Lebanon - The Next Front In The Great Gas War

The Great Gas War has already two distinct fronts: The now relatively quiet Northern Front in Ukraine and the Southern Front in Syria in which the Western empire has been losing. It looks to me that Lebanon is being targeted as the next front, where the West hopes its loses might be recouped.
Yesterday, November 6th, Reuters reported,
Saudi Arabia said on Monday that Lebanon had declared war against it because of attacks against the Kingdom by the Lebanese Shi‘ite group Hezbollah.
This comes after Israel, Saudi’s long time though largely un-offical best friend in the region, has been very publicly preparing to renew its own war with Lebanon – or more accurately with Hezbollah. As the American news journal Newsweek put it recently,
ISRAEL PREPARES FOR ANOTHER WAR WITH HEZBOLLAH AS IDF PRACTICES LEBANON INVASION.
Why now and why Lebanon? Well the rulers of Saudi, a Sunni dominated country, will tell us that it is because Hezbollah is a Shia terrorist organisation. “Hezbollah” literally means the “Party of Allah” or “Party of God”. Saudi Gulf affairs minister Thamer al-Sabhan yesterday pointedly referred to Hezbollah as, “the Lebanese Party of the Devil”. Saudi is not alone of course, Hezbollah has also been listed as a terrorist organisation by America, Israel, the Arab League, the UK and the EU. It is also, however, part of the popular government of Lebanon having seats in its parliament.
I suggest, however, a powerful reason that a new war with Hezbollah may be in the offing is because Lebanon is the next link in any gas pipeline that could potentially bring Iranian Gas to Europe. That was the reason the West decided to “liberate” the Syrian people and it will be why they decide to enforce the same salvation upon the people of Lebanon. Having failed to liberate the Syrians, Saudi, the West, its Sunni Gulf allies and Israel will now see if they can succeed in blocking any Iranian gas ambitions by liberating the Lebanese from their own government. I would not be surprised to hear quite soon from opposition groups vocally denouncing the government or at least Hezbollah. I expect spokes people from those groups to suddenly get a global platform along-side American and regional supporters such as Saudi.
When I look at Saudi I can’t help but notice that it has , all in a short space of time, begun wars in neighbouring Yemen and Syria, and declared first Qatar and now Lebanon supporters of terror if not actually themselves terrorists. Saudi has gone from a nation surrounded by allies or at least states with whom it had basic diplomatic relations, to a nation surrounded by enemies. It begins to remind me of Israel in that respect.
Gas of course is not the be all and end all. In many ways it is a surface marker, the means for regional and global struggles for political power and influence. For Saudi it is the basis of its struggle for regional supremacy with Qatar. For America it is the regional marker for its proxy struggle with Russia for political dominance and for control over gas supplies to Europe. America has sided with Saudi. Russia and China have sided with Qatar. Qatar struck a decisive blow for dominance and for a new Qatar focussed power structure when it opened the region’s only clearing house for settlement of Gas contracts in Yuan.
I see the political turmoil inside Saudi as a struggle between those who see the House of Saud’s only hope for a future to be to remain firmly aligned with America and therefore by extension, with Israel, versus those who might consider switching or at least splitting their allegiance so as to move closer to Russia/China. A move which might be correct but which would concede to Qatar some large portion of what has been up till now Saudi’s pre-eminence.
Wars in Yemen, Syria and soon Lebanon make the divide between these two possible futures for The House of Saud, very sharp.
For Israel it will mean war and troops on the ground. America will certainly help in the air but Israel will shed blood on the ground.
What will Russia do? I doubt it will put troops into Lebanon. But I could very easily see it extending in to Lebanon the air support it has deployed in Syria. I could see Iran being tempted to send troops or at least ‘advisors’ or perhaps just ‘allow’ zealots who want to go, to do so. And that itself may be part of what some in America would like – tempt Iran into lending support and then declare anew that Iran is, pointing at new evidence, a state sponsor of international terror. America has desired a confrontation with Iran for a long time and want a new excuse.
The Great Gas War has not finished. I suggest it is about to open a new front. A front that could ignite a wider conflict.
And finish off with Iran?
Interesting article, but what does Lebanon have to do with Iranian gas?
