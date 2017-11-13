Sessions Considers Appointing Special Counsel To Investigate Clintons

With Special Counsel Robert Mueller reportedly preparing to make another round of arrests in his probe into the Trump campaign’s efforts to “collude” with Russia, House and Senate Republicans - not to mention President Donald Trump - will be thrilled to learn that Attorney General Jeff Sessions might soon appoint a second special counsel to investigate allegations of corruption and self-dealing involving several prominent Democrats and Obama-era officials, including Bill and Hillary Clinton.
According to the Washington Post, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is entertaining the idea of appointing a second special counsel to investigate alleged wrongdoing by the Clinton Foundation and the controversial sale of a uranium company to Russia. A letter obtained by WaPo shows Sessions directed senior federal prosecutors to explore at least some of these matters and report back to him and his top deputy, Rod Rosenstein, as to whether the DOJ should follow up with a full-blown investigation.
For months now, President Trump has encouraged Sessions to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the Clintons. Those calls grew louder - and were joined by several senior Republicans in Congress - after it was revealed that the DNC and the Clinton campaign jointly financed the infamous “Trump dossier” - which contained several salacious claims that the FBI reportedly used to justify launching the original investigation into collusion between the Trump camp and Russia back in July 2016.
Those calls only intensified further after the Hill reported that the FBI had launched an investigation into corruption surrounding Russia’s efforts to gain control over a stockpile of Uranium based in the US - uranium that was owned by the Canadian company Uranium One and represented 20% of total uranium assets in the US. That investigation led to the arrest of the most senior official of the US subsidiary of Rosatom, the Russian state-backed nuclear agency. Yet, for some unknown reason, the FBI neglected to inform Congress of the investigation. Several months after the arrest of the Russian, then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton voted to approve the sale of the Uranium One assets to Rosatom. Around the time she voted ‘yes’ on the deal, her husband Bill Clinton received a $500,000 speaking fee from Kremlin-aligned Alfa Bank, while the Clinton Foundation received more than $100 million in donations from Russia-affiliated entities.
Session’s letter was a response from the Justice Department to an inquiry from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Robert W. Goodlatte, who in July and again in September called for Sessions to appoint a second special counsel to investigate concerns he had related to the 2016 election and its aftermath.
The list of matters he wanted probed was wide ranging, but included the FBI’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state, various dealings of the Clinton Foundation and several matters connected to the purchase of the Canadian mining company Uranium One by Russia’s nuclear energy agency. Goodlatte took particular aim at former FBI director James Comey, asking for a second special counsel to evaluate the leaks he directed about his conversations with President Trump, among other things.
Assistant Attorney General Stephen E. Boyd wrote that Sessions had “directed senior federal prosecutors to evaluate certain issues raised in your letters,” and those prosecutors would “report directly to the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General, as appropriate, and will make recommendations as to whether any matters not currently under investigation should be opened, whether any matters currently under investigation require further resources, or whether any matters merit the appointment of a Special Counsel."
It appears that, after a year of being dogged by allegations that Russia was partly responsible for Trump’s upset victory over Clinton in the 2016 election, Trump’s claim that the DOJ “should be looking at the Democrats” is finally being heeded by his own attorney general.
As we’ve long maintained, the Clintons have just as many - if not more - connections to the Russian government than Trump and his affiliates. And given the recent revelations about Don Jr’s contact with Wikileaks and Carter Page’s freelance trips to Moscow, it’s about time that these connections were brought into full public view.
We can only hope that Sessions follows through.
About time. It only took him a year to start considering it.
either he is doing it as a ploy, so he can appoint fake prosecutors because he's in the club, or else he's feeling very suicidal, like he wants to shoot himself in the back of the head two times
Okay Jeff lemme get this straight, you are considering appointing a special counsel to investigate the Clintons?
"Sessions Considers Appointing Special Council To Investigate Clintons"
Jesus H Christ, man...
Consider not...
DO!!!
--Yoda
Don't get all exited. Whoever he appoints will recuse themselves on the first day.
he has narrowed his choices to: Jamie Gorelick, Preet Bharara, Eliot Spitzer, Eric Holder, Kristen Gillibrand, John Edwards, Gloria Allred
Should take about a week tops
I'll believe it when it happens.
