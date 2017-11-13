'Meddling'? The US State Department's New Program To Take On Hungarian Media

Authored by Daniel McAdams via The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity,
Hypocrisy may be the only consistent guiding principle of US foreign policy.
Here's a prime example of the "do as we say, not as we do" that is the core of how Washington does business overseas: In the same week that the the US Justice Department demanded that the Russian-backed RT America network register as a foreign propaganda entity or face arrest, the US State Department's Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor (DNL) has announced that it is launching a program to massively interfere in NATO-partner Hungary's internal media.
So the US Justice Department is cracking down on RT America for what it says is manipulation of US domestic affairs while the US State Department announces a new program to manipulate Hungary's domestic affairs.
The State Department's new program would send three-quarters of a million dollars to Washington-selected Hungarian media outlets to "increase citizens’ access to objective information about domestic and global issues in Hungary." On what authority does the United States pick winners and losers in Hungary's diverse media environment? Since when does one government have the right to determine what news is "objective" in another country? Hungary is not a country to be "regime-changed" -- it is a full democracy where the will of the people is regularly expressed at the ballot box and where the media competes freely in the marketplace of ideas.
Washington's Hungarian media project is clearly meant to interfere in that country's domestic political environment. Here are the stated objectives of the US government's Hungary program:
The program should improve the quality of local traditional and online media and increase the public’s access to reliable and unbiased information.
...
Projects should aim to have impact that leads to democratic reforms, and should have the potential for sustainability beyond DRL resources. (emphasis added)
The State Department's Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor identifies its mission in this call for grantees as "promoting democracy and protecting human rights globally." So what is it doing in Hungary? Hungary has had nearly three decades of democracy since 1989 and hardly needs the United States to tell it what kind of media is allowed (subsidized) and which kind should be suppressed.
In reality this is a US government program to ensure that the Hungarian media follows Washington's policy line. Hungarians are all too familiar with this kind of toxic interference from an outside superpower: it was called the Soviet Union. Does Washington really seek to take on that role?
Stab in the back
This US government intervention in Hungary's internal affairs must feel like a stab in the back to Orban and his government. Orban was an early -- and rare -- supporter of candidate Donald Trump among his European colleagues. Indeed, where Brusssels saw Trump as a gauche loudmouth, Orban openly admired the soon-to-be-president's position on immigration and particularly on the mass immigration of mostly Muslim "refugees" that has proven to be disastrous for so many European countries. Likewise, Viktor Orban's Fidesz party has managed to retain a high level of popularity through two election cycles by embracing and promoting the kind of nationalism that characterized Trump's successful campaign.
Orban's early support for Trump appeared to have paid off. Where Fidesz had struggled to make any headway at all under GW Bush or Obama's State Departments, both of which were openly hostile, one of President-elect Trump's first moves was to invite Orban to the White House. Orban, for his part, hailed Trump on inauguration day, welcoming in an era where national interest takes precedent over multilateralism.
As recently as last month, President Trump praised Viktor Orban, saying that the "strong and brave" Hungarian Prime Minister is "on my guest list.”
Then Trump's State Department launched a program to undermine Hungary's national sovereignty by interfering in the Hungarian media market. It seems national sovereignty is a one-way street for Washington no matter who occupies the Oval Office.
Hypocrisy...or policy consistency?
But perhaps it's inaccurate to accuse the US government of hypocrisy in this case. After all, pressuring RT America with the intent of silencing the news network and spending our tax dollars propping up US-friendly media outlets in the Hungarian countryside are actually two sides of the same coin: the US government will tell you what kind of media you are allowed to consume.
If you are a media network in the United States that allows voices who oppose Washington's neocon-dominated foreign policy they will shut you down. If you are a news outlet in the Hungarian countryside that spews the US party line, they will prop you up. Both cases are the same: your media will toe the US government official line or else.
