Sessions Considers Appointing Special Counsel To Investigate Clintons

Tyler Durden's picture
by Tyler Durden
Nov 14, 2017 1:45 AM

With Special Counsel Robert Mueller reportedly preparing to make another round of arrests in his probe into the Trump campaign’s efforts to “collude” with Russia, House and Senate Republicans - not to mention President Donald Trump - will be thrilled to learn that Attorney General Jeff Sessions might soon appoint a second special counsel to investigate allegations of corruption and self-dealing involving several prominent Democrats and Obama-era officials, including Bill and Hillary Clinton.

According to the Washington Post, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is entertaining the idea of appointing a second special counsel to investigate alleged wrongdoing by the Clinton Foundation and the controversial sale of a uranium company to Russia. A letter obtained by WaPo shows Sessions directed senior federal prosecutors to explore at least some of these matters and report back to him and his top deputy, Rod Rosenstein, as to whether the DOJ should follow up with a full-blown investigation.

For months now, President Trump has encouraged Sessions to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the Clintons. Those calls grew louder - and were joined by several senior Republicans in Congress - after it was revealed that the DNC and the Clinton campaign jointly financed the infamous “Trump dossier” - which contained several salacious claims that the FBI reportedly used to justify launching the original investigation into collusion between the Trump camp and Russia back in July 2016.

Those calls only intensified further after the Hill reported that the FBI had launched an investigation into corruption surrounding Russia’s efforts to gain control over a stockpile of Uranium based in the US - uranium that was owned by the Canadian company Uranium One and represented 20% of total uranium assets in the US. That investigation led to the arrest of the most senior official of the US subsidiary of Rosatom, the Russian state-backed nuclear agency. Yet, for some unknown reason, the FBI neglected to inform Congress of the investigation. Several months after the arrest of the Russian, then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton voted to approve the sale of the Uranium One assets to Rosatom. Around the time she voted ‘yes’ on the deal, her husband Bill Clinton received a $500,000 speaking fee from Kremlin-aligned Alfa Bank, while the Clinton Foundation received more than $100 million in donations from Russia-affiliated entities.

Session’s letter was a response from the Justice Department to an inquiry from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Robert W. Goodlatte, who in July and again in September called for Sessions to appoint a second special counsel to investigate concerns he had related to the 2016 election and its aftermath.

The list of matters he wanted probed was wide ranging, but included the FBI’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state, various dealings of the Clinton Foundation and several matters connected to the purchase of the Canadian mining company Uranium One by Russia’s nuclear energy agency. Goodlatte took particular aim at former FBI director James Comey, asking for a second special counsel to evaluate the leaks he directed about his conversations with President Trump, among other things.

Assistant Attorney General Stephen E. Boyd wrote that Sessions had “directed senior federal prosecutors to evaluate certain issues raised in your letters,” and those prosecutors would “report directly to the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General, as appropriate, and will make recommendations as to whether any matters not currently under investigation should be opened, whether any matters currently under investigation require further resources, or whether any matters merit the appointment of a Special Counsel."

It appears that, after a year of being dogged by allegations that Russia was partly responsible for Trump’s upset victory over Clinton in the 2016 election, Trump’s claim that the DOJ “should be looking at the Democrats” is finally being heeded by his own attorney general.

As we’ve long maintained, the Clintons have just as many - if not more - connections to the Russian government than Trump and his affiliates. And given the recent revelations about Don Jr’s contact with Wikileaks and Carter Page’s freelance trips to Moscow, it’s about time that these connections were brought into full public view.

We can only hope that Sessions follows through.
 

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
IH8OBAMA's picture
IH8OBAMA Nov 13, 2017 9:47 PM

About time.  It only took him a year to start considering it.

 

 

stacking12321's picture
stacking12321 IH8OBAMA Nov 13, 2017 9:50 PM

either he is doing it as a ploy, so he can appoint fake prosecutors because he's in the club, or else he's feeling very suicidal, like he wants to shoot himself in the back of the head two times

TeamDepends's picture
TeamDepends stacking12321 Nov 13, 2017 9:54 PM

Okay Jeff lemme get this straight, you are considering appointing a special counsel to investigate the Clintons?

wee-weed up's picture
wee-weed up TeamDepends Nov 13, 2017 9:58 PM

 

 

"Sessions Considers Appointing Special Council To Investigate Clintons"

Jesus H Christ, man...

Consider not...

DO!!!

