi Oger Ltd, a company which until it ceased operations in the summer of this year, was owned by the Hariri family. Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri was in charge of the company until it ceased operations.

Prince Abdul Aziz’s strange and sudden death which is said to have occurred during an attempted arrest, sheds light on the theory that the clearly forced resignation of former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri had more to do with internal Saudi affairs than the Saudi attempt to bring instability to Lebanon.

The Saudi Royal family has now lost two princes in 24 hours.

As Al Jazeera notes, in this Saudi version of 'Game of Thrones', the 32-year-old Bin Salman shows that he is willing to throw the entire region into jeopardy to wear the royal gown.

His actions have already all but destroyed the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC); Yemen can no longer be referred to as a functioning state; Egypt is a ticking time bomb; and now Lebanon may erupt.

There's a lot to worry about.

Number 9's picture
Number 9 Nov 6, 2017 10:24 AM

purges are so entertaining

Looney's picture
Looney cossack55 Nov 6, 2017 10:26 AM

 

Second Saudi Prince Confirmed Killed

The good news keep pouring in!  ;-)

Looney

Buckaroo Banzai's picture
Buckaroo Banzai Looney Nov 6, 2017 10:29 AM

Bes's picture
Bes Joe Davola Nov 6, 2017 10:31 AM

now remind me which side of the

saudi swamp

does Trump

hold orbs with?

-------

another way to put it is

which side of wahhabism and sharia is

going to Make America Great Again?

--------

just wondering. 

ps. don't forget Trump's love affair with Zionism......  : )

Gaius Frakkin&#039; Baltar's picture
Gaius Frakkin' ... Bes Nov 6, 2017 10:35 AM

macholatte's picture
macholatte Gaius Frakkin' Baltar Nov 6, 2017 10:35 AM

 

Shit!
I lost track of which distraction I’m supposed to be looking at.

 

Ghost of PartysOver's picture
Ghost of PartysOver macholatte Nov 6, 2017 10:57 AM

Programs!  Programs!  Get your programs!  Know the players!  Know the stats!  Programs! Get your Programs!

IH8OBAMA's picture
IH8OBAMA Ghost of PartysOver Nov 6, 2017 11:00 AM

And I bet you thought being a Saudi Prince meant having a carefree life with every whim fulfilled from birth to death.

BaBaBouy's picture
BaBaBouy IH8OBAMA Nov 6, 2017 11:03 AM

"authorities attempted to arrest him."

Authorities?

These are infighting warlord gangs ...

Looks like Saudi is the next M.E. Domino to crumble .

Cman5000's picture
Cman5000 BaBaBouy Nov 6, 2017 11:25 AM

This is a counter coup before a coup could be launched. It appears someone wants to start a war with Iran. 

WTFUD's picture
WTFUD lucitanian Nov 6, 2017 1:25 PM

loebster's picture
loebster WTFUD Nov 6, 2017 1:33 PM

Saudi Arabia's a strategic pivot for the NEOCONS. http://wp.me/p4OZ4v-2g9

Hence, its destabilization.

Manthong's picture
Manthong loebster Nov 6, 2017 2:38 PM

 

Three down…. 1500 to go

Manthong's picture
Manthong Manthong Nov 6, 2017 2:48 PM

 

If I was a Saudi Prince I would lose my bleached whites in the front cabin blue room and put my Armani Suit on before landing in Paris.

 

..but WTF do I know…………………..

svayambhu108's picture
svayambhu108 Manthong Nov 6, 2017 4:59 PM

I said expect clusterfuck from Saudi Arabia, now all this people killed had dependecies and all dependencies speak and speaking shit in a shitty place reverberates 

youngman's picture
youngman Manthong Nov 6, 2017 5:26 PM

They do..I had a friend who was one of their pilots...they would take off from SA in their sheik attire...once airborn....change into western clothes...nice ones of course

bonin006's picture
bonin006 Cman5000 Nov 6, 2017 1:21 PM

They can't control Yeman. What will happen if they attack Iran?

John Kerry-Heinz's picture
John Kerry-Heinz bonin006 Nov 6, 2017 2:28 PM

In attempt to bring us all up to speed with the "comedy" currently working its way on up in SA and in the greater Middle East, I am proposing for tonights Homework we all view the documentary on Haffaz Aladeen.

AKA "The Dictator"

https://youtu.be/qqa7YhsroW8?t=71

 

bagehot99's picture
bagehot99 bonin006 Nov 6, 2017 4:30 PM

Different kind of war, but I doubt they'll start a war with Iran. 

It's hard to figure out the big question here:

Cui Bono?

SWRichmond's picture
SWRichmond BaBaBouy Nov 6, 2017 11:54 AM

Authorities?

These are infighting warlord gangs ...

The only difference between this and what's going on in the FUSA right now is that the Mueller / Comey / HRC / Obama / Lynch / Rosenstein / Sessions / deep state et al gang hasn't met any real resistance yet.  The only question is: when they "come for" Trump, who will his "security detail" prove to be loyal to?  WHEN that happens, what will the liberty movement do?  Start thinking about it if you haven't already, because this is where we are headed.

 

Citxmech's picture
Citxmech SWRichmond Nov 6, 2017 12:15 PM

This shit reminds me of Dune.  The spice must flow... plots within plots, etc. etc.

