"Explosive" Leaked Secret Israeli Cable Confirms Israeli-Saudi Coordination To Provoke War

Early this morning, Israeli Channel 10 news published a leaked diplomatic cable which had been sent to all Israeli ambassadors throughout the world concerning the chaotic events that unfolded over the weekend in Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, which began with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri's unexpected resignation after he was summoned to Riyadh by his Saudi-backers, and led to the Saudis announcing that Lebanon had "declared war" against the kingdom.
The classified embassy cable, written in Hebrew, constitutes the first formal evidence proving that the Saudis and Israelis are deliberately coordinating to escalate the situation in the Middle East.
The explosive classified Israeli cable reveals the following:
- On Sunday, just after Lebanese PM Hariri's shocking resignation, Israel sent a cable to all of its embassies with the request that its diplomats do everything possible to ramp up diplomatic pressure against Hezbollah and Iran.
- The cable urged support for Saudi Arabia's war against Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.
- The cable stressed that Iran was engaged in "regional subversion".
- Israeli diplomats were urged to appeal to the "highest officials" within their host countries to attempt to expel Hezbollah from Lebanese government and politics.
Left: Israeli PM Netanyahu, Right: Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman
As is already well-known, the Saudi and Israeli common cause against perceived Iranian influence and expansion in places like Syria, Lebanon and Iraq of late has led the historic bitter enemies down a pragmatic path of unspoken cooperation as both seem to have placed the break up of the so-called "Shia crescent" as their primary policy goal in the region. For Israel, Hezbollah has long been its greatest foe, which Israeli leaders see as an extension of Iran's territorial presence right up against the Jewish state's northern border.
This is a EXPLOSIVE thread that proves how Saudi and Israel are deliberately coordinating to escalate the situation in the MidEast. https://t.co/dMe4PnkwTf
— Trita Parsi (@tparsi) November 6, 2017
The Israeli reporter who obtained the document is Barak Ravid, senior diplomatic correspondent for Channel 10 News. Ravid announced the following through Twitter yesterday:
- I published on channel 10 a cable sent to Israeli diplomats asking to lobby for Saudis/Harir and against Hezbollah. The cable sent from the MFA in Jerusalem [Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs] to all Israeli embassies toes the Saudi line regarding the Hariri resignation.
- The Israeli diplomats were instructed to demarch their host governments over the domestic political situation in Lebanon - a very rare move.
- The cable said: "You need to stress that the Hariri resignation shows how dangerous Iran and Hezbollah are for Lebanon's security."
- "Hariri's resignation proves wrong the argument that Hezbollah participation in the government stabilizes Lebanon," the cable added.
- The cable instructed Israeli diplomats to support Saudi Arabia over its war with the Houthis in Yemen. The cable also stressed: "The missile launch by the Houthis towards Riyadh calls for applying more pressure on Iran & Hezbollah."
1 \ I published on channel 10 a cable sent to Israeli diplomats asking to lobby for Saudis\Hariri &against Hezbollah https://t.co/AbeLPC35GP
— Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) November 6, 2017
Watch today's Hebrew broadcast Channel 10 News report which features the Israeli diplomatic cable - the text of which is featured in Channel 10's screenshot (below) - here.
Below is a rough translation of the classified Israeli embassy cable using Google Translate as released by Israel's Channel 10 News:
"To the Director-General: you are requested to urgently contact the Foreign Ministry and other relevant government officials [of your host country] and emphasize that the resignation of Al-Hariri and his comments on the reasons that led him to resign illustrate once again the destructive nature of Iran and Hezbollah and their danger to the stability of Lebanon and the countries of the region.
Al-Hariri's resignation proves that the international argument that Hezbollah's inclusion in the government is a recipe for stability is basically wrong. This artificial unity creates paralysis and the inability of local sovereign powers to make decisions that serve their national interest. It effectively turns them into hostages under physical threat and are forced to promote the interests of a foreign power - Iran - even if this may endanger the security of their country.
The events in Lebanon and the launching of a ballistic missile by the signatories to the Riyadh agreement require increased pressure on Iran and Hezbollah on a range of issues from the production of ballistic missiles to regional subversion."