--Yoda

spanish inquisition's picture
spanish inquisition wee-weed up Nov 13, 2017 9:58 PM

Don't get all exited. Whoever he appoints will recuse themselves on the first day.

bamawatson's picture
bamawatson spanish inquisition Nov 13, 2017 10:00 PM

he has narrowed his choices to: Jamie Gorelick, Preet Bharara, Eliot Spitzer, Eric Holder, Kristen Gillibrand, John Edwards, Gloria Allred

max2205's picture
max2205 bamawatson Nov 13, 2017 10:16 PM

Should take about a week tops 

Gaius Frakkin&#039; Baltar's picture
Gaius Frakkin' ... max2205 Nov 13, 2017 10:49 PM

I'll believe it when it happens.

Sessions has been a serious fucking disappointment since day one.

It's almost like White southern men have been losing for so long it's in their culture to be passive.

overbet's picture
overbet Gaius Frakkin' Baltar Nov 13, 2017 11:09 PM

Read they want to appoint Sessions back to his old post in place of Moore. They dont like who you vote for they just void your choice and convict without due process. This is such a banana republic. 

Bilderberg Member's picture
Bilderberg Member overbet Nov 13, 2017 11:21 PM

Maybe he could start in Mena, Arkansas

CuttingEdge's picture
CuttingEdge Bilderberg Member Nov 14, 2017 12:55 AM

"A letter obtained by WaPo shows Sessions directed senior federal prosecutors to explore at least some of these matters and report back to him and his top deputy, Rod Rosenstein, as to whether the DOJ should follow up with a full-blown investigation."

 

Rosenstein. Uranium 1 deliberately failed prosecutor, and completely fucking compromised beyond belief. 

When he tells Sessions "nothing to see here"  (because he knows better than anyone) the AG gives it a miss.

 

Question.

Is Jeff Sessions batshit crazy senile or swamp-affiliated?

 

PS: Whoever leaked the letter to the WaPo? 10 years in Leavenworth, please.

Blue Steel 309's picture
Blue Steel 309 CuttingEdge Nov 14, 2017 1:23 AM

You don't get to be in the Senate that long without being a swamp creature.

Steve Scuba's picture
Steve Scuba Blue Steel 309 Nov 14, 2017 7:55 AM

I'm making over $15k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is what I do...  http://disq.us/url?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.Jobzon3.com%3Ab8eR_DQLwGRPVGtFvv...

VinceFostersGhost's picture
VinceFostersGhost CuttingEdge Nov 14, 2017 5:23 AM

 

 

Molly geez.......the nuclear option.....is on the table!

swamp's picture
swamp CuttingEdge Nov 14, 2017 5:41 AM

Sessions is swamp affiliated.

MrBoompi's picture
MrBoompi overbet Nov 14, 2017 12:50 AM

$147 million is considered tip money in DC.

Blue Steel 309's picture
Blue Steel 309 Gaius Frakkin' Baltar Nov 14, 2017 1:22 AM

It couldn't be any more obvious he is a pillow biter, and all of them are pederasts. He is as compromised as anyone in the Club.

Bigly's picture
Bigly Gaius Frakkin' Baltar Nov 14, 2017 1:32 AM

I'll say it one more time!

Hope is not a plan!

 

Sessions is missing at least one ball. We need someone who is in it no matter what and will not bend, or capitulate. He has not shown any guts so far.

And I don't forgive him for asset forfeiture.

Archibald Buttle's picture
Archibald Buttle Bigly Nov 14, 2017 3:19 AM

"entertaining the idea."

let me reiterate: "entertaining the idea."

wake me up when this POS actually does anything at all besides confiscating people's shit, going after dope smokers and otherwise being asleep at the wheel.

SWRichmond's picture
SWRichmond Archibald Buttle Nov 14, 2017 7:18 AM

He should pick me, I already have a conclusion statement drafted...

Farqued Up's picture
Farqued Up Bigly Nov 14, 2017 9:07 AM

It would be nice if the forfeiture laws would be used against the Bushes, Clinton’s, et al, before they are rescinded.

Fulford reported yesterday that 842 indictments have just been issued against the Khazarian Deep State players. He didn’t elaborate but I concluded that it was the DoJ that was behind it. If so, we may be a bit hasty in jumping Sessions. I really know nothing, but I’m wondering if his “considering” is complementing Trump’s “big announcement” when he returns. If we are lucky the USCorp is broke, the USD WILL BE REPLACED WITH A US TREASURY DOLLAR and the Fed will be shit stomped into oblivion. Whatever is working seems to have an arcane air and Sessions' demeanor suggests he is under no stress just proceeding methodically.

