Are The Rich Panicking?

European elites are hoarding cash, the Japanese are stuffing safes full of high-denomination bills, the saudis are scrambling, and judging from the following chart, the richest Americans are getting increasingly concerned about the safety of their wealth...

For a decade, Security & Armored Car Services workers in the US have earned around $14 to $15 per hour.

But all that changed as President Trump was elected...

Demand for security services has soared driving wages up a stunning 24% YoY!

What are America's 1%-ers worried about? (the answer is simple... the rest of us)