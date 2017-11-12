Arab League To Hold Urgent Meeting On Iran As Saudis Reportedly Mobilize Fighter Jets

The Arab League is set to hold an emergency meeting on Iran at Saudi Arabia's request, this according to Reuters and various regional sources, at a moment when Saudi fighter jets may be mobilizing for war in an attempted show of force. Egypt-based Ahram Online also reports further that the meeting will discuss "Iranian interference" in the region at League headquarters in Cairo, and other early unconfirmed reports indicate the meeting could come as early as next Sunday.
News of the Arab League extraordinary session comes as tensions are at breaking point as regional powers - especially Saudi Arabia and Israel - talk war against perceived Iranian expansion and domination in the Middle East.
Meanwhile, The Daily Star, citing the Baghdad Post, claims that Saudi Arabia has scrambled its air force for strikes in Lebanon: "Reports now state the Royal Saudi Air Force has placed its warplanes on alert to launch strikes as the region sits on a knife edge." The report accompanies undated footage of Saudi F-15's in aerial maneuvers over what is presumably a Saudi airfield.
The Daily Star adds the following accompanying the video:
The kingdom has mobilized its F-15 fighter jet fleet to launch a military operation against the Iranian-backed terrorist militia of Hezbollah in Lebanon, regional news website The Baghdad Post reports.
Saudi Arabia previously accused both Lebanon and Iran of committing an act of wars against it after rebels fired a missile at the King Khalid International Airport in the kingdom's capital of Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia has reportedly placed its air force on alert
However unlikely it is that the Saudis would take direct military action against Lebanon, the report reveals the legitimate fears of Lebanese citizens who are increasingly aware that their country has fallen in the cross hairs of an unusual alliance between Saudi Arabia, Israel, and anti-Iranian interests which see Hezbollah and pro-Iranian proxies as the number one threat and scapegoat for all of the region's problems.
Iran is currently being scapegoated for just about all tensions which have exploded in the gulf over the past week, including the following:
- the civil war in Yemen,
- the Qatar economic blockade and isolation over accusations that it is "Iran friendly",
- the latest civil unrest in Bahrain and the alleged bombing of a major oil pipeline there,
- ratcheting up tensions with Israel in support of Hezbollah,
- destabilizing Lebanon itself leading to PM Saad Hariri's "resignation" - all of this precipitating the Saudi "night of the long knives".
As many astute pundits have pointed out, it's now "blame Iran time" according to the official Saudi (and allies) narrative of events in order to set the stage for public support for potential military action against Iran.
Those airforce guys realize you don't swing the sword when you are in a jet, right?
Saudi Arabia can’t win the Yemen War, so now they want to fight the Persians, too? ;-)
Looney
The conventional military equipment of the biggest militaries in the world:
http://thesoundingline.com/chart-of-the-day-russia-has-over-20000-tanks-...
KSA with their bought military is like a monkey with a IBM P8 server. It looks cool but they can't run it.
Dear Arab League.
Saudis attacking Lebanon sos Bin Salman has a diversion from his coup is ok with y'all?
And the Arab League needs to support degenerate royal families because ??
Muslim nations oil $$ should be squandered on lavish princes lifestyles because ??
Lebanons muslims (and Christians) should be bombed yet again because??
Because Allahs inscrutable will predetermined it should be so ??
One mans terrorist is another man's freedom fighter. Unless of course you are in the US and vote to destroy the Constitution, then you are just a Traitor.
If nobody wins, who wins?
Yenon.
If Syria can take down IAF F-35's I wouldn't want to be a SAA F-15 pilot right now...
If Saudia Arabia and Iran go to war how will that affect Putin's oil revenues. You can bet he's eating popcorn and watching the television.
watch the language:
Hezbollah is now fully integrated into Lebanese society including the military.
any attempt to characterize them as some radical, independent faction is propaganda.
they are integral to Lebanon
Hairiri to return frim KSA in days.
http://mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKBN1DC0HY
The SAUDIS would be really stupid to let themselves be wagged, attack Iran and do Israhell's dirty job for them. http://wp.me/p4OZ4v-2g9
Unless they're pretending to, like they did when they acted as if they were gonna attack Syria. Remember?
They're just trying to please Israhell's slave, the US which is wagging them for that shitty apartheid country.