* * *
Note to Washington: This is not 1950. Hungary has been a fully free and democratic country with plenty of free elections under its belt. It does not need you to come in and attempt to manipulate its newspapers and broadcast media. What would you do if China sent in a few million dollars to prop up US publications who agreed to push the Beijing line? What about if Tehran sent some money to publications pushing the Ayatollah party line? You cannot even tolerate RT America -- which is largely staffed by Americans but dares to feature prominent Americans who challenge the neocon foreign policy line. Hands off Hungary!
Note to Viktor Orban: You risked arrest -- and worse -- in June, 1989 when you directly confronted the communists who were occupying your country. Now that Hungary's freedom has been won -- in no small way due to your efforts -- do not allow Washington's neocons to take it away from you! If you do not confront this violation of Hungarian sovereignty, the neocons will continue to increase the pressure. The neocons want you out! Just this week, neocon commentator Anne Applebaum wrote that you are a "neo-Bolshevik" who has "little to do with the right that has been part of Western politics since World War II, and...no connection to existing conservative parties." Do a little research and you will notice that Applebaum is a member of the International Advisory Council of the Center for European Policy Analysis -- the organization your own government funded for a big conference this summer! Neocon knives are out for you. You'd be smart to make a better assessment of who are your friends and enemies in the United States...before it's too late.
Moar vacillation.
Viktor Orban has broken quite a few taboos.
1. He’s had Soros’ balls in a vise lately.
2. Orban has dared to flip the EU with their Rapefugee Quotas.
3. Orban has just blocked a NATO Summit in Ukraine, because of the Ukies’ new law against the Hungarian and other minorities in Ukraine.
But the main reason Viktor Orban has become a target is because the spelling of his first name is… too Slavic? ;-)
ATTABOY, Viktor, ATTABOY!
Looney
The biggest sinn of Or an is, that he kicked out IMF.
well fuck them..I'm with Orban!
And CZ and PL ....
Not that a measly 3/4 mil will change much. Mundverbietung scheint der Trend zu sein.
the 1st ammendment has its parallels in the constitutions of €U, Germany and probably ever other countries constitution. It is the most important and the first to be broken by our owners because it is the most powerful.
ADELSON...
This Powerful Adelson-funded Israel Lobby Could Soon Rival AIPAC’s Influence in Washington Thousands will descend on D.C. this weekend to mark the 10th anniversary of the Israeli-American Council. But some early supporters warn its growth comes with a price
Amir Tibon (Washington) Oct 31, 2017 4:53 PM
https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/.premium-1.819705
I hope he has good security around him. He is probably going to need it. Good god what a corrupt cluster fuck of a country the USA has become. Bunch of pimped out politicians with no moral compass.
It is a case of the State Department (((deep state))) doing its own thing.
Trump has failed to purge the leftists in there.
In this instance it the Soros wing of the (((tribe))) doing its thing which is opposite of what the Israeli government wants.
Orban has gone after Soros and restricted his ability to interfere in Hingary so his henchman inside the State Department will spend US resources to do his work.
These people are brazen beyond belief.
Not only that he has (((Anne Applebaum))) Criticizing him. Fucking whore, they always put thier criminal acts on the opposition.
I'm going to spend my vacation dollars in Poland and Hungary.
Hungary had a constitutional kingdom that lasted for a 1000 years. During that time they were able to hold off Jews and then Islamic hoards.
Their haplogroups indicate they are white people, but their language comes from the east. Ostrogoths and Visigoths, who were heavily neanderthalic, were escaping from even worse goblins from the east.
The goblins are described in Roman literature, and show up as mountain trolls in Germany mythology. Likely they were almost pure hybrids between cro-magnon and neanderthals, and were described as hairy, with a long trunk and short legs. They were short and brutish looking with recessed forehead (flat brain pan), large hooked nose, wrap around mouth, and spoke with a high voice.
Hungarians are having a difficult time, as liberalism is a mind disease, and some Hungarians are falling to the constant drumbeat.
So, the people group who created probably the greatest longest lasting high civilization in history, is under constant attack by Jews, communists, Muslims, and now Zionist run America.