Another Fulford point is that Mueller is a Marine and is following Mathis and the other military types in the Trump domain. If that is true, I’m speechless. It means that I don’t know Jack Shit except that the Zionists have trashed this country and we are in deep shit financially. I’ve decided that my personal stance on Sessions has to wait and hope that he’s doing more than we can be clued in on.

Thomas Paine's picture
Thomas Paine Gaius Frakkin' Baltar Nov 14, 2017 7:05 AM

Pederasts and their handlers are running for cover, falling behind...get ready to rumble bitchez!!!!!!

booboo's picture
booboo bamawatson Nov 13, 2017 11:27 PM

Don't forget the front runner; Congressman Hank Johnson

Fish Gone Bad's picture
Fish Gone Bad spanish inquisition Nov 13, 2017 10:04 PM

Supposedly, in the spring of 2018, they are going after Don Henley for doing some really fucked up stuff shit with a 15 & 16 year old back in the day.  Seems the 15 year old kept the Polaroids he took of them getting sexed up, and now wants her little bit of revenge.  All kinds of important people were involved in the cover up.  Time will tell if 2018 is going to be the "Day of the Rope" for the pedos.

H/T CDAN

Supafly's picture
Supafly Fish Gone Bad Nov 13, 2017 10:23 PM

Sadly, the use of power for gratification, sexual or otherwise, is a normal human condition.  Like a lion taking over a pride and extinguishing the lives of all the cubs from a previous sire,  it's normal.  Whither our conscience.

house biscuit's picture
house biscuit Supafly Nov 14, 2017 4:39 AM

Your +1 for deep thinking must be outweighed by your -2 for the non-ironic use of 'whither'

Hulk's picture
Hulk Fish Gone Bad Nov 13, 2017 10:25 PM

There goes that peacefull easy feeling !!!

Overfed's picture
Overfed Hulk Nov 13, 2017 10:29 PM

Thankfully that one was by Glenn Frey.

house biscuit's picture
house biscuit Overfed Nov 14, 2017 4:43 AM

Oooh, a hep cat who knows the Eagles songwriters. Teach us your ways, Mr. Groovy

When will you idiots learn to stop reflexively piggybacking useless anticlimaxes onto other folks' clever posts

FoggyWorld's picture
FoggyWorld Hulk Nov 13, 2017 10:49 PM

Maybe some good will come out of that because it is putting pedophiles on notice that their days are numbered.  

That can give many of us out here peace and let those guys and yes, some women, too, spend every remaining night of their lives worrying and never, ever resting.

WillyGroper's picture
WillyGroper FoggyWorld Nov 14, 2017 3:10 AM

helliary & mcinsane may be sporting ankle bracelets with their foot braces as a cover.

a cut n pasta from 4chan:

Can't say more than Sessions is a distraction and Mueller/Manafort have already been pardoned. All formal indictments and arrests will be done by next Wed. No later.

This was all strategically planned and seamlessly orchestrated. Please remember that while we've endured a horrific 8 years, there ARE more "good guys" than bad ones and yes, even in DC.

 

Mueller being the one to bring this home is the absolute best retaliatory ass fuck to the establishment. I will also say this, it's intended as a sign and smoke signal for those in the establishment, still unwillingly riding the coat tails of McCain, Pelosi, Graham, Schumer, etc. because they're living in fear. Mueller proves Trump know who the real criminals are. You're going to watch congress unite and rally behind Teump with the establishment's collapse because they will see the swamp can't threaten them or blackmail anymore. I really can't say anything else. Just have faith.

house biscuit's picture
house biscuit WillyGroper Nov 14, 2017 4:46 AM

Thanks for the optimism

I'm just glad it didn't come from an anonymous post on a notorious troll site

By the way, Brain Force is on sale this week, while supplies last

red1chief's picture
red1chief Fish Gone Bad Nov 13, 2017 10:48 PM

Hmmm, Mr. Henley can eat some "dirty laundry".

Hulk's picture
Hulk spanish inquisition Nov 13, 2017 10:24 PM

Appoint Bill Black . Lets get an honest adult back in Washington...

tmosley's picture
tmosley wee-weed up Nov 13, 2017 10:01 PM

In this case, I suspect that the special council is coming AFTER the federal investigation, and is being used to put pressure on the Dems.