Bring it on! We need more manufacturing in the U.S. (bomb manufacturing that is)
No, we need a complete overhaul of the education system so cunts like you become an insignificant minority.
It’s funny how propaganda on indoctrinated people works.
The left runs on Russia and ISIS.
The right runs on Jews and Israel.
While US private power and the executive branch are left alone, because they have nothing to do with those rogue nations and people over there. We’re just benevolent reactionaries.
Ah, but the "Right" is correct:
https://www.defensenews.com/breaking-news/2017/09/18/us-breaks-ground-fo...
So, suck it troll.
if by that you mean which nation, russia or israel, has done the u.s. greater damage, there is no comparison; israel by powers of ten. the u.s. government has followed israel into war crimes of a magnitude which has lept over the rwandan genocide and is drawing past pol pot. if one counts korea and vietnam, not really the work of israel, the numbers starts to get in the hitler league.
https://www.sott.net/article/273517-Study-US-regime-has-killed-20-30-mil...
trillions of dollars and millions of lives for flat out evil.
http://www.voltairenet.org/article179295.html
http://www.whale.to/b/israel_did_911.html
https://sites.google.com/site/onedemocraticstatesite/archives/-solving-9...
http://www.amazon.com/Solving-9-11-Deception-Changed-World/dp/0985322586
http://www.luogocomune.net/site/modules/sections/index.php?op=viewarticl....
http://topdocumentaryfilms.com/everything-rich-man-trick/
https://smile.amazon.com/dp/098213150X/sr=1-1/qid=1467687982/ref=olp_pro...
http://www.europhysicsnews.org/articles/epn/pdf/2016/04/epn2016474p21.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zgE-hGNy2W0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYUYya6bPGw
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=Trump+there+must+have+been+bombs&vi...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rt-ldMj9y9w
I was laughing at this line: perceived Iranian expansion
Yeah, that's as good a reason to turn the entire area into glass.
It caught my eye too...
You know what they say...
Perception,like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder....
Now here's what's really going on.
http://themillenniumreport.com/2017/11/the-stunning-collapse-of-the-hous...
You have'nt heard.
America is the exceptional nation.
America......where they cut the foreskin, just as the muzzies and jews do.....QED : no foreskin, no brain.
Come on, man. It's sarcasm or irony or something. He doesn't mean to be taken seriously.
KSA isn't worried about their own weak, ineffective military.
They're behaving like the mouthy, belligerent little cohort of the biggest bully on the playground, while they hide behind the bully and ride his coat tails.
Just like those guys who follow Nelson Muntz around on The Simpsons.
They feel like they can talk as much shit as they want, and provoke confrontations with much larger and more superior opponents, because they know that when it's time to fight, the bully USSA and Israel will jump in and save their bacon.
Saudis will do what the Trump administration tells them to do.
Saudis would never attack Iran.
CIA works for the administration. CIA does what they are told. Then take the blame.
CIA function is to provide plausible deniability to the executive branch.
Actually, plausible deniability is the CIA mantra.
Please leave your false narratives in Brazil.
The SeeEyeAAA is a long-time DeepState player with deep ties to the Nazi International corporate octopus. The President of the USSA is a corporate figurehead who answers to his board of directors which includes CB's and multi-national corpse.
The SeeEyeAAA is a cancer that feeds off of the most lucrative hosts that it can find or create. I hope they paid you well for your misdirection.
CIA is a deep state: Check
President figurehead: Check
America the Cancer: Check
How that I know? This should clarify:
“I helped purify Nicaragua for the international banking house of Brown Brothers in 1909-1912. I helped make Haiti and Cuba a decent place for City Bank boys to collect revenues in. I helped make Mexico, especially Tampico, safe for American oil interests in 1914. I brought light to the Dominican Republic for American sugar interests in 1916. In China I helped to see to it that Standard Oil went its way unmolested. War is a racket. It is the only one in which the profits are reckoned in dollars and the losses in lives.” -- Smedley Butler
Got it now?
America is the deep state.
I doubt the down voters even know who smedley butler is lol.
"Saudis will do what the Netinyahoo administration tells them to do.
Saudis would never attack Iran unless Israel orders it.
CIA works for the administration. CIA does what they are told. Then take the blame.
CIA function is to provide plausible deniability to the executive branch.
Actually, plausible deniability is the CIA mantra."
FIFY
Now THAT is correct...