Syria already has Mediterranean ports
First off... wow! What a surprise... and blast from the past - to see Golem 14s work here... been 5 or more years since I used to read his stuff. I'll never forget - he gave space for the astonishing work of Johnathan Sugarman... http://www.golemxiv.co.uk/2012/11/jonathan-sugarman-versus-unicredit-an-...
Highly recommended!
Next off... happily... having just opened my meandering memo of 2016 ... https://storify.com/SuaveBel/syrian-endgame-a-shifting-of-desert-sands
in order to reply to an interlocutor on another thread here... I'm able to quickly get to the heart of your query...
It has NOTHING to do with gas, this is propaganda. These wars are the Yinon Plan - Israels attempt to build Greater Israel. You can read about it here https://www.globalresearch.ca/greater-israel-the-zionist-plan-for-the-mi...
When someone states it's because of gas either they're an idiot that's bought the lie or they're an Israeli propagandist.
Zerohedge should know better than to post this crap.
The idiot who wrote the piece never bothered to look at the map.
Exactly and pipes can run from Iran to Iraq (as planned) and on to Syria and Turkey.
Also Hezbollah didn't need any Iranian troop support in 2005(?) when they kicked israeli arse so its unlikely Iran need be involved - they have plenty of new equipment now too.
Extended SS300 coverage for Lebanon would stop the illegal Israeli air intrusions and bombings suffered daily by the Lebanese people.
Better still move a few batteries there just to keep things cooled down.
The SS300 now complements oil pipe line deals as todays insurance policy against a hostile air attack - providing your with Russia on oil and with China with the One road one Renimbi.
One filthy "chosen" one already down voted you.
I don't see the US public supporting a war w/ Iran unless we get The Mother of All False Flags- of course that is never outside the realm of possibility with the sociopaths in the CIA/mossad. They tried to suck us into Syria with the "Assad Is Gassing Kids" meme but that didn't work.
It did work, and we did get sucked in to Syria. And lost.
They're beyond manufacturing consent. Nowadays they just terrorize us with mass shootings and distract us with bread and circus.
Pipeline routed through Jordan and Israel to Lebanon.
NOPE!!!
Is everyone missing the elephant in the room ?
Or should I say the Golem ; Golem's Golan Geni-Gas >>>
**EU, Israel agree to develop Eastern Mediterranean gas pipelinePublished time: 4 Apr, 2017 08:58**
"Three Mediterranean EU countries and Israel agreed on Monday to continue pursuing the development of a gas pipeline project that could link gas fields offshore Israel to Cyprus, Greece, and Italy, and potentially help the EU to diversify supplies away from Russia.Read more
The energy ministers of Cyprus, Israel, Italy and Greece agreed to initiate discussions on an intergovernmental accordance on the EastMed Pipeline, Cypriot Minister of Energy, Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Georgios Lakkotrypis tweeted on Monday after meeting with his counterparts in Israel.
The pipeline could be completed in 2025...."
https://www.rt.com/business/383410-eu-israel-mediterranean-gas-pipeline/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=israel+eu+sign+gas+pipeline+rt&t=ffab&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=israel+geni+gas&t=ffab&ia=web
X-
Makes sense.
When in doubt consult the Yinon Plan.
Lebanon
Check.....
As such, Israel sows the seeds of its own destruction. Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind.
Can't be too soon.
The sooner the better for parasite, "that shitty little country".
America's Jews Are Driving America's Wars
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/americas-jews-are-driving-americas-wars/#com...
The True Cost of Parasite Israel
Forced US taxpayers money to Israel goes far beyond the official numbers.
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/the-true-cost-of-israel/
Pandering to Israel Has Got to Stop
Pledges of loyalty to Israel are un-American
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/pandering-to-israel-has-got-to-stop/#comments
Israel's Dirty Little Secret
How it drives US policies exploiting a spineless Congress and White House
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/israels-dirty-little-secret/
David Malone the Author of this article I totally respect.
Most of us would be wiser if we read his blog.
Glad to see that David is once again being proactive.
His Documentaries are well worth watching.
A lot of them are on Channel 4 UK
David I wish you well and God Bless
If Israel acts up after developing off shore gas fields, missles from Lebanon can erase the investment.
Still, I doubt IOF will succeed against Hezbollah and may find Hezbollah pursuing them back across the border the way the Houthis now operate in KSA.
