Canada Builds $300 Million Highway To Nowhere, But Is There A Hidden Agenda?

A new $300-million first of its kind ‘permanent’ highway will officially open in the Northwest Territories of Canada on Wednesday.
This will be the first time in Canada’s history that the national highway system will be linked to all coasts. The completion of the four-year project is said to connect the tiny Arctic coastal town of Tuktoyaktuk with the rest of the communities to provide better transportation for residents.
We think there could be another reason why Canada would build a highway to nowhere.
As explained by one citizen in the video below, the new route is called ‘road to resources’, it’s where major reserves of oil and gas reside, and at one time inaccessible due to poor infrastructure.
The all-season 137-kilometer highway is the first of its kind that connects Inuvik to Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk. The traditional route to Tuktoyaktuk involved ice roads in the winter, but as the seasons changed those roads were inaccessible. In the summer, the only way to travel north was by plane, which made it difficult to transport goods. The new road will be a game changer and its size indicates heavy machinery can be transported north, such as oil and gas platforms.
Darrel Nasogaluak, mayor of the Northwest Territories hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk, said the permanent road is “something that’s been on the community’s want list for 40 years.” Nasogaluak might want to take back that statement in a few years, as what we expect the Canadian government could flood the region with oil and gas exploration teams.
According to Yahoo Canada News,
The idea of a Canadian arctic road has resurfaced periodically within different levels of government, but in 2013, the federal government committed to paying two-thirds of the $300-million cost as one of four Canada 150 signature infrastructure projects.
Tuktoyaktuk is located in the Inuvik Region of the Northwest Territories with 898 in total population.
According to the narrative that has been pitched by the Canadian government and press, the expanded roadways will serve as an economic lifeline to the region. Yes, this is true, but it will come at the expense of large corporations depleting natural resources.
This was once tried in the 1970s during the fuel crisis in the United States. Large corporations piled into the region in search of oil and natural gas. After the crisis, the cost of production became too expensive and oil and gas platforms were left offshore of Tuktoyaktuk.
Wally Schumann, N.W.T. Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment, spoke with the Legislative Assembly of the Northwest Territories last month providing an outlook of extreme optimism of Canada’s first permanent road to the Arctic coast.
He also said, “progress to construct the Inuvik Tuktoyaktuk Highway is exciting to observe. Once complete, Northerners will have contributed to fulfilling a vision of Canada connected by road from coast-to-coast-to-coast”. Schumann’s eagerness to nation build a $300 million road to nowhere leaves us questioning: what is the real agenda at play?
For the residents of Tuktoyaktuk the road has been pitched as an economic savings of $1.5 million per year or $1,500 per citizen in transportation costs. Many in the area see what’s coming and have already started preparing for the economic boom as explained by CTVNews:
The local bed and breakfast has added rooms. Tuk is developing RV parking sites and public facilities such as toilets.
Doing the math: $300 million / 898 citizen of Tuktoyaktuk comes out to be around $334,000.00 per citizen.
That is an astonishing number the Canadian government is willing to spend on a town to nowhere, nevertheless help 898 citizens travel more economically in all four seasons.
We stand by our claim there is an underlying agenda in play and the Canadian government along with the corporations that follow are more interested in natural resource exploration.
As we find out, CBC News confirms our thoughts:
The Inuvialuit Regional Corporation (IRC) is seeking federal funding to study the feasibility of developing gas fields along the Inuvik to Tuktoyaktuk Highway.
The IRC has long known about the fields, and is hopeful the new highway and advancements in technology will make the gas reserves more economical.
The IRC represents Inuvialuit from the communities of Aklavik, Inuvik, Paulatuk, Sachs Harbour, Tuktoyaktuk, and Ulukhaktok, Northwest Territories.
Bottomline: Canada’s nation building involves building a very expensive road to nowhere, and we must fill in the blanks and understand the true agenda at play confirmed by CBC News is to ‘develop gas fields along Tuktoyaktuk Highway’...
no hidden agenda
Trudeau will never allow oil and gas in traditional indigingeous lands anyhow
or it'll be so bogged down in regulation that no one in their right mind would invest there where they are far more regulatory-relaxing environment (e.g. US) that seem to be far more interested in attracting capital
this is nothing but more of Junior's native first nations truth and reconcilliation policy of mass for apoligization
http://www.noagendashow.com/
This project is bigger than trudeau so he doesn't matter. not that he did anyway.
the article is still kinda right. it's about north sovereignty.
but it's about that, despite Trudeau -- not because of Trudeau
they push it now so that when he's out of office, it's already in place for someone who actually cares about governing more than marketing
They've gotta build a road there to stake a claim before the Russians do.