Thus, as things increasingly heat up in the Middle East, it appears the anti-Iran and anti-Shia alliance of convenience between the Saudis and Israelis appears to have placed Lebanon in the cross hairs of yet another looming Israeli-Hezbollah war. And the war in Yemen will also continue to escalate - perhaps now with increasingly overt Israeli political support. According to Channel 10's commentary (translation), "In the cable, Israeli ambassadors were also asked to convey an unusual message of support for Saudi Arabia in light of the war in which it is involved in Yemen against the Iranian-backed rebels."
All of this this comes, perhaps not coincidentally, at the very moment ISIS is on the verge of complete annihilation (partly at the hands of Hezbollah), and as both Israel and Saudi Arabia have of late increasingly declared "red lines" concerning perceived Iranian influence across the region as well as broad Hezbollah acceptance and popularity within Lebanon.
What has both Israel and the Saudis worried is the fact that the Syrian war has strengthened Hezbollah, not weakened it. And now we have smoking gun internal evidence that Israel is quietly formalizing its unusual alliance with Saudi Arabia and its power-hungry and hawkish crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Well We know Israel shot that rocket !
They also coordinate in Syria, Yemen and Jordan...
THUMP DId The Sword {Woar} Dance ... Could Not be any Clearer ? ? ?
Now they want to get into Lebanon. The Zionists evil plan exposed. Been saying this all along.
Kikes and crypto-kikes working together behind the scenes while pretending to be enemies.
Imagine my shock.
Israeli leaks are the best.
But only when they come from Hollywood
Guardians of the Galaxy Mikaela Hoover nude photos Leaked
http://celebrity-leaks.net/guardians-of-the-galaxy-mikaela-hoover-nude-p...
Never trust a kike.
Especially one that leaks. Or is it reaks?
Israel out of NYC and DC!
....and then there is Jared.
Seems like the Saudi/Israel alliance has been going strong since the Dancing Israelis of 911. Coincidence? I think not!
The picture just gets more and more clear every day. Filthy Muslim Trump and his Jew daughter Ivanka and Kushner are readying their allies (Saudis and Israelis) for the end game.
Trump is a Muslim. Don't be fooled appearances. Look at actions! Before it's too late.
it's a good thing were aren't
selling billions in weapons to the saudis
and giving billions in "aid" to the zionists
and making it illegal to boycott israel
............ er.
nevermind
This is the plan. Iran is controlled by the bastards in the CIA. This is part of something larger. Trump gave the Okay with his NYSE tweet. The arrest of the terror funding princes is also part of the deep state takedown. In the end Hillary and Obama go to jail.
Why type such bullshit ?
Hasbara trolls. The only way to make a living if you're jewish is through scams.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/the-wolves-of-tel-aviv-israels-vast-amoral...
https://www.timesofisrael.com/fleeced-by-israeli-binary-options-firm-can...
"Saudi Arabia a strategic pivot." - Jewish neocon http://wp.me/p4OZ4v-2g9
Pivoting it toward war by wagging the US to wag it.
The House of Saud appear to be imposters in Arabia with Jewish roots.
The Israel-Saudi axis should then be no suprise.
http://themillenniumreport.com/2017/06/the-jewish-roots-of-the-saudi-royal-family-2/
ur brain ded.
Thanks for the chuckle
Damn, first Ozero is a Muslim now Trump too? Say it ain't so. You dumb shit.
Obummer was a muzzie piece of shit.
Obama's real religion was CIA.
Obama’s Mother was Stanley Anne Dunham,a Jewess. Obama is a Jew. That is why he always placed the Menorah on the White House lawn at Christmas.
@"Post-Truth Society", do you get paid for your nonsensical trolling? Or, are you just a retard?
Off your medications again?
Ah.. the old "enemy of my enemy is my friend".
From what I understand, the Saud family from a couple hundred years ago were a bunch of the Hebrews.
Nothing, it seems, NOTHING stirs the passions of 'hypnotically-entranced' Merikan Exceptionalists like 'news' from the muddled east*
A place where 99.1% of them have never been.. will never go... the people of which they know zilch about from any first hand experience...
but about the doings of which they show up on threads here instantaneously to share their vast accumulated reservoirs of
regurgitated agitprop that "they read on the internet"!!!!
