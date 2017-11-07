Stocks Sink Back Into Red After Saudi Purge

Tyler Durden's picture
by Tyler Durden
Nov 7, 2017 12:05 PM

Bonds and Bullion continue to lead after this weekend's 'pre-emptive coup' in Saudi Arabia but stocks have given up their gains and the dollar is sinking once again...

 

Small Caps are under the most pressure for now - perhaps as hope for tax reform fade...

 

As HY credit signals perhaps more pain to come for small caps...

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
Racer's picture
Racer Nov 7, 2017 12:09 PM

What's that strange red colour in stawks doing there

This is it's picture
This is it Racer Nov 7, 2017 12:35 PM

Someone explain how the fuck is bullion leading?  Gold hates crisis. 

GoyimUprising's picture
GoyimUprising Nov 7, 2017 12:15 PM

The color of Jew blood.

LawsofPhysics's picture
LawsofPhysics Nov 7, 2017 12:16 PM

LOL, back in the red but still the DOW is at 23,500...

Don't overthink this motherfuckers...

"Full Faith and Credit"

Keltner Channel Surf's picture
Keltner Channel Surf Nov 7, 2017 12:35 PM

Yes, my RUT led the charge from the open, but w/ volume bursts, its making a full Daily half-Keltner channel trek by lunch and proximity just above the 50dma, this article could coincide with a bounce, but the key question for trend-setting Russell:  do we end mid-today's range w/ another big lower pin, or head for even lower weekly chart targets, sure to grab more attention from other indices.  

(Volume already eclipsed each of prior 3 dull days, still 3.5 hrs left ...)

Citizen_x's picture
Citizen_x Keltner Channel Surf Nov 7, 2017 3:13 PM

Hey there.  Long time...   I would have thought RVX would give a clearer signal on the pull back.  Best of luck...

Keltner Channel Surf's picture
Keltner Channel Surf Citizen_x Nov 7, 2017 3:30 PM

First 'clasically' decent IWM trading day in awhile.  The silly congresional machinations re: tax reform seem to have hamstrung volatility on many days, as I suspect extraneous players (ie. those not normally trading intraday) are entering, perhaps hedgies, for a year-end pop on tax news, as others say "are you crazy?" and immediately sell the rips.  As this involves trusting Congress, one wonders why days like these aren't more numerous. 

Godspeed to you and our other RUT-ty friends.

nsurf9's picture
nsurf9 Nov 7, 2017 12:25 PM

No worries - gotta be a short intermission between Fed debt-creation/stealing/printing RESUMES TO INFINITY AND BEYOND. 

Oh, what's that - were're past infinity - already? twice?

seattleslewsz's picture
seattleslewsz Nov 7, 2017 12:29 PM

Nothing to do with Saudi really.  Those of us following shepwave short term trade calls know that the call to go bearish this morning was followed by the move down in stocks.  

syzygysus's picture
syzygysus seattleslewsz Nov 7, 2017 12:34 PM

I pushed really hard this morning but no shepwave.  Just a dry fart and a little distension.  Maybe later today if I eat more apples.

backwaterdogs's picture
backwaterdogs syzygysus Nov 7, 2017 12:42 PM

Pm me your address, will send a Carolina reaper pepper....that'll get the shepwave monivg

syzygysus's picture
syzygysus backwaterdogs Nov 7, 2017 12:52 PM

oooh, boy.  That would turn the old balloon knot into a firehose and make a huge mess in Mrs. syzygysus outhouse back here at the ranch.  I don't think she's ready for a new paint job from all the overspray.   I'm going to have to stick to apples and lots of water, thanks.

Clowns on Acid's picture
Clowns on Acid Nov 7, 2017 12:59 PM

The House of Saud dustup will be used as a good excuse for a 2 or 3% correction in Stalingard and Poorsky Index. A little correction to "prove" that it is really a market and not a Federal Res / ECB, inspired / owned Potemkin village.

 

Late onset ADHD's picture
Late onset ADHD Nov 7, 2017 3:00 PM

the econometric models I follow tell a much clearer story of the KSA shit-storm than ANY of the stories here or anywhere else in the 'spin' news...

hedge and trade accordingly kids...