The north development and the great crossing has begun, Russia, China (alaska; not america) and the Koreas, will complete the “Great Bearing” tunnel, rail bridge oil and gas pipe lines. The north and west are the shovel ready jobs .
President Vladimir V. Putin said "A modern transport infrastructure is the real road to Russia's future”. By 2016 the plan is to construct 63,000 km of new roads and 8,600 km of railway route through Siberia to facilitate economic ties to the US.
Also the current traffic intensity and capacity utilisation levels will require more than a third of the roads in Russia to reconstruction and modernize; and we are talking about a network of 1,145,000 km in total!
We are looking at $25-35bn of Government spending annually on road infrastructure alone for the next 3-5 years. All told, Russia is hoping to raise $1 trillion for infrastructure investment over the next 10 years, with as much as 80% of the financing coming from private sources, (private toll roads).
Current new / improved highways that are planned:
1. Amur Chita – Khabarovsk 2097 km
2. Kolyma Yakutsk – Magadan 2021 km
3. M-56 «Lena» Never – Yakuts 1157 km
4. M-60 «Ussuri» Khabarovsk-Vladivostok 756 km
5. Vostok» Khabarovsk - Nakhodka 824 km
The problem with Alberta's oil and gas 'reserves' is not with the Federal Government, it is with the provinces. Both BC and every province east of Saskatchewan don't want aTrans Mountain or an energy east pipeline, partly because of the danger of a spill and partly because of the short pay back period such lines would provide. Electric vehciles are coming. In Canada, individual communties and small villages and cities are already generating their own electriity using wind and solar, leaving the multi-billion dollar electricity utilities scrtatching their heads as to how they will ever recoup their investments. Despite the doom-sayers, wind and solar have proven themselves, are now much more cost effective than large scale, intense cost projects, and the bonus is that neither wind nor solar impact the environemnt in the way that nuclear, coal, gas and hydro dams do. THey are also highly distributed meaning that an outage in one home/business will not affect other homes/businesses.
If you think abou this story for a moment, it makes sense. Tuktoyaktuk is on the Artic Ocean. The Arctic Ocean is now ice free for at least 5 months a year, which would allow ships to dock to load. In the more severe weather, or when the ice prevents sea borne transportation, a pipeline from Toktoyaktuk to the ports on the Alaskan Coast is much more 'doable' than any pipeline in the south. It is only 1,000 KM's from Inuvik to tidewater in Alaska, through country that no one claims as their ancestoral homelands.
So before you shoot your stupid mouth off, insult our Prime Minister and gernally make an asshole out of yourself - THINK.
Get the hell out of here with that wind and solar nonsense. It makes no mathematical sense, and it's little more than feel-good nonsense.
Petroleum isn't going anywhere any time soon, leaf.
Germany, Denmark, and soon the Netherlands are or will be running more than 50% of baseload through wind and solar, so you get out of here, turd.
What I've found in the past is that the people who complain the most are the ones that are still smarting after losing their quarter million dollar pay packets. Tough luck bud.
Oh, you forgot to mention all the nuclear e- they are buying from France. How convenient.
Vancouver for most of the last month and pretty much at least the next 3-4 weeks accoridng to most forecasts, has about 7 hours of daylight each day -- and by daylight I mean thick cloud cover and rain
BRING ON DA SOLAR
Germany is also firing up mothballed coal gen plants to cover electricity demand shortfall for when the wind isn't blowing, fuckwit.
It takes 8 barrels of crude to make one tire.
Put in toll booths. Small price for cars, tiny more for pickups , and a YUUGE amount for trucks. That will pay for all the damage the trucks will do.
"It takes 8 barrels of crude to make one tire."
Well ... hm. I am no expert in tire manufacturing, and don't know much about the oil industry, but ...
If this were true, it would take about $400 just in crude oil alone to make a single tire, which is hard for me to reconcile with being able to buy four tires for - what? - bought 'em a year ago, so I don't remember exactly, but I think it was three hundred and change, including shipping from Tire Rack.
Yeah, yeah. I know. They'll make up for it in volume.
I've been on solar power for 45 years, no corporate power lines ever, and it makes very good economic sense on an individual house/business. The amurican corporate wet dream of big, central solar power facilities feeding juice into the grid to transport and sell to the sheeple, maybe not so much.
You are right that petroleum ain't going anywhere soon, but there are much better uses for a finite resource than burning it up - as lubricants, plastic and other material stock etc. And electric transportation is upon us. I'm an old guy, will probably never own an electric car, but my kids will with the next vehicles they buy, and my grandkids already know they will never own a 'gas' car.