The Nationalism, and economy of Hungary represent a threat to ZOG. (Zionist World Government... the U.S. does the bidding of its parasite.)
less vasoline
Care to elaborate?
The whole exercise appears to be some 'false flag', or some are trying to turn it into one. The Hungarian media already picked up on it, as by design, let's see where it goes.
I think it is safe to assume it's connected to the Hungarian elections in 4,5 months time. The grant will, conveniently?, only vest just after so the entire 'granting' can be used at will without real risk of, or responsibility for, any damage by the granters.
BTW, Lagarde (head of the IMF) is assumed to become Chair of the European Commision in 2019, taking over from Junckert. Orban will need all the help he can get. Or maybe Europe in case they force him to break Hungary away.
Interesting times.
Soros
Why not both?!
Bottom line: It is not the 1st time that the US gov behaves like this.
No this time it is Trump and his gang
Nope, the state-dep is not Trump fan either.
No Trump gets credit and blame. Stop trying to have your cake and eat it too. It makes you look small.
Some leave-behind Obama/Soros appointee is carrying this pail of water.
Possible. That would mean Trump wants to use him to divide and conquer Europe aka 'America First'.
I think the author deliberately draws a false conclusion in the latter from the former. He turns it around; the false flag.
The program is not meant to undermine, in my opinion, but to support Orban... and to interfere in the election.
Soros and the ZWC*.
* Zio World Congress.
If you get in their way, or that of their ZWO agenda, you're a target to be eliminated. In whatever way that works or is required.
They must be pissed, as he prevents (((their oligarchs))) from destroying Hungary, so that their crime cartel can buy it up for peanuts.
That is (((their))) real objective with destroying nations: to supplant a nation's owners with their own, until all Goyim become their vassals.
"By Deception we shall wage (Full Spectrum) War."
Disgusting.
Note to author: probably u did not get it yet, but Trump is a puppet & has no power. He has to think about Jackie Kennedy, collecting brain and scull fragments on the hood of presidential limo.
Trump a puppet? Maybe. Time will tell.
Whazzat?
An angry, israeli-aligned populist, media personality & reality tv star as a puppet?
Same gimmick, different rubes
Surely he must be destroyed, a guy who has some ideas of his people´s interests.
Really ! i don't think Trump knows where Hungary is, let alone who and how it is run; this is just the deep state on autopilot.
Seeing as Trump's own wife is from next-door Slovenia, I would say that Trump has more connection with that corner of Europe than any number of Liberal Lefturds who are determined to smear him with any lie they can think of.
indeed, you could be right, i was not thinking, Newsweak say that he spent all of 13 minutes there;
http://www.newsweek.com/melania-trump-slovenia-country-visit-642390
Just because he has a thing for Slavic women, it does not mean he knows anything about the countries the come from and especially those countries' neighbors.
"...Trump's State Department launched a program to undermine Hungary's national sovereignty..."
Bullshit. Trump has yet to clean house.
Yeah? I'd take him seriously if he started with Nikki Haley, Mitt Romney's Neocon CUNT.
Sometimes, you have to pick your battles. Naturally, time will tell.
Unadmitted apologist.
Dude, they don't call it Foggy Bottom for nothing. Prove that Haley had to sign off on it or else you're just posturing.
Canvas, the successor to Otpor that started the colour revolution in Yugoslavia and that was financed by the CIA, has been sighted in Hungary. USAID, by the way, is funneling donor money through Kosovo into Serbia to fund opposition there (true, Serbia's government is rather trying to steer the media there, but still). NL has announced it wants to tackle "fake news" by forcing social media to moderate things. The EU announced the same thing. They want to expand efforts in that direction (they already gave "guidelines" to reporters on how to report on the migrant crisis). Germany's defense minister said that Germany should support young democrats in Poland. So all kinds of players (including the Russians) are putting all sort of efforts to sway public opinion in their favor.