Theosebes Goodfellow's picture
Theosebes Goodfellow Citxmech Nov 6, 2017 1:12 PM

~"This shit reminds me of Dune."~

Moadib?

Allahu Akbay, baby. 

What's this, round number seven hundred and ninety two of the Cult of Booty regime change? It's always been in Islam about who the next top tough guy is going to be. Bin Salman thinks it's him. Meh.

CuttingEdge's picture
CuttingEdge Theosebes Goodfellow Nov 6, 2017 1:39 PM

The Hillary shit is out waaay past any universe Frank Herbert could imagine.

Probably why Hollywood can't put bums on seats - reality is far more entertaining than the shite they are spewing out these days.

bagehot99's picture
bagehot99 Theosebes Goodfellow Nov 6, 2017 4:38 PM

He's gonna need to kill a few more Princes to make sure.

 

RafterManFMJ's picture
RafterManFMJ BaBaBouy Nov 6, 2017 12:46 PM

Give the guy credit, he went down swinging!

DeadFred's picture
DeadFred RafterManFMJ Nov 6, 2017 1:27 PM

If they had only banned assault rifles he would be alive (and in prison) today. /s

NoVa's picture
NoVa RafterManFMJ Nov 6, 2017 1:31 PM

or his guards did the hard work for him (ala Taken movie) & he took a "stray" bullet

 

NoVa

 

WTFUD's picture
WTFUD RafterManFMJ Nov 6, 2017 1:38 PM

Scarface Style?

'You know what i'm talkin' about, you fucking cockroach' was a good line.

What'll happen to his Harem though? Will Vlad find a home for them like he's doing for the chillurn of the DAESH US Proxy?

youngman's picture
youngman WTFUD Nov 6, 2017 5:29 PM

His Harem is probably all Russians anyways..so Vlad will just ask them to come home

JimmyJones's picture
JimmyJones IH8OBAMA Nov 6, 2017 12:12 PM

It could, you just have to be happy with what you are given and not get greedy.

Mustafa Kemal's picture
Mustafa Kemal IH8OBAMA Nov 6, 2017 12:26 PM

"And I bet you thought being a Saudi Prince meant having a carefree life "

If this continues, we could start a whole new class of Saudi Prince jokes.

Like "how many Saudi Princes does it take to........."

cynicalskeptic's picture
cynicalskeptic IH8OBAMA Nov 6, 2017 1:44 PM

Still is.... it just seems that the time and circumstances of your death are now more uncertain - old age and natural causes becoming less likely

KJWqonfo7's picture
KJWqonfo7 IH8OBAMA Nov 6, 2017 2:59 PM

- And I bet you thought being a Saudi Prince meant having a carefree life with every whim fulfilled from birth to death.

Correct, but they didn't read the fine print:

Lifelong office availability limited, military backing & bribery costs may vary. Installation of puppet government fees may apply. Lifespan and whim fulfillment levels vary by kingdom.

Offer subject to change without notice. Private plane restrictions apply.

*Leadership levels exclude taxes, fees, & surcharges, those only apply to the poor.

Ownership of broadcast stations and other methods of information delivery may with withdrawn without notice."

new game's picture
new game IH8OBAMA Nov 6, 2017 4:28 PM

lots of money ALWAYS, repeat, ALWAYS,  has it's own set of problems, because money is the root of all evils as I see it...never fails to bring out the worst of chaps, or sand diggers...

SDShack's picture
SDShack Ghost of PartysOver Nov 6, 2017 11:09 AM

I thought you were saying "Pograms, Pograms, Get your Pograms here!

asteroids's picture
asteroids Ghost of PartysOver Nov 6, 2017 11:41 AM

Progroms! Progroms! Get your progroms! There, fixed it for yah.

y3maxx's picture
y3maxx Ghost of PartysOver Nov 6, 2017 12:04 PM

--Will be interesting to see if Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal

, the rich one, suddenly decides to try and escape but instead gets suicided.

Rockatanski's picture
Rockatanski Ghost of PartysOver Nov 6, 2017 12:04 PM

i need one....WTF is going on there?

are the good guys cleaning house or is it just spy vs spy?

Yukon Cornholius's picture
Yukon Cornholius Ghost of PartysOver Nov 6, 2017 1:18 PM

At first I read 'pogroms'. Wishful thinking I guess.

Crazy Or Not's picture
Crazy Or Not Ghost of PartysOver Nov 6, 2017 4:39 PM

>Programs!  Programs!  Get your programs! 
Shouldn't that be "Pogroms! Pogroms, get your pogroms" ?

BlindMonkey's picture
BlindMonkey macholatte Nov 6, 2017 11:01 AM

Fuckin' wow.  Just wow 

 

<long popcorn>

Never One Roach's picture
Never One Roach Eyes Opened Nov 6, 2017 12:14 PM

 

 

<< the 32-year-old Bin Salman shows that he is willing to throw the entire region into jeopardy to wear the royal gown.>>

similar to:

<< the 71-year-old Cankles Clinton shows that she is willing to throw the entire region into jeopardy to wear the royal crown. >>

To Hell In A Handbasket's picture
To Hell In A Ha... macholatte Nov 6, 2017 1:51 PM