Hezbollah had cruise missles back in 2006, who knows what they've got stashed under the turban now. I don't think Israel will do anything against Lebanon. They can't get more territory without boots on the ground. Ground invasions produce Jewish casualties, and Jewish casualties translate into lost elections.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/INS_Hanit
Nice to see an accurate and non hysterical view.
Russia has been buiding gas pipelines to Europe for over 20 years !
CNG is the 'bridge' between oil and free energy - Russia saw the future clearly !
Oil is becoming scarce and has basically lost its 'charm' !
Israel 'planted' themselves in the middle of the newly discovered ME oil fields after WW2 - As the world's largest traded commodity - oil has given the Rothschild's the extraordinary power that they weild today !
The game is nearly up - I doubt War can be avoided now !
re "Lebanon - The Next Front In The Great Gas War"
"Lebanon - The Next Front In The Jewish-Supremacist Entity's WANTON WARS For A GREATER ISISRAEL!" - !!!FIXED!!!
http://www.businessinsider.com/israel-grants-golan-heights-oil-license-2...Israel Grants First Golan Heights Oil Drilling License To Dick Cheney-Linked Company
Well written this one. This is the biggest reason for the Syrian War, Saudi threats against Qatar and Lebanon. GAS. The Saudi's are peaking in oil production. They know it's imminent for them. They know that it's almost "Twilight in the Desert" to quote the famous book. They have to get Qatari gas reserves and get that pipeline to Europe built fast.
Wow big conspiracy revelation
There are always 2 sides at least
Iranian ghoullahs use their Hizblow Leb dogs to pussy whip everyone in Leb cuz they got the guns-- so much for 'part of popular guv'
Barrel Bomb Assad & his ghoullah masters with Hizblow & assorted Shia mercenaries are not big heroes clowns
It is remarkable that the real old school nazis (and the more refined comrade edition) just ooze out of the shit in these threads & are always such cheerleaders for the murdering ghoullahs & their vassals
Gosh what could this all mean?
You need to take your meds. We are dealing with real politik. There is plenty of precedence if you werent so blind...
You used to call us cossaks before nazi became the slur du jour. Why can't we just be self-loving goym? Don't we have the right to exist? Isn't one terrorist another man's freedom fighter?
Shalom, shalom, "chosen" one. Although I like your funny joo fairy tales, you should suck some goyim blood instead of writing jooshit.
Had a cursory glance at the yinon plan this morning, here is the western front assessment as written in the 1980s blueprint for pretty much everything that has happened in the Middle East ever since.
The Western front, which on the surface appears more problematic, is in fact less complicated than the Eastern front, in which most of the events that make the headlines have been taking place recently. Lebanon’s total dissolution into five provinces serves as a precendent for the entire Arab world including Egypt, Syria, Iraq and the Arabian peninsula and is already following that track. The dissolution of Syria and Iraq later on into ethnically or religiously unqiue areas such as in Lebanon, is Israel’s primary target on the Eastern front in the long run, while the dissolution of the military power of those states serves as the primary short term target. Syria will fall apart, in accordance with its ethnic and religious structure, into several states such as in present day Lebanon, so that there will be a Shi’ite Alawi state along its coast, a Sunni state in the Aleppo area, another Sunni state in Damascus hostile to its northern neighbor, and the Druzes who will set up a state, maybe even in our Golan, and certainly in the Hauran and in northern Jordan. This state of affairs will be the guarantee for peace and security in the area in the long run, and that aim is already within our reach today. 1
..........In addition, Israeli military superiority in such a situation will be much greater than it is even now, so that any movement of revolt will be “punished” either by mass humiliation as in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, or by bombardment and obliteration of cities, as in Lebanon now (June 1982), or by both. In order to ensure this, the plan, as explained orally, calls for the establishment of Israeli garrisons in focal places between the mini states, equipped with the necessary mobile destructive forces. In fact, we have seen something like this in Haddadland and we will almost certainly soon see the first example of this system functioning either in South Lebanon or in all Lebanon.
+Boeing Boy and anyone else, can you give the good link(s) for good read on the YINON PLAN? Thanks.
It is all here.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/greater-israel-the-zionist-plan-for-the-mi...