If an investigation has been ongoing, they have likely reached the point where it can no longer be kept secret, so they are going to go all out and wrap this up quickly.

Just a suspicion. No evidence aside from a few cryptic posts on 4chan: http://archive.is/ufb7F

nunyabidnez's picture
nunyabidnez tmosley Nov 13, 2017 10:12 PM

Just heard they've been investigating this for awhile...but with Rosenstein how far will it really go? Nowhere is my guess.

FoggyWorld's picture
FoggyWorld nunyabidnez Nov 13, 2017 10:45 PM

A new AG can pull the J. Edgar Hoover stunt and transfer Rosenstein to some remote spot where until he is put under investigation, he can lead a quiet life.

nmewn's picture
nmewn wee-weed up Nov 13, 2017 10:11 PM

We all know its admissible fact (thank you Mr.Comey) that Hillary transmitted classified documents across her unsecured server and then lied about it.

We know she allowed unauthorized personnel to view documents still retained on her server before she began deleting them while under subpoena to produce ALL documents.

We know she took BleachBit, hammers and flammable liquids to devices used to transmit those documents.

We know she was involved in the approval process in the Uranium One deal in which she and John Podesta were material financial benefactors. 

We now know the DNC and Hillary (thank you Donna Brazile) composed, paid for & completed the final draft of the "Trump dossier".

We now know that the "dossier" found its way into "intelligence circles".

We know the Trump campaign was "wiretapped". 

We know people in the Obama administration released the contents of those wiretaps to the Alinsky media...another felony to go along with the others listed above.

Slam dunk ;-)

tmosley's picture
tmosley nmewn Nov 13, 2017 10:24 PM

It is very much a slam dunk case. Only problem is that there are thousands, if not HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of people who are complicit. Co-conspirators, etc. This is probably the largest can of worms that has ever been opened with anything other than a military coup/invasion.

G-R-U-N-T's picture
G-R-U-N-T tmosley Nov 13, 2017 11:52 PM

And every one of them should be held accountable!

SheHunter's picture
SheHunter tmosley Nov 14, 2017 12:03 AM

Xactly.  A huge can of worms that, opened, will reveal top level government on both sides of the swamp aisle.  Trump will have to be very ballsy indeed to push this...and you can bet he has been 'briefed' by the powers as to the depth and scope of this swamp.

Yukon Cornholius's picture
Yukon Cornholius SheHunter Nov 14, 2017 1:29 AM

Or maybe, just maybe, even the people with the biggest money sacks are fed up with the clintons and their BS, and they've decided it's time to move on.

bigkahuna's picture
bigkahuna tmosley Nov 14, 2017 1:04 AM

When you speak of the military, the only way I know for the swamp to get drained is to have none other than the Marines to come in and arrest at least the top thousand of these people. No other organization is capable of doing this job (see following orders). After that, the proper civilian authorities (FBI etc) can get non-swamp leadership and begin doing their jobs again. I see no other way outside of all of us heading over there - and thats just not going to happen - most people have lives and livelihoods (food/shelter etc) to take care of. The swamp knows we will not do anything direct to them like this.

Something like this would have to happen very quickly - with no planning - just immediate and abrupt orders. It would also require a leader who had conviction and did not vacillate every 45 minutes. So the short story is "we're screwed" - same as it always was. Justice = just us.

STP's picture
STP bigkahuna Nov 14, 2017 6:21 PM

The next step is Military Tribunals.  Then give them, what the Rosenbergs got.  No Obama Judges, need apply.  In fact, they should pack a bag and get the fuck out of town.

Hulk's picture
Hulk nmewn Nov 13, 2017 10:28 PM

Its not enough damit !!! We have got to get the feds out of the education business in order to not allow things to get this fucked up again...

FoggyWorld's picture
FoggyWorld nmewn Nov 13, 2017 10:43 PM

And they can finally get around to reading the book:  Clinton Cash because it gives them an outline for that part of the the story. 

Then the financial whiz bang, Charles Ortel, has not only written a study of the Clinton Foundation but he can be seen speaking about his findings on several Youtube productions.

Then there is George Webb and his year long pursuit of the Awan brothers and the corruption in the US Congress.

So much of the work has already been done by outsiders that whoever does prosecute will have extraordinary information on the very first day.

house biscuit's picture
house biscuit nmewn Nov 14, 2017 4:51 AM

Sounds like a sexist micro-aggression list, to me