You are the one that is desperatly out of touch, calling wind and solar power 'feel-good nonsense' - it's already here - I'm typing on and reading from a computer (or three) all powered by solar electric, as well as all the homested tools ('cept the chain saws). It sometimes gets a little frustrating with the amazingly high number of head-in-the-sand zhers who seem to think solar electric is some sort of fad. Both my boys in the city now have a roof full of solar panels on their house - first son figured a six year pay back (he feeds his excess into the grid and runs his meter backwards) - it took five and has raised the resale value of his suburban house by more than the initial cost. Second son is about to move into his rebuilt house in silicon valley, he firgures 4 or 5 year payback, then it's gravy.
Sheesh -feels like I'm pissin' into the wind sometimes with the level of non-critical thinking about solar power on this list. I've lived with it exclusivley at Latitude ~41 for 45 damn years, and have all the lights and middle-class (more or less) stuff of most american homes - washer, dryer, frig, freezer - all that 'stuff', plus electric and rechargable battery power tools, plus too many computers and a cell phone. And it is cheaper, and around here, more reliable (less down time) than the local private utility (PG&E).
I know you are not gonna be bothered by facts, but backing into the future is a great way to get your ass kicked.
I'm all for facts, but a 4-5yr break even/payback sounds like bullshit.
I live in an area that pushes solar incessantly. City officials putting solar on city property, people available to help residents grab the most govt handouts associated with solar.
The lowest estimate I've seen for break even was at 15yrs and that was for optimal conditions, no breakdowns, etc.
I've personally looked at lining my entire south facing roof with panels to go off grid. The costs/math simply don't work. With subsidies it would be near 20yrs to break even. I'd love to be shown otherwise but I have seen no evidence it's possible.
My power bill averages about $120 a month, the payback is about 20 years. solar cells have a life expectancy of 20 years, and the electronics controlling it last less than that.
Oil is found in many things you touch or use during the course of a day so oil is not going anywhere, dotard
Plastics didn't exist until after the second world war. There will be other sources of feed stock for what we need going forward.
You remind me of the yahoo's that spit all over wind and solar. Too expensive! Boondoggle. Crazy. Well, not so crazy after all, was it.
You know, I got a PhD in biorenewable chemistry (what you are describing) and it would actually be a good deal for oil. The new feedstocks are from ag sources, which are notoriously dependent on oil and gas for farm equipment and fuel. The revelation was enough to make me give up on green anti-humanism.
Also, solar in Canada? Did you spend even 5 minutes with a payback calculator? What will you do during winter when there's only 4 hours or less of sun? Keep solar to the south where it can actually generate something.
1. Good luck staying warm in the winter on your battery-powered golf cart, eh? When the battery freezes (or drains) out in the middle of nowhere rescue will come in the form of a fire-breathing IC-powered tow truck. If anybody will even want to come after a fantasy bloke like you.
2. Good luck with solar power in areas where the sun barely rises (if at all) for months on end. Speaking of which, do you know that both Sunlight and Wind have environmental purposes other than making electricity? One day the greenies are going to discover that and then they will come after your solar panels and catch-on-fire wind turbines.
3. I assume you have given up all HCs and commercial electricity for your own use? No? Do you know how to spell h-y-p-o-c-r-i-t?
4. So now you want to pipe your filthy crude through the evil USA? Take a hike TurdDough licker! Pump it across your own land or forget it!
How well does that solar stuff work when there is only a few hours of daylight six months of the year?
It actually works quite well in the sunbelt. And a lot of people live in the sunbelt. So what's your point? Don't go solar ever? That's just stupid.
A highway to the north coast is logical, price is irrelevant barring proved corruption.
most of BC wants pipelines
it's just 2-3 communities don't want pipelines going through their city backyards
and another 10-20 natives that fake environment outrage because they want a bigger cut of the pie
Will they issue H1B visas (or whatever code they use), to import the labor?
No. Road building, maintenance, oil and gas extraction pay extremely high wages, too high.
You would never see an Albertan give a high paying job to an H1B Visa holder. They are for Tim Hortons and MacDonalds.
Government boondoggles, one, in a long line...
Like this...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Erie_Canal
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
What can I say? California is doing the same thing with our High Speed Rail project. Morons with money.
Good luck with that whole freeze-thaw cycle thing. It's bad enough at 40ºN latitude. Those roads are fucked, and there's a reason why much of Siberia doesn't have a road layout that resembles that of, say, Kansas.