Have Srael/Saudistan been in bed since Day One? Off course. Along with several other "Muslim" states which play pretend 'enemies' with the sionist entity. This is "news">>>|?'\
Only if you get yours from the "alt" flavor of the MSM it seems. Because nothing...NOTHING is as it seems in the muddled east, everyone who buys into whatever fave meme appeals most to their 'sensibilities' gets to battle over the bullshit peddled by competing factions of the $power.
And cheer for their fave 'team' in the game. Merikan style geopolitics - pick a side and then ...
USA! USA!... along the way... became "Death to America"/Hurrah for Islamist Terror Theocracies Created by Our Own "Intelligence" services For the Purpose of Furthering Talmudist Master Plans!"
Some very Weird shit you're into there Maggots! Somthin in the water back there in Gulagistan?
This just in... you have no clue what's going on here. None. Actually - what's goin on in your own backyard neither! Just carry on screamin!
Tis the season of Hubris, again. MBS (great acronym) and Jared spent some late nights getting to know each other better. Shared hubris. Good for them!
The enemy of my enemy is my "friend". who said that?
Someone who opened the gates for the Trojan Horse.
it was either one of your friends or one of your enemies
Who cares, I'm pretty sure he died
Leaked Cable Confirms TRUMP's Two Best Freinds Coordinate to Provoke War
there fixed it for you
----
still think this is 3D, 5D, 11D chess.....?
it is, against you!
----
hahahaha
BLITZKRIEG...taken from NAZI playbook...by MASTER RACE...
Israeli military chief backtracks from 1930s Germany comparison
IDF deputy chief says he did not intend to compare Israel to Nazi Germany in Holocaust memorial day speech citing ‘nauseating trends’
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/may/05/israeli-military-chief-yai...
The Strange Case of a Nazi Who Became an Israeli Hitman
Otto Skorzeny, one of the Mossad’s most valuable assets, was a former lieutenant colonel in Nazi Germany’s Waffen-SS and one of Adolf Hitler’s favorites.
The Forward and Dan Raviv And Yossi Melman Mar 27, 2016
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/1.711115
Echoing Nazi Tactics, IDF Patrol Threatens to Exterminate Palestinian Refugee Camp with “Gas”
October 30, 2015 By Richard Silverstein
https://www.richardsilverstein.com/2015/10/30/echoing-nazi-tactics-idf-p...
5,000 years later and the fuckers are still fighting over the same land.
Both sides seem to be slow learners.
Its actually one D checkers. Stevie Wonder could see where this is going at night......
Agent Orange must go ASAP. This POS is a deal-maker. He would sell Ivanka to a whore-house just to make an extra buck.
ever get a whiff of muslim filth?
Does it say somewhere in the Quran to only bath once a year?
Wudu is the Islamic procedure for washing parts of the body, a type of ritual purification. Wudu involves washing the hands, mouth, nostrils, arms, head and feet with water and is an important part of ritual purity in Islam.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wudu
Called a ‘whores bath” elsewhere
"Mohamoud...don't forget to wash your ass and balls tonight! Mom is visting tomorrow."
Semites
You gotta lay off the porn, dude.
The MIddle East is a tangle of its own loyalties even without Western meddling.
That we lack a real grasp of ME history only adds to our ability to understand.
Does anyone know the Haririr story -- why did he really resign, was he being managed by a non-Lebanese power, can he return to Beirut, etc.
The whole Hariri part of the story is obviously important but very unclear.
The only thing that is known is that he was a high Lebanese official, got summoned to Riyahd, resigned, then Riyadh clains a war declaration, and chaos erupts.
Nothing makes any sense.
Does anyone know what really happened while he was in Riyadh?
Aside from that trippy orb thing, no....
Checkout, The Fall and the Fall of Hariri by Ghassan Kadi
http://thesaker.is/the-fall-and-the-fall-of-hariri/
He is a dual citizen Saudi/Lebanese, under the thumb of the Saudis. He has not been very effective. Articles about this on ZH over the weekend. Not hard to find, unless you are working with a phone like I am this morning.
she's had a lot of work done for one so young..still, if it helps her career /s