Scientists Shocked As Fisheries Collapse On West Coast: "It's The Worst We've Seen"

The Gulf of Alaska cod populations appears to have taken a nose-dive. Scientists are shocked at the collapse and starving fish, making this the “worst they’ve ever seen.”
“They [Alaskan cod] get weak and die or get eaten by something else,” said NOAA’s Steve Barbeaux.
The 2017 trawl net survey found the lowest numbers of cod on record forcing scientists to try to unravel what happened. A lot of the cod hatched in 2012 appeared to survive, but by 2017, those fish were largely gone for the surveys, which also found scant evidence of fish born in subsequent years. Many of the cod that have come on board trawlers are “long skinny fish” according to Brent Paine, executive director of United Catcher Boats.
“This is a big deal,” Paine said. “We just don’t see these (cod) year classes disappear from one year to the next.”
The decline is expected to substantially reduce the gulf cod harvests that in recent years have been worth — before processing — more than $50 million to Northwest and Alaska fishermen who catch them with nets, pot traps, and baited hooks set along the sea bottom.
Barbeaux says the warm water, which has spread to depths of more than 1,000 feet, hit the cod like a kind of a double-whammy. Higher temperatures sped up the rate at which young cod burned calories while reducing the food available for the cod to consume. And many are blaming “climate change” for the effects on the fish, although scientists aren’t directly correlating the two events. “They get weak and die or get eaten by something else,” said Barbeaux, who in October presented preliminary survey findings to scientists and industry officials at an Anchorage meeting of the North Pacific Fishery Management Council.
The 2017 trawl net survey found the lowest numbers of cod on record, more than 70 percent lower than the survey found two years earlier.
Barbeaux said the cod decline likely resulted from the blob, a huge influx of warm Pacific Ocean water that stretched — during its 2015 peak — from the Gulf of Alaska to California’s offshore waters.
Biologists tracked increases in bird die-offs, whale strandings, and other events such as toxic algae blooms.
Even today, its effects appear to linger, such as in the dismal survey results for salmon last summer off Washington and Oregon.
The blob began to take hold in 2014, and within a year had raised temperatures as much as 7 degrees Fahrenheit in some surface waters of the Gulf of Alaska. In deeper waters, where cod feed, the temperature rose by more than 1 degree Fahrenheit. The surface temperatures recorded during the blob’s peak could be close to the average at century’s end, according to a recent report on climate change by the U.S. Global Change Research Program. Thus, future blobs could push temperatures much higher than the most recent event.
“They may not necessarily be more frequent, but they will be more intense,” said Nicholas Bond, a University of Washington climate scientist who assisted in the Gulf of Alaska cod research. “This is really going to be uncharted territory.”
Fukushima
study looks at population levels for a fish that's been in a sea for 1000s of years
uses 33 years data sample to draw conclusions
Dungeness Crab season delayed again this year, unsafe to eat. Coral bleaching from warming Oceans is a cause for concern. While it may just be part of the natural cycles of the planet, if the Oceans can't feed people, a billion will die.
https://smile.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_ss_i_8_5?url=search-alias%3Daps&fie...
excellent read. heartening.
Past history shows that they always blame somebody else (climate change, oil refineries, astrology...), but in the end turns out it was overfishing.
Since California is the largest consumer of energy in the US, all electricity and fossil fuel use should be eliminated in the state.
It's for the fish, right?
Nobody's mentioned Fukushima. Where does THAT fit in??
The first comment did.
That fish he's holding in the pic is a "Ling Cod".
I was skiffman in a seine operation in the '80s. I often dropped a line over the side while "holding hook" for salmon for my lunch.
Ling was one of the tastiest fish I've ever eaten and I'm a Cape Cod boy.
We fishermen devastated the populations of herring, salmon of all types, Halibut etc. despite severy controls by the dept of fish and game. Since then the technology has made the fleets so efficient that they know where alll of the great pelagic schools are and when they will show up on the coast again.
The biggest threat to alll fisheries, if we discount the fact that the oceans are dying, is the expansion of international fleets and international consumption of what used to be a coastal food source.
Fleets of japanese off the coasts of africa remove the livlihoods of peoples who have fished since before time. They all watch TV on their IPhomes and want to eat fish from a €uropean frozen food aisle instead of fresh from the beach.
We need a serious EMP burst.
And you would be wrong, that is a true cod, not a ling cod
This is great work Troy, thank You, if we could just shrink the population to 100,000, say 1000 owners and 99,000 workers then the owners could use all the energy they wanted and the workers could have just enough to keep them alive and we all could life happily everafter!
Now that is public service...thank you.
Meanwhile, the elephant in the room is ignored.
If overpopulation is not addressed by the world community it will continue to degrade the environment until a crisis is reached, at which point the problem will solve itself, but with unimagined suffering.
Haven't read it but the obious concern of hurricanes, typhoons and just regular old gales can and will destroy civilizations floating / bobbing in the oceans.
Coral bleaching from warming oceans is a fucking myth, and why I have no respect for "biologists" (though, technically, I am one).
Blame anal bleaching?
Su re you are a biologist. Maybe. But you are not a climate scientist. I am an ecologist.....
Guess what? There are no hurricanes off the east coast of Africa on the Indian Ocean. They have some gorgeous coral reefs but they are bleaching terribly. As are the ones we have studied in Austrailia's great reef. The one's we have studied in Kenya, where the ocean waters are pristine compared to other areas are bleaching. Kenya and East Africa have been suffering terribly under global warming....Droughts like they have never had before. The last drought just ended. It was a year and a half in some places and much longer in many other places. Some areas are still suffering as has wildlife.
Good luck keeping your head in the sand!!!
Man made global warming or climate change? Whats the solution? Less people? Soylent green?
Quick question: Is coral bleaching due to pH, increased solar UV, or something else?