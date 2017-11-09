Are The Rich Panicking?

European elites are hoarding cash, the Japanese are stuffing safes full of high-denomination bills, the saudis are scrambling, and judging from the following chart, the richest Americans are getting increasingly concerned about the safety of their wealth...
For a decade, Security & Armored Car Services workers in the US have earned around $14 to $15 per hour.
But all that changed as President Trump was elected...
Demand for security services has soared driving wages up a stunning 24% YoY!
What are America's 1%-ers worried about? (the answer is simple... the rest of us)
CA$H, Bitcoin and gold are all good.
EDIT: Add guns & ammo...
The average time from the peak in employment to the next formal recesion is less than 4 months
The demand for security services is easily explained. They need to protect all the opioid storage and transport sites.
Fucking A skippy, I'm hoarding my cash. In fact, I'm selling my house to get more cash and then I'm going to live in my RV full time and roam the Americas. Never paying taxes again! It's the oppressive taxes that drove me to this decision.
The 1% still has the best weapons...
and millions of you sell-outs to wield 'em against the 99%...
They know they got it covered...
Are you willing to finally say "no" to them?
Until Smokey busts an asset forfeiture move on you...
No fiat represents real "safety". bit fiat, $ fiat, stock fiat, 401 fiat, even gold fiat. (i know you're going to say gold isn't a fiat, okay okay.)
all these things are only valuable when they get exchanged for something...well, "of value".
traditionally that was property. land, house, transportation, food.
however...today land, house, transportation...create a taxation trap where the wealth confiscators scalp you every quarter/year etc.
there is no safe place left for wealth to hide...sure, the local zimbabaweans should have put their money in Rand, or aluminum or bits or anything.
no place left to hide.
Or
Beans, bullion, bullets and bitcoin.
I thought it was the three G’s, God, guns and gold
Hoarding all the silver for yourself?
preparing the chargesheet, dear.
They're panicking so much gold can't hang on to 1300.
Of course you are referring to the paper/digital price.
yeah cause physical gold buying drives up the price.. right. Have you just awoke from a 20 year slumber?
Here's a little insight for those who have not yet made so many trips around the Sun as me. )))They((( will arrainge things so that it will appear as though only the dumbest of the dumb are holding PMs before PMs jump again. Ideally from )))their((( standpoint PMs will be forgotten by most of the rent slaves. Then one day, everyone will say 'Wow! Look at that!' Is that day ever going to come? Xi and V. V. P. seem to think so.
The bond market is getting yippy as well...hmmmm
The problem is England. When Henry VIII died with no male heir, the crown was in turmoil, and even though Elizabeth managed to gain and hold it, she had little money. Enter the Jew, in the form of old man Rothschild, who taught the English (Germans), that you can float paper a lot easier than you can mine gold or silver. And so the 400 year reign of fiat debt money was begun.
Unless the British Monarchy is willing to hand over the head snake, they will not survive.
People who are nervous and stacking paper are going to be in for a real surprise when that paper ain't worth the paper its printed on.
It looks like Janet Yellen or Ben Berspankme must have down voted you dude . . . I guess they don't want to hear what they had a hand in. What good is a $10,000 stack of $100 FRNs when you won't be able to buy a cup of coffee with them? That's from McDonald's . . . not Starbucks BTW.
All fiat currencies revert to their true value over time . . . . ZERO. What are we at now in the US with FRN's value as compared to when it was first issued 100 years ago, 1.5%???
You can frame it, using archival materials, like collectors of confederate money sometimes do. It would make an interesting decor accent in a Wall Street office, assuming Wall Street will still be Wall Street in the Era of Automation and the Equity Bot. Actually, the frame can hang in Equity Bot’s office.
But all those who stocked up on Bitcoins will be sittin pretty with their Russian electron currency when the power goes out and Verizon says there's an outage in your hemisphere!
Since there is absolutely no guaranteed way to preserve wealth in a crisis (i.e. silver is too heavy, gold is to dear, paper is, well, just paper and bitcoin or other coins depend on electricity), then you pay your money and take your chances.
Diversify is probably a wise move.
I think they are worried about mass underemployment, including automation-based underemployment, which is structural, and what it means for their future profit-making potential. Customers (markets) will have to be more limited. They are also worried that governments or financial systems might collapse and seize their fortunes. After all, our system of laws has broken down, with illegal aliens pouring over the boarder for decades just being one of many indications. They are also worried about the stability of the currency. I learned that on ZH. It makes sense. Maybe, the US should back its currency with more gold or just transition to something like BitCoin. As a non-technical person, that part is a bit over my head. A lot of rich people are not financial experts or math-oriented. They are probably panicking, trying to figure out which of these theories is right.
I don't thnk 'they', are worried about anything at all. They have enjoyed a generation of incredible low taxes, massive welfare payments to Israehell, tax free offshore investments, corruption on a scale never before seen on planet earth and all manner of debauchery and lewd and lacivious behaivor, with zero consequences.
They aren't worried one damned bit.
YET.
But they will be. Very soon.
UE, is what Trump is trying to avoid..Robots will come for all our jobs in time..the reptiles at the top have high iq experts looking into the fall out from AI & robots..
self driving delivery trucks to drones and taxi,, are just a few months away as we post..the easy way out is mass extinction events of the useless eaters taking up
space on the elite's planet..oh but billy gates is just working for the good of all,,right? while building secure safeholds in remote areas..
Wake me up when the price of gold passes $4,000 /oz. Only then will I believe "the rich are panicking".
Well we know that SafeCage is one armored car biz involved with Clinton associates and money laundering