Sessions has been a serious fucking disappointment since day one.
It's almost like White southern men have been losing for so long it's in their culture to be passive.
Read they want to appoint Sessions back to his old post in place of Moore. They dont like who you vote for they just void your choice and convict without due process. This is such a banana republic.
Maybe he could start in Mena, Arkansas
Rosenstein. Uranium 1 deliberately failed prosecutor, and completely fucking compromised beyond belief.
When he tells Sessions "nothing to see here" (because he knows better than anyone) the AG gives it a miss.
Question.
Is Jeff Sessions batshit crazy senile or swamp-affiliated?
PS: Whoever leaked the letter to the WaPo? 10 years in Leavenworth, please.
You don't get to be in the Senate that long without being a swamp creature.
Molly geez.......the nuclear option.....is on the table!
Sessions is swamp affiliated.
$147 million is considered tip money in DC.
It couldn't be any more obvious he is a pillow biter, and all of them are pederasts. He is as compromised as anyone in the Club.
I'll say it one more time!
Hope is not a plan!
Sessions is missing at least one ball. We need someone who is in it no matter what and will not bend, or capitulate. He has not shown any guts so far.
And I don't forgive him for asset forfeiture.
"entertaining the idea."
let me reiterate: "entertaining the idea."
wake me up when this POS actually does anything at all besides confiscating people's shit, going after dope smokers and otherwise being asleep at the wheel.
He should pick me, I already have a conclusion statement drafted...
It would be nice if the forfeiture laws would be used against the Bushes, Clinton’s, et al, before they are rescinded.
Fulford reported yesterday that 842 indictments have just been issued against the Khazarian Deep State players. He didn’t elaborate but I concluded that it was the DoJ that was behind it. If so, we may be a bit hasty in jumping Sessions. I really know nothing, but I’m wondering if his “considering” is complementing Trump’s “big announcement” when he returns. If we are lucky the USCorp is broke, the USD WILL BE REPLACED WITH A US TREASURY DOLLAR and the Fed will be shit stomped into oblivion. Whatever is working seems to have an arcane air and Sessions' demeanor suggests he is under no stress just proceeding methodically.
Another Fulford point is that Mueller is a Marine and is following Mathis and the other military types in the Trump domain. If that is true, I’m speechless. It means that I don’t know Jack Shit except that the Zionists have trashed this country and we are in deep shit financially. I’ve decided that my personal stance on Sessions has to wait and hope that he’s doing more than we can be clued in on.
Pederasts and their handlers are running for cover, falling behind...get ready to rumble bitchez!!!!!!
Loretta Lynch.
Don't forget the front runner; Congressman Hank Johnson
Supposedly, in the spring of 2018, they are going after Don Henley for doing some really fucked up stuff shit with a 15 & 16 year old back in the day. Seems the 15 year old kept the Polaroids he took of them getting sexed up, and now wants her little bit of revenge. All kinds of important people were involved in the cover up. Time will tell if 2018 is going to be the "Day of the Rope" for the pedos.
H/T CDAN
Sadly, the use of power for gratification, sexual or otherwise, is a normal human condition. Like a lion taking over a pride and extinguishing the lives of all the cubs from a previous sire, it's normal. Whither our conscience.
Your +1 for deep thinking must be outweighed by your -2 for the non-ironic use of 'whither'
There goes that peacefull easy feeling !!!
Thankfully that one was by Glenn Frey.
Oooh, a hep cat who knows the Eagles songwriters. Teach us your ways, Mr. Groovy
When will you idiots learn to stop reflexively piggybacking useless anticlimaxes onto other folks' clever posts
Maybe some good will come out of that because it is putting pedophiles on notice that their days are numbered.
That can give many of us out here peace and let those guys and yes, some women, too, spend every remaining night of their lives worrying and never, ever resting.
helliary & mcinsane may be sporting ankle bracelets with their foot braces as a cover.
a cut n pasta from 4chan:
Can't say more than Sessions is a distraction and Mueller/Manafort have already been pardoned. All formal indictments and arrests will be done by next Wed. No later.
This was all strategically planned and seamlessly orchestrated. Please remember that while we've endured a horrific 8 years, there ARE more "good guys" than bad ones and yes, even in DC.