Impressive. I make it about three days since the SAA, supported by Russia, put an end to their ISIS ruse in Syria, and now Israel have already set about starting the next war? I just hope I live long enough to see these fuckers wiped off the face of the earth.
'I just hope I live long enough to see these fuckers wiped off the face of the earth.'
They'll make sure they take their little bitchez with 'em when they go; U.S.A. Saudi, EU, U.K.
Like a kid who takes his football away, coz he can't play!
Yeah the war of the posteriors, who can gas the most.
Well Russia has gassed a plenty but Israel been eating beans and will gas more ......
Apparently it was former ZH great Paveway IV who broke the Israeli Saudi cooperation for more MidEast war, starting with Lebanon, to light. Here's what he wrote on moonofalabama.org
"Honestly, Langley is not the least bit concerned about bin Salman's coup. Except for all the cube guys over by the copier that bet on Nayef in the office pool. Rookies! I keep my eye on where the chief puts his money. It's almost like he creates his own reality.
In other news, there was word going around the Twitterverse about an odd (but not really surprising) cable purportedly from the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs to all its embassies around the world regarding Lebanon and Hariri.
Barak Ravid summarizes the cable in this series of tweets."
He is one of the co-authors of a Channel 10 article available online (in Hebrew) regarding the cable. This is the CIA's, er... Google's translation of the relevant parts of the article [unedited] so expect some odd punctuation and garbled wording:
The Iranian Threat: Israel aligns itself with Saudi Arabia against the involvement of Tehran and Hezbollah in Lebanon
...Following the resignation of Lebanese Prime Minister Sa'd Al-Hariri, Israel is embarking on an exceptional international struggle against Hezbollah's participation in the internal politics of the country .
On Sunday, a day after Al-Hariri's resignation, the Foreign Ministry sent a telegram to classified embassies to all the Israeli embassies in the world, instructing them to appeal to the highest echelons and to convey the message that the countries of the world must oppose any combination of Hezbollah in a future government in Lebanon. This is a relatively unusual directive because it concerns internal political matters in another country.
"To request the Director-General, you are requested to urgently contact the Foreign Ministry and other relevant government officials and emphasize that the resignation of Al-Hariri and his comments on the reasons that led him to resign illustrate once more the destructive nature of Iran and Hezbollah and their danger to the stability of Lebanon and the countries of the region,
"Al-Hariri's resignation proves that the international argument that Hezbollah's inclusion in the government is a recipe for stability is basically wrong. This artificial unity creates paralysis and the inability of local sovereign powers to make decisions that serve their national interest. It effectively turns them into hostages under physical threat and are forced to promote the interests of a foreign power - Iran - even if this may endanger the security of their country. "
In a telegram, Israeli ambassadors were also asked to convey an unusual message of support for Saudi Arabia in light of the war in which it is involved in Yemen against the Iranian-backed rebels. "The events in Lebanon and the launching of a ballistic missile by the signatories to the Riyadh International Airport require increased pressure on Iran and Hezbollah on a range of issues from the production of ballistic missiles to regional subversion," the cable said...
No clue about the Channel 10 site. It appears to be the online companion to an Israeli TV channel. The author notes the "...relatively unusual directive because it concerns internal political matters in another country..." That's a rather hilarious understatement. If it's real, the cable is evidence that Israel is instructing it's embassies everywhere to encourage their host countries to subvert the Lebanese constitution and the Lebanese people's decisions on how they want their highest political offices filled. While Israel describes the Lebanese government as supposedly 'forced to promote the interests of Iran', it neglects to mention the overt Saudi influence via Hariri.
No big scandal here or anything. I'm just taken aback by the audacity of Israel in lobbying its psychotic anti-Iranian agenda to other governments. The next cable will probably urge its foreign embassies to convince host countries of the urgency for Lebanon to cede its southern regions and offshore oil/gas rights to Israel. You know... for peace and stability and stuff.
Posted by: PavewayIV | Nov 6, 2017 10:26:25 PM | 62
Paveway IV was a great commenter on here, told it like it is!
I've only been here a bit, read ZH for a year before I made an account, but there's been some good commenters come and go. Paveway IV, Dutchboy2015, MDB (I say those last two sardonically) even Boris isn't around that much now..