Lol. Some neocon is unhappy with all this Russian propaganda here.
My guess is that MbS is using tension with Iran to maintain domestic control while his coup and purges play out. Focus on an external boogie-man to suppress anti-coup activity.
Fwiw, everyone killed or detained was tied to 'Merica, meaning tied to the Petro$.
Two interesting JW rambles. First comment from Strannick (isn't there a ZH Strannick) sums a lot up
"Strannick
I think we can agree.. - its disadvantageous for China to have to use the dollar. - China wants to internationalize the yuan. - China would like Saudi to accept Yuan for oil. - nations are somewhat reluctant to accept yuan in trade. - this reluctance could be allieviated by a Shanghai oil benchmark alongside gold that can be then bought and exported from China on the S.I.G.E."
I would just add - at current suppressed prices the value proposition is enhanced. JW says product will be sourced in the West at bankster prices, putting the shoe on the other foot.
https://www.silverdoctors.com/gold/gold-news/jim-willie-says-they-made-i...
Part 2
https://www.silverdoctors.com/gold/gold-news/jim-willie-saudia-arabia-is...
which means this is an Israeli war - "Iran interference" begins with ?
Is Washington DC - prepared for another war after 25 years of waaar? - and is this the move to break up Iraq for the favored tribe- The Kurds? and will Erdogan take this quietly?
I know McCain is aways ready - but what about thinking adults? who wants this ?
who wants this?
Northrup Grumman, Boeing, Raytheon, Booz Allen Hamilton, McDonnell Douglas, Carlylse Group, Halliburton, Dyncorp, Bell Helicopter, United Technolgies, Kellogg Brown & Root, etc.
Not to mention: Mossad, SeeEyeAAA, MI6, Trilateral Council, Bilderberg, Red Cross, FED, IBS and yes John "I love me some chaos" McCain.
"they are integral to Lebanon"
Yes. Much as cancer is integral to organs it is destroying.
Looking into my Scripted False Narrative crystal ball of PsyOp. I see the following play out in Gas Lighting of the masses.
When it all kicks off, The Jewish state & Crypto Zionist Saudis will blow up 80% of Lebanon's electric power stations and hospitals, blow up multiple bridges and other infrastructure claiming they are weapons dumps etc etc. The Jews will kill Lebanese Christians and the GOY Christians on Capitol Hill and the bible belt Christian Zionists, will tuck their tales between their legs and bow their heads down, sucking Israeli cock, pretending these deaths are not happening.
From the USSA to Europe, every leader in the west will say "Israel has the right to defend herself" The Zionist/Hasbara trolls will come out in force. The talking heads on TV, will defend all Israeli aggression as purely defensive, in the face of terrorists who want to drive her into the sea. Pictures of the dead will be kept out of MSM news.
The Jewish neocons will lie on TV interviews defending Israel and have a virtual monopoly with Open Editorials on the MSM and the Journals, defending Israel and demonising those who Israel kills. The USSA will arm Israel with every she needs. Jewish kids will sign the bombs again and these images will be kept out of the MSM.
What's most fucked up about all that is you're absolutely right.
+1 and +34 for your avatar.
Call it racism, hatred, whatever, it doesn't matter.
WWIII will most likely be triggered by treachery by the tribe.
@ Chunga,
The Saudis are Crypto Zionist Jews.
Jokes on us.
It blows that both are supported by uncle sam.
Double joke: Saudis are NOT Jews, and Jews are NOT of the Hebrew tribes.
https://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/articles/riposte/#islamsaudijews
History lesson:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Umxs6Do8TwU
May I just point out that The Star is the UK's answer to The National Enquirer. P!ease do not think that you will get sensible, accurate journalism and incisive editorial decisions from The Star. You wills however, get naked ladies.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daily_Star_(United_Kingdom)
"The newspaper features a photograph of a topless model on weekdays (in a similar vein to The Sun's former Page 3 feature) and has discovered some well known models, most notably Rachel Ter Horst in 1993, and Lucy Pinder on a Bournemouth beach in summer 2003. Such models as Cherry Dee and Michelle Marsh have also appeared on their page 3. These women are known in the paper as "Star Babes". The paper's glamour photographer is Jeany Savage"
Aahh the good old days... Samantha Fox & Linda Lusardi in their heyday..