Mueller being the one to bring this home is the absolute best retaliatory ass fuck to the establishment. I will also say this, it's intended as a sign and smoke signal for those in the establishment, still unwillingly riding the coat tails of McCain, Pelosi, Graham, Schumer, etc. because they're living in fear. Mueller proves Trump know who the real criminals are. You're going to watch congress unite and rally behind Teump with the establishment's collapse because they will see the swamp can't threaten them or blackmail anymore. I really can't say anything else. Just have faith.
Thanks for the optimism
I'm just glad it didn't come from an anonymous post on a notorious troll site
By the way, Brain Force is on sale this week, while supplies last
lol
Hmmm, Mr. Henley can eat some "dirty laundry".
Mojo Nixon, on Don Henley...
https://youtu.be/Wm-o7_VVAoU
Appoint Bill Black . Lets get an honest adult back in Washington...
In this case, I suspect that the special council is coming AFTER the federal investigation, and is being used to put pressure on the Dems.
If an investigation has been ongoing, they have likely reached the point where it can no longer be kept secret, so they are going to go all out and wrap this up quickly.
Just a suspicion. No evidence aside from a few cryptic posts on 4chan: http://archive.is/ufb7F
Just heard they've been investigating this for awhile...but with Rosenstein how far will it really go? Nowhere is my guess.
A new AG can pull the J. Edgar Hoover stunt and transfer Rosenstein to some remote spot where until he is put under investigation, he can lead a quiet life.
We all know its admissible fact (thank you Mr.Comey) that Hillary transmitted classified documents across her unsecured server and then lied about it.
We know she allowed unauthorized personnel to view documents still retained on her server before she began deleting them while under subpoena to produce ALL documents.
We know she took BleachBit, hammers and flammable liquids to devices used to transmit those documents.
We know she was involved in the approval process in the Uranium One deal in which she and John Podesta were material financial benefactors.
We now know the DNC and Hillary (thank you Donna Brazile) composed, paid for & completed the final draft of the "Trump dossier".
We now know that the "dossier" found its way into "intelligence circles".
We know the Trump campaign was "wiretapped".
We know people in the Obama administration released the contents of those wiretaps to the Alinsky media...another felony to go along with the others listed above.
Slam dunk ;-)
It is very much a slam dunk case. Only problem is that there are thousands, if not HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of people who are complicit. Co-conspirators, etc. This is probably the largest can of worms that has ever been opened with anything other than a military coup/invasion.
And every one of them should be held accountable!
Xactly. A huge can of worms that, opened, will reveal top level government on both sides of the swamp aisle. Trump will have to be very ballsy indeed to push this...and you can bet he has been 'briefed' by the powers as to the depth and scope of this swamp.
Or maybe, just maybe, even the people with the biggest money sacks are fed up with the clintons and their BS, and they've decided it's time to move on.
When you speak of the military, the only way I know for the swamp to get drained is to have none other than the Marines to come in and arrest at least the top thousand of these people. No other organization is capable of doing this job (see following orders). After that, the proper civilian authorities (FBI etc) can get non-swamp leadership and begin doing their jobs again. I see no other way outside of all of us heading over there - and thats just not going to happen - most people have lives and livelihoods (food/shelter etc) to take care of. The swamp knows we will not do anything direct to them like this.
Something like this would have to happen very quickly - with no planning - just immediate and abrupt orders. It would also require a leader who had conviction and did not vacillate every 45 minutes. So the short story is "we're screwed" - same as it always was. Justice = just us.
The next step is Military Tribunals. Then give them, what the Rosenbergs got. No Obama Judges, need apply. In fact, they should pack a bag and get the fuck out of town.
Its not enough damit !!! We have got to get the feds out of the education business in order to not allow things to get this fucked up again...
And they can finally get around to reading the book: Clinton Cash because it gives them an outline for that part of the the story.
Then the financial whiz bang, Charles Ortel, has not only written a study of the Clinton Foundation but he can be seen speaking about his findings on several Youtube productions.
Then there is George Webb and his year long pursuit of the Awan brothers and the corruption in the US Congress.
So much of the work has already been done by outsiders that whoever does prosecute will have extraordinary information on the very first day.
Sounds like a sexist micro-aggression list, to me