Presumably Orban and the Hungarian authorities are arresting these Otpor/ Canvas/ USAID revolutionaries?
One would hope. What they are doing is loudly identifying any and all attempts at subversion. Seems to be working.
The Hungarian uprising of 1956 was an anti-Jewish uprising:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GvcfRXqkYuk
The more the chosenites, "Soros" and the Rothschild coven of satanic filth that own him push their globalist ZOG agenda, the more the people of Hungary will resist. These Gucci Bolsheviks that have turned USSA into a Goyim raping, pedophile paradise for psychopaths are obviously desperate as their EUSSR wobbles.
"Soros" like Clinton is bleeding
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-figy-S6UY
Russia won the US Election with $100k and so the USSofA's $750k Regime Change Investment could do a lot of damage in Hungry, with a population of under 10 million. s/c
Who runs the State Department because this doesn't fit it in with a MAGA Agenda?
The Iranian-Saudi Proxy War is on a par with the USSofA-Russian Proxy War, in this instance, for the Hearts & Minds of Europeans.
I'm backing the lure of cheap, reliable Energy to win the day. Go Vlad allow those bastards in Kiev with their US installed Puppet Piker Regime to FREEZE to DEATH this Winter.
Poor Don, conflicted between his own MAGA Policies and stymieing other Sovereigns, like aspirations.
Soros controls the State Department.
Through duplicity... same as it ever was.
Orban is a beacon of light in a troubled EU. Orban has opened the doors to Hungary to all westerners that want to flee their multicultural hell holes. If only there were more Orbans. No doubt there will be but time is running out to save Europe from the wicked witch in Berlin.
the only solution is to destroy merica... sow discord with merica so it self destructs.
MAGA polices and fucking over Hungary? The contradiction? I love the mental gymnastics the Trumpettes have to do. The secret is to kick out the US embassy out of your country when the U.S starts its subversion tactics, because this is exactly what it is.
Fuck Trump and his Zionist agenda and that includes Hannity, Bannon and Brietbart, for they are all ZIONIST agents. Every one of them. It's a fact and Bannon went crawling last week on all fours, to reaffirm his allegiance to the Zionist pro-Israel lobby, like a fucking lap dog. How can the Trumpettes square the state department actions in Hungary and what they wish to do with Hungarian demographics and the stance of Trump, Hannity, Bannon and Brietbart?
You just cannot square that circle, so make a choice and pick a side, because you cannot have it both ways. MAGA at home while the Zionists attempt to destroy a white christian country in Europe, is a contradiction. MAGA as practiced by Trump and Bannon is Zionism, by stealth. Choose a side deplorables, and choose wisely.
Choose wisely? What is the "other side" to choose? The Dems? We already know well the position of the last administration toward these middle European contries. I mean, how many choices do we have?
I am 100% in Orbans camp, but where do I lend my support as an American?
http://theduran.com/confirmed-rt-america-registers-foreign-agent-demand-...
Bluff called ?
They wanted RT out. Now ofc they will try to use their new information on RT wages and who they pay etc for naked propaganda, twisting anything to lie to the sheeple.
But in truth it gives 'parity' justification for Putin to do what he must have wanted to do for ages, limit US MSM propaganda outfits in Russia, but didn't bcs he knew it would look like authoritarian censorship. Now it is simply foreign affairs reciprocity. CNN, and the orwellian agiProp pure propaganda lies outlets of "Radio Liberty" & "Radio Free Europe" (whom make CNN seem tame in lying) can now have the same thing done to them - give us access to your accounts etc, or pack up and leave.
Honestly - the Congress reps are complete narc morons. Unforced, Self inflicted wound on the US efforts to disrupt Russian society and politics.
The Hungarian goyim know, it's time to shut it down....
It appears that some in Europe - Bravo Hungary! - are beginning to see thru the charade to see who the REAL enemy is...
and realising - in spite of the non-stop propaganda from Soros/USSA-NeoCON 'Axis Of Zion' that it ain't Russia.