Long before I knew anything about fake flags, zionism & a guy called Soros... sometimes I wish I had NEVER been awakened, so depressing to see "humanity" in it's real form... :-(
Press the red button.... I'm ready....
Remember this from 2012, they let the truth slip sometimes......
Atlanta Jewish Times featured a column by its owner-publisher suggesting that U.S.-based Israeli Mossad agents might someday need to “order a hit” on the president of the United States.
http://original.antiwar.com/alison-weir/2012/01/24/israeli-assassination...
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/284979-ajt.html
On Jan. 13 the Atlanta Jewish Times featured a column by its owner-publisher suggesting that Israel might someday need to “order a hit” on the president of the United States.
In the column, publisher Andrew Adler describes a scenario in which Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu would need to “give the go-ahead for U.S.-based Mossad agents to take out a president deemed unfriendly to Israel.”
The purpose? So that the vice president could then take office and dictate U.S. policies that would help the Jewish state “obliterate its enemies.”
Adler wrote that it is highly likely that the idea “has been discussed in Israel’s most inner circles.”
Numerous Jewish leaders quickly condemned Adler, who has now apologized for the column, resigned, and put the newspaper up for sale. An Israeli columnist noted that the hatred being stirred up against Obama is similar to conditions in Israel that led to the murder of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin by a Jewish extremist.
.
Some more intresting stuff:
June 5, 1979 Is the Mossad plotting a terror wave in the U.S.?
http://www.larouchepub.com/eiw/public/1979/eirv06n22-19790605/eirv06n22-...
High level sources in Washington, D.C. reported privately this week that they fear an outbreak of terrorism in the United States-coming as the result of collusion between Kennedy machine operatives within the U.S. Justice Department and the Israeli Mossad intelligence agency. The sources indicated that the "Kennedy Justice" hands-who are now attempting to take over the administration lock, stock, and barrel are working overtime to establish a "green light" for dramatically expanded Mossad dirty tricks within U.S. borders with the end result being a summer of domestic chaos and disorder unheard of since the riots of the 1960s and the aborted ????'Operation Chaos" of 1973-74.
Contrary to surface impressions, an intensification of Mossad terrorist operations in the United States would not be restricted to the Jewish Defense League or other such obvious Zionist countergangs. To appreciate the depth of Mossad-linked terrorist operational capabilities already in place, it is necessary to start from the fact that Ramsay Clark, Arthur Goldberg, Warren Christopher, Max Fisher, and the AntiDefamation League of B'nai B'rith are the principal controllers of domestic terrorism.
Mossad special teams unleashed in the U.S. would "plug in" to operations already activated under a variety of cover "faces."
http://www.larouchepub.com/eiw/public/1979/eirv06n22-19790605/eirv06n22-...
Feb. 15, 1979 Zionists tied to 'Nazi' organizing Last week, our COUNTER INTELLIGENCE Report presented Part One of an expose on the Zionist lobby's links to the Nazi Party and the Ku Klux Klan, prepared by Scott Thompson in collaboration with members of the Middle East and 90unterintelligence staffs of the Executive Intelligence Review. Zionist lobby parentage can be found in the pedigree of most Klan and neo-Nazi groups active in the U.S. in the 1960s. One notable case among many (see, "The Anti-Defamation League: Britain's Zionist Gestapo," EIR, Vol. 5, No. 30) is that of the American Nazi Party. According to sources privy to the founding of the American Nazi Party, George Lincoln Rockwell was on the ADL payroll. His American Nazi Party, the first neo-Nazi group to openly organize around an anti-Semitic program after World War II, was a front for the Zionist Lobby.......
Israeli Subversion of the New York Police Department
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2017/11/10/israeli-subversion-of-the-new-y...
What we are seeing here is that the Israeli regime is turning the police department into an occupied territory. The Israeli regime has already occupied places like Gaza, but they obiously believe that Gaza is not enough. They have to subvert the very country that has given them billions upon billions of dollars for years.
Last summer, Benjamin Netanyahu was caught on tape saying that it is “crazy” for much of the world to tell Israel to respect the rights of the Palestinians and “democratic principles” in the region.[5] In other words, Netanyahu thinks it is crazy for the entire world to ask him and his cabinet to go by practical reason and international law. He thinks that he is the alpha and omega, the beginning and the end. Whatever he says must be true, and whatever he approves must be followed through. Any deviation from his principles must be rejected out of hand.